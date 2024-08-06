Sherritt Appoints Shelley Brown to its Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corp. ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shelley Brown to its Board of Directors effective today. Ms. Brown's appointment and significant experience will provide a seamless succession following the resignation of Anna Ladd-Kruger who is reducing her board commitments in order to take up full time study at the University of British Columbia.

"We are delighted to have Shelley join our Board," commented Sir Richard Lapthorne, Chair of Sherritt's Board of Directors. "With her distinguished career, marked by considerable accomplishments and numerous accolades, Shelley will be an invaluable addition to Sherritt's Board."

Sir Richard Lapthorne, continued, "In addition, I would like to thank Anna for her contributions to Sherritt and wish her every success in her academic endeavours."

Ms. Brown brings considerable experience to Sherritt's Board. As a Senior Audit Partner with Deloitte LLP she worked with a number of the firm's major audit clients including multi-national mining and oil and gas companies listed in both Canada and the U.S. During her time in public practice, she served as the Director for Audit Services in Saskatchewan and also as Regional Managing Partner in Saskatchewan. Ms. Brown has over 30 years of board experience including serving on the boards of Stantec Incorporated and Inter Pipeline Limited. She previously served as the Chair of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants. In 2013, she was appointed as the first Chair of CPA Canada. Ms. Brown is the recipient of numerous awards recognizing her accomplished career including receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards from the CPA Institutes of British Columbia and Saskatchewan and in 2018, she was named as a member of the Order of Canada for her contributions to her profession and her community.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt - metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 25 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by approximately 20% of contained nickel and cobalt. The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

