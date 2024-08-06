Menü Artikel
Rupert Resources Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

06.08.2024  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2024 - Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert Resources" or the "Company") announces that the six nominees listed in its management information circular (the "Circular") dated July 4, 2024 were elected as directors at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Rupert Resources (the "Meeting"). There were 89,983,173 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (representing 44.03% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation being 204,374,706 as of the record date for the Meeting). The voting results for the Meeting are set out below.

At the Meeting, the following resolutions as set out in the Circular, were passed as ordinary resolutions of Rupert's shareholders. Proxies and votes received at the Meeting were as follows:

DIRECTOR
 FOR WITHHELD
Gunnar Nilsson 85,207,948 96.78% 2,836,397 3.22%
Michael Ouellette 86,087,847 97.78% 1,956,498 2.22%
Andre Lauzon 86,999,152 98.81% 1,045,193 1.19%
William Washington 86,997,652 98.81% 1,046,693 1.19%
Riikka Aaltonen 88,000,037 99.95% 44,308 0.05%
James Withall 60,217,498 68.39% 27,826,847 31.61%

Appointment of Auditors:

An ordinary resolution to appoint MNP LLP to serve as the independent auditors of the Corporation and authorizing the directors of the Corporation to fix the auditors' remuneration was also approved by ballot. Based on proxies and votes received at the Meeting, 89,940,170 common shares (approximately 99.95%) voted "for", and 43,003 common shares (approximately 0.05%) "withheld".

The results of the matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on August 6, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

James Withall
Chief Executive Officer
jwithall@rupertresources.com		 Thomas Credland
Head of Corporate Development
tcredland@rupertresources.com
Rupert Resources Ltd
82 Richmond Street East, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Tel: +1 416-304-9004		 Web: http://rupertresources.com/


