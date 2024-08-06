Giant Mining Completes Drill Hole MHB-30 at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit

VANCOUVER, August 6, 2024 - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of Hole MHB-30 ("MHB-30") to a depth of 800 feet (244 meters). MHB-30 is the first hole of the diamond core drilling program (the "Core Program") planned for the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit ("Majuba Hill") in Pershing County, Nevada.

Big Sky Exploration, LLC ("Big Sky") of Eureka, Nevada, drilled MHB-30, and the hole has been quick-logged, sampled, and tagged on-site. A downhole survey confirmed that MHB-30 maintained the planned 230? azimuth and -70? inclination. Big Sky has commenced drilling Hole MHB-31 ("MHB-31") (Figure 2).

The core was transported to Woods Process Services, LLC ("Woods Process") for sawing and processing before being sent to ALS Global Services ("ALS Labs") in Elko, Nevada, for comprehensive laboratory analysis.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: MHB-30 Core

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining Corp., commented: "We are excited to announce the completion of Hole MHB-30, the first in our 2024 core drilling program at Majuba Hill. This achievement marks a significant milestone in our exploration efforts. The data obtained from this drilling will be crucial in improving our understanding of the deposit's potential and shaping our future exploration strategies."

As previously stated, this investment in drilling is essential for refining the geological model of Majuba Hill, significantly enhancing Giant Mining's resource evaluation efforts. The drilling program is designed to gather comprehensive and high-quality data that will provide a more detailed understanding of the deposit's size, structure, and mineralization patterns. By gaining this critical information from the new drilling, the Company will be able to update the mineralization grade and tonnage estimates with greater precision, thereby reducing geological uncertainties and enhancing confidence in the project's potential.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Giant Mining historic in red and planned drilling green (RC) and blue (Core)

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company utilizes a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are placed in cloth or plastic sample bags and are transported from the Giant Mining secure warehouse or directly from Woods Process to the ALS Labs Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in North Vancouver, B.C.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS Labs method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30-gram split. Copper, silver, and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS Labs method ME-ICP61 which is a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 10% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS Labs.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles (251 km) outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Joel Warawa

VP of Corporate Communications

E: info@giantminingcorp.com

P: 1 (855) 475-0745

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS

www.giantminingcorp.com

LIKE AND FOLLOW

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

DOWNLOAD INVESTOR INFORMATION

Click Here

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Giant Mining Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Giant Mining Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Giant Mining Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.