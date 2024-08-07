Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second highest silver production drives record revenues, positive free cash flow, and deleveraging

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL, "Company") today announced second quarter 2024 financial and operating results.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Operational

Production of 4.5 million silver ounces, second highest in Company history.

Lucky Friday's silver production of 1.3 million ounces was the highest since 2000. Record mill throughput of 1,181 tons per day ("tpd").

Keno Hill All-Injury Frequency Rate ("AIFR") improved by 12% to 1.98, while producing a record 0.9 million ounces of silver, a 39% increase over the first quarter of 2024.

2024 silver production and consolidated cost guidance reiterated, gold production guidance increased.

Financial

Revenues of $245.7 million, highest in Company history, 46% from silver and 34% from gold.

Net income applicable to common stockholders of $27.7 million or $0.04 per share, adjusted net income applicable to common stockholders of $12.3 million or $0.02 per share. 1

Trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA of $242.8 million, net leverage ratio* improved to 2.3. 5

Cash provided by operating activities of $78.7 million, free cash flow of $28.3 million. 2

Free cash flow generated at all operations, particularly strong at Greens Creek and Lucky Friday. Greens Creek generated $43.3 million in cash flow from operations and $33.6 million in free cash flow. 2 Lucky Friday generated $44.5 million in cash flow from operations and $33.7 million in free cash flow (including $17.8 million in insurance receipts). 2

Consolidated silver total cost of sales of $123.3 million and cash cost and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per silver ounce (each after by-product credits) of $2.08 and $12.54, respectively. 3,4

Received $17.8 million in Lucky Friday insurance claim proceeds, $35.2 million received to date.

Realized silver price of $29.77 per ounce, $0.01375 cash dividend per common share, includes silver-linked component of $0.01 per share.

Exploration

Drilling at Keno Hill intersected significant widths of high-grade silver mineralization at both the Bermingham and Flame & Moth deposits, confirmed and expanded mineralization in both areas. Highlights include: Bermingham Bear Vein: 35.4 oz/ton silver, 2.2% lead, and 2.0% zinc over 20.2 feet. Flame & Moth Veins 0, 1, and Stockwork: 28.6 oz/ton silver, 3.3% lead, and 6.2% zinc over 22.3 feet.

Drilling at Greens Creek intersected strong mineralization in multiple ore zones adding confidence and expanding mineralization. Most notably, the West Zone: 72.7 oz/ton silver, 0.23 oz/ton gold, 9.6% zinc, and 5.2% lead over 26.9 feet.

* Net Leverage ratio is calculated as long-term debt and finance leases less cash to adjusted EBITDA.

"Hecla saw significant improvement in gross profit and free cash flow during the quarter - with our gross profit increasing more than 1.5 times over the prior quarter, and free cash flow generation of $28.3 million, which allowed us to reduce our net debt by $25.1 million," said Cassie Boggs, interim President and CEO. "This financial performance was driven by strong results and free cash flow generated at Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, while Keno Hill's ramp-up progressed well with throughput in excess of 400 tpd. With this strong performance and favorable price environment, we will continue our focus on reducing debt while continuing to invest in our operations and exploration programs."

Boggs continued, "At Keno Hill, while the ramp-up has gone well, our focus will be to ensure Hecla's culture of safety and environmental excellence is instilled in the operational and mining practices. As a result, we expect costs and investment at the mine will remain at current levels as more work is required to deliver long-term value. We are committed to collaborating and working with the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun as they work through the clean-up work after the heap leach failure at Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold mine. We have offered our assistance and will continue to be available where we can during this time of crisis."

Boggs concluded, "Silver demand is projected to remain robust, supported by the growing solar demand as the world transitions to a cleaner, greener economy. With Hecla's silver production expected at about 17 million ounces this year, potentially increasing to 20 million ounces by 2026, Hecla remains the fastest growing established silver producer with growth in the best mining jurisdictions."

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

In the following table and throughout this release, "total cost of sales" is comprised of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, and comparisons are made to the "prior quarter" which refers to the first quarter of 2024.

In Thousands unless stated otherwise 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY Sales $ 245,657 $ 189,528 $ 160,690 $ 181,906 $ 178,131 $ 435,185 $ 377,631 Total cost of sales $ 194,227 $ 170,368 $ 153,825 $ 148,429 $ 140,472 $ 364,595 $ 305,024 Gross profit $ 51,430 $ 19,160 $ 6,865 $ 33,477 $ 37,659 $ 70,590 $ 72,607 Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 27,732 $ (5,891 ) $ (43,073 ) $ (22,553 ) $ (15,832 ) $ 21,841 $ (19,143 ) Basic income (loss) per common share (in dollars) $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 90,895 $ 72,699 $ 32,907 $ 46,251 $ 67,740 $ 163,594 $ 129,642 Total Debt $ 590,451 $ 571,030 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 2.3 2.1 Cash provided by operating activities $ 78,718 $ 17,080 $ 884 $ 10,235 $ 23,777 $ 95,798 $ 64,380 Capital Expenditures $ (50,420 ) $ (47,589 ) $ (62,622 ) $ (55,354 ) $ (51,468 ) $ (98,009 ) $ (105,911 ) Free Cash Flow2 $ 28,298 $ (30,509 ) $ (61,738 ) $ (45,119 ) $ (27,691 ) $ (2,211 ) $ (41,531 ) Silver ounces produced 4,458,484 4,192,098 2,935,631 3,533,704 3,832,559 8,650,582 7,873,528 Silver payable ounces sold 3,785,285 3,481,884 2,847,591 3,142,227 3,360,694 7,267,169 6,965,188 Gold ounces produced 37,324 36,592 37,168 39,269 35,251 73,916 74,822 Gold payable ounces sold 35,276 32,189 33,230 36,792 31,961 67,465 71,580 Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits Silver cash costs per ounce 3 $ 2.08 $ 4.78 $ 4.94 $ 3.31 $ 3.32 $ 3.38 $ 2.70 Silver AISC per ounce 4 $ 12.54 $ 13.10 $ 17.48 $ 11.39 $ 11.63 $ 12.81 $ 10.21 Gold cash costs per ounce 3 $ 1,701 $ 1,669 $ 1,702 $ 1,475 $ 1,658 $ 1,685 $ 1,725 Gold AISC per ounce 4 $ 1,825 $ 1,899 $ 1,969 $ 1,695 $ 2,147 $ 1,861 $ 2,286 Realized Prices Silver, $/ounce $ 29.77 $ 24.77 $ 23.47 $ 23.71 $ 23.67 $ 27.37 $ 23.12 Gold, $/ounce $ 2,338 $ 2,094 $ 1,998 $ 1,908 $ 1,969 $ 2,222 $ 1,928 Lead, $/pound $ 1.06 $ 0.97 $ 1.09 $ 1.07 $ 0.99 $ 1.02 $ 1.00 Zinc, $/pound $ 1.51 $ 1.10 $ 1.39 $ 1.52 $ 1.13 $ 1.30 $ 1.26

Sales in the second quarter increased by 30% from the prior quarter to $245.7 million due to higher quantities sold of all metals produced except zinc, as well as higher realized prices for all metals. The higher sales volumes were due to a full quarter of production at Lucky Friday, increased sales at Keno Hill and Casa Berardi, partially offset by lower volumes sold at Greens Creek.

Gross profit increased by 168% to $51.4 million, reflecting higher realized prices and higher sales volumes at Lucky Friday and Casa Berardi.

Net income applicable to common stockholders for the quarter was $27.7 million, a $33.6 million improvement from the prior quarter, primarily because of:

Ramp-up and suspension costs decreased by $9.0 million to $5.5 million, reflecting a full quarter of Lucky Friday production following the restart in January and improved performance at Keno Hill.

Fair value adjustments, net increased by $6.9 million due to unrealized gains on both our derivative contracts not designated as accounting hedges, and marketable equity securities portfolio.

The above items were partly offset by:

Income and mining tax provision increased by $7.3 million to $9.1 million reflecting higher taxable income of our US operations.

General and administrative costs increased by $3.5 million due to costs incurred related to the former CEO's retirement, which were primarily non cash equity compensation costs.

Consolidated silver total cost of sales in the second quarter increased by 14% to $123.3 million, reflecting a full quarter of production at Lucky Friday and increased sales at Keno Hill. Consolidated cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $2.08 and $12.54 respectively and only include costs of Greens Creek and Lucky Friday for the full quarter (commercial production has not been declared at Keno Hill). The decrease in cash costs and AISC per silver ounce was due to higher silver production and higher by-product credits partially offset by higher production costs.3,4

Consolidated gold total cost of sales were $67.3 million, reflecting an increase in sales volumes at Casa Berardi. Cash costs and AISC per gold ounce, each after by-product credits, were $1,701 and $1,825, respectively.3,4 The increase in cash costs per ounce was attributable to higher contractor, maintenance and consumables costs partially offset by higher gold production at Casa Berardi, with AISC also impacted by lower sustaining capital.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a record $90.9 million, an increase of $18.2 million primarily due to higher gross profit for the reasons mentioned above.5 The net leverage ratio improved to 2.3 from 2.7 in the prior quarter due to higher adjusted EBITDA and a reduction in net debt of $25.1 million as the Company decreased borrowings under its revolving credit facility.5 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were $24.6 million and included $62.0 million drawn on the revolving credit facility. Borrowing on the revolving credit facility decreased by $78 million in the quarter as the Company utilized free cash flow and insurance proceeds to reduce the drawn amount. At current price levels and expected production, the Company anticipates the net leverage ratio to return to the Company's target of less than 2.0 by the end of the year 2024.5

Cash provided by operating activities was $78.7 million and increased by $61.6 million due to an increase in net income adjusted for non-cash items of $32.3 million and a favorable working capital change of $29.3 million.

Capital expenditures of $50.4 million increased by $2.8 million from the prior quarter. Capital investments at the operations were as follows (i) $11.7 million at Greens Creek related to development, equipment purchases and surface projects, (ii) $12.4 million at Casa Berardi, primarily related to tailings construction activities, (iii) $10.8 million at Lucky Friday primarily related to development, pre-production drilling, and equipment purchases, and (iv) $14.5 million at Keno Hill, related to underground development, mobile equipment purchases, and camp expansion.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $28.3 million, compared to negative $30.5 million in the prior quarter.2 The improvement in free cash flow was attributable to a full quarter of Lucky Friday production and improved performance at Keno Hill which led to higher sales volumes and realized prices.

Forward Sales Contracts for Base Metals and Foreign Currency

The Company uses financially settled forward sales contracts to manage exposure to zinc and lead price changes in forecasted concentrate shipments. On June 30, 2024, the Company had contracts covering approximately 7% and 34% of the forecasted payable zinc and lead production, respectively, through 2026, at an average zinc price of $1.37 per pound and a lead price of $0.99 per pound.

