Gatos Silver Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

VANCOUVER, Aug. 06, 2024 - Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results. The Company will host an investor and analyst call on August 7, 2024, details of which are provided below.



The Company has a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture ("LGJV"), which in turn owns the Cerro Los Gatos ("CLG") mine in Mexico. Production for the second quarter of 2024 was previously disclosed on July 9, 2024. The Company's reporting currency is US dollars.

Dale Andres, CEO of Gatos Silver, commented: "The LGJV generated record revenue and free cash flow in quarter, reflecting significantly lower unit operating costs and higher metal prices combined with the strong previously reported production at CLG. The LGJV has distributed $95 million to its partners so far this year through July, with our share being $66.5 million.

"We remain on track to achieve 2024 production and cost guidance and we continue to expect that our updated life of mine plan scheduled for the third quarter of 2024 will further extend CLG's mine life. We are also continuing to follow-up on the exciting initial exploration results we announced on July 23, as we continue to advance our district exploration program."

Summary

LGJV Q2 2024 results compared to Q2 2023 (100% basis):

Record revenue of $94.2 million, up 62% from $58.3 million

Cost of sales $32.0 million, up 24% from $25.8 million

Record net income $20.5 million, up from $0.7 million

Record EBITDA $54.1 million

, up 101% from $27.0 million Record cash flow from operations of $54.5 million, up 59% from $34.3 million

Record free cash flow $40.8 million

, up 107% from $19.7 million Silver production 2.30 million ounces, up 15% from 2.00 million ounces

Silver equivalent production of 3.88 million ounces 2 , up 18% from 3.30 million ounces

By-product AISC of $6.57

per ounce of payable silver, down 54% from $14.32 Co-product AISC of $15.261 per ounce of payable silver, down 13% from $17.55

Gatos Silver Q2 2024 results compared to Q2 2023:

Net income of $9.2 million, up from net loss of $3.6 million

Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.13, up from loss of $0.05

EBITDA of $8.2 million

, up from a $3.5 million loss Cash flow provided by operating activities and free cash flow of $11.8 million1, compared to cash flow used by operating activities and free cash outflow of $3.8 million1

_________________________________

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

2 See definition of silver equivalent production below

At the LGJV, the 62% increase in revenue in Q2 2024, compared to the same quarter in 2023, was primarily attributable to higher sales volumes and higher realized metal prices after final settlement adjustments. Cost of sales increased by 24% primarily due to a 29% increase in concentrate sales volumes and the associated increase in mining and milling rates. Site operating unit costs of $101.28/t milled were 3% lower than in Q2 2023. By-product AISC1 per ounce of payable silver decreased to $6.57 primarily due to significantly higher by-product production and sales volumes, further supported by lower sustaining capital1 expenditures during the quarter.

For Gatos Silver, higher net income, earnings per share and EBITDA1 for Q2 2024 were primarily attributable to the higher equity income from the LGJV. This was partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to higher non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $1.6 million and higher legal and consulting expenses which are not expected to be recurring beyond 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $82.5 million, up 17% from $70.6 million at the end of March 2024. The increase in cash was due to receipt of a $17.5 million capital distribution during the second quarter. On July 29, 2024, which was subsequent to the quarter end, the LGJV made a capital distribution to its partners of $40.0 million of which the Company received $28.0 million. As of July 31, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $108.9 million and the LGJV had a cash balance of $24.4 million. The Company continues to be debt free with $50.0 million available under the revolving credit facility.

Financial and Operating Results

Below is select operational and financial information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. For a detailed discussion of financial and operating results refer to the Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024, filed on August 6, 2024 on both the EDGAR and SEDAR+ systems and posted on the Company's website at https://gatossilver.com.

