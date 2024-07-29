Orezone Provides Notice of Q2-2024 Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, July 29, 2024 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) ("Orezone") will announce its second quarter 2024 results on August 6, 2024, after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results will take place on August 7, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).



Webcast

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 am Pacific time (11:00 am Eastern time) Please register for the webcast here: Orezone Q2-2024 Conference Call and Webcast Conference Call Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-715-9871 International callers: +646-307-1963 Event ID: 9401780

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mine achieved commercial production on its oxide operations on December 1, 2022, and is now focused on its staged hard rock expansion that is expected to materially increase annual and life-of-mine gold production from the processing of hard rock mineral reserves. Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945 8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.

