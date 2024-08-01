Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results; Earnings Call at 10AM PDT (1PM EDT) Today

VANCOUVER, Aug. 01, 2024 - Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).



"During Q2 2024, the construction of the Terronera project continued to make excellent progress, with significant advance of the upper plant platform surface infrastructure. Staying on track for Q4 2024 commissioning reflects our team's planning, execution and dedication while ensuring financial stability and operational momentum. We are in our last big push before the finish line and remain focused on delivering value to our stakeholders," stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver.

Q2 2024 Highlights

Production Tracking Towards Upper Range of Guidance: 1,312,573 ounces (oz) of silver and 10,549 oz of gold for 2.2 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq)(1).

Strong Revenue from Higher Realized Prices: $58.3 million from the sale of 1,217,569 oz of silver and 9,887 oz of gold at average realized prices of $28.94 per oz silver and $2,374 per oz gold.

Mine Operating Cash Flow: $18.9 million in mine operating cash flow before taxes(2), similar to Q2 2023.

Adjusted Earnings: Recognized a loss of $1.0 million after excluding loss on derivative contracts, mark to market deferred share units, unrealized foreign exchange, loss on revaluation of cash settled DSUs and investments losses.

Balance Sheet: Cash position of $68.1 million and working capital(2) of $64.5 million. The Company raised gross proceeds of $14.7 million through share issuances, primarily to fund the activities at Terronera.

Drawdown on Terronera Senior Secured Debt Facility: During the quarter the Company completed first drawdown of $60 million from the senior secured debt facility. Subsequent to the reporting period end, the Company completed a second draw of $15 million. An additional $45 million remains committed and available for future drawdowns during the second half of 2024.

Construction Continues on Schedule at the Terronera Mine: Overall project progress reached 64.5% completion, with more than $204 million of the project's budget spent to date. Project commitments total $260 million, which is 96% of the $271 million capital budget, and remains on track for commissioning in Q4 2024. See news release dated July 24, 2024 here.

Operating And Financial Overview

Three Months Ended June 30 Q2 2024 Highlights Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Production 1,312,573 1,494,000 (12%) Silver ounces produced 2,772,578 3,117,545 (11%) 10,549 9,819 7% Gold ounces produced 20,682 19,161 8% 1,303,461 1,482,255 (12%) Payable silver ounces produced 2,753,769 3,090,467 (11%) 10,369 9,636 8% Payable gold ounces produced 20,317 18,820 8% 2,156,453 2,279,520 (5%) Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 4,427,130 4,650,425 (5%) 13.43 13.52 (1%) Cash costs per silver ounce(2) 13.30 12.27 8% 20.48 18.54 10% Total production costs per ounce(2)) 19.65 16.92 16% 23.13 22.15 (5%) All-in sustaining costs per ounce (2) 22.24 21.11 1% 218,989 228,575 (4%) Processed tonnes 440,783 439,648 0% 140.36 131.79 7% Direct operating costs per tonne(2) 137.65 126.28 9% 192.68 169.59 14% Direct costs per tonne(2) 187.19 169.54 10% Financial 58.3 50.0 17% Revenue ($ millions) 122.0 105.5 16% 1,217,569 1,299,672 (6%) Silver ounces sold 2,973,663 2,967,080 0% 9,887 9,883 0% Gold ounces sold 20,767 19,009 9% 28.94 24.27 19% Realized silver price per ounce 25.71 23.65 9% 2,374 1,955 21% Realized gold price per ounce 2,238 1,937 16% (14.0) (1.1) (1,229%) Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) (15.2) 5.4 (381%) (1.0) 1.6 (160%) Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2) ($ millions) (0.7) 6.7 (110%) 10.2 12.5 (19%) Mine operating earnings ($ millions) 21.9 28.6 (24%) 18.9 18.8 0% Mine operating cash flow before taxes ($ millions)(2) 39.5 41.3 (4%) 8.1 11.5 (30%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes(2) 18.3 24.0 (24%) (2.3) 11.4 (120%) EBITDA(2) ($ millions) 11.3 30.8 (63%) 11.9 14.4 (17%) Adjusted EBITDA(2) ($ millions) 28.1 34.1 (18%) 64.5 78.2 (18%) Working capital (2) ($ millions)(2) 64.5 78.2 (18%) Shareholders (0.06) (0.01) (500%) Earnings (loss) per share - basic ($) (0.06) 0.03 (300%) (0.00) 0.01 (100%) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic ($)(2) (0.00) 0.04 (100%) 0.03 0.06 (50%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share(2) 0.08 0.13 (38%) 242,889,679 191,446,597 27% Weighted average shares outstanding 235,201,630 190,867,192 23%

