Salazar Resources Announces Change of Directors

Vancouver, July 30, 2024 - Salazar Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SRL) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) ("Salazar" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome back Ms. Jennifer Wu as a director of the Company. Ms. Wu has rejoined the Company to replace Ms. Mary Gilzean who has resigned from the Board. Ms. Wu has 25 years of experience in the financial industry. Most recently she was an executive at Citigroup, where she focused on Enterprise Risk Management and achieved major milestones for its global climate risk management. Previously she specialized in metals & mining strategic investments by Chinese entities at Scarsdale Equities. Ms. Wu holds an MBA from Wake Forest University and the CFA and SCR (Sustainability and Climate Risk) designations.

The Board thanks Ms. Gilzean for her contributions during her tenure with the Company and we wish her the best in her future endeavours.

About Salazar

Salazar Resources Limited is focused on creating value and positive change through discovery, exploration, and development in Ecuador. The team has an unrivalled understanding of the geology in-country and has played an integral role in the discovery of many of the major projects in Ecuador, including the two newest operating gold and copper mines. Salazar Resources has a wholly owned pipeline of copper-gold exploration projects across Ecuador with a strategy to make another commercial discovery and farm-out non-core assets. The Company actively engages with Ecuadorian communities and together with the Salazar family it co-founded The Salazar Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to sustainable progress through economic development. The Company already has carried interests in three projects. At its maiden discovery, Curipamba, Salazar Resources has a 25% stake fully carried through to production. At two copper-gold porphyry projects, Pijili and Santiago, the Company has a 20% stake fully carried through to a construction decision.

