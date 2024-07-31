Consistent, stable financial performance as we ramp up our investments in growth; underlying EBITDA of $12.1 billion and interim ordinary dividend of 177 US cents per share
Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) (ASX:RIO):
- Underlying EBITDA of $12.1 billion. Net cash generated from operating activities of $7.1 billion.
- Profit after tax attributable to owners of Rio Tinto (referred to as "net earnings" throughout this release) of $5.8 billion.
- Underlying earnings of $5.8 billion, leading to an interim ordinary dividend of $2.9 billion, a 50% payout.
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
Net cash generated from operating activities (US$ millions)
|
7,056
|
6,975
|
1%
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (US$ millions)
|
4,018
|
3,001
|
34%
|
Free cash flow1 (US$ millions)
|
2,843
|
3,769
|
(25)%
|
Consolidated sales revenue (US$ millions)
|
26,802
|
26,667
|
1%
|
Underlying EBITDA1 (US$ millions)
|
12,093
|
11,728
|
3%
|
Profit after tax attributable to owners of Rio Tinto (net earnings) (US$ millions)
|
5,808
|
5,117
|
14%
|
Underlying earnings per share (EPS)1 (US cents)
|
354.3
|
352.9
|
--%
|
Ordinary dividend per share (US cents)
|
177.0
|
177.0
|
--%
|
Underlying return on capital employed (ROCE)1
|
19%
|
20%
|
|
|
At 30 June
|
At 31 Dec
|
|
Net debt1 (US$ millions)
|
5,077
|
4,231
|
20%
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "Rio Tinto is both consistently very profitable and growing. This is being driven by the disciplined investments we are making to strengthen our operations and progress major projects for profitable organic growth.
"Our overall copper equivalent production is on track to grow by around 2% this year, and our ambition is to deliver around 3% of compound annual growth from 2024 to 2028 from existing operations and projects.
"We are at an inflection point in our growth, with a step change from our aluminium business and consistent production at our Pilbara iron ore operations. We have considerable growth in cash flow from the ramp-up of the underground copper mine at Oyu Tolgoi, and more value to come as our Simandou investment and Rincon lithium project proceed at pace. We are also solving some of our most complex challenges through technology and partnerships, such as the renewable power solutions announced for Boyne and NZAS.
"Our strengthened operations along with stable pricing for our commodities have allowed us to again deliver robust financial results, with underlying EBITDA of $12.1 billion. We recorded free cash flow of $2.8 billion, as we invested in growth, and underlying earnings of $5.8 billion, after taxes and government royalties of $4.4 billion. Return on capital employed was a healthy 19%.
"Our strong balance sheet enables us to continue to maintain our practice of a 50% interim payout with a $2.9 billion ordinary dividend, as we continue to invest with discipline to shape Rio Tinto into an even stronger company."
