Amex Drills 30.85 g/t Au over 6.35 m in the High-Grade Zone and Expands Denise at Depth

Montreal, July 31, 2024 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further drill results from the High-Grade Zone ("High-Grade Zone" or "HGZ") and Denise Zone ("Denise"), on the company's flagship Perron Project in the northwestern Abitibi region of Quebec. Today's results further define the High-Grade Zone and have expanded known mineralization of the Denise Zone at depth. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the Perron Project, Figure 2 for a plan view of the geology of the Eastern Gold Zone, Figure 3 for a longitudinal section of the High-Grade Zone, Figure 4 for a longitudinal of the Denise Zone, Figure 5 for images of gold mineralization and Tables 1-3 for assay results and drillhole coordinates. Today's results will not make it into the Company's resource estimate, highlighting the immense growth potential that exists at the Perron project.

Highlights include:

High-Grade Zone

PE-21-347W5 returned 6.35 m of 30.85 g/t Au including 0.50 m of 342.10 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~1100 m

PE-21-347W4 returned 7.80 m of 7.36 g/t Au including 0.70 m of 70.32 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~970 m

Denise Zone

PE-20-186W2 returned 2.15 m of 16.58 g/t Au including 0.50 m of 66.35 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~900 m

PE-21-347W5 returned 58.50 m of 0.71 g/t Au including 3.00 m of 8.31 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~1150 m

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "Today's released drill holes were planned to target the depth extensions of the Denise mineralization on both sides of the central diabase dike. To reach these areas, the holes also traversed the High-Grade Zone, highlighting how proximal the two zones are to each other and providing us with further enhanced information about the HGZ through tighter drill spacing. Importantly, drill hole PE-20-186W2 at Denise West was designed to intercept a predicted mafic-ultramafic intrusion at depth to provide more geological information, but instead intercepted gold mineralization within the rhyolite, meaning the zone has much more room for growth to the west and at depth than originally thought."

Aaron Stone, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Amex Exploration continued, "Through the new interpretation of the Denise Mafic Intrusion (see Figure 4), the Amex team continues to see growth potential for resources at depth. This also opens up the possibility of reinterpretation of the same mafic intrusion in the High-Grade Zone, meaning a potential of more area for growth of the Western HGZ. We are also excited to target where the mafic intrusion and diabase dike are modelled to meet one another, to see if this could act as a trap for a pocket of very high-grade gold mineralization. We intend to test this target in the coming months along with other very interesting new targets elsewhere on the property."

Figure 1: Geological map of the Perron Project, showing each of the significant mineralized zones identified to date.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/218362_584327d944517bca_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Geological map of the Eastern Gold Zone, showing each of the significant gold mineralized zones, including the High-Grade Zone and the Denise Zone, and the locations of today's released drill holes. HGZ mineralization is represented by gold bearing quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins with visible gold hosted in the Beaupré aphanitic rhyolite. Denise mineralization is represented by gold bearing quartz-carbonates-sericite-sulfides veins with visible gold hosted in the Beaupré brecciated rhyolite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/218362_584327d944517bca_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Longitudinal section of the High-Grade Zone looking to the south, showing contoured metal factor (Au g/t * estimated true thickness) and the locations of today's released drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/218362_584327d944517bca_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Longitudinal section of the Denise Zone looking to the south, showing contoured metal factor (Au g/t * estimated true thickness) and the locations of today's released drill holes. Note drillhole PE-20-186W2 and the new interpretation of the Denise Mafic Intrusion, giving Western Denise a significantly larger area for growth potential at depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/218362_584327d944517bca_005full.jpg

Figure 5. Photos of visible gold from todays released drill holes, including PE-21-347W4, PE-24-347W5 for the High-Grade Zone and PE-20-186W2 and PE-22-524W5 for the Denise Zone. HGZ mineralization is represented by gold bearing quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins with visible gold hosted in the Beaupré aphanitic rhyolite. Denise mineralization is represented by gold bearing quartz-carbonates-sericite-sulfides veins with visible gold hosted in the Beaupré brecciated rhyolite. Abbreviation: VG - Visible Gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/218362_584327d944517bca_006full.jpg

Table 1. Assay results from current drilling of the High-Grade Zone and Denise Zone at the Perron Project.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core length (m) True thickness (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Metal Factor* (MF) Vertical Depth (m) Zone PE-20-186W2 943.30 943.80 0.50 0.26 0.97 0.30 0.25 ~875m Western

