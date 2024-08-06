EDM Provides Progress Report at the Scotia Mine

Halifax, August 6, 2024 - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it continues to make significant progress for a restart of operations at the Scotia Mine.

"We are pleased to update our investors that EDM continues to make significant progress on an extensive range of tasks that are necessary to advance the Scotia Mine to production," said, Mr. Mark Haywood, President & CEO. "Whilst completing the application to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans is one of the major tasks our teams are working on, we are also busy advancing several other important and necessary steps in parallel so that the mine can be ready for a production decision as soon as permitting is completed," he added.

Completion of all seasons of sampling for Atlantic Salmon DNA as required by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans ("DFO").

Ongoing reconnaissance work to identify additional potential locations for stream and/or river restoration required by the DFO for the fish habitat offsetting plan.

Widespread outreach to our First Nation Stakeholders in Nova Scotia as part of the important social license initiatives for re-starting the Scotia Mine.

Ongoing surface and ground water modelling as part of the application for DFO.

Preparation of Mine Plans for the geotechnical assessment work prior to mine production.

Launch of our new company website at www.EDMresources.com.

Preliminary assessment of high-grade ores that will be used in the Density Media Separation pilot plant testing. Results of the DMS Study are expected to be available in mid-September.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

