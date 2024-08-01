Omineca Mining And Metals Ltd. Announces The Results Of Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. ("Omineca" or the "Company") (TSXV: OMM) is pleased to announce that at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held July 31, 2024 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected Tom MacNeill, Andrew Davidson, and Sylvain Laberge as the Company's directors. Omineca also reports the resolutions re-appointing Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors for the Company and approving the continuation of the Company's stock option plan were all approved.

The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with the resolutions passing with support of at least 97% of the votes cast.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery project is located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