The Company also manages Canadian dollar ("CAD") exposure through forward contracts. At June 30, 2024, the Company had hedged approximately 54% of forecasted Casa Berardi and Keno Hill CAD- denominated direct production costs through 2026 at an average CAD/USD rate of 1.33. The Company has also hedged approximately 21% of Casa Berardi and Keno Hill's projected CAD-denominated total capital expenditures through 2026 at 1.35.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 GREENS CREEK Tons of ore processed 225,746 232,188 220,186 228,978 232,465 457,934 465,632 Total production cost per ton $ 218.09 $ 212.92 $ 223.98 $ 200.30 $ 194.94 $ 215.46 $ 196.77 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 12.6 13.3 12.9 13.1 12.8 13.0 13.6 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.10 0.09 0.09 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 2.5 2.6 2.8 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.6 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 6.2 6.3 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.2 6.2 Silver produced (oz.) 2,243,551 2,478,594 2,260,027 2,343,192 2,355,674 4,722,145 5,128,533 Gold produced (oz.) 14,137 14,588 14,651 15,010 16,351 28,725 31,235 Lead produced (tons) 4,513 4,834 4,910 4,740 4,726 9,347 9,928 Zinc produced (tons) 12,400 13,062 12,535 13,224 13,255 25,462 25,737 Sales 95,659 $ 97,310 $ 93,543 $ 96,459 $ 95,891 $ 192,969 $ 194,502 Total cost of sales $ (56,786 ) $ (69,857 ) $ (70,231 ) $ (60,322 ) $ (63,054 ) $ (126,643 ) $ (129,342 ) Gross profit $ 38,873 $ 27,453 $ 23,312 $ 36,137 $ 32,837 $ 66,326 $ 65,160 Cash flow from operations $ 43,276 $ 28,706 $ 34,576 $ 36,101 $ 43,302 $ 71,982 $ 86,648 Exploration $ 2,011 $ 551 $ 1,324 $ 4,283 $ 1,760 $ 2,562 $ 2,208 Capital additions $ (11,704 ) $ (8,827 ) $ (15,996 ) $ (12,060 ) $ (8,828 ) $ (20,531 ) $ (15,486 ) Free cash flow 2 $ 33,583 $ 20,430 $ 19,904 $ 28,324 $ 36,234 $ 54,013 $ 73,370 Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 0.19 $ 3.45 $ 4.94 $ 3.04 $ 1.33 $ 1.90 $ 1.23 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 5.40 $ 7.16 $ 12.00 $ 8.18 $ 5.34 $ 6.33 $ 4.51

Greens Creek produced 2.2 million ounces of silver during the quarter, a decrease of 9% compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to lower mined grades which reverted to plan. Throughput for the quarter averaged 2,481 tpd, a decline of 3% as multiple mill maintenance projects including installation of a new primary screen, relining of the grinding circuit, and concentrate thickener rake replacement, were completed during the quarter. By-product metal production was lower primarily due to lower grades.

Sales in the quarter were $95.7 million, a 2% decrease due to lower quantities of all metals sold, partially offset by higher realized prices. Lower sales volumes were also attributable to an increase in silver and zinc concentrate inventory due to the timing of shipments at quarter end. Total cost of sales decreased to $56.8 million, reflecting lower sales volumes. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $0.19 and $5.40, respectively, and decreased over the prior quarter due to lower treatment charges and higher by-product credits (higher realized prices for by-products offset lower production volumes).3,4

Cash flow from operations was $43.3 million, an increase of $14.6 million, primarily due to higher realized prices. Free cash flow for the quarter was $33.6 million, an increase of $13.2 million, as higher cash flow from operations was partially offset by planned higher capital investment during the quarter.

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 LUCKY FRIDAY Tons of ore processed 107,441 86,234 5,164 36,619 94,043 193,675 189,346 Total production cost per ton $ 233.99 $ 233.10 $ 201.42 $ 191.81 $ 248.65 $ 233.59 $ 229.56 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 12.9 12.9 12.7 13.6 14.3 12.9 14.1 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 8.1 8.2 8.0 8.6 9.1 8.2 9.0 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 3.6 3.9 3.5 3.5 4.2 3.7 4.2 Silver produced (oz.) 1,308,155 1,061,065 61,575 475,414 1,286,666 2,369,220 2,549,130 Lead produced (tons) 8,229 6,689 372 2,957 8,180 14,918 16,214 Zinc produced (tons) 3,320 2,851 134 1,159 3,338 6,171 6,651 Sales $ 59,071 $ 35,340 $ 3,117 $ 21,409 $ 42,648 $ 94,411 $ 91,758 Total cost of sales $ (37,523 ) $ (27,519 ) $ (3,117 ) $ (14,344 ) $ (32,190 ) $ (65,042 ) $ (66,724 ) Gross profit $ 21,548 $ 7,821 $ - $ 7,065 $ 10,458 $ 29,369 $ 25,034 Cash flow from operations $ 44,546 $ 27,112 $ (7,982 ) $ 515 $ 18,893 $ 71,658 $ 65,025 Capital additions $ (10,818 ) $ (14,988 ) $ (18,819 ) $ (15,494 ) $ (16,317 ) $ (25,806 ) $ (31,024 ) Free cash flow 2 $ 33,728 $ 12,124 $ (26,801 ) $ (14,979 ) $ 2,576 $ 45,852 $ 34,001 Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 5.32 $ 8.85 N/A $ 4.74 $ 6.96 $ 6.67 $ 5.64 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 12.74 $ 17.36 N/A $ 10.63 $ 14.24 $ 14.50 $ 12.48

Lucky Friday produced 1.3 million ounces of silver, the highest quarterly production since 2000 and an increase of 23% over the prior quarter, reflecting a full quarter of production. Mill throughput of 1,181 tpd also set a record in the mine's 80-year history.

Sales in the second quarter were $59.1 million, and total cost of sales were $37.5 million, compared to $35.3 million and $27.5 million, respectively in the prior quarter, reflecting higher sales volumes and realized prices. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $5.32 and $12.74 respectively, and were lower due to higher production, but higher than guidance due to higher labor and contractor costs, and higher profit sharing (under the collective bargaining agreement) reflecting the strong performance and higher realized prices.

Cash flow from operations was $44.5 million and includes $17.8 million in insurance proceeds received during the quarter, as well as positive working capital adjustments due to ramp-up being achieved in the prior quarter.

Capital expenditures for the quarter were $10.8 million, and included capital development, mobile equipment purchases, and completion of the rehabilitation work related to the secondary egress (#2 shaft). Free cash flow for the quarter was $33.7 million, an increase of $21.6 million reflecting a full quarter of operations and the collection of $17.8 million of insurance proceeds.2 The Company's underground insurance sublimit coverage is $50 million, of which $35.2 million has been received to date and the Company expects to receive the remaining $14.8 million in insurance proceeds before the end of the year.

Keno Hill - Yukon Territory

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 KENO HILL Tons of ore processed 36,977 25,165 19,651 24,616 12,064 62,142 12,064 Total production cost per ton $ 116.48 $ 132.42 $ 145.36 $ 88.97 $ 202.66 $ 123.60 $ 109.42 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 25.1 26.3 31.7 33.0 20.2 25.6 20.2 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 2.4 2.4 2.6 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.5 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 1.4 1.3 1.6 2.5 4.1 1.4 4.1 Silver produced (oz.) 900,440 646,312 608,301 710,012 184,264 1,546,752 184,264 Lead produced (tons) 845 576 481 327 417 1,421 417 Zinc produced (tons) 471 298 396 252 691 769 691 Sales $ 28,950 $ 10,847 $ 17,936 $ 16,001 $ 1,581 $ 39,797 $ 1,581 Total cost of sales $ (28,950 ) $ (10,847 ) $ (17,936 ) $ (16,001 ) $ (1,581 ) $ (39,797 ) $ (1,581 ) Gross profit $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Cash flow from operations $ 14,585 $ (13,334 ) $ 1,181 $ (6,200 ) $ (12,900 ) $ 1,251 $ (19,224 ) Exploration $ 2,019 $ 498 $ 1,548 $ 1,653 $ 1,039 $ 2,517 $ 1,476 Capital additions $ (14,533 ) $ (10,346 ) $ (12,549 ) $ (11,498 ) $ (3,505 ) $ (24,879 ) $ (20,625 ) Free cash flow 2 $ 2,071 $ (23,182 ) $ (9,820 ) $ (16,045 ) $ (15,366 ) $ (21,111 ) $ (38,373 )

At Keno Hill, ramp-up continued and the mine produced 900,440 ounces of silver in the second quarter, a record for the operation, and an increase of 39% over the prior quarter. Throughput in the quarter averaged 406 tpd, an increase of 47%, partially offset by lower silver grades, which were 25.1 ounces per ton. Production commenced from the Flame & Moth deposit at the beginning of July and is expected to supplement ore production from the Bermingham deposit.

Sales during the quarter were $29.0 million, an increase of $18.1 million over the prior quarter due to a combination of higher realized prices and volumes. Ramp-up costs during the quarter were $1.8 million and are included in ramp-up and suspension costs on the consolidated statement of operations. Expenditures on production costs, including ramp-up costs (excluding depreciation), totaled $27.4 million for the quarter, higher than the guidance of $15-$17 million per quarter due to increased production volumes and throughput. Capital investments during the quarter were $14.5 million for underground and surface infrastructure projects including camp expansion, mine development, and mobile equipment purchases.

The Company continues to make progress on the cemented tails batch plant, a critical infrastructure project, which will facilitate a change in the mining method at the Bermingham deposit to underhand mining, which should improve safety and productivity. Construction of the project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter with full conversion to underhand mining expected by the end of 2025. Other key capital projects in progress are expansion of camp facilities, water treatment plant upgrades, and key equipment purchases.

Keno Hill's AIFR, one of several improving measures, improved 12% to 1.98. As the Keno Hill operation moves towards full production, the Company expects sustained investment in long-term infrastructure to support sustainable and safe mining operations throughout the current reserve mine plan of eleven years. Continued focus on safety, environmental, permitting, and mining practices, and relations with First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun are key to maintaining and increasing production levels and delivering long-term value at this operation.

