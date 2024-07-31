Jervois Global Limited Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow to 30 June 2024

Jervois Global Ltd. ACN: 007 626 575 ASX/TSXV: JRV OTCQB: JRVMF Corporate Information 2 - Jervois Global Limited ("Jervois" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") ended the June 2024 quarter with US$21.3 million in cash, US$31.9 million in physical cobalt inventories, and total drawn senior debt of US$144.1 million. End of June 2024 cash of US$21.3 million was lower than the previous quarter-end balance of US$26.6 million, with continued focus on reducing cobalt working capital at Jervois Finland partially offsetting ongoing holding costs across Jervois' 100%-owned ICO mine site in the U.S. and the São Miguel Paulista ("SMP") nickel-cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil. The Group's current cash balance is US$14.6 million2. Jervois has replenished cobalt feed inventory in July 2024 to better position the business to satisfy rising customer orders in Q3 2024, particularly new battery orders associated with electric vehicles for sale into the U.S. The Jervois Finland Working Capital Facility loan balance at 31 July 2024 remains drawn at US$44.1 million (consistent with 30 June 2024). Compression in the value of receivables and inventories during the quarter means that Jervois Finland is utilising a proportion of its cash in its determination of the Collateral Value under the terms of the Working Capital Facility. This requirement to use cash as collateral may limit liquidity available to Jervois for general operational purposes. Pursuant to the transfer of the Jervois Finland Working Capital Facility from Mercuria to the Holder of the Bonds, as announced on 26 July 20243, Jervois is engaging with the Holder to agree a framework to ensure the Group has adequate liquidity until a holistic solution is agreed and implemented. The Bonds were issued by a Jervois U.S. subsidiary, secured by ICO, and guaranteed by Jervois in 2021. Engagement with lenders and third parties continued throughout the quarter, including due diligence across multiple Company assets. Jervois remains focussed on delivering a solution that provides additional liquidity, achieves a sustainable capital structure, and diversifies the Group's cash generation through transition from reliance on Jervois Finland as the sole operating asset, to a multi-operating asset portfolio over the medium term. On 9 May 2024, Jervois agreed with the Holder a waiver of all financial covenants (the "Initial Waiver") until 20 July 2024. After the quarter end, in agreement with the Holder and implemented on 23 July 2024, the Initial Waiver of all financial covenants was extended to 20 August 2024 along with a deferral of the interest payment with respect to the Bonds, due on 22 July 2024, to 20 August 2024 (the "Extended Waiver"). Other than the Initial Waiver and the Extended Waiver, which included deferral of the interest payment, there are no changes to the terms of the Bonds, including coupon, security, or guarantee arrangements. The Bonds also continue in the ordinary course to be subject to no principal repayment until the end of their existing five-year term in July 2026. As at 31 July 2024, neither the Bonds nor the Jervois Finland Working Capital Facility are in default. Jervois Finland Quarterly revenue: US$36.9 million (Q1 2024: US$39.9 million)

Cash flow from operations: US$4.3 million (Q1 2024: -US$3.6 million)

Sales volume: 1,163 mt (Q1 2024: 1,239 mt)

Production volume: 1,041 mt (Q1 2024: 1,300mt) Sales and marketing Jervois Finland produced 1,041 mt and sold 1,163 mt of cobalt in the quarter. Figure 1: Jervois Finland sales volume by quarter (mt)

Click Image To View Full Size Sales volumes during the quarter to 30 June 2024 were 6% lower than previous quarter volumes of 1,239 mt. The decrease in sales volumes on the prior quarter reflected continued cyclical softness in demand in end-use segments. Production volumes and product mix remains subject to continuous review and adjustment based on an assessment of end-use demand and considering target inventory levels. Production levels in the quarter were lower than capacity due to the planned maintenance shutdown in May 2024 as well as to achieve alignment with current market demand. Jervois Finland's sales performance and outlook for key market segments under which Jervois Finland operates are summarised below. Batteries: Momentum among battery segment customers for Jervois to source non-FEOC cobalt sulphate is growing and has translated into further firm orders across the balance of 2024. This trend is expected to continue and accelerate into 2025.

