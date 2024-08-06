Homerun Resources Inc. University of California - Davis Lump Silica Testing

Vancouver, August 6, 2024 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a sample of quartz silica from the Company's Tatooine Project in British Columbia, Canada has been delivered to the Dept of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of California at Davis for testing.

UC-Davis research team will be conducting innovative mechanical and thermal efforts to provide insights into purifying Homerun's natural Canadian quartz silica towards the commercial goal of upgrading the raw quartz silica using the Company's proprietary advanced femtosecond laser techniques. Impurities in the quartz sand are expected to be reduced resulting in silica quartz grades of at least 99.99% purity. This effort aims to provide minimum workpiece distortion, rapid processing and significantly reduced carbon footprints for silica processing, prior to its reduction to silicon and utilization in silicon carbide.

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