Casa Berardi - Quebec

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 CASA BERARDI Tons of ore processed - underground 118,485 123,123 104,002 112,544 94,124 241,608 204,369 Tons of ore processed - surface pit 248,494 258,503 251,009 231,075 224,580 506,997 543,489 Tons of ore processed - total 366,979 381,626 355,011 343,619 318,704 748,605 747,858 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 4,064,091 3,639,297 4,639,770 3,574,391 2,461,196 7,703,388 4,598,189 Total production cost per ton $ 107.84 $ 96.53 $ 108.20 $ 103.75 $ 97.69 $ 102.07 $ 103.58 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.14 0.14 0.12 0.13 0.14 0.14 0.13 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.04 0.04 0.06 0.06 0.05 0.04 0.05 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.06 0.07 0.07 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 13,719 13,707 11,206 12,416 10,226 27,426 22,014 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 9,468 8,297 11,311 11,843 8,675 17,765 21,573 Gold produced (oz.) - total 23,187 22,004 22,517 24,259 18,901 45,191 43,587 Silver produced (oz.) - total 6,338 6,127 5,730 5,084 5,956 12,465 11,601 Sales $ 58,623 $ 41,584 $ 42,822 $ 46,912 $ 36,946 $ 100,207 $ 87,944 Total cost of sales $ (67,340 ) $ (58,260 ) $ (58,945 ) $ (56,822 ) $ (42,576 ) $ (125,600 ) $ (105,574 ) Gross loss $ (8,717 ) $ (16,676 ) $ (16,123 ) $ (9,910 ) $ (5,630 ) $ (25,393 ) $ (17,630 ) Cash flow from operations $ 17,816 $ 3,186 $ 3,136 $ 7,877 $ (8,148 ) $ 21,002 $ (8,832 ) Exploration $ 315 $ 685 $ 635 $ 1,482 $ 1,107 $ 1,000 $ 2,161 Capital additions $ (12,376 ) $ (13,316 ) $ (15,929 ) $ (16,225 ) $ (20,816 ) $ (25,692 ) $ (37,902 ) Free cash flow 2 $ 5,755 $ (9,445 ) $ (12,158 ) $ (6,866 ) $ (27,857 ) $ (3,690 ) $ (44,573 ) Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3 $ 1,701 $ 1,669 $ 1,702 $ 1,475 $ 1,658 $ 1,685 $ 1,725 AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4 $ 1,825 $ 1,899 $ 1,969 $ 1,695 $ 2,147 $ 1,861 $ 2,286

Casa Berardi produced 23,187 ounces of gold in the quarter, an increase of 5% over the prior quarter as a 7% increase in throughput and recoveries were offset by lower grades from the 160 pit. The mill operated at an average of 4,194 tpd during the quarter.

Sales were $58.6 million, a 41% increase due to a combination of higher sales volumes and realized prices. Total cost of sales were $67.3 million, a 16% increase compared to the prior quarter, attributable to higher sales volumes and higher costs. Cash costs and AISC per gold ounce, each after by-product credits increased to $1,701 and $1,825, respectively, primarily due to higher production costs attributable to higher contractor costs and consumables (higher volumes). AISC was favorably impacted by planned lower sustaining capital spend. 3,4

Cash flow from operations was $17.8 million, an increase of $14.6 million over the prior quarter. Capital investments for the quarter totaled $12.4 million ($2.7 million in sustaining and $9.7 million in growth) and were primarily related to construction costs for tailings facilities. Free cash flow for the quarter was $5.8 million and improved by $15.2 million from the prior quarter due to higher cash flow from operations and lower capital spending.2

With the increase in gold prices, the Company has completed a stope-by-stope analysis of the west mine underground operations and is extending the underground operations for the remainder of 2024. Please refer to the guidance section of the release for updated production guidance for the mine.

EXPLORATION AND PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Exploration and pre-development expenses totaled $6.7 million for the quarter. Exploration activities during the quarter primarily focused on underground definition and exploration drilling at Greens Creek, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi.

Keno Hill

At Keno Hill, underground drilling during the first half of 2024 continued to intersect high-grade silver mineralization over significant widths and highlights the potential for high-grade silver mineralization in the district. Underground definition drilling is focused on extending mineralization and resource conversion in the high-grade Bermingham Bear Zone veins (Bear, Footwall, and Main Vein zones) and in the Flame & Moth veins. During the quarter, two underground drills completed over 13,000 feet of definition drilling. Three surface drills were also active on the property testing multiple targets including the Bermingham Deep, Bermingham Townsite, Elsa17-Dixie, and Silver Spoon target areas that have potential for the discovery of additional large high-grade silver deposits. Over 25,000 feet of surface exploration drilling has been completed in 13 drillholes.

Assay highlights include (reported widths are estimates of true width):

Bear Vein: 35.4 oz/ton silver, 2.2% lead, and 2.0% zinc over 20.2 feet Includes: 150.8 oz/ton silver, 9.9% lead, and 4.8% zinc over 3.0 feet

Main Vein: 29.8 oz/ton silver, 1.6% lead, and 0.2% zinc over 10.3 feet Includes: 86.0 oz/ton silver, and 8.0% lead over 0.8 feet. Includes: 203.9 oz/ton silver, 8.4% lead, and 0.1% zinc over 0.9 feet

Flame & Moth Veins 0, 1, Stockwork: 28.6 oz/ton silver, 3.3% lead, and 6.2% zinc over 22.3 feet Includes: 129.8 oz/ton silver, 5.7% lead, and 6.6% zinc over 1.7 feet Includes: 35.1 oz/ton silver, 6.6% lead, and 10.6% zinc over 7.4 feet



Greens Creek

At Greens Creek, three underground drills completed over 44,000 feet of drilling focused on resource conversion and exploration to extend mineralization of known resources. Drilling was focused in the 9a, 200 South, 5250, NWW, West, Gallagher, and Southwest Bench areas. In addition, two helicopter-supported surface exploration drills completed over 8,000 feet of drilling (assays pending) focused on expanding the Upper Plate Zone to the west of current resources and drill testing the Mammoth target.

Assay highlights include (reported widths are estimates of true width):

NWW Zone: 32.0 oz/ton silver, 0.18 oz/ton gold, 14.2% zinc, and 5.0% lead over 19.3 feet

200 South Zone: 15.7 oz/ton silver, 0.02 oz/ton gold, 2.0% zinc, and 1.0% lead over 26.9 feet

West Zone: 72.7 oz/ton silver, 0.23 oz/ton gold, 9.6% zinc, and 5.2% lead over 26.9 feet

At Casa Berardi, underground drilling is continuing to evaluate the remaining underground stopes and mineral zone extensions.

Detailed complete drill assay highlights can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

DIVIDENDS

Common Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01375 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.00375 per share for the minimum dividend component and $0.01 per share for the silver-linked component. The common stock dividend is payable on or about September 5, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 26, 2024. The quarter realized silver price was $29.77, satisfying the criterion for the Company's common stock silver-linked dividend policy component.

Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock, payable on or about October 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2024.

2024 GUIDANCE 6

The Company has updated its annual gold production, cost and capital guidance as below. There is no change to silver production guidance.

2024 Production Outlook

Gold production guidance for Casa Berardi is increased to reflect the extension of underground operations until the end of the year 2024.

Silver

Production

(Moz) Gold Production (Koz) Silver Equivalent (Moz) Gold Equivalent (Koz) Current Previous Current Previous Current Previous Current 2024 Greens Creek * 8.8 - 9.2 46 - 51 46 - 51 21.0 - 21.5 21.0 - 21.5 235 - 245 235 - 245 2024 Lucky Friday * 5.0 - 5.3 N/A N/A 9.5 - 10.0 9.5 - 10.0 110 - 115 110 - 115 2024 Casa Berardi N/A 75 - 82 80 - 87 6.5 - 7.2 6.9 - 7.5 75 - 82 80 - 87 2024 Keno Hill* 2.7 - 3.0 N/A N/A 3.0 - 3.5 3.0 - 3.5 36 - 40 36 - 40 2024 Total 16.5 - 17.5 121 - 133 126 - 138 40.0 - 42.2 40.4 - 42.5 455 - 482 461 - 487 *Equivalent ounces include lead and zinc production

2024 Cost Outlook

At Greens Creek, guidance for cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, has decreased to reflect higher by-product credits (due to strong realized prices), and strong silver production. AISC per silver ounce, after by-product credits, is also favorably impacted by lower expected capital investment during the remaining year.

At Lucky Friday, guidance for cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, has increased to reflect higher labor and contractor costs incurred through the first half of 2024, and expected higher profit sharing costs (under the collective bargaining agreement) during the remaining year attributable to higher prices.

At Keno Hill, expenditures on production costs, excluding depreciation, are expected to be $25-$27 million per quarter for the remaining year to reflect current levels of expenditures associated with the increase in production volumes.

For Casa Berardi, cost of sales guidance is increased to include expected underground production costs for the rest of 2024. Cash costs and AISC, per gold ounce, each after by-product credits is unchanged as the increased costs are offset by higher expected production.

Costs of Sales (million) Cash cost, after by-product

credits, per silver/gold ounce3 AISC, after by-product credits,

per produced silver/gold ounce4 Previous Current Previous Current Previous Current Greens Creek 252 252 $3.50 - $4.00 $2.25 - $3.00 $9.50 - $10.25 $8.25 - $9.00 Lucky Friday 130 135 $2.00 - $3.25 $4.25 - $5.25 $10.50 - $12.25 $12.75 - $14.00 Total Silver 382 387 $3.00 - $3.75 $3.00 - $3.75 $13.00 - $14.50 $13.00 - $14.50 Casa Berardi 200 215 $1,500 - $1,700 $1,500 - $1,700 $1,750 - $1,975 $1,750 - $1,975

2024 Capital and Exploration Guidance

The Company is increasing capital guidance for the year to reflect higher expected capital investment at Keno Hill, partially offset by lower capital investment at Greens Creek. At Greens Creek, capital investment guidance is reduced to reflect lower capital investment through the first half of the year and timing of equipment purchases and capital projects.

At Keno Hill, increase in capital investment guidance is primarily attributable to increased underground development, water treatment plant upgrades, camp expansion, equipment purchases, and cemented tails batch plant.

Exploration and pre-development guidance is unchanged.

(millions) Previous Current Current - Sustaining Current - Growth 2024 Total Capital expenditures $190 - $210 $196 - $218 $113 - $124 $83 - $94 Greens Creek $59 - $63 $50 - $55 $47 - $50 $3 - $5 Lucky Friday $45 - $50 $45 - $50 $42 - $45 $3 - $5 Keno Hill $30 - $34 $45 - $50 $10 - $12 $35 - $38 Casa Berardi $56 - $63 $56 - $63 $14 - $17 $42 - $46 2024 Exploration $25 $25 2024 Pre-Development $6.5 $6.5

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

A conference call and webcast will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The Company recommends that the participants dial in at least 10 minutes before the call commencement. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-888-330-2391 or for international callers dial 1-240-789-2702. The Conference ID is 4812168 and must be provided when dialing in. Hecla's live and archived webcast can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/202789141 or www.hecla.com under Investors.

VIRTUAL INVESTOR EVENT

Hecla will be holding a Virtual Investor Event on Wednesday, August 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Hecla invites shareholders, investors, and other interested parties to schedule a personal, 30-minute virtual meeting (video or telephone) with a member of senior management to discuss Financial, Exploration, Operations, ESG or general matters. Click on the link below to schedule a call (or copy and paste the link into your web browser). You can select a topic once you have entered the meeting calendar. If you are unable to book a time, either due to high demand or for other reasons, please reach out to Anvita M. Patil, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at hmc-info@hecla.com or 208-769-4100.

One-on-One meeting URL: https://calendly.com/2024-aug-vie

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures cited in this release and listed below are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders as defined by GAAP. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Cash provided by operating activities for the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi operating segments excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance. Capital expenditures refers to Additions to properties, plants and equipment from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, net of finance leases.

