Management Update

MONTREAL, Aug. 02, 2024 - Harfang Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: HAR) ("Harfang" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois, a director of the Company, has been appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") as Mr. Richard Breger has temporarily stepped back as President and CEO of the Company for personal reasons. The Board of Directors and management will work closely with Mr. Dubé-Bourgeois to ensure the seamless continuation of the Company's activities. Mr. Breger has also resigned as a Director of Harfang.



About Harfang Exploration Inc.

Harfang Exploration Inc. is a well-financed technically driven mineral exploration company with the primary mission to discover ore deposits in Québec and Ontario. The Company is managed by an experienced team of industry professionals with a proven track record of success and controls a portfolio of highly prospective projects. Harfang is dedicated to best practices through engagement with all stakeholders and commitment to the environment.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois

Interim President & CEO

info@harfangexploration.com