Interest continues from both European and U.S. based electric vehicle OEMs (automakers) for long-term cobalt supply, but timelines remain uncertain, with volumes starting later than previously expected.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act continues to drive interest in U.S. and other Western supply of battery raw materials, providing a key advantage to Kokkola as the leading global cobalt refinery outside of China. Chemicals, Catalysts, and Ceramics: Chemicals: Demand continues to be steady in general across key chemical applications.

Catalysts: Demand has stabilised in the refinery catalyst segment, albeit at somewhat lower levels against 2023.

Ceramics: This segment continues to be impacted by reduced demand and increased competition. Cobalt producers in China are aggressively targeting export markets, resulting in continued low prices. These prices look to remain under pressure throughout the balance of the year as pigment producers are benefiting from increased competition by suppliers. Powder Metallurgy: Outlook for the remainder of 2024 looks to be stable, but competition in downstream markets (especially from China) continues to weaken demand in all powder metallurgy applications.

Automotive, oil and gas production (drilling), general engineering, and construction markets remain weak and are forecast to remain so through to the beginning of 2025.

Aerospace is the only market that continues to be strong, and which has a continued positive outlook supported by expansion in both civilian and military sectors. Sales volume guidance for the 2024 calendar year has been revised lower to 5,100 mt to 5,400 mt (from 5,300 mt to 5,600 mt in prior guidance). Guidance takes account of current expectations on near-term market conditions. Production levels are expected to also be broadly consistent with sales volumes. Jervois maintains significant optionality for future increases in sales volumes when the cobalt market recovers. Financial performance Jervois Finland achieved revenue of US$36.9 million in the quarter, an 8% decrease compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was principally due to lower sales volumes, marginally lower realised pricing, and the effect of the annual maintenance shutdown in May 2024. Cash flow performance Jervois Finland Cash flow from operations (before interest payments) was US$4.3 million in the quarter. Positive cash flow resulted from effective management of working capital in response to continued cyclically weak cobalt markets. In addition, the business improvement programme at Jervois Finland, introduced in Q4 2023 and implemented in Q1 2024, continued to deliver a positive impact, with operating costs trending lower during the quarter and contributing to positive operating cash flow. Physical cobalt inventories reduced by US$7.4 million from US$39.3 million at 31 March 2024 to US$31.9 million at 30 June 2024. This represented a reduction from 1,281 mt and ~77 days at 31 March 2024 to 1,158 mt and ~69 days at 30 June 2024 (based on a normalised 6,000 mt annual production rate). Jervois is continuing to execute an inventory management strategy aligned to a near-term target range of 90 days or less, in a manner that balances commercial, liquidity, and risk management objectives. Jervois intends to report financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2024, including Adjusted EBITDA for Jervois Finland, once the half-year financial statements review process has been completed. Jervois USA ICO, U.S. Subsequent to quarter end, Jervois reported results from the first four drillholes as part of its U.S. DoD DPA Title III fully refundable extensional drilling program at ICO's RAM deposit. These drilling results complement those obtained at its 100%-owned Sunshine deposit4,5 under Jervois' US$15 million DoD DPA Title III funding agreement ("DoD Agreement Funding"). Extensional drilling was conducted from a single underground drilling platform positioned within existing underground mine workings at ICO. RAM drill results to date include: Hole JU24-093: 1.10% cobalt (Co"), 1.18% copper ("Cu"), 0.69 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over a calculated true width ("CTW") of 1.8 metres ("") AND hangingwall (HW") mineralisation of 0.48% Co, 1.74% Cu, 1.13 g/t Au over a CTW of 3.8m.

Hole JU24-095: 0.18% Co, 0.34% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, over a CTW of 4.8m AND HW mineralization of 0.38% Co, 0.22% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au over a CTW of 2.7m AND footwall mineralisation of 0.43% Co, 0.99% Cu, 0.62 g/t Au over a CTW of 1.5m.

