Century Lithium Produces Lithium Carbonate Onsite At Pilot Plant

VANCOUVER, Aug. 6, 2024 - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report the successful addition of a lithium carbonate stage at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, USA, part of the Company's 100%-owned Angel Island Mine (the Project). Prior to this addition, concentrated lithium solutions from the Pilot Plant were treated by Saltworks Inc. at their facility in Richmond B.C. where samples of battery quality lithium carbonate were produced. During the first days of startup of the lithium carbonate stage, Century's team at the Pilot Plant successfully treated 200 liters of concentrated lithium solution and produced 20 kg of high-grade lithium carbonate onsite.

"At this point in time, the ability to make lithium carbonate at our Pilot Plant is an important step forward, in line with recommendations from our recently completed Feasibility Study" commented President and CEO Bill Willoughby. "The drop in lithium prices over the last year has taken a toll on the share price of all lithium companies. Despite the downturn, domestic production is still key to the security of supply in the U.S. While it is becoming well known that a vast amount of lithium is contained within the claystone deposits of Nevada, the benefit in unlocking these resources is the ability to produce a battery quality lithium product onsite and thereby reducing or eliminating the need for downstream processing."

The Company continues work at the Pilot Plant, utilizing the Company's patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) to generate data as the Company works to identify further technological breakthroughs to make the extraction of lithium from clay more economic. Adding the lithium carbonate stage at the Pilot Plant is one of the recommendations made in the Feasibility Study, not only to further demonstrate that battery quality lithium carbonate can be made, but to better understand and minimize the recycle streams from the DLE stage through to final product in the process. With the assistance of engineers from Hargrove Engineers and Constructors, Century's team configured equipment to run 40-liter batches of concentrated lithium solution though precipitation, washing and drying steps. Final assays on the lithium carbonate are pending.

Todd Fayram, MMSA-QP and Senior Vice President, Metallurgy of Century Lithium is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Angel Island Mine in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium recently completed a Feasibility Study on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project and is currently in the permitting stage, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

