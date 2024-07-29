Hanstone Announces Debt Financing

Vancouver - Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V:HANS) (FRA:HGO) (the "Company" or "Hanstone") is pleased to announce that it will be conducting a loan transaction (the "Loan") under which it will borrow $725,000 (the "Principal") from an affiliate (the "Lender") of Mr. Gurbakhshish "Bob" Hans, a director of Hanstone. In August 2023, the Lender loaned $400,000 (the "Original Loan Amount") to Hanstone. The new Loan will be conducted under an amended and restated loan agreement (the "Amended Loan Agreement") which contemplates total loaned funds of $1,125,000, being the Original Loan Amount and the Principal.

Pursuant to the Amended Loan Agreement, the Lender will lend the Principal to Hanstone. The Principal and the Original Loan Amount will be repayable on the date which is three years from the date of execution of the Amended Loan Agreement, and will accrue interest at 15% per annum, such interest calculated and payable annually in arrears. The Principal, the Original Loan Amount, and interest thereon will be secured by a perfected first priority security interest in all present and after-acquired property of the Company. In connection with the Loan, Hanstone will issue to the Lender 14,500,000 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Loan Warrant"), with each Loan Warrant exercisable to acquire a common share (a "Loan Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Loan Warrant Share for three years from the closing date of the Loan. The Company will use the Principal: to make option payments of $700,000 under the option agreement respecting the Company's Doc Mineral property; and for general corporate purposes approved by the board of directors of the Company.

The closing of the Loan is subject to execution of the Amended Loan Agreement and receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Loan will be subject to a four month hold period. There is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

As Mr. Hans is an insider of the Company, the Loan is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Loan will be exempt from the formal valuation requirement under MI 61-101 because Hanstone's securities are not listed on any of the markets specified in MI 61-101, and the Loan will be exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirement under MI 61-101 because the aggregate fair market value of the Loan is not more than $2,500,000 and Hanstone's independent directors will approve the transaction.

About Hanstone Gold Corp

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn-in option on the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

For Further Information Contact:

Ray Marks, President

+1-(778)-896-7778, ray.marks@hanstonegold.com

Or visit the Company's website at www.hanstonegold.com

