Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Private Placement

Vancouver B.C. - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: T1KC), announces it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and has issued 5,654,666 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $424,100 Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable at a price of $0.15 until July 31, 2027. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid $17,625 and issued 175,000 Warrants to certain arms-length brokerage firms that assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until December 1, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

