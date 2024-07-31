Stellar Africagold Grants Stock Options

Vancouver - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. , (TSX-V: SPX, FSE: 6YP1 FSX: 6YP1) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce:

Stock Option Grants

The Company has granted 1,100,000 incentive stock options to directors and officers of the Company The options are exercisable at $0.07 per share until July 31, 2029 and are granted pursuant to the Company's approved Stock Option Plan.

About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSXV: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP1 and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP1.

Stellar's principal exploration project is its advancing gold discovery at the 82 square kilometre Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco the earn-in option for which is currently in the final stages of extension negotiation with ONYHM, Morocco. The Company also holds the recently granted, highly prospective 395.8 square kilometer Zuénoula exploration permit in Côte d'Ivoire

The Company is head officed in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company also has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