(1) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Direct operating costs per tonne in Q2 2024 increased to $140.36, a 7% increase compared to $131.79 in Q2 2023. The increase in the cost per tonne compared to the prior period was driven by a strengthened Mexican peso contributing to higher labour, power and consumables costs. In 2023, the Company faced significant inflationary pressures, which have eased in 2024 but still persist.

Consolidated cash costs per silver ounce, net of by-product credits, in Q2 2024 decreased to $13.43 per silver ounce, a 1% decrease compared with $13.52 per silver ounce in Q2 2023, driven by an increase in by-product gold sales, but largely offset by an increase in direct operating costs per tonne as noted above, and a decrease in silver ore grades.

All-In-Sustaining Costs ("AISC") increased by 4% on a per ounce basis compared to Q2 2023 due to the higher general and administrative costs and higher share-based compensation, partially offset by reduced sustaining capital expenditures.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, consolidated direct operating costs per tonne is above annual guidance due to higher purchased material at Guanacevi and slightly higher direct input costs than estimated. At Guanacevi purchased material from local miners increased to 18% of throughput and accounted for $5.0 million or $23.02 of consolidated direct operating costs per tonne, In Q2, 2023, purchased material was $1.5 million or $6.38 of consolidated direct operating costs per tonne. With higher precious metal prices, the availability and cost of the purchased material have both increased. Per ounce guidance metrics are impacted by metal price estimates, royalties, special mining duties and normal variations in ore grades. The higher gold price realized has offset increased input costs in calculating per ounce guidance metrics. Management estimates costs per ounce metrics will be near the lower end of the guidance range, while direct operating costs per tonne will remain above guidance due to the higher metal prices.

Management assumed $23 per oz silver price, $1,840 per oz gold price and 17:1 Mexican peso to U.S. dollar exchange rate in calculating its 2024 cost guidance.

The Company reported a net loss of $14.0 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to a $1.0 million loss in Q2 2023. Excluding certain non-cash and unusual items, and items that are subject to volatility which are unrelated to the Company's operation, adjusted loss was $1.0 million compared to adjusted earnings of $1.6 million in Q2 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, revenue of $58.3 million, net of $0.4 million of smelting and refining costs, increased by 17% compared to $50.0 million, net of $0.9 million of smelting and refining costs, in Q2, 2023. Gross sales of $58.7 million in Q2 2024 represented a 15% increase over the gross sales of $50.9 million for the same period in 2023. A 6% decrease in silver ounces sold during the period, combined with a 19% increase in the realized silver price resulted in an 11% increase in silver sales. Gold oz sold were in line with comparative period, with a 21% increase in realized gold prices resulting in a 22% increase in gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 1,217,569 oz silver and 9,887 oz gold, for realized prices of $28.94 and $2,374 per oz, respectively, compared to sales of 1,299,672 oz silver and 9,883 oz gold, for realized prices of $24.27 and $1,955 per oz, respectively, in the same period of 2023. Silver and gold London spot prices averaged $28.68 and $2,337, respectively, during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company increased its finished goods metal inventory to 268,020 oz and to 1,261 oz gold at June 30, 2024, compared to 182,128 oz silver and 779 oz gold at March 31, 2024. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $6.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $4.0 million at March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $10.8 million, compared to $6.2 million at March 31, 2024.