Hole JU24-096: 0.48% Co, 0.60% Cu, 0.86 g/t Au over a CTW of 2.1m AND HW mineralisation of 1.40% Co, 1.38% Cu, 2.23 g/t Au over a CTW of 5.2m, including 3.3m CTW at 2.26% Co, 2.06% Cu, 3.60 g/t Au

Hole JU24-097: 0.61% Co, 1.35% Cu, 1.51 g/t Au over a CTW of 5.5m including 3.9m CTW at 0.75% Co, 1.56% Cu, 1.85 g/t Au. Results from the initial four drillholes of Jervois' RAM extensional drilling campaign under its DoD Agreement Funding have yielded positive indication of resource extension both along strike and at depth. Drillhole JU24-097 provides especially positive indication of the potential for extension within the RAM deposit with its significant mineralisation and width representing the deepest intersection of the MMH to date at ICO. Additionally, the development of significant HW intercepts across 2024 extensional drilling provides further opportunity for cobalt resource growth potential. Recent drilling results have demonstrated down-dip grade continuity along an interpreted orientation favourable to continued exploration by the Company within its contiguous claim boundaries. This updated interpretation of the MMH in the southern extents of the RAM deposit provides additional pathways to resource growth, previously believed to be limited to deep exploratory drilling, with additional moderate-depth extensional drilling at ICO. Greater continuity of HW mineralisation is also observed along this mineralised orientation based upon the 2024 drilling programme, indicating further resource growth opportunity. Jervois' 2024 extensional drilling has successfully displayed continuity of prospective mineralisation across all completed holes with step-out intercepts ranging between 100m to 175m from the nearest neighbouring pre-2024 intercept laterally and consolidates mineralisation confidence across greater than 450m down-dip along and beyond existing 2023 MRE margins. Full results and details are available in the ASX announcement titled "Extension drilling confirms resource growth potential at ICO", dated 31 July 20246.Jervois continued to work with its primary regulator, the U.S. Forest Service, on recommencing underground activities. Other activities in the quarter focussed on continued care and maintenance at ICO, including water treatment and management of other environmental obligations. Executive General Manager - Commercial, Mr. Wayde Yeoman, was invited to present to a U.S. House of Representatives roundtable in Washington D.C. on 11 July 2024. The session was organised by the seven-member Critical Minerals Policy Working Group of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party (the "Congressional Committee"). Mr. Yeoman presented to the working group on critical minerals of the Congressional Committee, providing an overview of Jervois' business, including ICO, the cobalt market and China's participation therein, critical mineral stockpiling, and the Congressional Committee's proposal for a Resilient Resource Reserve. Group Manager - ESG, Dr. Jennifer Hinton, was also invited to present to the same working group on critical minerals of the Congressional Committee at a second U.S. House of Representatives roundtable in Washington D.C. on 23 July 2024. Dr. Hinton presented in a session focused on environmental stewardship, forced labour, sustainability, governance and corruption in the production of critical minerals, including cobalt. The proposed Resilient Resource Reserve is designed to insulate U.S. critical mineral producers, including cobalt, from Chinese induced price volatility and manipulation. Jervois continues to engage with the Congressional Committee and U.S. lawmakers with regard to next legislative steps. U.S. cobalt refinery study The U.S. cobalt refinery bankable feasibility study ("BFS") is being conducted with AFRY USA LLC, with a design capacity of 6,000 mt per annum of cobalt in sulphate form, suitable for electric vehicles. The facility is expected to supply sufficient cobalt for approximately 1.2 million electric vehicles per annum. The cobalt refinery BFS is fully refundable through the existing DoD DPA Title III funding agreement. During the quarter, Jervois signed a non-binding explorative memorandum of understanding with Global Tungsten & Powders LLC ("GTP") to jointly evaluate GTP making a minority equity investment in Jervois' proposed U.S. cobalt refinery. GTP is an existing cobalt customer of Jervois and is expected to provide recycling feedstock for the U.S. refinery as part of its potential equity investment. In addition, Jervois' U.S. cobalt refinery could potentially be co-located at GTP's existing facilities in Towanda, Pennsylvania. Jervois' two short listed sites are in Pennsylvania and Louisiana. SMP nickel and cobalt refinery, Brazil The restart of SMP remains paused while the Company is continuing to evaluate funding options with existing capital providers and third parties. Jervois notes that key Western markets for electrolytic nickel remain tight, particularly in relation to the demand for non-Chinese, non-Russian nickel products. The recent announcement by BHP of the planned closure of its Kwinana refinery in Western Australia is favourable for physical premia. SMP is expected to be well positioned to participate in these key markets should Jervois