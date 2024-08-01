Dakota Gold Corp. Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

Lead, August 1, 2024 - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Report"). The Report is intended to provide a better understanding of Dakota Gold's strategy, practices, risk management, and oversight for key environmental, social and governance ("ESG") areas. The Report is also intended to transparently communicate the results of our performance with our stakeholders as we advance mineral exploration in the Homestake District of South Dakota.

The Report has been posted on the Company's website at www.dakotagoldcorp.com.

Jonathan Awde, President, CEO and Director of Dakota Gold, commented, "At Dakota Gold, our accomplishments extend far beyond exploration discoveries; they reflect our unwavering commitment to prioritizing health and safety, environmental stewardship, and the sustainable development of the region. We are proud to be celebrating several momentous achievements in our 2023 Sustainability Report, including three years with zero lost time incidents, and zero reportable environmental incidents since commencing our drill programs in early 2022. In this time period, our team has grown exponentially, and we feel it is remarkable to have maintained our high standards for health and safety, while onboarding new team members and executing on our exploration programs. We look forward to continuing to advance our Company and pave the way for a brighter future for South Dakota."





Photo: Dakota Gold 2023 Sustainability Report.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8218/218569_dakotagoldreportimage.jpg

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold (NYSE American: DC) is a South Dakota-based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 48 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

The Dakota Gold team is focused on new gold discoveries and opportunities that build on the legacy of the Homestake District and its 145 years of gold mining history.

Forward-Looking Statements

