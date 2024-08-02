Alcoa Issues 2023 Sustainability Report

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA, ASX: AAI) has issued its 2023 Sustainability Report, detailing the Company's progress on its strategic long-term sustainability goals.

The report is available on the Sustainability section of Alcoa's website at www.alcoa.com/sustainability.

"Excellence in environmental, social and governance practices and performance, particularly safety, goes hand-in-hand with operational excellence," said Alcoa President and CEO William F. Oplinger in his letter to stakeholders. "We have ambition for this company - to expect excellence in everything we do, including our relentless focus on safety and our efforts toward achieving our sustainability targets."

Highlights include:

Maintained Alcoa's commitment to safety with zero fatalities.

Increased overall use of renewable electricity to 87 percent, surpassing the goal to source 85 percent of our electricity for Alcoa's global smelting portfolio from renewable sources by 2025.

Disclosed performance against the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management for facilities with the highest potential consequence.

Issued the company's first global Modern Slavery Statement.

Increased female representation in the workforce to 19.1 percent.

The 2023 Sustainability Report offers a comprehensive view of Alcoa's efforts in key areas related to sustainability, including health and safety, commitment to local communities, climate change, inclusion diversity and equity (IDE), and innovation and technology. These efforts are underpinned by Alcoa's Values: act with integrity, operate with excellence, care for people and lead with courage.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "aim," "ambition," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "develop," "endeavors," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "projects," "reach," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "working," "would," or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corporation that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained, and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in Alcoa Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alcoa Corporation disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