(3) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of total cost of sales, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(4) All-in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to total cost of sales, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes total cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation at the mine sites and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. Prior year presentation has been adjusted to conform with current year presentation.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net loss, or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to debt and net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measurements, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as total debt outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA.

(6) Expectations for 2024 include silver, gold, lead, and zinc production from Greens creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi converted using gold $1,950/oz, silver $22.50/oz, zinc $1.20/lb, and lead $0.95/lb. Numbers are rounded.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as total cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that AISC is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help (i) in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and (ii) in the transparency by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including 2024 Outlook

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "expects", "intends", "projects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "anticipates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: (i) the Company will continue to focus on reducing debt while continuing to invest in operations and exploration programs; (ii) silver demand is projected to remain robust, supported by the growing solar demand as the world transitions to a cleaner, greener economy; (iii) the Company expects to produce 17 million ounces of silver in 2024 and increase production potentially up to 20 million ounces by 2026; (iv) at current price levels and expected production, the Company anticipates the net leverage ratio (net debt to Adjusted EBITDA) will return to less than 2 by 2024 year-end; (v) the Company expects to receive an additional $14.8 million in insurance proceeds in 2024; (vi) Casa Berardi may continue underground production throughout 2024; (vii) construction of cemented tails batch plant project is expected to 1) be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, 2) improve safety and productivity at the Bermingham deposit, and 3) facilitate the change of mining method to underhand mining by the end of 2025; (viii) projected total cost of sales, as well as cash cost and AISC per ounce (in each case after by-product credits) for Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi individually and for silver overall for 2024; (ix) Company-wide and mine-specific estimated spending on capital, exploration and predevelopment for 2024 and (x) Company-wide and mine-specific silver, gold, silver-equivalent and gold-equivalent ounces of production for 2024. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company's projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) there being no significant changes to the availability of employees, vendors and equipment; (ix) the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (x) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (xi) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xii) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xiii) relations with interested parties, including First Nations and Native Americans, remain productive; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances; and (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto.

In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; and (vi) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company's 2023 Form 10-K filed on February 15, 2024 and Form 10-Q expected to be filed on August 7, 2024, for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.

Qualified Person (QP)

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, VP - Exploration of Hecla Mining Company and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Person under S-K 1300 and NI 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla's mineral projects in this news release. Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi and Keno Hill properties are filed as exhibits 96.1 - 96.4 respectively, to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and are available at www.sec.gov. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for (i) the Greens Creek Mine are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in a NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine" effective date December 31, 2018, (ii) the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its technical report titled "Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA" effective date April 2, 2014, (iii) Casa Berardi are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2023 and (iv) Keno Hill are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Keno Hill Mine, Yukon, Canada" effective date December 31, 2023. Also included in each technical report is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors. Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Sales $ 245,657 $ 189,528 $ 435,185 $ 377,631 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 140,464 121,461 261,925 233,304 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 53,763 48,907 102,670 71,720 Total cost of sales 194,227 170,368 364,595 305,024 Gross profit 51,430 19,160 70,590 72,607 Other operating expenses: General and administrative 14,740 11,216 25,956 22,853 Exploration and pre-development 6,682 4,342 11,024 11,860 Ramp-up and suspension costs 5,538 14,523 20,061 27,659 Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 1,153 986 2,139 4,155 Other operating income (17,283 ) (16,971 ) (34,254 ) (4,284 ) 10,830 14,096 24,926 62,243 Income from operations 40,600 5,064 45,664 10,364 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (12,505 ) (12,644 ) (25,149 ) (20,476 ) Fair value adjustments, net 5,002 (1,852 ) 3,150 623 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 2,673 3,982 6,655 (3,742 ) Other income 1,180 1,512 2,692 2,768 (3,650 ) (9,002 ) (12,652 ) (20,827 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 36,950 (3,938 ) 33,012 (10,463 ) Income and mining tax provision (9,080 ) (1,815 ) (10,895 ) (8,404 ) Net income (loss) 27,870 (5,753 ) 22,117 (18,867 ) Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) (276 ) (276 ) Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 27,732 $ (5,891 ) $ 21,841 $ (19,143 ) Basic income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends (in cents) $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) 0.04 $ (0.03 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends (in cents) $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding basic 617,106 616,199 616,649 602,077 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding diluted 622,206 616,199 621,936 602,077

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands - unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 27,870 $ (5,753 ) $ 22,117 $ (18,867 ) Non-cash elements included in net income (loss): Depreciation, depletion and amortization 53,921 51,226 105,147 74,610 Inventory adjustments 2,225 7,671 9,896 7,518 Fair value adjustments, net (5,002 ) 1,852 (3,150 ) (623 ) Provision for reclamation and closure costs 1,760 1,846 3,606 5,328 Stock compensation 2,982 1,164 4,146 2,688 Deferred income taxes 6,104 (416 ) 5,688 4,585 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2,673 ) (3,982 ) (6,655 ) 3,807 Other non-cash items, net (715 ) 519 (196 ) 1,574 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 750 (17,864 ) (17,114 ) 28,564 Inventories (12,127 ) (18,746 ) (30,873 ) (18,121 ) Other current and non-current assets 3,104 5,238 8,342 (15,063 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities 6,518 (8,819 ) (2,301 ) 143 Accrued payroll and related benefits (1,678 ) 5,498 3,820 (9,543 ) Accrued taxes (3,101 ) 2,085 (1,016 ) (85 ) Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities (1,220 ) (4,439 ) (5,659 ) (2,135 ) Cash provided by operating activities 78,718 17,080 95,798 64,380 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and mine development, net (50,420 ) (47,589 ) (98,009 ) (105,911 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets 1,227 47 1,274 80 Purchases of investments (73 ) - (73 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (49,266 ) (47,542 ) (96,808 ) (105,831 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of stock, net of related costs - 1,103 1,103 25,888 Acquisition of treasury shares - (1,197 ) (1,197 ) (2,036 ) Borrowing of debt 40,000 27,000 67,000 56,000 Repayment of debt (118,000 ) (15,000 ) (133,000 ) (25,000 ) Dividends paid to common and preferred stockholders (4,000 ) (3,994 ) (7,994 ) (7,808 ) Repayments of finance leases (2,472 ) (3,033 ) (5,505 ) (4,765 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (84,472 ) 4,879 (79,593 ) 42,279 Effect of exchange rates on cash (556 ) (624 ) (1,180 ) 1,217 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (55,576 ) (26,207 ) (81,783 ) 2,045 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 81,332 107,539 107,539 105,907 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 25,756 $ 81,332 $ 25,756 $ 107,952

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,585 $ 106,374 Accounts receivable 49,293 33,116 Inventories 109,744 93,647 Other current assets 16,608 27,125 Total current assets 200,230 260,262 Investments 38,135 33,724 Restricted cash 1,171 1,165 Property, plant and mine development, net 2,657,995 2,666,250 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,302 8,349 Other non-current assets 33,931 41,354 Total assets $ 2,939,764 $ 3,011,104 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current accrued liabilities $ 123,234 $ 123,643 Finance leases 7,874 9,752 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 10,049 9,660 Accrued interest 14,368 14,405 Total current liabilities 155,525 157,460 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 109,777 110,797 Long-term debt including finance leases 582,577 653,063 Deferred tax liability 100,732 104,835 Other non-current liabilities 11,088 16,845 Total liabilities 959,699 1,043,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 156,745 156,076 Capital surplus 2,354,004 2,343,747 Accumulated deficit (489,738 ) (503,861 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (6,054 ) 5,837 Treasury stock (34,931 ) (33,734 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,980,065 1,968,104 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,939,764 $ 3,011,104

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total Cost of Sales to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of total cost of sales to the non-GAAP measures of (i) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, (ii) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, (iii) AISC, Before By-product Credits and (iv) AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations and for the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce are measures developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute and the World Gold Council) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. We use AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for reclamation and sustaining capital. This is similar to the Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce non-GAAP measure we report, but also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare our performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital costs. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies.

In addition to the uses described above, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective.

The Casa Berardi information below reports Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, their primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi unit is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other two units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the gold metrics for Casa Berardi.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday Keno

