Luca Mining Announces Major Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2024 - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) is pleased to announce plans for an exploration drilling campaign at both Campo Morado and Tahuehueto. Approximately 5,000 metres will be drilled at each project (10,000 meters total) during Q3 and Q4 of 2024, to test high potential targets on trend with the current mining areas.

Campo Morado

Campo Morado is a large VMS polymetallic system hosting substantial mineral resources of copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Campo Morado project includes an operating mine and associated infrastructure. The mine is generating positive, free operating cash flow. Over $500 million has been invested in the mine and mill from exploration, discovery, construction and operation. The mill is capable of processing over 2,000 tonnes per day. The property area encompasses 121 square kilometres (12,090 hectares) in the state of Guerrero in southwestern Mexico within the prolific Sierra Madre mineral belt.

The new exploration campaign is the first exploration at Campo Morado since 2013.

There are over 30 known targets that have never been tested.

The top 4 targets are within the fully permitted mining zone.

In the current campaign, the Company will be looking to explore the project's promising copper and gold potential.

An extensive inventory of historical drilling data (580,800+ metres) along with geophysics and geochemistry is being used to evaluate and prioritize drill targets.

What is exciting about typical VMS systems such as Campo Morado, is that they usually comprise multiple, discrete halos or pods of mineralization. Due to the nature of the deposit style, at many of the large VMS camps around the world, successful ongoing exploration and development has continued for decades. For example, the nearby Tizapa Mine (Peñoles/Dowa Mining/Sumitomo) is a similar VMS underground mine 92km north of Campo Morado. It is in its 30th year of production. We look forward to examining the long-term upside potential at Campo Morado.

Tahuehueto

Tahuehueto is a brand-new gold mine and is expected to achieve commercial production with an average run rate of 800 tpd at its mill in the next few weeks. Name plate capacity at the mill is currently 1,000 tpd. Tahuehueto is a large epithermal gold/silver vein system with associated breccias rich in Pb-Zn-Cu. The property comprises 75 square kilometres (7,492 hectares) and is located in the state of Durango in north-central Mexico within the Sierra Madre mineral belt.

Mineralization is open along strike and at depth for most of the modeled resource areas

Step-out drilling along strike (north and south) and to depth will be carried out to determine the vertical and lateral extent of mineralization.

Characterize and identify mineralized brecciated zones within the known epithermal vein systems.

Rapid development of new resources discovered.

Tahuehueto, being a new mine, has significant exploration potential. It is estimated that less than 10% of the concession area has been explored. Tahuehueto is comparable in concession area to the Tayoltita mine of the San Dimas district to the south, with both mines hosting epithermal mineralization. It is estimated that the San Dimas district has produced over 11 million ounces of gold to date (Technical Report on Mineral Resource and Reserve Update December 2020, First Majestic Silver Corp.).

Dan Barnholden, CEO, commented, "The exploration potential at Campo Morado and Tahuehueto is game changing. Both projects already have demonstrated strong cash flow potential and exploration success at one or both projects will take Luca into a new league. We intend to grow our company and are targeting no less than 200,000 oz Au Eq production and our development, exploration and expansion plans have the potential to get us there."

Christopher Richings, VP Technical, commented, "For the first time in over 10 years, the Company has developed a strategic exploration program that will build our resource base at both sites, add value to our metal production profile and provide the foundation for exceptional new growth. We will be leveraging advanced geological understanding and a large amount of technical data to guide the upcoming campaign and drive success."

About Luca Mining Corp

Luca Mining (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a diversified Canadian mining company with two 100%-owned producing mines in Mexico within the prolific Sierra Madre Mineral Belt. The Company produces gold, copper, zinc, silver and lead from these mines that each have considerable development and resource upside.

The Campo Morado mine, is an underground operation located in Guerrero State, an important mining region in Mexico. It produces zinc and "bulk" copper-lead concentrates with precious metals credits. It is currently undergoing an optimisation program which is already generating significant improvements in metallurgical recoveries, efficiencies, and cashflows. The Tahuehueto Gold, Silver mine is a new underground mine in Durango State, Mexico which hosts numerous producing and historic mines on the same regional trend. Tahuehueto has a designed processing capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day and is expected to achieve commercial production in 2H 2024.

Luca Mining is focused on growth with the aim of maximizing shareholder returns.

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