Cost of sales for Q2 2024 was $48.0 million, an increase of 28% over the cost of sales of $37.5 million for Q2 2023. The increase in the cost of sales compared to the prior period was driven by a strengthened Mexican peso contributing to higher labour, power and consumables costs. Throughout 2023, the Company faced significant inflationary pressures, which have eased in 2024 but still persist. Additionally, in Q2 2024 purchased material from local miners increased to 18% of Guanacevi throughput and accounted for $5.0 million of cost of sales, an increase of $3.5 million compared to Q2 2023. The Company incurred increased depreciation costs during Q2 2024 compared to the prior period, due to lower reserve estimates at its' operations.

The Company reported operating earnings of $1.7 million after exploration, evaluation and development costs of $4.3 million and general and administrative costs of $4.3 million. Exploration and evaluation expenses were $4.3 million, in line with $4.3 million incurred in the same period of 2023. General and administrative expenses of $4.2 million were 80% higher compared to the $2.4 million incurred for the same period of 2023; the $1.9 million increase is primarily attributable to the appreciation of the Company's share price and the revaluation of liability recognized for cash settled deferred share units.

Finance costs, a foreign exchange loss, loss on derivative contracts and investment and other income contributed to a loss before income taxes of $11.3 million compared to $4.2 million earnings before taxes in Q2 2023.

The Company incurred a foreign exchange loss of $4.0 million in Q2 2024 compared to a foreign exchange gain of $1.9 million in Q2 2023 due to a weakening of the Mexican peso at the end of the reporting period, which decreased the US dollar value of the Mexican peso denominated working capital surplus. As part of the Debt Facility agreement, the Company entered into forward gold sale contracts and Mexican Peso purchase contracts. The Company recognized a $9.3 million loss on these derivative contracts due to the increase in gold forward prices and the depreciation of the Mexican peso in relation to the US dollar at June 30, 2024.

The complete financial statements and management's discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. To receive this material in hard copy, please contact Allison Pettit, Director Investor Relations at 604-640-4804, toll free at 1-877-685-9775 or by email at apettit@edrsilver.com

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's Q2 2024 financial results today at 1:00pm Eastern time (EDT).

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024 Time: 10:00am Pacific (PDT) / 1:00pm Eastern (EDT) Telephone: Canada & US +1-844-763-8274 International +1-647-484-8814 Replay: Canada/US Toll Free +1-855-669-9658 International +1-412-317-0088 Passcode is 3649166

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please click here. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com.

About Endeavour Silver - Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Contact Information

Allison Pettit, Director Investor Relations

Tel: (877) 685 - 9775

Email: apettit@edrsilver.com

Website: www.edrsilver.com

Endnotes

1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)

AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.

Please see the June 30, 2024 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in the June 30, 2024 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Reconciliation of Working Capital

Expressed in thousands US dollars As at June 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 Current assets $127,506 $100,773 Current liabilities 63,001 58,244 Working capital $64,505 $42,529

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (except for share numbers and per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements ($14,007) ($1,054) ($15,201) $5,402 Unrealized foreign exchange (Gain) loss 2,196 519 2,332 1,614 (Gain) loss on derivatives 9,253 - 9,253 - Change in fair value of investments 425 3,150 1,286 53 Change in fair value of cash settled DSUs 1,159 (994) 1,624 (341) Adjusted net earnings (loss) ($974) $1,621 ($706) $6,728 Basic weighted average share outstanding 242,889,679 191,446,597 235,201,630 190,867,192 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($0.00) $0.01 ($0.00) $0.04

Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes



Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine operating earnings per financial statements $10,196 $12,542 $21,852 $28,567 Share-based compensation 74 (294) 153 (162) Depreciation 8,639 6,596 17,516 12,849 Mine operating cash flow before taxes $18,909 $18,844 $39,521 $41,254

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

(except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements $12,367 $4,853 $16,950 $4,452 Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements 4,301 (6,606) (1,350) (19,508) Operating cash flow before working capital changes $8,066 $11,459 $18,300 $23,960 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 242,889,679 191,446,597 235,201,630 190,867,192 Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share $0.03 $0.06 $0.08 $0.13