Los Gatos Joint Venture

LGJV 100% Basis

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except where otherwise stated) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 94.2 $ 58.3 $ 166.4 $ 128.1 Cost of sales 32.0 25.8 62.7 51.8 Royalties and duties 0.7 0.3 1.0 0.7 Exploration 1.6 0.7 3.0 1.1 General and administrative 4.1 4.4 8.4 8.3 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 20.8 22.0 41.1 42.8 Other expense (income) 2.0 (0.4 ) 2.2 (0.9 ) Income tax expense 12.5 4.7 17.3 10.7 Net income and comprehensive income2 $ 20.5 $ 0.7 $ 30.7 $ 13.4 Sustaining capital1 $ 11.4 $ 13.1 $ 20.3 $ 20.7 Resource development drilling expenditures1 $ 1.9 $ 4.0 $ 5.1 $ 7.0 EBITDA1 $ 54.1 $ 27.0 $ 89.3 $ 66.6 Cash provided by operating activities $ 54.5 $ 34.3 $ 91.8 $ 74.4 Free cash flow1 $ 40.8 $ 19.7 $ 66.3 $ 48.4 Operating Results (CLG 100% Basis) Tonnes milled (dmt) 294,869 265,342 586,983 525,770 Tonnes milled per day (dmt) 3,240 2,916 3,225 2,905 Average Grades Silver grade (g/t) 273 265 279 296 Zinc grade (%) 4.55 4.00 4.27 3.96 Lead grade (%) 2.06 1.85 1.92 1.86 Gold grade (g/t) 0.29 0.26 0.29 0.28 Production - Contained Metal Silver ounces (millions) 2.30 2.00 4.67 4.43 Zinc pounds - in zinc conc. (millions) 19.1 14.8 34.9 28.9 Lead pounds - in lead conc. (millions) 12.0 9.7 22.2 19.1 Gold ounces - in lead conc. (thousands) 1.36 1.20 2.75 2.58 Silver equivalent ounces (millions)2 3.88 3.30 7.58 6.99 Co-product cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent1 $ 11.83 $ 12.72 $ 11.70 $ 11.49 By-product cash cost per ounce of payable silver1 $ 0.96 $ 7.10 $ 3.66 $ 4.66 Co-product AISC per ounce of payable silver equivalent1 $ 15.26 $ 17.55 $ 14.73 $ 14.94 By-product AISC per ounce of payable silver1 $ 6.57 $ 14.32 $ 8.42 $ 9.80 Sales volumes by payable metal Silver ounces (millions) 2.03 1.81 4.27 4.03 Zinc pounds - in zinc conc. (millions) 15.9 11.7 29.6 23.7 Lead pounds - in lead conc. (millions) 11.0 9.0 21.0 17.9 Gold ounces - in lead conc. (thousands) 0.97 0.93 2.15 2.06 Copper pounds - in lead conc. (millions) 0.03 - 0.10 - Average realized price by payable metal Average realized price per silver ounce4 $ 29.00 $ 24.11 $ 25.80 $ 25.48 Average realized price per zinc pound4 $ 1.53 $ 0.99 $ 1.32 $ 1.21 Average realized price per lead pound4 $ 0.96 $ 0.92 $ 0.91 $ 0.99 Average realized price per gold ounce4 $ 2,200 $ 1,817 $ 2,057 $ 1,801 Average realized price per copper pound4 $ 3.74 $ - $ 3.83 $ -

1 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below

2 Totals may not add up due to rounding

3 Silver equivalent production for 2024 is calculated using prices of $23/oz silver, $1.20/lb zinc, $0.90/lb lead and $1,800/oz gold to "convert" zinc, lead and gold production contained in concentrate to "equivalent" silver ounces (contained metal, multiplied by price, divided by silver price). For 2023, silver equivalent production was calculated using prices of $22/oz silver, $1.20/lb zinc, $0.90/lb lead and $1,700/oz gold. For comparative purposes, the calculated silver equivalent production for the three and six months ended June, 2023 would be 3.24 million ounces and 6.89 million ounces, respectively, using price assumptions for 2024.

4 Realized prices include the impact of final settlement adjustments from sales

Gatos Silver, Inc.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except where otherwise stated) 2024 2023 2024 2023 General and Administrative $ 7.9 $ 6.1 $ 14.8 $ 11.7 Total expenses 7.9 6.1 14.9 11.8 Equity income in affiliates 14.5 1.5 21.8 6.5 Other income, net 2.7 1.1 5.0 2.5 Total net other income 17.2 2.6 26.8 9.0 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)2 $ 9.2 $ (3.6 ) $ 11.7 $ (2.8 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.13 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) EBITDA1 $ 8.2 $ (3.5 ) $ 10.0 $ (2.6 ) Cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 11.8 $ (3.8 ) $ 26.9 $ (7.9 ) Free cash flow1 $ 11.8 $ (3.8 ) $ 26.9 $ (7.9 )

1 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below

2 Totals may not add up due to rounding

2024 Guidance (CLG 100% basis)

Gatos Silver continues to expect plant throughput in 2024 to average in the top half of our previously announced guidance range of 3,000 and 3,300 tonnes processed per day and compares to 2,935 tonnes per day in 2023. Mine debottlenecking efforts are continuing to help achieve our medium-term target of sustaining 3,500 tonnes per day beyond 2024, or 40% above original design capacity.

