Victoria Gold: Update on HLF Incident Management

WHITEHORSE, July 30, 2024 - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) ("Victoria" or the "Company") provides an update on the management of the heap leach facility ("HLF") incident that occurred at the Eagle Gold Mine on June 24, 2024 (see Company news releases dated June 24, 2024, July 4, 2024, and July 12, 2024).



Safety

Victoria's focus continues to be on the safety of its employees and mitigation of harm to the environment. As previously reported, the Company has and will continue to liaise with the Government of Yukon, the First Nation of Nacho Nyak Dun ("FNNND"), the Village of Mayo, the Yukon Workers' Safety and Compensation Board and other regulatory authorities.

Each activity occurring on site where workers could potentially be exposed to risks related to the HLF incident undergoes a rigorous Job Hazard Analysis to ensure employees are working in a safe manner and under safe conditions. This includes designation of certain areas of the site as Restricted Zones pending the outcome of more detailed independent third-party geotechnical and related reviews. The Company has conducted a seismic survey, the results from which will aid in the assessment of the integrity of the HLF embankment. The Company has also established additional geotechnical monitoring initiatives. There has been no significant material movement on the HLF since the initial HLF incident.

Water Sampling

Victoria is actively sampling water daily from multiple sample locations at the Eagle Mine. Several of these sample locations are located downstream from the location of the HLF incident. As previously disclosed in Victoria's news release dated July 12, 2024, the Company has detected trace amounts of cyanide in Haggart Creek downstream of the HLF incident. The majority of samples tested by the Company downstream of the HLF have not detected any cyanide. The Company has detected minor amounts of WAD cyanide in 7 of 134 samples collected as of July 23, 2024 downstream of the HLF incident in Haggart Creek. These results range from concentrations of 5.2 to 9.3 parts per billion WAD cyanide. The Company's Downstream Water Quality Objectives pursuant to its Water Use License for cyanide are 5 parts per billion WAD cyanide.

For context, the Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality1 establish a maximum acceptable concentration (MAC) of 200 parts per billion free cyanide.

WAD cyanide includes the toxicologically important forms of cyanide, including free cyanide and moderately and weakly complexed metal-cyanides. Total cyanide includes free cyanide, WAD cyanide, and relatively non-toxic iron-cyanide complexes.

Water Management

Since the HLF incident, as previously disclosed, within hours of the HLF incident a pumping system was established to return contact water to lined containment ponds. The Company is also collecting and storing groundwater in lined containment ponds.

In addition, in order to further manage contact water at the Eagle Gold Mine, the Company is completing the expedited construction of additional lined water storage on site. This additional storage will supplement pre-existing lined water storage capacity at Eagle.

The Company, in consultation with independent third-party experts, has evaluated a number of water management strategies to minimize environmental impacts, with the safety of employees as a foremost priority. The Company and its third-party experts have determined that a modest irrigation strategy to the areas of the HLF that were not impacted by the HLF incident is a safe water management plan which will allow time for the Company to augment water treatment and discharge capacity at site and will avoid direct discharge of untreated water to the environment.

Water Treatment

In order to establish capacity to safely discharge water in compliance with its Water Use License, the Company has augmented its water treatment capacity on site. This includes the modification of piping, the addition of tankage and the procurement and installation of a Reverse Osmosis ("RO") plant which will be used as a final stage of water treatment.

The existing infrastructure within the Mine Water Treatment Plant has been modified to allow inclusion of a breakpoint alkaline chlorination process for cyanide destruction and metals precipitation. This process utilizes sodium hypochlorite to oxidize cyanide with the resulting ammonia byproduct oxidized by chlorine to nitrogen gas.

The Company has successfully commissioned its augmented water treatment capacity and anticipates the commencement of treated water discharge in the coming days.

Root Cause Analysis

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident. The Company has engaged with its engineer of record for the HLF and has retained multiple independent industry leading experts to conduct a Root Cause Analysis. In addition, the Company is cooperating with third-party technical experts retained by the Yukon Government and the FNNND.

Production operations remain suspended and may not restart without authorization from the Yukon Director of Mineral Resources. Victoria will continue to work to minimize impacts to the environment, with the safety of employees as a foremost priority. There can be no assurance that the Company will receive authorizations necessary to restart production, or that the Company will have the financial resources necessary to repair damage to equipment and facilities or remediate impacts caused by the incident or restart production. The Company will provide further updates in due course.

References:

1 - https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/environmental-workplace-health/reports-publications/water-quality/guidelines-canadian-drinking-water-quality-summary-table.html

And:

https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/publications/healthy-living/guidelines-canadian-drinking-water-quality-guideline-technical-document-cyanide.htm

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Dublin Gulch Property

Victoria Gold's 100%-owned Dublin Gulch gold property (the "Property") is situated in central Yukon Territory, Canada, approximately 375 kilometers north of the capital city of Whitehorse, and approximately 85 kilometers from the town of Mayo. The Property is accessible by road year round, and is located within Yukon Energy's electrical grid.

The Property covers an area of approximately 555 square kilometers, and is the site of the Company's Eagle and Olive Gold Deposits. As at December 31, 2023, and adjusting for mining depletion through this date, the Eagle and Olive Deposits include Proven and Probable Reserves of 2.3 million ounces of gold from 114 million tonnes of ore with a grade of 0.63 grams of gold per tonne. As at December 31, 2023, and adjusting for mining depletion through this date, the Mineral Resource for the Eagle and Olive Gold Deposits are estimated to host 234 million tonnes averaging 0.59 grams of gold per tonne, containing 4.4 million ounces of gold in the "Measured and Indicated" category, inclusive of Proven and Probable Reserves, and a further 36 million tonnes averaging 0.63 grams of gold per tonne, containing 0.7 million ounces of gold in the "Inferred" category.

