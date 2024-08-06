Xali Gold Trading Halt

VANCOUVER, Aug. 06, 2024 - Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold" or "the Company") advises that the British Columbia Securities Commission has notified the Company that it has issued a cease trade order ("FFCTO") under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions for the Company. The FFCTO was issued as a result of the Company's delay in filing its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (the "Annual Filings") in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.



The FFCTO prohibits any trading, whether direct or indirect, in respect of each security of the Company in each jurisdiction in Canada until such time as the Company is able to complete the filing of the Annual Filings.

The Company expects to be able to file as required and resume trading within the next 3 or 4 days.

About Xali Gold

Xali Gold has gold and silver projects in Peru and Mexico. The Company's flagship project El Oro is a district scale gold project encompassing a well-known prolific high-grade gold dominant gold-silver epithermal vein system in Mexico. The project covers 20 veins with past production and more than 57 veins in total, from which approximately 6.4M ozs of gold and 74M ozs of silver were reported to have been produced from just two of these veins (Ref. Mexico Geological Service Bulletin Nr. 37, Mining of the El Oro and Tlapujahua Districts. 1920, T. Flores).

Modern understanding of epithermal vein systems indicates that several of the El Oro district's veins hold excellent discovery potential, particularly below and adjacent to the historic workings of the San Rafael Vein, which was mined to an average depth of only 200m.

Xali Gold is dedicated to being a responsible Community partner.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., President and CEO is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. Ms. Freeze has reviewed and approved the contents of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information (as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws) including but not limited to historical production records. While such forward-looking information is expressed by Xali Gold in good faith and believed by Xali Gold to have a reasonable basis, they may address future events and conditions and are therefore subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including those set out in Xali Gold's MD&A. Factors that cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, without limitation, gold prices, results of exploration and development activities, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, potential environmental issues, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Xali Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