DZ And 949.70 950.50 0.80 0.41 0.92 0.10 0.38 ~880m And 969.20 971.35 2.15 1.12 16.58 1.57 18.56 ~900m including 969.70 970.20 0.50 0.26 1.57 0.40 0.41 including 970.85 971.35 0.50 0.26 66.35 5.50 17.25 PE-20-197W2 1136.80 1163.00 26.20 20.17 0.98 0.47 19.79 ~1015m Eastern DZ including 1136.80 1147.55 10.75 8.23 1.74 0.80 14.36 PE-21-288W2 923.30 923.80 0.50 0.37 1.68 3.00 0.62 ~815m Western

DZ And 955.00 956.25 1.25 0.93 0.65 0.10 0.60 ~840m And 986.50 996.60 10.10 1.14 0.52 0.17 0.59 ~865m including 986.50 988.00 1.50 7.68 2.28 0.10 17.54 including 990.50 991.50 1.00 0.76 0.61 0.10 0.46 including 996.00 996.60 0.60 0.46 0.64 0.30 0.30 PE-21-347W4 1039.70 1047.50 7.80 4.52 7.36 1.59 33.28 ~970m Eastern

HGZ including 1039.70 1040.40 0.70 0.40 70.32 15.80 28.13 including 1045.70 1047.50 1.80 1.05 2.26 0.40 2.38 And 1050.30 1090.00 39.70 27.59 0.47 1.53 13.02 ~995m Eastern

DZ including 1073.00 1090.00 17.00 11.93 0.83 2.90 9.93 And 1132.10 1134.00 1.90 1.39 0.80 0.18 1.11 ~1040m PE-24-347W5 1156.15 1162.50 6.35 2.50 30.85 2.26 77.14 ~1100m Eastern

HGZ including 1157.65 1158.30 0.65 0.26 12.65 2.60 3.29 including 1159.80 1160.30 0.50 0.20 342.10 20.80 68.42 including 1160.30 1161.00 0.70 0.28 17.68 0.90 4.95 And 1182.00 1240.50 58.50 29.78 0.71 0.71 21.02 ~1150m Eastern

DZ including 1182.00 1183.00 1.00 0.50 2.47 0.10 1.23 including 1197.00 1197.50 0.50 0.25 2.85 0.10 0.71 including 1237.50 1240.50 3.00 1.54 8.31 10.35 12.80 And 1249.00 1250.00 1.00 0.52 1.72 0.20 0.89 ~1190m And 1267.50 1270.50 3.00 1.56 1.22 0.50 1.90 ~1210m And 1288.00 1293.00 5.00 2.62 0.65 0.91 1.70 ~1225m PE-22-524 1451.60 1455.20 3.60 2.43 3.40 0.17 8.27 ~1325m Eastern DZ including 1451.60 1452.60 1.00 0.67 10.46 0.35 7.01 And 1461.50 1465.00 3.50 2.37 1.59 0.13 3.76 ~1335m And 1479.00 1484.00 5.00 3.42 0.53 0.16 1.80 ~1350m And 1528.50 1529.40 0.90 0.63 32.74 5.90 20.63 ~1390m

*Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by true thickness

Table 2. Assay results from previous drilling in the Denise Zone at the Perron Project.

Hole ID Previous Press Release From (m) To (m) Core length (m) True thickness (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Metal Factor* (MF) Vertical Depth (m) Zone PE-20-163W1 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-06-28 788.20 803.00 14.80 9.20 0.39 0.16 3.58 ~725m Eastern DZ PE-20-165W1 Not previously released 816.75 848.05 31.30 19.39 0.39 0.55 7.60 ~755m Eastern DZ including 826.50 834.50 8.00 4.95 0.41 0.86 2.01 PE-20-185 PR High-Grade Zone

2020-08-18 1137.65 1145.10 7.45 4.74 0.89 0.15 4.22 ~1065m Eastern DZ including 1143.50 1144.10 0.60 0.38 6.21 0.10 2.36 PE-20-185W1 PR High-Grade Zone

2020-10-07 1092.80 1109.40 16.60 10.72 0.45 0.15 4.77 ~1015m Eastern DZ PE-20-186 PR Upper High-Grade Zone