We continue to expect both silver equivalent and silver production to be in the top half of our previously announced guidance ranges of 13.5 to 15.0 million ounces and 8.4 to 9.2 million ounces respectively for the full year in 2024, and full year co-product and by-product AISCs to remain in the lower half of our original guidance ranges of $14.00 to $16.00 per ounce of payable silver equivalent and $9.50 to $11.50 per ounce of payable silver.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture ("LGJV"), the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV includes approximately 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical disclosure in this press release was approved by Anthony (Tony) Scott, P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Technical Services of Gatos Silver who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in S-K 1300 and NI 43-101.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain measures that are not defined by GAAP to evaluate various aspects of our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP.

Cash Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs

Cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are non-GAAP measures. AISC was calculated based on guidance provided by the World Gold Council ("WGC"). WGC is not a regulatory industry organization and does not have the authority to develop accounting standards for disclosure requirements. Other mining companies may calculate AISC differently as a result of differences in underlying accounting principles and policies applied, as well as definitional differences of sustaining versus expansionary (i.e. non-sustaining) capital expenditures based upon each company's internal policies. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of sales, do not capture all of the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain production. Therefore, we believe that cash costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures that provide additional information to management, investors and analysts that aid in the understanding of the economics of the Company's operations and performance compared to other producers and provides investors visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production.

Cash costs include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, treatment and refining costs, general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC includes total production cash costs incurred at the LGJV's mining operations plus sustaining capital expenditures. The Company believes this measure represents the total sustainable costs of producing silver from current operations and provides additional information of the LGJV's operational performance and ability to generate cash flows. As the measure seeks to reflect the full cost of silver production from current operations, new project and expansionary capital at current operations are not included. Certain cash expenditures such as exploration, new project spending, tax payments, dividends, and financing costs are not included.

EBITDA

Management uses earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("EBITDA") to evaluate the Company's operating performance, to plan and forecast its operations, and assess leverage levels and liquidity measures. The Company believes the use of EBITDA reflects the underlying operating performance of our core mining business and allows investors and analysts to compare results of the Company to similar results of other mining companies. EBITDA do not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, net income (loss) or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP.

Free Cash Flow

Management uses free cash flow as a non-GAAP measure to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow is cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash flow from (used in) investing activities, as presented on the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. The Company believes free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing the Company's performance with its competitors. Although free cash flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, the Company's calculation of free cash flow is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures

The table below presents a reconciliation between the most comparable GAAP measure of the LGJV's expenses to the non-GAAP measures of (i) cash costs, (ii) cash costs, net of by-product credits, (iii) co-product AISC and (iv) by-product AISC for our operations.

CLG 100% Basis

Financial Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except where otherwise stated) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Expenses $ 59,180 $ 53,215 $ 116,193 $ 104,839 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (20,821 ) (22,027 ) (41,077 ) (42,846 ) Exploration1 (1,601 ) (657 ) (2,972 ) (1,120 ) Treatment and refining costs2 2,339 3,917 6,296 8,072 Cash costs (A) $ 39,097 $ 34,448 $ 78,440 $ 68,945 Sustaining capital3 11,357 13,100 20,301 20,742 Co-product AISC (B) $ 50,454 $ 47,548 $ 98,741 $ 89,687 By-product credits4 (37,144 ) (21,574 ) (62,818 ) (50,161 ) AISC, net of by-product credits (C) $ 13,310 $ 25,974 $ 35,923 $ 39,526 Cash costs, net of by-product credits (D) $ 1,953 $ 12,874 $ 15,622 $ 18,784 Payable ounces of silver equivalent5 (E) 3,306 2,709 6,703 6,002 Co-product cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent (A/E) $ 11.83 $ 12.72 $ 11.70 $ 11.49 Co-product AISC per ounce of payable silver equivalent (B/E) $ 15.26 $ 17.55 $ 14.73 $ 14.94 Payable ounces of silver (F) 2,025 1,814 4,268 4,033 By-product cash cost per ounce of payable silver (D/F) $ 0.96 $ 7.10 $ 3.66 $ 4.66 By-product AISC per ounce of payable silver (C/F) $ 6.57 $ 14.32 $ 8.42 $ 9.80