be successful in restarting the facility. Environmental, social, governance ("ESG") Jervois released its 2023 Modern Slavery Statement (the "Statement") via regulators in Canada and Australia and on its website in mid-June 2024. The Statement outlines the measures taken to identify, prevent, and mitigate modern slavery risks in its business and operations, inclusive of related policies, standards, and practices. In conjunction with Jervois' ongoing supply chain due diligence programme, Group Manager - ESG, Dr. Jennifer Hinton, visited selected operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in April 2024. The main aims were to deepen the Company's due diligence on these sites, including in light of recent reports on the industry related to operational ESG practices, including those concerning supplier management. Engagement with the Cobalt Institute ("CI"), including its Responsible Sourcing and Sustainability Committee ("RESSCOM") and Government Affairs Committee continues. Dr. Hinton continues to chair the RESSCOM committee, and a number of key Company representatives continue to be in RESSCOM subcommittees and working groups related to ESG Standards, the Circular Economy, decarbonisation, ASM, and child labour. Among inputs, submissions to CI Position Papers on ASM and ESG Standards continue. On 4 June 2024, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bryce Crocker, presented at an Australian Government AusTrade Europe Business Mission in Paris, France. On 5 June 2024, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. James May, participated in a panel discussion on 'Investing in a Sustainable Future' as part of the AusIMM Thought Leadership Series in Melbourne, Australia. Exploration and development expenditure No material cash expenditure on exploration and development was spent during the quarter. Insider compensation reporting During the quarter, US$0.1 million was paid to Non-Executive Directors and US$0.1 million was paid to the CEO (Executive Director). By order of the Board Bryce Crocker Chief Executive Officer For further information, please contact: Investors and analysts: Alicia Brown Group Manager External Affairs Jervois Global Limited alicia.brown@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mobile: +61 420 582 887 Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate the cobalt markets, partnership for group operations, strengthening of the balance sheet, operations at Jervois Finland, U.S. refinery studies, reimbursement of funds to Jervois Mining USA Limited by the DoD, timing of restart of SMP refinery, and the reliability of third-party information, and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Tenements Australian Tenements Description Tenement number Interest owned % Ardnaree (NSW) EL 5527 100.0 Thuddungra (NSW) EL 5571 100.0 Nico Young (NSW) EL 8698 100.0 West Arunta (WA) E80 4820 17.9 West Arunta (WA) E80 4986 17.9 West Arunta (WA) E80 4987 17.9 Uganda Exploration Licences Description Exploration Licence number Interest owned % Kilembe Area EL0292 100.0 Idaho Cobalt Operations - 100% Interest owned Claim Name County # IMC # SUN 1 222991 174156 SUN 2 222992 174157 SUN 3 Amended 245690 174158 SUN 4 222994 174159 SUN 5 222995 174160 SUN 6 222996 174161 SUN 7 224162 174628 SUN 8 224163 174629 SUN 9 224164 174630 SUN 16 Amended 245691 177247 SUN 18 Amended 245692 177249 Sun 19 277457 196394 SUN FRAC 1 228059 176755 SUN FRAC 2 228060 176756 TOGO 1 228049 176769 TOGO 2 228050 176770 TOGO 3 228051 176771 DEWEY FRAC Amended 248739 177253 Powder 1 269506 190491 Powder 2 269505 190492 LDC-1 224140 174579 LDC-2 224141 174580 LDC-3 224142 174581 LDC-5 224144 174583 LDC-6 224145 174584 LDC-7 224146 174585 LDC-8 224147 174586 LDC-9 224148 174587 LDC-10 224149 174588 LDC-11 224150 174589 LDC-12 224151 174590 LDC-13 Amended 248718 174591 LDC-14 Amended 248719 174592 LDC-16 224155 174594 LDC-18 224157 174596 LDC-20 224159 174598 LDC-22 224161 174600 LDC FRAC 1 Amended 248720 175880 LDC FRAC 2 Amended 248721 175881 LDC FRAC 3 Amended 248722 175882 LDC FRAC 4 Amended 248723 175883 LDC FRAC 5 Amended 248724 175884 RAM 1 228501 176757 RAM 2 228502 176758 RAM 3 228503 176759 RAM 4 228504 176760 RAM 5 228505 176761 RAM 6 228506 176762 RAM 7 228507 176763 RAM 8 228508 176764 RAM 9 228509 176765 RAM 10 228510 176766 RAM 11 228511 176767 RAM 12 228512 176768 RAM 13 Amended 245700 181276 RAM 14 Amended 245699 181277 RAM 15 Amended 245698 181278 RAM 16 Amended 245697 181279 Ram Frac 1 Amended 245696 178081 Ram Frac 2 Amended 245695 178082 Ram Frac 3 Amended 245694 178083 Ram Frac 4 Amended 245693 178084 HZ 1 224173 174639 HZ 2 224174 174640 HZ 3 224175 174641 HZ 4 224176 174642 HZ 5 224413 174643 HZ 6 224414 174644 HZ 7 224415 174645 HZ 8 224416 174646 HZ 9 224417 174647 HZ 10 224418 174648 HZ 11 224419 174649 HZ 12 224420 174650 HZ 13 224421 174651 HZ 14 224422 174652 HZ 15 231338 178085 HZ 16 231339 178086 HZ 18 231340 178087 HZ 19 224427 174657 Z 20 224428 174658 HZ 21 224193 174659 HZ 22 224194 174660 HZ 23 224195 174661 HZ 24 224196 174662 HZ 25 224197 174663 HZ 26 224198 174664 HZ 27 224199 174665 HZ 28 224200 174666 HZ 29 224201 174667 HZ 30 224202 174668 HZ 31 224203 174669 HZ 32 224204 174670 HZ FRAC 228967 177254 JC 1 224165 174631 JC 2 224166 174632 JC 