2022-01-10 874.00 880.00 6.00 3.73 0.52 0.38 1.93 ~810m Western DZ And 922.00 957.50 35.50 22.72 0.52 0.53 11.81 ~860m including 922.00 922.90 0.90 0.57 7.20 0.70 4.10 PE-20-187W1 PR High-Grade Zone

2020-10-07 1200.00 1203.25 3.25 2.40 1.13 0.31 2.70 ~1085m Eastern DZ And 1221.00 1237.00 16.00 12.00 0.85 0.17 10.15 ~1110m including 1230.90 1231.40 0.50 0.38 8.63 0.40 3.28 PE-20-190W1 PR Upper High-Grade Zone

2022-01-10 1044.00 1047.95 3.95 2.63 0.60 0.33 1.59 ~965m Eastern DZ And 1062.00 1074.20 12.20 8.21 0.41 0.29 3.40 ~985m PE-20-197 PR High-Grade Zone

2020-12-03 1150.00 1155.50 5.50 3.71 0.66 0.33 2.43 ~1045m Eastern DZ And 1216.80 1227.00 10.20 7.25 0.72 0.25 5.25 ~1100m PE-20-197W1 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-02-17 1106.65 1184.00 77.35 62.27 0.16 0.20 9.70 ~995m to ~1045m Eastern DZ including 1106.65 1108.55 1.90 1.48 0.89 0.19 1.32 including 1182.50 1184.00 1.50 1.24 1.48 0.30 1.83 PE-20-207 Not previously released 1081.00 1111.90 30.90 19.49 0.56 0.63 10.86 ~1015m Eastern DZ PE-20-207W1 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-02-17 988.00 992.10 4.10 2.68 0.47 0.27 1.27 ~910m Eastern DZ And 1046.50 1071.25 24.75 16.95 0.30 0.28 5.01 ~965m PE-20-210 PR 210 Gold Zone + High-Grade Zone

2021-02-17 1378.00 1385.50 7.50 4.89 0.62 0.18 3.05 ~1280m Eastern DZ And 1403.50 1426.55 23.05 15.43 0.30 0.28 4.62 ~1305m And 1450.00 1460.15 10.15 6.98 0.38 0.10 2.67 ~1340m PE-20-210W1 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-04-26 1339.50 1369.50 30.00 19.60 0.42 0.24 8.31 ~1250m Eastern DZ including 1339.50 1361.20 21.70 14.16 0.50 0.25 7.04 And 1430.10 1450.50 20.40 13.90 0.37 0.18 5.09 ~1320 PE-20-210W2 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-04-26 1334.50 1356.50 22.00 14.71 0.56 0.24 8.29 ~1235m Eastern DZ And 1384.50 1394.70 10.20 7.00 0.41 0.29 2.89 ~1275m And 1414.90 1433.00 18.10 12.53 0.51 0.32 6.38 ~1300m PE-20-210W3 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-04-26 1311.00 1314.00 3.00 1.91 0.62 0.10 1.18 ~1205m Eastern DZ PE-20-224 Not previously released 951.50 952.50 1.00 0.64 1.14 0.30 0.73 ~870m Eastern DZ And 998.00 1008.00 10.00 6.50 0.54 0.17 3.51 ~915m And 1020.00 1034.40 14.40 9.42 0.48 0.30 4.52 ~935m PE-20-224W1 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-03-11 979.50 1019.55 40.05 26.42 0.48 0.25 12.71 ~890m to ~925m Eastern DZ including 1002.55 1019.55 17.00 11.30 0.84 0.29 9.44 PE-20-224W2 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-03-11 965.30 991.00 25.70 17.10 1.08 1.19 18.47 ~880m Eastern DZ PE-20-229 PR 210 Gold Zone