Hill (4) Corporate

and

other(3) Total

Silver Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday Keno

Hill (4) Corporate

and

other(3) Total

Silver Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday(2) Keno

Hill (4) Corporate

and

other(3) Total

Silver Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday(2) Keno

Hill (4) Corporate

and

other(3) Total

Silver Total cost of sales $ 56,786 $ 37,523 $ 28,950 $ - $ 123,259 $ 69,857 $ 27,519 $ 10,847 $ - $ 108,223 $ 126,643 $ 65,042 $ 39,797 $ - $ 231,482 $ 129,342 $ 66,724 $ 1,581 $ - $ 197,647 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (11,316 ) (10,708 ) (4,729 ) - (26,753 ) (14,443 ) (7,911 ) (3,602 ) - (25,956 ) (25,759 ) (18,619 ) (8,331 ) - (52,709 ) (27,542 ) (19,435 ) (261 ) - (47,238 ) Treatment costs 6,069 2,746 - - 8,815 9,724 3,223 - - 12,947 15,793 5,969 - - 21,762 20,745 9,464 113 - 30,322 Change in product inventory 7,296 (115 ) - - 7,181 (2,196 ) 611 - - (1,585 ) 5,100 496 - - 5,596 (2,856 ) (863 ) - - (3,719 ) Reclamation and other costs (882 ) (311 ) - - (1,193 ) (655 ) (102 ) - - (757 ) (1,537 ) (413 ) - - (1,950 ) 134 (658 ) - - (524 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5) - - - - - - (3,634 ) - - (3,634 ) - (3,634 ) - - (3,634 ) - - - - - Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4) - - (24,221 ) - (24,221 ) - - (7,245 ) - (7,245 ) - - (31,466 ) - (31,466 ) - - (1,433 ) - (1,433 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 57,953 29,135 - - 87,088 62,287 19,706 - - 81,993 120,240 48,841 - - 169,081 119,823 55,232 - - 175,055 Reclamation and other costs 785 183 - - 968 785 222 - - 1,007 1,570 405 - - 1,975 1,444 570 - - 2,014 Sustaining capital 10,911 9,517 - 1,035 21,463 8,416 12,051 - 66 20,533 19,327 21,568 - 1,101 41,996 15,355 16,865 - 594 32,814 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5) - - - - - - (5,396 ) - - (5,396 ) - (5,396 ) - - (5,396 ) - - - - - General and administrative - - - 14,740 14,740 - - - 11,216 11,216 - - - 25,956 25,956 - - - 22,853 22,853 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 69,649 38,835 - 15,775 124,259 71,488 26,583 - 11,282 109,353 141,137 65,418 - 27,057 233,612 136,622 72,667 - 23,447 232,736 By-product credits: Zinc (21,873 ) (6,706 ) - - (28,579 ) (20,206 ) (4,785 ) - - (24,991 ) (42,079 ) (11,491 ) - - (53,570 ) (44,928 ) (12,264 ) - - (57,192 ) Gold (28,844 ) - - - (28,844 ) (26,551 ) - - - (26,551 ) (55,395 ) - - - (55,395 ) (53,744 ) - - - (53,744 ) Lead (6,818 ) (15,466 ) - - (22,284 ) (6,980 ) (11,720 ) - - (18,700 ) (13,799 ) (27,187 ) - - (40,986 ) (14,802 ) (28,586 ) - - (43,388 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday byproduct credits (5) - - - - - - 3,943 - - 3,943 - 3,943 - - 3,943 - - - - - Total By-product credits (57,535 ) (22,172 ) - - (79,707 ) (53,737 ) (12,562 ) - - (66,299 ) (111,273 ) (34,735 ) - - (146,008 ) (113,474 ) (40,850 ) - - (154,324 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 418 $ 6,963 $ - $ - $ 7,381 $ 8,550 $ 7,144 $ - $ - $ 15,694 $ 8,967 $ 14,106 $ - $ - $ 23,073 $ 6,349 $ 14,382 $ - $ - $ 20,731 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 12,114 $ 16,663 $ - $ 15,775 $ 44,552 $ 17,751 $ 14,021 $ - $ 11,282 $ 43,054 $ 29,864 $ 30,683 $ - $ 27,057 $ 87,604 $ 23,148 $ 31,817 $ - $ 23,447 $ 78,412 Ounces produced 2,244 1,308 3,552 2,479 1,061 3,540 4,722 2,369 7,091 5,129 2,549 7,678 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5) - 0 - - (253 ) (253 ) - (253 ) (253 ) - - - Divided by ounces produced 2,244 1,308 3,552 2,479 808 3,287 4,722 2,116 6,838 5,129 2,549 7,678 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 25.83 $ 22.27 $ 24.52 $ 25.13 $ 24.41 $ 24.95 $ 25.46 $ 23.08 $ 24.73 $ 23.36 $ 21.67 $ 22.80 By-product credits per ounce (25.64 ) (16.95 ) (22.44 ) (21.68 ) (15.56 ) (20.17 ) (23.56 ) (16.41 ) (21.35 ) (22.13 ) (16.03 ) (20.10 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 0.19 $ 5.32 $ 2.08 $ 3.45 $ 8.85 $ 4.78 $ 1.90 $ 6.67 $ 3.38 $ 1.23 $ 5.64 $ 2.70 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 31.04 $ 29.69 $ 34.98 $ 28.84 $ 32.92 $ 33.27 $ 29.89 $ 30.91 $ 34.16 $ 26.64 $ 28.51 $ 30.31 By-product credits per ounce (25.64 ) (16.95 ) (22.44 ) (21.68 ) (15.56 ) (20.17 ) (23.56 ) (16.41 ) (21.35 ) (22.13 ) (16.03 ) (20.10 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 5.40 $ 12.74 $ 12.54 $ 7.16 $ 17.36 $ 13.10 $ 6.33 $ 14.50 $ 12.81 $ 4.51 $ 12.48 $ 10.21

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total Gold

and Other Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total Gold

and Other Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total Gold

and Other Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total Gold

and Other Total cost of sales $ 67,340 $ 3,628 $ 70,968 $ 58,260 $ 3,885 $ 62,145 $ 125,600 $ 7,513 $ 133,113 $ 105,574 $ 1,803 $ 107,377 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (27,010 ) - (27,010 ) (22,951 ) - (22,951 ) (49,961 ) - (49,961 ) (24,308 ) (174 ) (24,482 ) Treatment costs 52 - 52 24 - 24 76 - 76 818 - 818 Change in product inventory (550 ) - (550 ) 1,739 - 1,739 1,189 - 1,189 (3,368 ) - (3,368 ) Reclamation and other costs (206 ) - (206 ) (209 ) - (209 ) (415 ) - (415 ) (436 ) - (436 ) Exclusion of Other Costs - (3,628 ) (3,628 ) - (3,885 ) (3,885 ) - (7,513 ) (7,513 ) (2,851 ) (1,629 ) (4,480 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 39,626 - 39,626 36,863 - 36,863 76,489 - 76,489 75,429 - 75,429 Reclamation and other costs 206 206 209 209 415 415 436 436 Sustaining capital 2,667 - 2,667 4,861 - 4,861 7,528 - 7,528 24,041 - 24,041 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 42,499 - 42,499 41,933 - 41,933 84,432 - 84,432 99,906 - 99,906 By-product credits: Silver (183 ) - (183 ) (143 ) - (143 ) (326 ) - (326 ) (271 ) - (271 ) Total By-product credits (183 ) - (183 ) (143 ) - (143 ) (326 ) - (326 ) (271 ) - (271 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 39,443 $ - $ 39,443 $ 36,720 $ - $ 36,720 $ 76,163 $ - $ 76,163 $ 75,158 $ - $ 75,158 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 42,316 $ - $ 42,316 $ 41,790 $ - $ 41,790 $ 84,106 $ - $ 84,106 $ 99,635 $ - $ 99,635 Divided by gold ounces produced 23 - 23 22 - 22 45 - 45 44 44 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,709 $ - $ 1,709 $ 1,675 $ - $ 1,675 $ 1,692 $ - $ 1,692 $ 1,731 $ - $ 1,731 By-product credits per ounce (8 ) - (8 ) (6 ) - (6 ) (7 ) - (7 ) (6 ) - (6 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,701 $ - $ 1,701 $ 1,669 $ - $ 1,669 $ 1,685 $ - $ 1,685 $ 1,725 $ - $ 1,725 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,833 $ - $ 1,833 $ 1,905 $ - $ 1,905 $ 1,868 $ - $ 1,868 $ 2,292 $ - $ 2,292 By-product credits per ounce (8 ) - (8 ) (6 ) - (6 ) (7 ) - (7 ) (6 ) - (6 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,825 $ - $ 1,825 $ 1,899 $ - $ 1,899 $ 1,861 $ - $ 1,861 $ 2,286 $ - $ 2,286

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Total

Silver Total

Gold and

Other Total Total

Silver Total

Gold and

Other Total Total

Silver Total

Gold and

Other Total Total

Silver Total

Gold and

Other Total Total cost of sales $ 123,259 $ 70,968 $ 194,227 $ 108,223 $ 62,145 $ 170,368 $ 231,482 $ 133,113 $ 364,595 $ 197,647 $ 107,377 $ 305,024 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (26,753 ) (27,010 ) (53,763 ) (25,956 ) (22,951 ) (48,907 ) (52,709 ) (49,961 ) (102,670 ) (47,238 ) (24,482 ) (71,720 ) Treatment costs 8,815 52 8,867 12,947 24 12,971 21,762 76 21,838 30,322 818 31,140 Change in product inventory 7,181 (550 ) 6,631 (1,585 ) 1,739 154 5,596 1,189 6,785 (3,719 ) (3,368 ) (7,087 ) Reclamation and other costs (1,193 ) (206 ) (1,399 ) (757 ) (209 ) (966 ) (1,950 ) (415 ) (2,365 ) (524 ) (436 ) (960 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5) - - - (3,634 ) - (3,634 ) (3,634 ) - (3,634 ) (1,433 ) - (1,433 ) Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4) (24,221 ) - (24,221 ) (7,245 ) - (7,245 ) (31,466 ) - (31,466 ) - - - Exclusion of Other costs - (3,628 ) (3,628 ) - (3,885 ) (3,885 ) - (7,513 ) (7,513 ) - (4,480 ) (4,480 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 87,088 39,626 126,714 81,993 36,863 118,856 169,081 76,489 245,570 175,055 75,429 250,484 Reclamation and other costs 968 206 1,174 1,007 209 1,216 1,975 415 2,390 2,014 436 2,450 Sustaining capital 21,463 2,667 24,130 20,533 4,861 25,394 41,996 7,528 49,524 32,814 24,041 56,855 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5) - - - (5,396 ) - (5,396 ) (5,396 ) - (5,396 ) - - - General and administrative 14,740 - 14,740 11,216 - 11,216 25,956 - 25,956 22,853 - 22,853 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 124,259 42,499 166,758 109,353 41,933 151,286 233,612 84,432 318,044 232,736 99,906 332,642 By-product credits: Zinc (28,579 ) - (28,579 ) (24,991 ) - (24,991 ) (53,570 ) - (53,570 ) (57,192 ) - (57,192 ) Gold (28,844 ) - (28,844 ) (26,551 ) - (26,551 ) (55,395 ) - (55,395 ) (53,744 ) - (53,744 ) Lead (22,284 ) - (22,284 ) (18,700 ) - (18,700 ) (40,986 ) - (40,986 ) (43,388 ) - (43,388 ) Silver - (183 ) (183 ) - (143 ) (143 ) - (326 ) (326 ) - (271 ) (271 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday by-product credits (5) - - - 3,943 - 3,943 3,943 - 3,943 - - - Total By-product credits (79,707 ) (183 ) (79,890 ) (66,299 ) (143 ) (66,442 ) (146,008 ) (326 ) (146,334 ) (154,324 ) (271 ) (154,595 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 7,381 $ 39,443 $ 46,824 $ 15,694 $ 36,720 $ 52,414 $ 23,073 $ 76,163 $ 99,236 $ 20,731 $ 75,158 $ 95,889 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 44,552 $ 42,316 $ 86,868 $ 43,054 $ 41,790 $ 84,844 $ 87,604 $ 84,106 $ 171,710 $ 78,412 $ 99,635 $ 178,047 Ounces produced 3,552 23 3,540 22 7,091 45 7,678 44 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5) - - (253 ) - (253 ) - - - Divided by ounces produced 3,552 23 3,287 22 6,838 45 7,678 44 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 24.52 $ 1,709 $ 24.95 $ 1,675 $ 24.73 $ 1,692 $ 22.80 $ 1,731 By-product credits per ounce (22.44 ) (8 ) (20.17 ) (6 ) (21.35 ) (7 ) (20.10 ) (6 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 2.08 $ 1,701 $ 4.78 $ 1,669 $ 3.38 $ 1,685 $ 2.70 $ 1,725 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 34.98 $ 1,833 $ 33.27 $ 1,905 $ 34.16 $ 1,868 $ 30.31 $ 2,292 By-product credits per ounce (22.44 ) (8 ) (20.17 ) (6 ) (21.35 ) (7 ) (20.10 ) (6 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 12.54 1,825 $ 13.10 1,899 $ 12.81 1,861 $ 10.21 2,286

