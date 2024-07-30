Puranium Energy Announces Director Appointment

Toronto, July 30, 2024 - Puranium Energy Ltd. (CSE: UX) (FSE: 2DK) (the "Company" or "Puranium") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Nick Tintor as a Director of the Company effective immediately.

Nick Tintor is a mining executive and geologist who holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Toronto and has more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He has been involved in all aspects of junior mining from project generation, finance and executive management and is a Qualified Professional Member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Mr. Tintor currently serves as a director of Benz Mining Corp. and Hercules Metals Corp. and is past President and CEO of Toachi Mining Inc., a company he cofounded and led from inception from the acquisition of the La Plata project in Ecuador to the delivery of a maiden NI 43-101 resource study. He was also cofounder, President & CEO of Anaconda Mining and Vice President Canada of Moto Gold Mines Inc. until its sale in 2009.

Jason Bagg, President, CEO & Director commented "We are very pleased that Nick has agreed to join our Board. His appointment will be highly beneficial to our Company as we look to build shareholder value and execute on our current strategy. We look forward to Nick's insight and leadership. On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Nick to the team."

On behalf of the Board,



Jason Bagg,

President & CEO, Director

About Puranium Energy Ltd.

Puranium Energy is focused on uranium exploration on its 85% interest in five Exclusive Prospecting Licences totalling 81,955 hectares in the Erongo Province of Namibia.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

