Canter Resources Reports up to 840 ppm Lithium and 4,700 ppm Boron from Phase I Drilling at the Columbus Lithium-Boron Brine Project in Nevada

Vancouver, July 30, 2024 - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to report final drill results corresponding to the solid (clay/sediment) samples from the final nine (9) holes of its 15-hole Phase I drill program at the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project ("Columbus" or the "Project"), located near Tonopah, Nevada.

While Canter is focused on exploring the multi-tiered aquifer system and targeting mineral resources within the basin's brines at Columbus, sampling the sedimentary units provides valuable geochemical data for the Company to correlate with brine results to establish mineralization patterns and stronger predictive modeling. The final batch of solid assay results includes the highest-grade lithium and boron sedimentary values from Phase I.

New Assay Highlights (peak values over minimum 4.9 ft (1.5 metres) sample length)

CB24-011G: 3,850 ppm B; 710 ppm Li; 3.3% K

CB24-004G: 4,700 ppm B; 840 ppm Li; 3.1% K

CB24-005G: 2,900 ppm B; 740 ppm Li; 3.7% K

CB24-020G: 2,550 ppm B; 680 ppm Li; 3.6% K

CB24-021G: 4,280 ppm B; 680 ppm Li; 3.6% K

CB24-022G: 3,160 ppm B; 680 ppm Li; 3.8% K

Notes: m=metres; ppm=parts per million; B=boron; Li=lithium; K=potassium

See Figure 1 (plan view), Figure 2 (section view of holes 001G-005G) and Table 1 for summary of all solid assay results from Phase I.

"The final solid assay results from Phase I drilling further demonstrate the significant and widespread mineralization starting right from surface at Columbus," commented Canter CEO, Joness Lang. "The increasing concentration trends with depth we previously observed from the final brine results are reflected here again with our solid samples increasing in grade as well (see Figure 2). We are excited to get underway with Phase II drilling in mid-August to build on a very successful inaugural program."

Figure 1: Plan view showing all highlighted clay assay intervals from Phase I (red drill hole ID labels correspond to newly reported results).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/218193_a6e27369e4e92a95_001full.jpg

Phase I Observations and Takeaways

Widespread Lithium and Boron Mineralization: Phase I Geoprobe results confirm the presence of significant concentrations of lithium and boron in multiple zones (brines/solids), supporting the Project's mineral resource potential.

Discovery of Two Distinct Shallow Aquifers: The drilling program successfully identified two separate aquifers less than 100 ft deep, with high conductivity and Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) each showing distinct geochemical signatures.

Validation of Geophysical and Historical Data: Results align with and strengthen interpretations from historical core data, downhole geophysics and recent HSAMT surveys.

High Potential for Additional Aquifers: Consistent findings across Phase I drilling and geophysical data, suggest the potential for numerous brine aquifers throughout the basin.

Strong Evidence for Deeper, Higher-Grade Brines: Solid (clay) and fluid (brine) results both demonstrate increasing grades/concentrations further downhole (see Figure 2). Data indicates a potential third aquifer between 100-150 ft that will be tested as part of Phase II drilling.

Mineralization Pattern Supports Geological Model: The distribution of lithium and boron concentrations within the aquifers aligns with known trends of element mobility and solubility in brines, further validating the exploration model and providing insights for deeper drilling.

Figure 2. Exaggerated long section view highlighting the grade/depth trends in sediments within the northern half of the Company's central drilling grid.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/218193_a6e27369e4e92a95_002full.jpg

Table 1. Phase I Geoprobe Drill Results from Solids/Clays

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/218193_a6e27369e4e92a95_003full.jpg

Notes: All holes completed were vertical and utilized a direct push Geoprobe 6620DT drilling rig. Peak value highlights range from 1.52 m to 1.7 m in length.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

Sediment samples are analyzed by ALS using the Analysis Method ME-ICP61, a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. This method, while acquiring near-total values, may not quantitatively extract all elements in some sample matrices. It is suitable for intermediate-level lithium analysis in the exploration of Li-bearing sediments. To address boron loss during the four-acid digestion process, the Company includes the analysis of a single acid digestion (B-ICP41) to retain boron values. The Company is implementing a QA/QC protocol for sediment sampling to include Li and B CRMs sourced from Shea Clark Smith/MEG, Inc. and blank material.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm P.Geo, Director and Technical Advisor of Canter Resources, a Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For more information about boron and lithium, please visit the Company's Boron 101 and Lithium 101 pages on the Company's website.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA and the Beaver Creek Lithium Property in Montana, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the domestic technology and clean energy supply chains in North America.