1 Exploration costs are not related to current mining operations.

2 Represent reductions on customer invoices and are included in revenue of the LGJV combined statement of operations and comprehensive income.

3 Sustaining capital excludes resource development drilling costs related to resource development drilling of the South- East Deeps zone.

4 By-product credits reflect realized metal prices of zinc, lead and gold for the applicable period, which includes any final settlement adjustments from prior periods.

5 Silver equivalents utilize the average realized prices during the six months ended June 30, 2024, of $25.80/oz silver, $1.32/lb zinc, $0.91/lb lead, $2,057/oz gold and $3.83/lb copper and the average realized prices during the three months ended June 30, 2024, of $29.00/oz silver, $1.53/lb zinc, $0.96/lb lead and $2,200/oz gold and $3.74/lb copper. Silver equivalents utilize the average realized prices during the six months ended June 30, 2023, of $25.48/oz silver, $1.21/lb zinc, $0.99/lb lead and $1,801/oz gold and the average realized prices during the three months ended June 30, 2023, of $24.11/oz silver, $0.99/lb zinc, $0.92/lb lead and $1,817/oz gold. The average realized prices are determined based on revenue inclusive of final settlements.

The following table provides a breakdown of cash flows used by investing activities of the LGJV and a reconciliation of sustaining capital and resource development drilling to that measure:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flow used by investing activities $ 13,729 $ 14,626 $ 25,557 $ 25,992 Sustaining capital 11,357 13,100 20,301 20,742 Resource development drilling 1,885 4,041 5,107 7,047 Materials & supplies - 914 - 1,426 Change in capital-related accounts payable 487 (3,429 ) 149 (3,223 ) Total $ 13,729 $ 14,626 $ 25,557 $ 25,992



The table below reconciles EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the Company:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 9,156 $ (3,593 ) $ 11,688 $ (2,758 ) Interest expense - 183 - 347 Interest income (1,117 ) (126 ) (1,884 ) (287 ) Income tax expense 129 - 172 - Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3 34 7 71 EBITDA $ 8,171 $ (3,502 ) $ 9,983 $ (2,627 )



The table below reconciles of EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to the LGJV's net income and comprehensive income:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income and comprehensive income $ 20,487 $ 746 $ 30,659 $ 13,447 Interest expense 554 15 749 141 Interest income (270 ) (555 ) (543 ) (555 ) Income tax expense 12,544 4,741 17,319 10,698 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 20,821 22,027 41,077 42,846 EBITDA $ 54,136 $ 26,974 $ 89,261 $ 66,577



The following table sets forth a reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net cash provided (used) by operating activities operating activities for the Company, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to free cash flow.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 11,799 $ (3,762 ) $ 26,935 $ (7,865 ) Net cash used by investing activities - - - - Free cash flow $ 11,799 $ (3,762 ) $ 26,935 $ (7,865 )



The following table sets forth a reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net cash provided by operating activities for the LGJV.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 54,483 $ 34,321 $ 91,808 $ 74,365 Net cash used by investing activities (13,729 ) (14,626 ) (25,557 ) (25,992 ) Free cash flow $ 40,754 $ 19,695 $ 66,251 $ 48,373



Please see Appendix A for the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets of the Company and the LGJV as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the related unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) of the Company, unaudited combined statements of operations and comprehensive income of the LGJV for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and unaudited statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding prospective exploration, timing of an updated life of mine plan, guidance for 2024 including processing rates, production and AISC are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities commissions. Gatos Silver expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

APPENDIX A

GATOS SILVER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, December 31, (US$ in thousands) 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,476 $ 55,484 Related party receivables 155 560 Other current assets 1,593 22,642 Total current assets 84,224 78,686 Non-Current Assets Investment in affiliates 305,228 321,914 Deferred tax assets 200 266 Other non-current assets 382 38 Total Assets $ 390,034 $ 400,904 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 8,938 $ 33,357 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liability 218 - Stockholders' Equity Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 700,000,000 shares authorized; 69,341,227 and 69,181,047 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 117 117 Paid-in capital 554,962 553,319 Accumulated deficit (174,201 ) (185,889 ) Total stockholders' equity 380,878 367,547 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 390,034 $ 400,904

GATOS SILVER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

(US$ in thousands, except for share data)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Expenses Exploration $ 44 $ - $ 75 $ 26 General and administrative 7,872 6,127 14,835 11,663 Amortization 3 34 7 71 Total expenses 7,919 6,161 14,917 11,760 Other income Equity income in affiliates 14,526 1,474 21,814 6,485 Interest expense - (183 ) - (347 ) Interest income 1,117 126 1,884 287 Other income 1,561 1,151 3,079 2,577 Other income 17,204 2,568 26,777 9,002 Income (loss) before taxes 9,285 (3,593 ) 11,860 (2,758 ) Income tax expense 129 - 172 - Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 9,156 $ (3,593 ) $ 11,688 $ (2,758 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic and diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 69,217,512 69,162,223 69,199,280 69,162,223 Diluted 71,096,361 69,162,223 70,793,043 69,162,223

GATOS SILVER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Six months ended June 30, (US$ in thousands) 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 11,688 $ (2,758 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Amortization 7 71 Stock-based compensation expense 3,295 1,205 Equity income in affiliates (21,814 ) (6,485 ) Deferred tax recovery 57 - Other 60 - Distributions received from affiliate 38,500 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables from related?parties 405 (389 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (26,338 ) (648 ) Other current assets 21,075 1,139 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 26,935 (7,865 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net cash used by investing activities - - FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of stock options 111 - Lease payments (54 ) - Net cash used by financing activities (57 ) - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 26,992 (7,865 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 55,484 17,004 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 82,476 $ 9,139 Interest paid $ 11 $ 364 Interest earned $ 1,884 $ 287

LOS GATOS JOINT VENTURE

COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, December 31, (US$ in thousands) 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,523 $ 34,303 Receivables 12,559 12,634 Inventories 15,782 16,397 VAT receivable 12,781 12,610 Income tax receivable 13,580 20,185 Other current assets 2,652 1,253 Total current assets 102,877 97,382 Non-Current Assets Mine development, net 231,138 234,980 Property, plant and equipment, net 161,171 171,965 Deferred tax assets 2,783 9,568 Total non-current assets 395,092 416,513 Total Assets $ 497,969 $ 513,895 LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' CAPITAL Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 47,293 $ 38,704 Related party payable 192 560 Total current liabilities 47,485 39,264 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liability 172 208 Asset retirement obligation 12,027 11,593 Deferred tax liabilities 3,681 3,885 Total non-current liabilities 15,880 15,686 Owners' Capital Capital contributions 400,638 455,638 Paid-in capital 18,186 18,186 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 15,780 (14,879 ) Total owners' capital 434,604 458,945 Total Liabilities and Owners' Capital $ 497,969 $ 513,895

LOS GATOS JOINT VENTURE

COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (US$ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 94,198 $ 58,259 $ 166,416 $ 128,124 Expenses Cost of sales 31,956 25,821 62,727 51,809 Royalties and duties 713 308 1,043 726 Exploration 1,601 657 2,972 1,120 General and administrative 4,089 4,402 8,374 8,338 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 20,821 22,027 41,077 42,846 Total expenses 59,180 53,215 116,193 104,839 Other expense (income) Accretion expense 218 296 435 593 Interest expense 554 15 749 141 Interest income (270 ) (555 ) (543 ) (555 ) Other expense 653 43 648 31 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 832 (242 ) 956 (1,070 ) 1,987 (443 ) 2,245 (860 ) Income before taxes 33,031 5,487 47,978 24,145 Income tax expense 12,544 4,741 17,319 10,698 Net income and comprehensive income $ 20,487 $ 746 $ 30,659 $ 13,447

LOS GATOS JOINT VENTURE

COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)