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements ($14,007) ($1,054) ($15,201) $5,402 Depreciation - cost of sales 8,639 6,596 17,516 12,849 Depreciation - exploration, evaluation and development 188 317 347 595 Depreciation - general & administration 106 54 205 116 Finance costs 103 229 238 488 Current income tax expense 2,878 4,442 8,545 8,887 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (163) 766 (396) 2,442 EBITDA ($2,256) $11,350 $11,254 $30,779 Share based compensation 1,162 416 2,332 2,041 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 2,196 519 2,332 1,614 (Gain) loss on derivatives 9,253 - 9,253 - Change in fair value of investments 425 3,150 1,286 53 Change in fair value of cash settled DSUs 1,159 (994) 1,624 (341) Adjusted EBITDA $11,939 $14,441 $28,081 $34,146 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 242,889,679 191,446,597 235,201,630 190,867,192 Adjusted EBITDA per share $0.05 $0.08 $0.12 $0.18

Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Direct production costs per financial statements $23,001 $10,702 $33,703 14,878 10,600 $25,478 'Purchase of the third-party material (5,043) - (5,043) (1,457) - (1,457) Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 447 447 - 795 795 Opening finished goods (2,314) (651) (2,965) (4,848) (1,063) (5,911) Closing finished goods 4,038 557 4,595 10,257 962 11,219 Direct operating costs 19,682 11,055 30,737 18,830 11,294 30,124 'Purchase of third-party material 5,043 - 5,043 1,457 - 1,457 Royalties 5,556 92 5,648 5,679 70 5,749 Special mining duty(1) 129 637 766 1,224 209 1,433 Direct costs 30,410 11,784 42,194 27,190 11,573 38,763 By-product gold sales (8,622) (14,852) (23,474) (8,469) (10,853) (19,322) Opening gold inventory fair market value 871 851 1,722 2,500 995 3,495 Closing gold inventory fair market value (2,187) (751) (2,938) (1,629) (1,268) (2,897) Cash costs net of by-product 20,472 (2,968) 17,504 19,592 447 20,039 Depreciation 5,965 2,674 8,639 3,381 3,215 6,596 Share-based compensation 60 14 74 (147) (147) (294) Opening finished goods depreciation (771) (219) (990) (1,115) (355) (1,470) Closing finished goods depreciation 1,326 144 1,470 2,318 288 2,606 Total production costs $27,052 ($355) $26,697 $24,029 $3,448 $27,477





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Guanaceví Bolañitos

Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 112,897 106,092 218,989 116,908 111,667 228,575 Payable silver ounces 1,192,165 111,296 1,303,461 1,348,366 133,889 1,482,255 Cash costs per silver ounce $17.17 ($26.67) $13.43 $14.53 $3.34 $13.52 Total production costs per ounce $22.69 ($3.19) $20.48 $17.82 $25.75 $18.54 Direct operating costs per tonne $174.34 $104.20 $140.36 $161.07 $101.14 $131.79 Direct costs per tonne $269.36 $111.07 $192.68 $232.58 $103.64 $169.59





Expressed in thousands US dollars Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Direct production costs per financial statements $49,887 $20,521 $70,408 $33,023 $18,971 $51,994 'Purchase of the third-party material (5,043) - (5,043) (1,457) - (1,457) Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 940 940 - 1,451 1,451 Opening finished goods (7,137) (699) (7,836) (4,953) (245) (5,198) Closing finished goods 4,038 557 4,595 10,257 962 11,219 Direct operating costs 39,353 21,319 60,672 34,378 21,139 55,517 'Purchase of third-party material 5,043 - 5,043 1,457 - 1,457 Royalties 11,888 168 12,056 12,150 134 12,284 Special mining duty(1) 1,650 697 2,347 2,494 294 2,788 Direct costs 60,326 22,184 82,510 52,971 21,567 74,538 By-product gold sales (19,353) (27,117) (46,470) (16,902) (19,917) (36,819) Opening gold inventory fair market value 2,909 619 3,528 2,740 354 3,094 Closing gold inventory fair market value (2,187) (751) (2,938) (1,629) (1,268) (2,897) Cash costs net of by-product 41,695 (5,065) 36,630 37,180 736 37,916 Depreciation 11,780 5,736 17,516 6,855 5,994 12,849 Share-based compensation 122 31 153 (81) (81) (162) Opening finished goods depreciation (1,459) (197) (1,656) (862) (60) (922) Closing finished goods depreciation 1,326 144 1,470 2,318 288 2,606 Total production costs $53,464 $649 $54,113 $45,410 $6,877 $52,287





