Orezone Provides Notice of Q2-2024 Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, July 29, 2024 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) ("Orezone") will announce its second quarter 2024 results on August 6, 2024, after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results will take place on August 7, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).
Webcast
Date:
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Time:
8:00 am Pacific time (11:00 am Eastern time)
Please register for the webcast here: Orezone Q2-2024 Conference Call and Webcast
Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mine achieved commercial production on its oxide operations on December 1, 2022, and is now focused on its staged hard rock expansion that is expected to materially increase annual and life-of-mine gold production from the processing of hard rock mineral reserves. Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.
The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.
Patrick Downey President and Chief Executive Officer