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday Keno

Hill (4) Corporate (2) Total

Silver Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday Keno

Hill (4) Corporate (2) Total

Silver Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday Keno

Hill Corporate (2) Total

Silver Total cost of sales $ 70,231 $ 3,117 $ 17,936 $ - $ 91,284 $ 60,322 $ 14,344 $ 16,001 $ - $ 90,667 $ 63,054 $ 32,190 $ 1,581 $ - $ 96,825 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (15,438 ) (584 ) (2,068 ) - (18,090 ) (11,015 ) (4,306 ) (1,948 ) - (17,269 ) (13,078 ) (8,979 ) (261 ) - (22,318 ) Treatment costs 9,873 149 (76 ) - 9,946 10,369 1,368 1,033 - 12,770 10,376 4,187 113 - 14,676 Change in product inventory (1,787 ) (1,851 ) - - (3,638 ) 377 (2,450 ) - - (2,073 ) (1,242 ) 1,546 - - 304 Reclamation and other costs (534 ) - - - (534 ) (348 ) (168 ) - - (516 ) 263 (250 ) - - 13 Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5) - (831 ) - - (831 ) - (20 ) - - (20 ) - - - - - Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4) - - (15,792 ) - (15,792 ) - - (15,086 ) - (15,086 ) - - (1,433 ) - (1,433 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 62,345 - - - 62,345 59,705 8,768 - - 68,473 59,373 28,694 - - 88,067 Reclamation and other costs 723 - - - 723 722 101 - - 823 722 285 - - 1,007 Sustaining capital 15,249 14,768 - 97 30,114 11,330 7,386 - 237 18,953 8,714 9,081 - 688 18,483 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5) - (14,768 ) - (14,768 ) - (4,934 ) (4,934 ) - - - - - General and administrative - - - 12,273 12,273 - - - 7,596 7,596 - - - 10,783 10,783 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 78,317 - - 12,370 90,687 71,757 11,321 - 7,833 90,911 68,809 38,060 - 11,471 118,340 By-product credits: Zinc (18,499 ) (223 ) - - (18,722 ) (20,027 ) (2,019 ) - - (22,046 ) (20,923 ) (5,448 ) - - (26,371 ) Gold (25,418 ) - - - (25,418 ) (25,344 ) - - - (25,344 ) (28,458 ) - - - (28,458 ) Lead (7,282 ) (667 ) - - (7,949 ) (7,201 ) (5,368 ) - - (12,569 ) (6,860 ) (14,287 ) - - (21,147 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday byproduct credits (5) - 890 890 - 676 676 - - - - - Total By-product credits (51,199 ) - - - (51,199 ) (52,572 ) (6,711 ) - - (59,283 ) (56,241 ) (19,735 ) - - (75,976 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 11,146 $ - $ - $ - $ 11,146 $ 7,133 $ 2,057 $ - $ - $ 9,190 $ 3,132 $ 8,959 $ - $ - $ 12,091 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 27,118 $ - $ - $ 12,370 $ 39,488 $ 19,185 $ 4,610 $ - $ 7,833 $ 31,628 $ 12,568 $ 18,325 $ - $ 11,471 $ 42,364 Ounces produced 2,260 62 2,322 2,343 475 2,818 2,356 1,287 3,643 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5) - (62 ) (62 ) - (41 ) (41 ) - - - Divided by ounces produced 2,260 - 2,260 2,343 434 2,777 2,356 1,287 3,643 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 27.59 N/A $ 27.59 $ 25.48 $ 20.20 $ 24.66 $ 25.20 $ 22.30 $ 24.18 By-product credits per ounce (22.65 ) N/A (22.65 ) (22.44 ) (15.46 ) (21.35 ) (23.87 ) (15.34 ) (20.86 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 4.94 N/A $ 4.94 $ 3.04 $ 4.74 $ 3.31 $ 1.33 $ 6.96 $ 3.33 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 34.65 N/A $ 40.13 $ 30.62 $ 26.09 $ 32.74 $ 29.21 $ 29.58 $ 32.49 By-product credits per ounce (22.65 ) N/A (22.65 ) (22.44 ) (15.46 ) (21.35 ) (23.87 ) (15.34 ) (20.86 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 12.00 N/A $ 17.48 $ 8.18 $ 10.63 $ 11.39 $ 5.34 $ 14.24 $ 11.63

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total Gold

and Other Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total Gold

and Other Casa

Berardi Other (3) Total Gold

and Other Total cost of sales $ 58,945 $ 3,596 $ 62,541 $ 56,822 $ 940 $ 57,762 $ 42,576 $ 1,071 $ 43,647 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (22,749 ) 2 (22,747 ) (18,980 ) 32 (18,948 ) (10,272 ) (127 ) (10,399 ) Treatment costs 37 - 37 254 - 254 351 - 351 Change in product inventory 2,432 - 2,432 (1,977 ) - (1,977 ) (951 ) - (951 ) Reclamation and other costs (216 ) - (216 ) (219 ) - (219 ) (219 ) - (219 ) Exclusion of Other costs - (3,598 ) (3,598 ) - (972 ) (972 ) - (944 ) (944 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 38,449 - 38,449 35,900 - 35,900 31,485 - 31,485 Reclamation and other costs 216 - 216 219 - 219 219 - 219 Sustaining capital 5,796 - 5,796 5,133 - 5,133 9,025 - 9,025 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 44,461 - 44,461 41,252 - 41,252 40,729 - 40,729 By-product credits: Silver (132 ) - (132 ) (119 ) - (119 ) (144 ) - (144 ) Total By-product credits (132 ) - (132 ) (119 ) - (119 ) (144 ) - (144 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 38,317 $ - $ 38,317 $ 35,781 $ - $ 35,781 $ 31,341 $ - $ 31,341 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 44,329 $ - $ 44,329 $ 41,133 $ - $ 41,133 $ 40,585 $ - $ 40,585 Divided by gold ounces produced 23 - 23 24 - 24 19 - 19 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,708 $ - $ 1,708 $ 1,480 $ - $ 1,480 $ 1,666 $ - $ 1,666 By-product credits per ounce (6 ) - (6 ) (5 ) - (5 ) (8 ) - (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,702 $ - $ 1,702 $ 1,475 $ - $ 1,475 $ 1,658 $ - $ 1,658 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,975 $ - $ 1,975 $ 1,700 $ - $ 1,700 $ 2,155 $ - $ 2,155 By-product credits per ounce (6 ) - (6 ) (5 ) - (5 ) (8 ) - (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,969 $ - $ 1,969 $ 1,695 $ - $ 1,695 $ 2,147 $ - $ 2,147

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Total Silver Total Gold

and Other Total Total Silver Total Gold

and Other Total Total Silver Total Gold

and Other Total Total cost of sales $ 91,284 $ 62,541 $ 153,825 $ 90,667 $ 57,762 $ 148,429 $ 96,825 $ 43,647 $ 140,472 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (18,090 ) (22,747 ) (40,837 ) (17,269 ) (18,948 ) (36,217 ) (22,318 ) (10,399 ) (32,717 ) Treatment costs 9,946 37 9,983 12,770 254 13,024 14,676 351 15,027 Change in product inventory (3,638 ) 2,432 (1,206 ) (2,073 ) (1,977 ) (4,050 ) 304 (951 ) (647 ) Reclamation and other costs (534 ) (216 ) (750 ) (516 ) (219 ) (735 ) 13 (219 ) (206 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5) (831 ) - (831 ) (20 ) - (20 ) - - - Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4) (15,792 ) - (15,792 ) (15,086 ) - (15,086 ) (1,433 ) - (1,433 ) Exclusion of Other costs - (3,598 ) (3,598 ) - (972 ) (972 ) - (944 ) (944 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 62,345 38,449 100,794 68,473 35,900 104,373 88,067 31,485 119,552 Reclamation and other costs 723 216 939 823 219 1,042 1,007 219 1,226 Sustaining capital 30,114 5,796 35,910 18,953 5,133 24,086 18,483 9,025 27,508 Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (14,768 ) - (14,768 ) (4,934 ) - (4,934 ) - - - General and administrative 12,273 - 12,273 7,596 - 7,596 10,783 - 10,783 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 90,687 44,461 135,148 90,911 41,252 132,163 118,340 40,729 159,069 By-product credits: Zinc (18,722 ) - (18,722 ) (22,046 ) - (22,046 ) (26,371 ) - (26,371 ) Gold (25,418 ) - (25,418 ) (25,344 ) - (25,344 ) (28,458 ) - (28,458 ) Lead (7,949 ) - (7,949 ) (12,569 ) - (12,569 ) (21,147 ) - (21,147 ) Silver - (132 ) (132 ) 0 (119 ) (119 ) - (144 ) (144 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday byproduct credits (5) 890 - 890 676 - 676 0 - - Total By-product credits (51,199 ) (132 ) (51,331 ) (59,283 ) (119 ) (59,402 ) (75,976 ) (144 ) (76,120 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 11,146 $ 38,317 $ 49,463 $ 9,190 $ 35,781 $ 44,971 $ 12,091 $ 31,341 $ 43,432 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 39,488 $ 44,329 $ 83,817 $ 31,628 $ 41,133 $ 72,761 $ 42,364 $ 40,585 $ 82,949 Ounces produced 2,322 23 2,818 24 3,643 19 Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5) (62 ) - (41 ) - - - Divided by ounces produced 2,260 23 2,777 24 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 27.59 $ 1,708 $ 24.66 1,480 $ 24.18 $ 1,666 By-product credits per ounce (22.65 ) (6 ) (21.35 ) (5 ) (20.86 ) (8 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.94 $ 1,702 $ 3.31 $ 1,475 $ 3.32 $ 1,658 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 40.13 $ 1,975 $ 32.74 $ 1,700 $ 32.49 $ 2,155 By-product credits per ounce (22.65 ) (6 ) (21.35 ) (5 ) (20.86 ) (8 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 17.48 $ 1,969 $ 11.39 $ 1,695 $ 11.63 $ 2,147

(1) Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. (2) AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital. (3) Other includes $3.6 million, $3.9 million, $3.6 million, $0.9 million, and $0.4 million of total cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023 respectively, and $7.5 million and $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, related to the Company's environmental remediation services business and Nevada operations. (4) Keno Hill is in the ramp-up phase of production and is excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits. (5) Lucky Friday operations were suspended in August 2023 following the underground fire in the #2 shaft secondary egress. The portion of cash costs, sustaining costs, by-product credits, and silver production incurred since the suspension are excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits. (6) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company completed the necessary studies to conclude usage of the F-160 pit as a tailings storage facility after mining is complete. As a result, a portion of the mining costs have been excluded from Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits.

