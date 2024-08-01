Romios Gold Resources Announces CFO Transition

Toronto, August 1, 2024 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") announced today that Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will be retiring from the role of CFO as of August 1st, 2024 but will remain as an active member of the Board of Directors. Brian Crawford will assume the role of CFO.

Stephen Burega, President and CEO, stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and Romios' management team, I would like to thank Frank for his executive leadership and contributions since joining our management team in December 2015 as CFO, and as an ongoing member of the Board since July 2007. During Frank's tenure, we successfully completed numerous exploration programs and property acquisitions, and I would like to thank Frank for his guidance to management throughout his time with the Company, and to wish Frank all the best in his retirement."

Brian Crawford is graduate of the University of Toronto and a former partner with BDO Canada LLP, Brian co-founded and built several public companies currently listed on the TSXV and the CSE. Brian has extensive experience as CFO and as a director of private and public companies, and currently serves as CFO and Director of several public companies.

Burega continued, "I am pleased to welcome Brian into his new role as CFO. Brian has extensive experience as a financial executive and we are fortunate to have Brian joining the Romios team."

Brian's role as CFO is subject to regulatory approval.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings, and two former producers: the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer and the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec). The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218503