3 224167 174633 JC 4 224168 174634 JC 5 Amended 245689 174635 JC 6 224170 174636 JC FR 7 224171 174637 JC FR 8 224172 174638 JC 9 228054 176750 JC 10 228055 176751 JC 11 228056 176752 JC-12 228057 176753 JC-13 228058 176754 JC 14 228971 177250 JC 15 228970 177251 JC 16 228969 177252 JC 17 259006 187091 JC 18 259007 187092 JC 19 259008 187093 JC 20 259009 187094 JC 21 259010 187095 JC 22 259011 187096 CHELAN NO. 1 Amended 248345 175861 GOOSE 2 Amended 259554 175863 GOOSE 3 227285 175864 GOOSE 4 Amended 259553 175865 GOOSE 6 227282 175867 GOOSE 7 Amended 259552 175868 GOOSE 8 Amended 259551 175869 GOOSE 10 Amended 259550 175871 GOOSE 11 Amended 259549 175872 GOOSE 12 Amended 259548 175873 GOOSE 13 228028 176729 GOOSE 14 Amended 259547 176730 GOOSE 15 228030 176731 GOOSE 16 228031 176732 GOOSE 17 228032 176733 GOOSE 18 Amended 259546 176734 GOOSE 19 Amended 259545 176735 GOOSE 20 228035 176736 GOOSE 21 228036 176737 GOOSE 22 228037 176738 GOOSE 23 228038 176739 GOOSE 24 228039 176740 GOOSE 25 228040 176741 SOUTH ID 1 Amended 248725 175874 SOUTH ID 2 Amended 248726 175875 SOUTH ID 3 Amended 248727 175876 SOUTH ID 4 Amended 248717 175877 SOUTH ID 5 Amended 248715 176743 SOUTH ID 6 Amended 248716 176744 South ID 7 306433 218216 South ID 8 306434 218217 South ID 9 306435 218218 South ID 10 306436 218219 South ID 11 306437 218220 South ID 12 306438 218221 South ID 13 306439 218222 South ID 14 306440 218223 OMS-1 307477 218904 Chip 1 248956 184883 Chip 2 248957 184884 Chip 3 Amended 277465 196402 Chip 4 Amended 277466 196403 Chip 5 Amended 277467 196404 Chip 6 Amended 277468 196405 Chip 7 Amended 277469 196406 Chip 8 Amended 277470 196407 Chip 9 Amended 277471 196408 Chip 10 Amended 277472 196409 Chip 11 Amended 277473 196410 Chip 12 Amended 277474 196411 Chip 13 Amended 277475 196412 Chip 14 Amended 277476 196413 Chip 15 Amended 277477 196414 Chip 16 Amended 277478 196415 Chip 17 Amended 277479 196416 Chip 18 Amended 277480 196417 Sun 20 306042 218133 Sun 21 306043 218134 Sun 22 306044 218135 Sun 23 306045 218136 Sun 24 306046 218137 Sun 25 306047 218138 Sun 26 306048 218139 Sun 27 306049 218140 Sun 28 306050 218141 Sun 29 306051 218142 Sun 30 306052 218143 Sun 31 306053 218144 Sun 32 306054 218145 Sun 33 306055 218146 Sun 34 306056 218147 Sun 35 306057 218148 Sun 36 306058 218149 Chip 21 Fraction 306059 218113 Chip 22 Fraction 306060 218114 Chip 23 306025 218115 Chip 24 306026 218116 Chip 25 306027 218117 Chip 26 306028 218118 Chip 27 306029 218119 Chip 28 306030 218120 Chip 29 306031 218121 Chip 30 306032 218122 Chip 31 306033 218123 Chip 32 306034 218124 Chip 33 306035 218125 Chip 34 306036 218126 Chip 35 306037 218127 Chip 36 306038 218128 Chip 37 306039 218129 Chip 38 306040 218130 Chip 39 306041 218131 Chip 40 307491 218895 DRC NW 1 307492 218847 DRC NW 2 307493 218848 DRC NW 3 307494 218849 DRC NW 4 307495 218850 DRC NW 5 307496 218851 DRC NW 6 307497 218852 DRC NW 7 307498 218853 DRC NW 8 307499 218854 DRC NW 9 307500 218855 DRC NW 10 307501 218856 DRC NW 11 307502 218857 DRC NW 12 307503 218858 DRC NW 13 307504 218859 DRC NW 14 307505 218860 DRC NW 15 307506 218861 DRC NW 16 307507 218862 DRC NW 17 307508 218863 DRC NW 18 307509 218864 DRC NW 19 307510 218865 DRC NW 20 307511 218866 DRC NW 21 307512 218867 DRC NW 22 307513 218868 DRC NW 23 307514 218869 DRC NW 24 307515 218870 DRC NW 25 307516 218871 DRC NW 26 307517 218872 DRC NW 27 307518 218873 DRC NW 28 307519 218874 DRC NW 29 307520 218875 DRC NW 30 307521 218876 DRC NW 31 307522 218877 DRC NW 32 307523 218878 DRC NW 33 307524 218879 DRC NW 34 307525 218880 DRC NW 35 307526 218881 DRC NW 36 307527 218882 DRC NW 37 307528 218883 DRC NW 38 307529 218884 DRC NW 39 307530 218885 DRC NW 40 307531 218886 DRC NW 41 307532 218887 DRC NW 42 307533 218888 DRC NW 43 307534 218889 DRC NW 44 307535 218890 DRC NW 45 307536 218891 DRC NW 46 307537 218892 DRC NW 47 307538 218893 DRC NW 48 307539 218894 EBatt 1 307483 218896 EBatt 2 307484 218897 EBatt 3 307485 218898 EBatt 4 307486 218899 EBatt 5 307487 218900 EBatt 6 307488 218901 EBatt 7 307489 218902 EBatt 8 307490 218903 OMM-1 307478 218905 OMM-2 307479 218906 OMN-2 307481 218908 OMN-3 307482 218909 BTG-1 307471 218910 BTG-2 307472 218911 BTG-3 307473 218912 BTG-4 307474 218913 BTG-5 307475 218914 BTG-6 307476 218915 NFX 17 307230 218685 NFX 18 307231 218686 NFX 19 307232 218687 NFX 20 307233 218688 NFX 21 307234 218689 NFX 22 307235 218690 NFX 23 307236 218691 NFX 24 307237 218692 NFX 25 307238 218693 NFX 30 307243 218698 NFX 31 307244 218699 NFX 32 307245 218700 NFX 33 307246 218701 NFX 34 307247 218702 NFX 35 307248 218703 NFX 36 307249 218704 NFX 37 307250 218705 NFX 38 307251 218706 NFX 42 307255 218710 NFX 43 307256 218711 NFX 44 307257 218712 NFX 45 307258 218713 NFX 46 307259 218714 NFX 47 307260 218715 NFX 48 307261 218716 NFX 49 307262 218717 NFX 50 307263 218718 NFX 56 307269 218724 NFX 57 307270 218725 NFX 58 307271 218726 NFX 59 307272 218727 NFX 60 Amended 307558 218728 NFX 61 307274 218729 NFX 62 307275 218730 NFX 63 307276 218731 NFX 64 307277 218732 OMN-1 revised 315879 228322 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report Name of entity Jervois Global Limited ABN Quarter ended ("current quarter") 52 007 626 575 30 June 2024 Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter

$US'000 Year to date (6 months) $US'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities 35,602 76,138 1.1 Receipts from customers 1.2 Payments for - - (a)exploration evaluation (b)production (31,685) (76,248) (c)site suspension (2,545) (5,617) (d)staff costs7 (2,270) (4,786) (e)corporate administration (525) (1,438) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received 22 321 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid (1,760) (9,397) 1.6 Income taxes paid (21) (50) 1.7 Other: (a)project costs8 (b)government grants (c)other income (1,441) 499 137 (2,042) 1,024 142 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (3,987) (21,953) 2. Cash flows from investing activities - - 2.1 Payments to acquire or for: (a)entities (b)tenements - - (c)property, plant, and equipment - incl. assets under construction (3,715) (5,384) (d)exploration evaluation (28) (131) (e)acquisition of subsidiaries - - (f)transfer tax on acquisition - - (g)other non-current assets - - 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: - - (a)entities (b)tenements - - (c)property, plant, and equipment - - (d)investments - - (e)other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities - - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Other - government grants and tax incentives 2,702 4,158 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (1,041) (1,357) 3. Cash flows from financing activities - - 3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities) 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities - - 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options - - 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities - - 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - - 3.6 Repayment of borrowings - (46) 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings - - 3.8 Dividends paid - - 3.9 Other - incl. lease liabilities (317) (696) Other - - 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (317) (742) 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 26,623 45,368 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above) (3,987) (21,953) 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above) (1,041) (1,357) 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above) (317) (742) 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held 71 33 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 21,349 21,349 5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter

$US'000 Previous quarter

$US'000 5.1 Bank balances 21,349 26,623 5.2 Call deposits - - 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (provide details) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 21,349 26,623 6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates Current quarter

$US'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1 184 6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2 - Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments. 7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity. Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity. Total facility amount at quarter end

$US'000 Amount drawn at quarter end

$US'000 7.1 Bond Facility1 100,000 100,000 7.2 Secured Revolving Credit Facility2 150,000 44,105 7.3 Unsecured Convertible Notes3 25,000 25,000 7.4 Total financing facilities 275,000 169,105 7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end ($US'000)4 - 7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well. Bond Facility - US$100.0 million: On 20 July 2021 the Company completed settlement of a US$100.0 million Senior Secured Bonds facility. The bonds were issued by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Jervois Mining USA Limited, and are administered by the bond trustee, Nordic Trustee AS. In February 2022, Jervois Mining USA Limited completed the first US$50.0 million drawdown on the bonds, and in July 2022 the second, and final, US$50.0 million drawdown was completed. Key terms: Issuer: Jervois Mining USA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company).

Maturity: 5-year tenor with a maturity date of 20 July 2026.

Original issue discount of 2%.

Coupon rate: 12.5% per annum with interest payable bi-annually.

No amortisation - bullet payment on maturity.

Non-callable for 3 years, after which callable at par plus 62.5% of coupon, declining rateably to par in year 5.