2024 Guidance, Previous and Current Estimates: Reconciliation of Cost of Sales to Non-GAAP Measures

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Previous estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Greens Creek Lucky Friday Corporate(3) Total Silver Casa Berardi Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 252,000 $ 129,400 $ 381,400 $ 205,000 $ 205,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (53,000 ) (36,400 ) (89,400 ) (79,800 ) (79,800 ) Treatment costs 38,000 15,700 53,700 200 200 Change in product inventory 2,500 - 2,500 (900 ) (900 ) Reclamation and other costs 400 - 400 - - Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 239,900 108,700 348,600 124,500 124,500 Reclamation and other costs 1,500 1,100 2,600 900 900 Sustaining capital 56,000 43,400 99,400 13,500 13,500 General and administrative - - 48,600 48,600 - - AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 297,400 153,200 48,600 499,200 138,900 138,900 By-product credits: Zinc (90,000 ) (27,300 ) (117,300 ) - - Gold (86,000 ) - (86,000 ) - - Lead (32,000 ) (67,400 ) (99,400 ) - - Silver 0 0 - (400 ) (400 ) Total By-product credits (208,000 ) (94,700 ) - (302,700 ) (400 ) (400 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 31,900 $ 14,000 $ - $ 45,900 $ 124,100 $ 124,100 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 89,400 $ 58,500 $ 48,600 $ 196,500 $ 138,500 $ 138,500 Divided by silver ounces produced 9,000 5,100 14,100 78.5 78.5 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 26.66 $ 21.31 $ 24.72 $ 1,586 $ 1,586 By-product credits per silver ounce (23.11 ) (18.57 ) (21.47 ) (5 ) (5 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 3.54 $ 2.75 $ 3.26 $ 1,581 $ 1,581 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 33.04 $ 30.04 $ 35.40 $ 1,769 $ 1,769 By-product credits per silver ounce (23.11 ) (18.57 ) (21.47 ) (5 ) (5 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 9.93 $ 11.47 $ 13.94 $ 1,764 $ 1,764

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Current estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Greens

Creek Lucky

Friday Corporate(3) Total

Silver Casa

Berardi Total

Gold Total cost of sales $ 252,000 $ 134,000 $ 386,000 $ 214,000 $ 214,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (44,000 ) (38,000 ) (82,000 ) (67,000 ) (67,000 ) Treatment costs 28,000 11,000 39,000 0 0 Change in product inventory - (2,000 ) (2,000 ) - - Reclamation and other costs 0 - - - - Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 236,000 105,000 341,000 147,000 147,000 Reclamation and other costs 3,000 1,000 4,000 1,000 1,000 Sustaining capital 51,000 44,000 1,101 96,101 16,000 16,000 General and administrative - - 50,463 50,463 - - AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 290,000 150,000 51,564 491,564 164,000 164,000 By-product credits: Zinc (89,000 ) (26,000 ) (115,000 ) - - Gold (98,000 ) - (98,000 ) - - Lead (28,000 ) (56,000 ) (84,000 ) - - Silver 0 0 - (600 ) (600 ) Total By-product credits (215,000 ) (82,000 ) - (297,000 ) (600 ) (600 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 21,000 $ 23,000 $ - $ 44,000 $ 146,400 $ 146,400 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 75,000 $ 68,000 $ 51,564 $ 194,564 $ 163,400 $ 163,400 Divided by silver ounces produced 9,000 5,150 14,150 83.5 83.5 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 26.22 $ 20.39 $ 24.10 $ 1,760 $ 1,760 By-product credits per silver ounce (23.89 ) (15.92 ) (20.99 ) (7 ) (7 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 2.33 $ 4.47 $ 3.11 $ 1,753 $ 1,753 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 32.22 $ 29.13 $ 34.74 $ 1,964 $ 1,964 By-product credits per silver ounce (23.89 ) (15.92 ) (20.99 ) (7 ) (7 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 8.33 $ 13.21 $ 13.75 $ 1,957 $ 1,957

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Debt (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months (or "LTM adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our ability to service our debt. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before the following items: interest expense, income and mining taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, ramp-up and suspension costs, gains and losses on disposition of assets, foreign exchange gains and losses, fair value adjustments, net, interest and other income, provisions for environmental matters, stock-based compensation, provisional price gains and losses, monetization of zinc and lead hedges and inventory adjustments. Net debt is calculated as total debt, which consists of the liability balances for our Senior Notes, capital leases, and other notes payable, less the total of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles net income (loss) and debt to adjusted EBITDA and net debt:

Dollars are in thousands 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 LTM

June 30,

2024 FY 2023 Net income (loss) $ 27,870 $ (5,753 ) $ (42,935 ) $ (22,415 ) $ (15,694 ) $ (43,233 ) $ (84,217 ) Interest expense 12,505 12,644 12,133 10,710 10,311 $ 47,992 $ 43,319 Income and mining tax expense (benefit) 9,080 1,815 (5,682 ) (1,500 ) 5,162 $ 3,713 $ 1,222 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 53,921 51,226 51,967 37,095 34,718 194,209 $ 163,672 Ramp-up and suspension costs 4,272 12,028 23,814 21,025 16,323 61,139 $ 72,498 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (1,196 ) 69 1,043 (119 ) (75 ) (203 ) $ 849 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (2,673 ) (3,982 ) 4,244 (4,176 ) 3,850 (6,587 ) $ 3,810 Fair value adjustments, net (5,002 ) 1,852 (8,699 ) 6,397 2,558 (5,452 ) $ (2,925 ) Provisional price (gains) losses (10,937 ) (3,533 ) (5,930 ) (8,064 ) (2,143 ) (28,464 ) $ (18,230 ) Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 1,153 986 1,164 2,256 3,111 5,559 $ 7,575 Stock-based compensation 2,982 1,164 1,476 2,434 1,498 8,056 $ 6,598 Inventory adjustments 2,225 7,671 4,487 8,814 2,997 23,197 $ 20,819 Monetization of zinc hedges (2,125 ) (1,977 ) (3,753 ) (5,582 ) 5,467 (13,437 ) $ (4,447 ) Other (1,180 ) (1,511 ) (422 ) (624 ) (343 ) (3,737 ) $ (1,744 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,895 $ 72,699 $ 32,907 $ 46,251 $ 67,740 $ 242,752 $ 208,799 Total debt $ 590,451 $ 662,815 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 24,585 106,374 Net debt $ 565,866 $ 556,441 Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2.3 2.7

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Stockholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shareholders (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share, which are indicators of our performance. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands 2Q-2024 1Q-2024 4Q-2023 3Q-2023 2Q-2023 YTD-

2024 YTD-

2023 Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 27,732 $ (5,891 ) $ (43,073 ) $ (22,553 ) $ (15,832 ) $ 21,841 $ (19,143 ) Adjusted for items below: Fair value adjustments, net (5,002 ) 1,852 (8,699 ) 6,397 2,558 (3,150 ) (624 ) Provisional pricing (gains) losses (10,937 ) (3,533 ) (5,930 ) (8,064 ) (2,143 ) (14,470 ) (4,236 ) Environmental accruals - - 200 763 1,989 0 1,989 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2,673 ) (3,982 ) 4,244 (4,176 ) 3,850 (6,655 ) 3,742 Ramp-up and suspension costs 4,272 12,028 23,814 21,025 16,323 16,300 27,659 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (1,196 ) 69 1,043 (119 ) (75 ) (1,127 ) (75 ) Inventory adjustments 2,225 7,671 4,487 8,814 2,997 9,896 7,518 Monetization of zinc hedges (2,125 ) (1,977 ) (3,753 ) (5,582 ) 5,467 (4,102 ) 4,888 Adjusted income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 12,296 $ 6,237 $ (27,667 ) $ (3,495 ) $ 15,134 $ 18,533 $ 21,720 Weighted average shares - basic 617,106 616,199 610,547 607,896 604,088 616,649 602,077 Weighted average shares - diluted 622,206 616,199 610,547 607,896 604,088 621,936 602,077 Basic adjusted net income (loss) per common stock (in cents) 0.02 0.01 (0.04 ) (0.01 ) 0.03 0.03 0.04 Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per common stock (in cents) 0.02 0.01 (0.04 ) (0.01 ) 0.03 0.03 0.04

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow, calculated as cash provided by operating activities, less additions to property, plant and mine development. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Dollars are in thousands Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 78,718 $ 17,080 $ 95,798 $ 64,380 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development $ (50,420 ) $ (47,589 ) $ (98,009 ) $ (105,911 ) Free cash flow $ 28,298 $ (30,509 ) $ (2,211 ) $ (41,531 )

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less additions to property, plant and mine development. Cash provided by operating activities for our silver operations, the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday operating segments, excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands Total

Silver

Operations Six

Months

Ended

June 30, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Cash provided by operating activities $ 994,371 $ 143,640 $ 214,883 $ 188,434 $ 271,309 $ 176,105 Exploration $ 20,888 $ 2,562 $ 7,815 $ 5,920 $ 4,591 $ - Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development $ (342,335 ) $ (46,337 ) $ (108,879 ) $ (87,890 ) $ (53,768 ) $ (45,461 ) Free cash flow $ 672,924 $ 99,865 $ 113,819 $ 106,464 $ 222,132 $ 130,644