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 227,901 212,882 440,783 219,283 220,365 439,648 Payable silver ounces 2,523,900 229,869 2,753,769 2,783,970 306,497 3,090,467 Cash costs per silver ounce $16.52 ($22.03) $13.30 $13.36 $2.40 $12.27 Total production costs per ounce $21.18 $2.82 $19.65 $16.31 $22.44 $16.92 Direct operating costs per tonne $172.68 $100.14 $137.65 $156.77 $95.93 $126.28 Direct costs per tonne $264.70 $104.21 $187.19 $241.56 $97.87 $169.54

Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Cash costs net of by-product $20,472 ($2,968) $17,504 $19,592 $447 $20,039 Operations share-based compensation 60 14 74 (147) (147) (294) Corporate general and administrative 2,263 910 3,173 1,228 477 1,705 Corporate share-based compensation 684 277 961 430 169 599 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 101 73 174 79 66 145 Mine site expensed exploration 341 335 676 327 350 677 Equipment loan payments 78 67 145 245 489 734 Capital expenditures sustaining 5,245 2,199 7,444 6,300 2,920 9,220 All-In-Sustaining Costs $29,244 $907 $30,151 $28,054 $4,771 $32,825 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 3,299 3,253 Growth capital expenditures 48,367 14,644 All-In-Costs $81,817 $50,722





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 112,898 106,092 218,990 116,908 111,667 228,575 Payable silver ounces 1,192,165 111,296 1,303,461 1,348,366 133,889 1,482,255 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 1,535,148 621,257 2,156,405 1,663,223 616,297 2,279,520 All-in Sustaining cost per ounce $24.53 $8.15 $23.13 $20.81 $35.64 $22.15





Expressed in thousands US dollars Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Cash costs net of by-product $41,695 ($5,065) $36,630 $37,180 $736 $37,916 Operations share-based compensation 122 31 153 (81) (81) (162) Corporate general and administrative 4,467 1,711 6,178 3,844 1,355 5,199 Corporate share-based compensation 1,374 527 1,901 1,449 511 1,960 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 203 150 353 158 128 286 Mine site expensed exploration 463 649 1,112 706 663 1,369 Equipment loan payments 206 287 493 490 976 1,466 Capital expenditures sustaining 9,961 4,465 14,426 11,990 5,221 17,211 All-In-Sustaining Costs $58,491 $2,755 $61,246 $55,736 $9,509 $65,245 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 6,823 6,316 Growth capital expenditures 86,272 27,370 All-In-Costs $154,341 $98,931





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 227,902 212,882 440,784 219,283 220,365 439,648 Payable silver ounces 2,523,900 229,869 2,753,769 2,783,970 306,497 3,090,467 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 3,200,810 1,226,320 4,427,130 3,438,187 1,212,238 4,650,425 All-in Sustaining cost per ounce $23.17 $11.98 $22.24 $20.02 $31.03 $21.11

Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Capital expenditures sustaining $7,444 $9,220 $14,426 $17,211 Growth capital expenditures 48,367 14,644 86,272 27,370 Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows $55,829 $23,864 $100,716 $44,581





Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine site expensed exploration $676 $677 $1,112 $1,369 Growth exploration, evaluation and development 2,187 3,253 6,823 6,316 Total exploration, evaluation and development 3,975 3,930 7,935 7,685 Exploration, evaluation and development depreciation 188 317 347 595 Exploration, evaluation and development share-based compensation 127 112 278 243 Exploration, evaluation and development expense $4,290 $4,359 $8,560 $8,523

Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross silver sales $35,234 $31,543 $76,456 $70,163 Silver ounces sold 1,217,569 1,299,672 2,973,663 2,967,080 Realized silver price per ounces $28.94 $24.27 $25.71 $23.65





Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross gold sales $23,474 $19,322 $46,470 $36,819 Gold ounces sold 9,887 9,883 20,767 19,009 Realized gold price per ounces $2,374 $1,955 $2,238 $1,937

