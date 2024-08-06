Austral Gold Completes Further Sale of Unico Shares

Sydney, August 6, 2024 - Established gold producer Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company") advises that further to its announcement of July 25, 2024, its subsidiary Austral Gold Canada Limited ("AGCL") completed the sale of shares of Unico Silver Limited ("Unico"), to the Company's largest shareholder, Inversiones Financieras del Sur SA Sociedad Anonima (IFISA), pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated July 24, 2024 (the "Agreement"). The Company's directors, Eduardo Elsztain and Saul Zang, are also directors and shareholders of IFISA.

Under the agreement, AGCL sold 8,139,023 previously issued common shares of Unico ("Unico Shares") to IFISA at a price of A$0.1863 per Unico Share ("Cash Consideration"), totaling A$1,516,300 (US$987,869/CDN$1,367,804).

The Cash Consideration per Unico Share was equal to the greater of: (a) A$0.1863 per share, which is equal to the five-day volume weighted average price for Unico shares on the ASX for the five-trading day period ended July 24, 2024; and (b) an amount equal to the closing price on the trading day immediately prior to the closing date, which was A$0.1750 as of 2 August 2024.

There were no finder's fees paid in the transaction.