2022-01-10 1374.00 1376.00 2.00 1.34 2.92 0.29 3.91 ~1270m Eastern DZ And 1459.50 1464.90 5.40 3.74 5.77 1.91 21.60 ~1345m PE-20-229W1 Not previously released 1325.50 1344.00 18.50 12.32 0.91 0.28 11.19 ~1225m Eastern DZ And 1387.50 1391.30 3.80 2.57 0.68 0.47 1.75 ~1275m And 1442.00 1445.60 3.60 2.56 1.49 0.36 3.83 ~1315m PE-20-229W2 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-09-07 1312.00 1323.00 11.00 7.58 0.76 0.29 5.77 ~1195m Eastern DZ including 1312.00 1321.05 9.05 6.23 0.86 0.30 5.38 PE-20-230 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-03-11 779.50 801.30 21.80 13.75 0.71 3.66 9.81 ~715m Eastern DZ PE-21-163EXT Not previously released 831.80 862.50 30.70 18.94 0.61 0.32 11.50 ~780m Eastern DZ including 858.70 862.50 3.80 2.36 3.17 0.53 7.48 PE-21-165EXT Not previously released 793.00 873.00 80.00 48.32 0.32 0.27 15.29 ~770m Eastern DZ including 844.65 873.00 28.35 17.49 0.58 0.48 10.13 PE-21-248W1 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-05-26 908.10 938.00 29.90 21.21 0.91 0.47 19.26 ~810m Eastern DZ including 908.10 920.80 12.70 8.96 1.28 0.61 11.51 PE-21-268W1 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-04-26 888.00 889.50 1.50 1.00 1.72 0.10 1.72 ~790m Eastern DZ And 922.50 926.90 4.40 2.99 0.42 0.19 1.25 ~820m PE-21-268W2 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-06-28 912.60 917.15 4.55 3.37 2.42 0.56 8.15 ~800m Eastern DZ PE-21-286 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-09-07 876.20 943.00 66.80 51.33 0.12 0.12 6.29 ~760m to ~815m Eastern DZ including 876.20 900.50 24.30 18.47 0.17 0.11 3.11 PE-21-287W1 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-05-26 1266.00 1291.50 25.50 17.60 0.47 0.12 8.21 ~1130m Eastern DZ PE-21-288 PR High-Grade Zone

2022-06-16 1000.00 1000.50 0.50 0.30 11.54 1.60 3.46 ~920m Eastern DZ And 1055.30 1057.20 1.90 1.16 2.98 0.75 3.46 ~965m And 1089.00 1095.75 6.75 4.17 2.35 0.41 9.79 ~1000m PE-21-294 PR High-Grade Zone

2021-09-07 952.25 980.60 28.35 22.26 0.77 0.15 17.10 ~845m Eastern DZ PE-21-318W5 Not previously released 1405.50 1418.50 13.00 7.66 1.43 0.52 10.98 ~1320m Eastern DZ including 1409.50 1411.00 1.50 0.88 2.82 1.60 2.48 including 1411.00 1412.50 1.50 0.88 5.25 1.60 4.62 including 1415.50 1417.00 1.50 0.89 1.92 0.10 1.71 PE-20-434 PR High-Grade Zone

2022-02-03 1193.50 1244.50 51.00 34.53 0.39 0.29 13.43 ~1095m to 1135m Eastern DZ including 1193.50 1211.60 18.10 12.11 0.84 0.47 10.15 PE-22-524W2 PR High-Grade Zone

2023-01-23 1426.50 1428.60 2.10 1.48 1.13 0.18 1.68 ~1290m Eastern DZ And 1447.50 1450.50 3.00 2.14 0.56 0.10 1.19 ~1310m And 1464.60 1473.50 8.90 6.38 0.60 0.10 3.80 ~1325m PE-22-524W3 Not previously released 1547.50 1609.20 61.70 36.51 0.31 0.22 11.36 ~1415m to ~1470m Eastern DZ including 1552.50 1554.00 1.50 0.88 3.22 0.10 2.83 including 1608.00 1609.20 1.20 0.71 2.41 4.28 1.71 PE-22-524W5 PR High-Grade Zone

2023-01-23 1381.50 1384.50 3.00 2.24 0.99 0.25 2.22 ~1220m Eastern DZ And 1405.50 1422.60 17.10 12.83 0.57 0.20 7.35 ~1245m And 1449.00 1457.70 8.70 6.49 0.50 0.19 3.24 ~1275m PE-22-524W6 PR High-Grade Zone

2023-01-23 1398.70 1403.25 4.55 3.45 1.46 0.28 5.03 ~1225m Eastern DZ And 1419.70 1420.25 0.55 0.42 1.88 0.50 0.79 ~1240m And 1432.00 1433.50 1.50 1.15 1.32 0.60 1.52 ~1250m PE-22-524W7 PR High-Grade Zone

2023-01-23 1380.00 1390.90 10.90 8.45 0.20 0.21 1.71 ~1225m Eastern DZ And 1422.00 1432.50 10.50 8.33 0.21 0.34 1.78 ~1255m PE-22-532W1 PR Team Zone

