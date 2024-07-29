Falcon Energy Materials Announces New Stock Symbol

Abu Dhabi, July 29, 2024 - Falcon Energy Materials plc (TSXV: SRG), ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective at market opening on July 31, 2024, the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new ticker symbol "FLCN", transitioning from "SRG". Concurrently, the Company's new CUSIP number is M4R68K103 and its new ISIN number is AE000A40HL14. This change follows the previously reported corporate name change from " SRG Mining Inc. " to "Falcon Energy Materials plc".

No action is required by the Company's current shareholders as a result of this change. The ticker symbol update will not affect the Company's business goals, strategy, or associated fees and expenses.

This new ticker symbol, in conjunction with previously obtained final approvals from the Government of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act, the Abu Dhabi Global Market and the TSX Venture Exchange, concludes the previously announced redomiciliation to the United Arab Emirates.

About Falcon

Falcon is focused on developing the Lola Graphite Project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite Project has Proven and Probable Reserves of 42Mt at a grade of 4.2% Cg. Falcon aims to develop a fully integrated source of battery anode material to supply the European lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With attractive operating costs, proximity to European end-markets and strong ESG credentials, the Company is poised to become a reliable supplier while promoting sustainability and supply chain transparency. Falcon is committed to generating sustainable, long-term benefits that are shared with the host countries and communities where it operates.

For additional information, please visit Falcon's website at www.falconem.net.

Contact:

Matthieu Bos Matt Johnston

President & CEO Corporate Development Advisor

Email: m.bos@falconem.net Email: m.johnston@falconem.net

Telephone: +1(604) 443-3835

Falcon Energy Materials plc

Level 7, Al Maryah Tower

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates

