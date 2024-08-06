BCM Resources Corp. - August 8th Shareholder Update

Vancouver, August 6, 2024 - BCM Resources Corp. (TSXV: B) ("B" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Zoom call to review and discuss its innovative modeling of drill data from its Thompson Knolls ("TK") porphyry-skarn system.
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A hosted by Sergei Diakov, President & CEO and Scott Steeds.
Investors, potential investors and analysts are welcome to join. To join the August 8, 2024 6pm PST call, please email robert@bcmresources.com to receive a link.
ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.
Sergei Diakov President & CEO For further information, please contact: Investor relations 604-646-0144 ext. 222 info@bcmresources.com www.bcmresources.com
About BCM Resources Corporation BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the continued exploration of its 100% owned Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo project located in Utah. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218969