2024-04-24 1717.00 1781.70 64.70 39.19 0.25 0.11 9.70 ~1580 to ~1635m Eastern DZ including 1717.00 1743.00 26.00 15.65 0.39 0.10 6.07 And 1824.60 1825.10 0.50 0.31 19.29 3.40 5.98 ~1675m PE-22-532W3 PR High-Grade Zone

2023-01-23 1544.50 1555.00 10.50 8.49 0.29 0.14 2.45 ~1370m Eastern DZ including 1544.50 1548.00 3.50 2.82 0.48 0.10 1.34 PE-22-544 Not previously released 1020.00 1028.00 8.00 4.93 1.13 0.21 5.56 ~940m Western DZ

*Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by true thickness

Table 3. Drill hole coordinates for today's results.

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) PE-20-163W1 162 -72 348 864 516 614802 5431007 344 PE-20-165W1 168 -75 346 867 521 614802 5431009 344 PE-20-185 155 -75 0 1150 1150 614780 5431158 346 PE-20-185W1 155 -75 642 1120 478 614780 5431158 346 PE-20-186 167 -73 0 973 973 614615 5431022 344 PE-20-186W2 167 -73 520 1018 498 614615 5431022 344 PE-20-187W1 153 -72 837 1308 471 614802 5431247 347 PE-20-190W1 157 -75 413 1152 739 614750 5431105 345 PE-20-197 163 -71 0 1258 1258 614878 5431225 348 PE-20-197W1 163 -71 777 1216 439 614878 5431225 346 PE-20-197W2 163 -71 477 1186 709 614878 5431225 346 PE-20-207 164 -73 0 1133 1133 614871 5431110 346 PE-20-207W1 164 -73 642 1087 445 614871 5431110 346 PE-20-210 152 -75 0 1507 1507 614857 5431283 349 PE-20-210W1 152 -75 1040 1482 442 614857 5431283 349 PE-20-210W2 152 -75 768 1479 711 614857 5431283 349 PE-20-210W3 152 -75 369 1339 970 614857 5431283 349 PE-20-224 167 -73 0 1062 1062 614847 5431099 345 PE-20-224W1 167 -73 563 1035 472 614847 5431099 345 PE-20-224W2 167 -73 246 1036 790 614847 5431099 345 PE-20-229 145 -75 0 1500 1500 614916 5431284 350 PE-20-229W1 145 -75 876 1455 579 614916 5431284 350 PE-20-229W2 145 -75 483 1327 844 614916 5431284 350 PE-20-230 163 -69 0 931 931 614746 5431009 344 PE-21-163EXT 162 -72 745 888 143 614802 5431007 344 PE-21-165EXT 168 -75 749 889 140 614802 5431009 344 PE-21-248W1 170 -72 487 958 471 614847 5431098 345 PE-21-268W1 159 -70 309 951 642 614801 5431103 346 PE-21-268W2 159 -70 447 930 483 614801 5431103 346 PE-21-286 160 -68 0 949 949 614810 5431137 346 PE-21-287W1 152 -72 810 1326 516 614857 5431259 348 PE-21-288 163 -74 0 1113 1113 614746 5431103 345 PE-21-288W2 163 -74 501 1027 526 614746 5431103 345 PE-21-294 157 -71 0 994 994 614806 5431137 346 PE-21-318W5 162 -74 725 1435 710 614876 5431227 348 PE-21-347W4 158 -77 747 1185 438 614835 5431119 345 PE-21-347W5 158 -77 774 1317 543 614835 5431119 345 PE-21-434 165 -73 0 1291 1291 614876 5431228 348 PE-22-524 143 -73 0 1645 1645 614886 5431358 351 PE-22-524W2 143 -73 1131 1564 433 614886 5431358 351 PE-22-524W3 143 -73 900 1641 741 614886 5431358 351 PE-22-524W5 143 -73 802 1497 695 614886 5431358 351 PE-22-524W6 143 -73 790 1435 645 614886 5431358 351 PE-22-524W7 143 -73 463 1467 1004 614886 5431358 351 PE-22-532W3 137 -76 1199 1605 406 614964 5431427 357 PE-22-544 144 -73 0 1047 1047 614598 5431064 345

Qualified Person and QA&QC

Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), an independent "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Qualified Person"), has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process.

For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold.

Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit, as such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

For further information please contact:

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

