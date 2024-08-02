Bear Creek Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, August 2, 2024 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has authorized and approved a grant of 200,000 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to its stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") to Mr. Donald Mc Iver, VP Exploration and Geology. The Options are subject to vesting provisions in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and are exercisable on or before August 2, 2034 at the strike price of Cdn $0.325 per share, being the TSX Venture Exchange closing price of the Company's shares on August 1, 2024.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Eric Caba President and CEO
For further information contact: Barbara Henderson - VP Corporate Communications Direct: 604-628-1111 E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com www.bearcreekmining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218637
