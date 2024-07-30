QNB Metals Strengthens its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, July 30, 2024 - QNB Metals Inc. ("QNB" or the "Corporation") (CSE: TIM.X) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikolas Perrault to its board of directors where he will serve as independent director.

Mr. Perrault spent the first 15 years of his career working with some of Canada's largest financial institutions, including National Bank, Merrill-Lynch, CIBC and Scotia Capital. He has extensive experience in securities trading, human resources management and financial analysis. His focus throughout his career has been on small to medium cap companies worldwide. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and obtained his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1997.

Since 2007 Mr. Perrault has been providing independent consulting services to clients which benefit from his experience in going-public transactions, spin-offs, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions.

Over the last 30+ years, through extensive travel, he has developed a significant international network of strategic relationships.

He regularly publishes several blogs, and occasionally special situation research reports.

Mr. Leblanc stated, "It will be a pleasure to work closely with Mr. Perrault and benefit from his support and network as QNB aims to leverage its substantial salt mineral assets to position itself to as a leader in the Energy and Co2 storage sectors."

About the Corporation

QNB Metals Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on Leveraging its Assets for Salt Mining, Hydrogen & Energy Cavern Storage, Carbon Capture Sodium Batteries.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QNB Metals Inc.