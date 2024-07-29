Menü Artikel
Doubleview Gold Corp Resumes Drilling at Hat Project in Northern British Columbia

17:13 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Doubleview Gold Corp. CEO Farshad Shirvani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has esumed its drilling program at the Hat Project in Northern British Columbia. The company had previously paused operations due to a shortage of workers. The current drilling efforts are based on a robust database of technical and statistical models, which were integral to the preparation of the company's first Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) announced last week.

Shirvani shared that the new program aims to improve grade and further explore mineralization trends identified through statistical and geological models and interpretations. This includes conducting in-fill drilling in areas where existing drill holes are sparse or overly widespread to better define the mineral deposit's envelope. Additionally, the company is targeting areas of shallower mineralization to enhance both grade and tonnage, preparing for a future "Version 2" MRE. These efforts are also intended to strengthen the company's comprehensive database, guiding future exploration and resource estimates.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/doubleview-gold-corp-resumes-drilling-at-hat-project-in-northern-british-columbia-501581347

Mineninfo

Doubleview Gold Corp.

Doubleview Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1W038
CA25862T1003
www.doubleview.ca
Minenprofile
