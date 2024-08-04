Resignation of Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, August 4, 2024 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (the "Company" or "China Gold International Resources") announces that, its board of directors (the "Board") has accepted the resignation of Mr. Junhu Tong ("Mr. Tong") as the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company with effect from August 2, 2024. Mr. Tong is retiring in accordance with the retirement age policies of the Company.

Mr. Tong has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders, HKEx and applicable securities regulators.

"Working with the Company has been an incredible journey, and I am proud of what we've accomplished together," said Mr. Tong. "As I step down and move into retirement, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all stakeholders, including the board members who have long supported my work, the management team and all employees, the Company's shareholders, and the local communities of our mining operations."

The Company offers its sincere gratitude and the highest respect to Mr. Tong for his dedicated leadership and services and for his invaluable contributions during his tenure and wishes him to enjoy his retirement life.

In the interim, before the new Chairman and CEO are appointed, Mr. Shiliang Guan ("Mr. Guan") will temporarily oversee the Company's operations. Mr. Guan is the Vice President of the Company's controlling shareholder, China National Gold Group Hong Kong Limited. He is a senior professional mining engineer and has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. Guan served as an Executive Director and Vice President of the Company from 2016 to 2019. Mr. Guan also served as the Chairman of the Company's subsidiary Tibet Huatailong Mining Development Co., Ltd. from 2015 to 2021 managing the Company's Jiama Mine operations.

The Company will issue a further announcement regarding the appointment of the new Chairman and CEO as and when appropriate.

