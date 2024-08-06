BMEX Gold Announces Closing of Financing

Vancouver, August 6, 2024 - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing which was previously announced on July 26, 2024 for gross proceeds of $1,201,244.

The Offering consisted of the sale of 2,998,300 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.15 per NFT Unit for gross non-flow through proceeds of $449,745, and the sale of 5,009,996 flow-through units ("FT Unit") at $0.15 per FT Unit for gross flow-through proceeds of $751,499. Each NFT Unit and each FT Unit consist of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one full common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.20 per share until August 2, 2026.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering were issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption and are not subject to a statutory hold period. In consideration for services provided with respect to the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $51,359.68 to certain finders.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to further explore and evaluate the Company's Dunlop Bay project located in Quebec, Canada and proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general and administrative expenses for the Company for the next 12 months.

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused its 100% interest in its two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

