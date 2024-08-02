Abitibi Metals Announces Director and Officer Changes

August 2 - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE:AMQ) (OTCQB:AMQFF) (FSE:FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Norman Farrell to its board of directors, effective July 31, 2024 and appointment of Jan Urata as Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective July 16, 2024.

Norman Farrell has sat on the board of numerous junior mining companies as the founder, officer and director starting in 1987. From 1993 he was president of Forexport Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Le Groupe Forex Inc, a public company and one of Canada`s leading Oriented Strand Board manufacturer, taken over in 1999 by the multinational forest industry company Louisiana Pacific Corp. Since 2001 he has been active in consulting work mainly in the forest industry. Norman is a resident of Montreal Quebec and is well connected with junior mining focused brokers and investors within the province. Norman holds a Bachelor of Commerce from HEC of Montreal University.

Jan Urata is the Founder and President of Take It Public Services Inc., a highly motivated legal support service for top tier junior issuers in a variety of industry sectors. Ms. Urata has more than 30 years' experience in the industry providing corporate secretarial services covering regulatory filings, taking corporate entities from initial seed capital stage to publicly listed status and supporting complex transactions. Ms. Urata's career began with years of experience as a legal secretary/paralegal for top Vancouver law firms before establishing Take It Public Services Inc. in 2011.

The Company also announces that Quinn Field-Dyte has resigned as a director of the Company, effective July 31, 2024. The Company thanks Mr. Field-Dyte for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a historical resource estimate of 7.0MT @ 2.94% Cu Eq (Ind) & 4.4MT @ 2.97% Cu Eq (Inf), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres amongst four modeled zones.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please call 226-271-5170, email info@abitibimetals.com, or visit https://www.abitibimetals.com.

The Company also maintains an active presence on various social media platforms to keep stakeholders and the general public informed and encourages shareholders and interested parties to follow and engage with the Company through the following channels to stay updated with the latest news, industry insights, and corporate announcements:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AbitibiMetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abitibi-metals-corp-amq-c/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.