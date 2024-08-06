Decade Resources Ltd. to Investigate Potential New VMS Zone at Terrace BC

High values in gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc associated with arsenopyrite and elevated bismuth and cobalt from select grab samples.

Samples consist of sulphide fragments and black pyritic mud associated with anhydrite within a felsic lapilli tuff.

Samples are from blast rock used to cover road material located along a spur logging trail.

Location of samples are along a spur logging trail 500 m off a main haul road.

Staking of 2 new claims totaling 1163 ha (claim #'s 1113948 and 1113969). Refer to map above.

Stewart, August 6, 2024 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has received assay results for an indicated new VMS zone within the Nobody Knows zone. The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 54 minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 24,179.7 hectares. All 54 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/218966_49c4169eb480b9a7_001full.jpgThe indicated new VMS zone is located approximately 3 km SW from the Nobody Knows # 2 copper-silver red bed which the Company has been actively drilling. Highlights of the recent discovery exploration include the following:

E. Kruchkowski, P. Geo. President of the Company, states: "It is an exciting discovery of sample VMS mineralization in an area of previously no known VMS type mineralization. In addition, the presence of sample high grade gold makes this a very attractive target. The Company wishes to thank Hopi Kruchkowski, geological assistant for locating the blast float rock. The vuggy nature of weathered surfaces associated with a red-yellow stain led her to break material located along a well-travelled logging road. A total of 16 samples were collected from 2 locations separated by 200 m. along the road and examined once they were cut using a diamond saw. The presence of visible gold in one of the samples suggested that gold values might be substantial. The presence of anhydrite would indicate a source near the vent forming an anhydrite cap"





The above sample is indicative of the cut sample appearance with weathered out sulphide fragments giving a vuggy nature to the rocks. The grey mottling is due to very fine grained pyrite, sphalerite, arsenopyrite and minor chalcopyrite. The photo below is a slab cut off assay sample 24-JN-14.





Precipitated sulphides, sulphide fragments and anhydrite matrix are shown in this marked up photo.

Assay results for the 16 select grab samples are shown below. Sample 24-JN-4 was from a massive sphalerite boulder while sample 24-JN-5 was from a rock that was 0.4 m in diameter. Samples were located in several main areas separated by 200m. Between the 2 areas, a burn pile of waste wood from logging is stacked within a quarry used for road construction. The Company feels that this wood obscures the felsic rock formation. Samples 24-JN-1 to 7 were east of the samples 24-Jn-24-8 to 16 by several hundred meters. A table showing values for these select quarried samples are shown below:

Sample # Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % 24-Jn-1 40.24 108 0.86 0.11 0.65 24-Jn-2 28.62 58.99 0.3 0.08 0.55 24-Jn-3 39.03 169 1.226 0.12 0.74 24-Jn-4 17.043 927 2.32 7.93 27.15 24-Jn-5 79.12 690 2.192 3.27 14.22 24-Jn-6 19.33 99.39 0.5 0.11 2.08 24-Jn-7 10.603 178 1.119 0.9 23.36 24-Jn-8 10.655 49.04 0.19 0.18 0.53 24-Jn-9 0.185 3.35 0.043 0.007 0.05 24-Jn-10 40.94 142 0.41 0.11 0.73 24-Jn-11 31.57 96.23 0.41 0.61 1.27 24-Jn-12 34.27 251 1.426 0.23 3.87 24-Jn-13 9.517 168 0.77 0.25 4.33 24-Jn-14 36.59 230 1.613 0.32 4.2 24-Jn-15 50.82 363 1.373 2.02 9.59 24-Jn-16 37.32 159 0.4 0.08 0.18

Note: The samples above were selective in nature and do not necessarily represent the metal content in the located source. The Company feels that the consistent high metal content in a variety of boulders from several locations. These results are highly encouraging and further investigation is warranted.

In addition the following table shows the values for arsenic, bismuth and cobalt as follows:

Sample # Bi ppm As ppm Co ppm 24-Jn-1 106.89 >10000 226.6 24-Jn-2 47.09 >10000 150.2 24-Jn-3 186.09 >10000 187.7 24-Jn-4 1673.05 >10000 616 24-Jn-5 688.39 >10000 356.4 24-Jn-6 99.91 >10000 79.9 24-Jn-7 193.99 >10000 154.9 24-Jn-8 49.05 >10000 82 24-Jn-9 3.69 96.8 87.3 24-Jn-10 185.37 >10000 223.8 24-Jn-11 173 >10000 245.2 24-Jn-12 86.71 >10000 161.3 24-Jn-13 109.64 >10000 157.2 24-Jn-14 143.33 >10000 204.2 24-Jn-15 528.04 >10000 289.7 24-Jn-16 165.19 >10000 172.2

Sampling in the area indicates < 100 ppm Arsenic, < 20 ppm bismuth and < 50 ppm cobalt as a comparison to the above anomalous values. The photo below shows the crude banded nature of the VMS mineralization in sample 24-JN-5 with mottled matrix hosting bands of semi-massive pyrite-chalcopyrite.





The next 2 marked up photos show the variable nature of the mineralization.





The above photo shows fragments of sulphides while the photo below shows precipitated sulphide in an anhydrite matrix.





MSA Labs prepared the samples in Terrace BC with the analysis being conducted in Vancouver.

The Company is confidant that the source area is established and plans to further investigate by further sampling and drilling. A drill capable of drilling NQ size core has been mobilized to test the target area.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski supervised the collection of the samples and noted the nature of them. E. Kruchkowski has read and approved the scientific and technical disclosure. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

