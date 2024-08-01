Cameo Resources Inc.

August 1 - Vancouver BC - (CSE - MEO) is please to announce that it is in the process of mobilizing its exploration team to expedite its recommended Phase 1 exploration program on its Bonnie Claire East (BCE) Property, northwest of Beatty, Nevada USA. Hasbrouck Geophysics, Inc. and Advantage Geophysics, Inc. will commence a Seismic and HSAMT survey early in August, to initiate the exploration program.

This geophysical survey will assist in determining the BCE basin outline and its potential to host lithium clays or brines.

"The exploration program outlined will help to evaluate Cameo's property as a prospect for related types of Lithium mineralization." Stated Souhail Abi Farrage, Cameo's president.

The Survey is expected to take one to two weeks to complete and the results will be utilized to guide further exploration.

Even though the Lithium market is less vigorous this year, Cameo Resources is eager to get the evaluation of the BCE Property underway. The company is also evaluating other potential projects for base and precious metals.