Transaction security: First priority security over all material assets of the Issuer, pledge of all the shares of the Issuer, intercompany loans. Secured Revolving Credit Facility - US$150.0 million: On 28 October 2021 the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Jervois Suomi Holding Oy and Jervois Finland Oy (together, "the Borrowers"), entered into a secured loan facility with Mercuria Energy Trading SA ("Mercuria"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited, to borrow up to US$75 million. The Borrowers increased the facility to US$150 million through the execution of the Accordion Increase (as contemplated in the facility agreement entered into on 28 October 2021 and as amended and restated on 4 August 2022). In July 2024, the facility was transferred by Mercuria to the majority bondholder of the Idaho Cobalt Operations US$100.0 million Senior Secured Bonds (refer to ASX announcement entitled "Transfer of Jervois Finland Working Capital Facility", released on 26 July 2024, for further information). Key terms: Borrowers: Jervois Suomi Holding Oy and Jervois Finland Oy (wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company).

Maturity: rolling facility to 31 December 2024.

Interest rate: SOFR + 5.0% per annum.

Transaction security: First priority security over all material assets of Jervois Finland, including inventory, receivables, collection account, and shares in Jervois Finland. Unsecured Convertible Notes On 28 June 2023, the Company entered into a Subscription Agreement for the issuance of US$25.0 million of Unsecured Convertible Notes (the "Notes") maturing in July 2028 (Tranche 1) and August 2028 (Tranche 2), respectively, and which are convertible into Jervois ordinary shares. The initial conversion price for the Notes is US$0.0605 and the Notes carry a 6.5% per annum coupon, payable in arrears through either settlement in cash or payment in kind. The gross proceeds were received under two tranches of US$19.9 million and US$5.1 million on 20 July 2023 and 31 August 2023, respectively. Unused limit of Secured Revolving Credit Facility: The Borrowers may draw to the lower of the maximum amount or 80% of the collateral value (referred to as the "Maximum Available Amount"), where collateral is defined as the value of the Borrower's inventory and receivables, calculated monthly (reduced to 70% for eligible inventory in Finland exceeding US$75.0 million) and subject to eligibility requirements and associated terms of the agreement. Where the amounts drawn exceed 110% of the Maximum Available Amount (the "Shortfall"), the Borrowers are required to prepay or repay any amount of the facility to ensure that, following such payment, the Shortfall no longer exists. Subject to the Maximum Available Amount, the total unused financing facility may increase in the future to the maximum facility amount of US$150.0 million. 8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $US'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (3,987) 8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d)) (28) 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2) (4,015) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 21,349 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5) - 8.6 Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5) 21,349 8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3) 5.3 Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (i.e., a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7. 8.8 If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions: 8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not? Answer: N/A 8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful? Answer: N/A 8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis? Answer: N/A Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered. Compliance statement 1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A. 2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed. Date: 31 July 2024 Authorised by: Disclosure Committee (Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4) Notes 1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so. 2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report. 3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity. 4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee - e.g., Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee". 5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. 1 Drawn senior debt represents the aggregate of amounts drawn under the Company's senior debt facilities (excludes Unsecured Convertible Notes that mature in July/August 2028). Amounts represent the nominal loan amounts; balances recorded in Jervois' financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards will differ. 2 Cash balance is as of 28 July 2024. 3 See ASX announcement "Transfer of Jervois Finland Working Capital Facility" dated 26 July 2024. 4 See ASX announcement "Jervois completes U.S. Department of Defense reimbursed drilling at ICO's Sunshine deposit" dated 30 January 2024. 5 See ASX announcement "Jervois completes maiden JORC Resource for Sunshine at ICO, USA" dated 2 April 2024. 6 In accordance with ASX listing rule 5.23.2, Jervois confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements referred to above and that the assumptions contained therein continue to apply and have not materially changed. 7 Excludes Jervois Finland staff costs which are included in 1.2(b) production. 8 Relates to the cobalt refinery study currently being undertaken in the United States (100% reimbursable by the United States Department of Defense under a Defence Production Act Title III award), as well as Group business development costs. Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer





