Green Battery Minerals Reports Independent Lab Results of Volt Carbon's Dry Separated Graphite from Berkwood Graphite Project

July 31 - MONTREAL, QC, Green Battery Minerals Inc. (" Green" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GEM, FSE: BK2P, WKN: A2QENP OTC: GBMIF) is pleased to announce the independent lab results from Prographite GmBH, assessing the qualities of dry separated Graphite, extracted from the Berkwood bulk sample by Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. at its mineral processing facility.

Figure 1: Expandable Graphite: Left - Overview, Right - Close up.

ProGraphite GmbH, based in Germany, was contracted by GEM to analyze a 125g graphite sample (L#955) provided by Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. on July 1, 2024. The sample's particle size distribution was determined to be mostly -50+80 mesh. Test results indicated low moisture and volatile content, with a high carbon content of 98.2%. The conversion process to expandable Graphite was successful, achieving an expansion rate of 325 ml/g, indicating high-quality material. The carbon content remained high at 98.5% post-expansion, and the onset temperature for expansion was around 200°C, consistent with the sulfuric acid/potassium permanganate method. Overall, the graphite sample shows excellent potential for expandable graphite production.

ProGraphite's report summary states "This is an excellent result. In summary, it can be said that the material provided be easily and without problems converted into expanded Graphite. The expansion rate achieved (as the most important quality parameter) is at a high level, the Graphite seems to be very suitable to be used as precursor material for the production of expandable Graphite." ProGraphite recommends as a next step testing Volt's +50 mesh graphite as it believes that an additional 20% expansion can be achieved.

President and CEO of Green Battery, Tom Yingling, states, "These impressive results underscore the exceptional quality of our Berkwood graphite, positioning us strongly in the market for expandable graphite production. The potential for even higher expansion rates with further testing is particularly exciting and speaks to the superior quality and versatility of our Graphite. We are enthusiastic about the future and look forward to leveraging these advancements to create significant value for our shareholders and contribute to the growing demand for sustainable, high-performance graphite materials."

The test report will be released today on GEM's website at www.greenbatteryminerals.com

About the Berkwood Graphite Project

The Berkwood Graphite Project is located in the Manicouagan Regional County Municipality, within Quebec's jurisdiction, three hours driving time from the city of Baie-Comeau. Easy access is provided via a major secondary road and numerous tertiary and forest roads that traverse the property.

The Zone 1 resource lies 8 km southwest of Nouveau Monde's (NYSE-NMG) deposit, which has a $3.5 billion NPV. The Companies' Zone 1 resource and that of Nouveau Monde share many similar geological characteristics, with the Zone 1 resource being of exceptionally high grade and coarse flake size by global standards. Recently, Nouveau Monde successfully announced a $150 million financing and offtake agreement with both General Motors and Panasonic.

The current mineral resource at the Berkwood Graphite Project includes in-pit constrained resources totaling 1,755,300 tonnes of indicated resources at 17.00 % Cgr and 1,526,400 tonnes in inferred resources at 16.39 % Cgr.

Table 2: In-pit Resource at Lac Gueret South Project (rounded numbers)

Current Resources (as of June 17, 2019)

Minerals Resources Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade (% Cgr) Cgr (t) Cut off Indicated 1.76 17.0 299,200 6.81% Inferred 1.53 16.4 250,200 6.81%

The mineral resource estimates above are described in the technical report entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Graphite Property, Quebec, Canada. It has an effective date of June 30, 2019, by Edward Lyons, PGeo., Florent Baril, ing., and Claude Duplessis, ing.

Link to Report:

https://greenbatteryminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/ReportFINAL_compressed.pdf

QAQC Comments: All samples were collected by typical field methods according to CIM best practices, selected samples were collected by representative rock chips into numbered samples bags, a CRM sample was inserted at a ratio of 1 sample in 20 to the sample batch, field duplicates were additionally collected to confirm the outcrop geochemistry. All samples were submitted to SGS laboratories, results are currently pending.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent, and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

