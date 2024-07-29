Nova Minerals Announces the Formal Appointment of New Independent Chairman

Caufield, July 29, 2024 - Nova Minerals Ltd. ("Nova" and the "Company") (Nasdaq NVA, NVAWW) (ASX: NVA), (OTC: NVAAF)(FSE: QM3)), a gold and critical minerals exploration stage company focused on advancing the Estelle Gold Project in Alaska, U.S.A. is pleased to announce the formal appointment of Mr. Richard Beazley to the Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Chairman, following the Company's successful completion of its NASDAQ listing.



Mr. Beazley is an internationally experienced mining professional and director with over 35 years of experience in senior corporate, operational and project development roles. He is a qualified Mining Engineer and has worked in a range of projects throughout Australia, Africa, North and South America, in both underground and open cut operations, producing gold, base metals and critical minerals.

Nova Chairman, Mr Richard Beazley commented: "It is a privilege to be working alongside the Nova team who bring such deep and diverse experience and a passion so rarely found. I am very keen and humbled to be working with them to develop and convert the Estelle project, with all its opportunities, into our vision of a tier one gold producer. The current listing in the United States is a milestone to be marked as Nova embarks on its next stage of growth. The focus for the Company is to move purposely into its technical and commercial studies with the goal of getting into production in the short term. This is all built on the back of the significant drilling phase undertaken to date. That said, drilling programs will continue to support the studies along with ensuring a future pipeline of mineral resources and ore reserves for new projects within Estelle."

To watch an introduction video by Mr Beazley, explaining his, and the Board's vision for Nova Minerals, please click here.

About Nova Minerals Limited



Nova Minerals Limited is a gold and critical minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Gold Project, comprised of 513 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 identified gold prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources across four deposits. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine, and Kinross Gold Corp.'s Fort Knox Gold Mine.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nova Minerals Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Nova Minerals Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

