Tuktu Resources Ltd. Announces Light Oil Discovery and Land Earning Under Previously Announced Farm-In Agreement

Calgary, July 30, 2024 - Tuktu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TUK) ("Tuktu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the earning on the Company's recently executed farm-in agreement and successful test of a new oil zone in the deep basin of southern Alberta.

As previously announced, on July 17, 2024, the Company executed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length private company to farm-in on certain undeveloped rights in the Southern Alberta deep basin. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Tuktu perforated and fracture stimulated a new Mississippian reservoir in a standing well obtained through the asset acquisition announced in the Company's press releases dated December 29, 2023 and October 18, 2023. The zone was identified as bypass pay in a standing well and confirms a new oil fairway for the Company. The operation also earned 6 gross (4.8 net) sections of land containing mineral rights for the new reservoir. Approximately 5 m of this new zone was perforated then fracture stimulated with a 25 ton slickwater sand frac, using approximately 140 m3 of water.

The well was swabbed for 22 hours over approximately 3 days. During this period, 26 m3 frac water was recovered together with 29 m3 of oil that is, based on a field estimate, anticipated to be 30° to 35° API; however, the oil has been submitted to a Calgary lab for analysis. The results of the lab analysis were not available at the time of this press release. In addition, oil quality on this well appears to be similar to other Mississippian oils in this area. Associated natural gas was "too-small-to-measure" during the test period.

Through the last 7 hours of swab operations, the well produced at rates of between 52 and 61 m3/d of oil (327 to 383 bbl/d) with frac water cuts decreasing to about 10%. For the entire 22-hour test period, the reservoir maintained a fluid (oil and frac water) column of approximately 1,500 m in the tubing, which the Company believes underscores the excellent reservoir permeability of this new zone. The Company will update the market with respect to well performance over the next one to three months. Once pressure data has been recovered, well performance will be more accurately assessed. Tuktu has an 80% working interest in this well and has tied up (through its previously announced acquisition, above earning and under option with the aforementioned farm-in Agreement) approximately 26 gross sections in the area of the discovery. The Company deployed approximately $365,000 to complete this operation.

Tuktu's executive team is excited about these initial test results and believe that the reservoir has materially outperformed the Company's expectations on initial rates for a vertically stimulated zone. Management believes that this bodes well for the many unbooked offset locations that Tuktu is contemplating in the future.

The well will be shut in for about one-week, in order to determine an initial reservoir pressure and other reservoir-specific tests. The well was previously equipped by the vendor of these assets for oil production and will be returned to production, once pressure recorders have been retrieved. Additionally, Tuktu will benefit from synergies and area operations that were a core part of the 2023 year-end light oil asset purchase.

This discovery more than triples Tuktu's oil production and delineates a new oil fairway. Once the well has been put on production, the Company intends to assess reservoir performance, then devise the most economic way in which to exploit this significant light oil discovery.

About Tuktu Resources Ltd.

Tuktu is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with producing oil and gas properties in southern Alberta. For additional information about Tuktu please contact:

Tuktu Resources Ltd.

501, 888 - 4th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0V2

Abbreviations.

API American Petroleum Institute gravity m metres bbl barrels of oil m3 metres cubed bbl/d barrels of oil per day