Table A Assay Results - Q2 2024 Keno Hill (Yukon) Zone Drillhole

Number Drillhole

Azm/Dip Sample From

(feet) Sample To

(feet) True Width

(feet) Silver

(oz/ton) Gold

(oz/ton) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) Depth From

Surface (feet) Underground Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG23-099 140/14 344.5 354.3 6.8 36.4 0.02 1.7 0.7 802 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 352.7 353.3 0.4 562.7 0.05 24.6 6.3 801 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG23-100 120/-21 269.0 274.0 2.7 0.1 0.00 0.0 0.0 929 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG23-101 122/-7 360.0 362.5 2.2 0.4 0.00 0.1 0.2 929 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG23-102 120/-26 297.2 300.2 1.8 1.3 0.00 0.0 2.7 964 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG23-103 135/-05 394.9 403.5 6.5 6.7 0.00 1.2 0.2 920 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 402.4 403.5 0.8 51.5 0.01 9.0 1.2 921 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG23-104 110/-15 244.4 251.6 4.1 0.3 0.00 0.0 0.2 891 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-109 131/03 188.2 196.4 6.6 10.2 0.00 0.5 0.2 809 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 188.2 190.3 1.7 28.7 0.00 0.7 0.5 809 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 193.2 193.7 0.4 39.4 0.00 5.0 0.1 809 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-110 201.8 218.0 14.1 10.3 0.00 1.8 1.8 820 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 207.5 208.4 0.8 92.2 0.01 15.2 24.2 820 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-112 134/-20 265.3 276.9 8.6 25.4 0.00 3.5 0.7 935 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 265.7 267.1 1.0 190.6 0.02 22.4 3.0 935 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-113 145/-1 388.9 420.8 28.2 36.4 0.01 3.5 2.2 901 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 388.9 392.1 2.8 128.2 0.01 23.2 1.8 901 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 402.2 414.7 11.0 51.2 0.00 2.1 2.3 903 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-114 150/-5 406.5 415.6 7.5 22.3 0.00 3.3 7.2 930 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 410.6 413.1 2.1 41.9 0.00 5.6 13.6 931 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-114 150/-5 435.7 442.9 6.0 34.5 0.01 0.5 1.7 934 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 436.4 438.8 2.0 84.9 0.01 1.1 4.2 935 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-114 150/-5 450.0 452.6 2.1 22.7 0.00 9.9 0.0 937 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 452.1 452.6 0.4 133.6 0.01 59.9 0.1 937 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-115 135/-10 416.3 430.0 12.4 32.0 0.01 4.8 1.7 949 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 416.3 426.1 8.8 37.9 0.01 6.1 2.1 949 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-116 130/-10 407.5 412.1 3.9 21.7 0.00 2.0 2.5 961 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 409.0 410.1 1.0 46.1 0.01 1.1 7.5 961 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-117 145/-8 397.4 421.6 20.2 35.4 0.00 2.2 2.0 944 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 397.4 401.0 3.0 150.8 0.01 9.9 4.8 944 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 410.1 411.2 0.9 86.3 0.01 3.9 0.5 947 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 418.3 418.8 0.4 139.4 0.01 16.9 37.5 948 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-119 150/-10 431.3 468.8 28.7 38.3 0.01 5.0 1.6 970 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 436.4 437.0 0.5 246.7 0.04 9.2 2.4 971 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 439.1 440.0 0.7 323.2 0.03 25.9 12.7 972 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 453.8 454.4 0.5 288.5 0.05 22.8 1.5 975 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-123 122/-15 381.3 388.4 5.1 26.9 0.00 0.2 0.7 988 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-124 135/-15 445.1 450.1 4.6 64.2 0.01 9.7 2.2 1004 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 446.2 447.4 1.1 261.0 0.02 40.0 8.8 1004 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-125 155/-15 487.5 488.8 0.8 9.1 0.00 0.3 0.3 1033 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-126 140/-15 429.7 436.0 4.7 96.9 0.01 7.9 0.7 1010 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-127 120/-19 442.4 443.4 0.6 1.0 0.00 0.5 0.9 1050 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-128 145/-15 436.0 447.2 9.2 24.3 0.01 3.9 0.6 1018 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 436.0 437.2 1.0 113.2 0.01 17.0 5.1 1017 Bermingham, Bear Vein Including 444.8 445.2 0.3 291.7 0.03 39.3 0.5 1017 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-130 180/-1 132.9 136.2 2.2 0.0 0.00 0.0 0.0 958 Bermingham, Bear Vein BMUG24-131 170/-23 228.0 229.7 0.5 5.0 0.00 0.7 0.2 1053 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG23-100 120/-21 507.7 528.7 17.7 4.5 0.00 0.6 0.3 1034 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 507.7 508.7 0.8 17.8 0.00 9.9 0.1 1034 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 524.1 525.1 0.8 48.6 0.01 0.1 3.0 1041 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-112 134/-20 558.6 560.8 1.5 26.6 0.01 1.7 0.0 1040 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 558.6 560.1 1.0 37.5 0.01 2.4 0.1 1040 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-115 135/-10 549.5 593.2 40.7 55.4 0.01 5.5 3.2 970 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 551.7 590.4 36.1 62.0 0.01 6.1 3.6 970 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-116 130/-10 548.7 592.5 39.7 51.2 0.01 7.3 3.6 993 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 551.5 557.4 5.4 184.1 0.02 31.9 2.1 994 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 565.6 576.8 10.1 92.1 0.01 9.9 9.2 996 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-117 145/-8 554.1 558.1 3.8 1.4 0.00 0.2 0.4 969 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-124 135/-15 563.9 594.1 26.2 7.8 0.00 0.1 1.1 1037 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 592.0 592.8 0.8 183.5 0.03 0.1 1.7 1037 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-128 597.7 603.7 5.0 4.7 0.00 0.1 0.4 1020 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-132 155/-14 370.1 393.7 20.5 9.9 0.00 1.8 4.6 1079 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 391.4 393.7 2.0 28.3 0.01 6.1 16.7 1079 Bermingham, Footwall Vein BMUG24-133 148/-8 339.9 351.1 10.3 9.4 0.00 1.2 1.3 1030 Bermingham, Footwall Vein Including 344.5 345.3 0.7 73.2 0.01 1.7 13.2 1030 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG23-097 145/06 413.9 425.9 7.7 10.0 0.01 0.5 2.0 844 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG23-098A 120/-15 508.9 510.8 1.5 1.9 0.00 0.1 0.4 971 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG23-099 140/14 378.1 387.2 5.4 8.3 0.00 0.2 1.1 796 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG24-109 131/03 428.8 445.4 10.3 29.8 0.01 1.6 0.2 811 Bermingham, Main Vein Including 436.7 438.0 0.8 86.0 0.01 8.0 0.0 811 Bermingham, Main Vein Including 440.3 441.8 0.9 203.9 0.05 8.4 0.1 810 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG24-110 477.8 479.7 1.5 1.8 0.00 0.2 0.1 823 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG24-112 134/-20 570.1 579.7 6.4 8.9 0.00 0.6 1.9 1045 Bermingham, Main Vein Including 579.1 579.7 0.4 72.9 0.01 7.5 7.1 1048 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG24-118 161/1 341.3 344.5 2.5 15.0 0.00 1.7 0.1 879 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG24-118 161/1 361.5 363.8 1.8 14.4 0.00 3.2 3.7 879 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG24-121 155/-9 403.5 413.4 6.1 9.2 0.00 1.5 0.2 950 Bermingham, Main Vein Including 403.5 404.7 0.7 45.1 0.00 2.1 1.8 950 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG24-122 155/-2 369.9 375.7 4.1 27.7 0.01 2.8 0.6 904 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG24-124 135/-15 730.0 733.9 3.3 4.9 0.01 0.2 1.0 1070 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG24-129 161/-12 422.0 442.6 16.9 21.5 0.02 0.8 0.6 1001 Bermingham, Main Vein Including 435.0 440.9 4.8 67.7 0.01 2.1 1.1 1001 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG24-132 155/-14 470.8 511.8 26.4 10.6 0.00 2.9 0.7 1096 Bermingham, Main Vein Including 489.2 491.0 1.2 151.1 0.02 40.0 5.9 1096 Bermingham, Main Vein BMUG24-133 148/-8 407.2 409.8 1.6 1.4 0.00 0.0 3.4 1047 Flame & Moth, Vein 0 FMUG24-040 325/-12 216.0 222.2 5.6 23.0 0.02 1.5 6.3 427 Flame & Moth, Vein 0 Including 218.8 222.2 3.1 38.6 0.03 2.2 8.9 427 Flame & Moth, Vein 0 FMUG24-046 260/-25 205.2 205.7 0.3 8.9 0.00 0.5 19.4 472 Flame & Moth, Vein 0 FMUG24-050 295/-43 183.9 185.2 1.2 11.8 0.02 0.6 0.3 522 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-043 250/-5 247.9 250.0 1.5 79.5 0.01 12.8 5.8 397 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-046 260/-25 181.9 184.1 1.6 17.0 0.01 2.4 1.8 472 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-047 238/-28 226.4 233.0 4.4 65.4 0.03 8.6 11.1 505 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-048 334/-40 199.3 200.5 0.9 8.5 0.03 0.6 3.7 518 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-049 272/-40 171.0 177.0 5.7 24.3 0.01 4.5 16.3 502 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 Including 171.0 173.0 2.0 50.7 0.01 8.6 20.2 502 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 FMUG24-050 295/-43 165.4 176.9 10.8 13.2 0.01 1.9 9.0 522 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 Including 167.7 168.7 0.9 34.6 0.02 2.6 6.0 522 Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork FMUG24-042 268/-10 186.8 203.5 16.5 13.2 0.00 1.2 4.5 421 Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork Including 186.8 190.6 3.8 32.2 0.01 1.1 1.1 421 Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork FMUG24-043 250/-5 259.6 267.3 5.5 28.4 0.01 1.9 3.3 397 Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork Including 262.6 264.7 1.5 59.5 0.01 1.7 4.8 397 Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork FMUG24-045 295/-27 156.0 187.8 31.4 14.0 0.01 2.9 10.0 472 Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork Including 163.0 165.1 2.1 36.2 0.03 4.7 3.5 472 Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork Including 178.0 179.1 1.1 64.7 0.04 17.9 16.1 472 Flame & Moth, Vein 0, 1, Stockwork FMUG24-041 299/-11 171.6 194.7 22.3 28.6 0.01 3.3 6.2 420 Flame & Moth, Vein 0, 1, Stockwork Including 171.6 173.4 1.7 129.8 0.02 5.7 6.6 420 Flame & Moth, Vein 0, 1, Stockwork Including 187.0 194.7 7.4 35.1 0.01 6.6 10.6 420 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 & Stockwork FMUG24-042 268/-10 175.2 177.2 1.3 10.2 0.00 0.7 1.8 421 Flame & Moth, Vein 1 & Stockwork FMUG24-044 315/-33 164.7 178.8 14.0 7.4 0.01 1.3 3.1 486 Flame & Moth, Stockwork FMUG24-049 272/-40 185.5 189.6 3.9 21.2 0.01 1.6 3.3 502 Flame & Moth, Stockwork including 185.5 187.0 1.4 42.1 0.01 2.6 4.8 502 Surface Bermingham Deep, Main Vein K-24-0875 297/-61 2336.5 2339.9 3.4 1.6 0.00 0.2 0.3 1995 Bermingham Deep, Main Vein K-24-0876 266/-59 2515.7 2530.7 14.1 0.1 0.00 0.0 0.0 2182 Bermingham Deep, Footwall Vein K-24-0875 297/-61 2758.6 2773.8 12.0 0.6 0.00 0.1 0.7 2264 Bermingham Deep, Footwall Vein K-24-0876 266/-59 2844.2 2864.6 13.1 0.6 0.00 0.3 0.1 2477 Bermingham Deep, Footwall Vein Including 2844.2 2845.0 0.5 10.7 0.00 6.7 0.1 2477 Bermingham Deep, Townsite Vein K-24-0875 297/-61 3002.0 3017.0 14.5 2.3 0.00 0.1 3.4 2461 Bermingham Deep, Townsite Vein Including 3011.8 3012.3 0.5 41.6 0.01 0.0 26.0 2461 Bermingham Deep, Aho Vein K-24-0875 297/-61 99.0 147.6 30.6 0.0 0.02 0.0 0.0 89 Bermingham Deep, Aho Vein Including 124.6 128.0 2.1 0.0 0.14 0.0 0.0 112 Bermingham Deep, Aho Vein K-24-0876 266/-59 2530.7 2550.4 9.5 0.3 0.01 0.0 0.0 2198 Bermingham Deep, Chance Vein K-24-0875 297/-61 778.6 786.3 6.9 4.8 0.00 0.2 0.6 686 Bermingham, Townsite Vein 1 K-24-0879 329/-73 1175.5 1178.5 1.9 4.3 0.00 0.1 0.4 1030 Bermingham, Townsite Vein 1 K-24-0882 339/-65 1023.6 1034.3 8.3 0.8 0.00 0.1 0.4 837 Bermingham, Townsite Vein 2 K-24-0879 329/-73 1281.2 1296.9 14.0 10.9 0.00 1.7 0.0 1119 Bermingham, Townsite Vein 2 Including 1292.9 1296.9 3.6 36.3 0.01 3.6 0.1 1119 Bermingham, Townsite Vein 2 K-24-0882 339/-65 1205.3 1206.2 0.7 0.3 0.00 0.0 0.1 961

Greens Creek (Alaska) Zone Drill Hole

Number Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample

From (feet) Sample

To (feet) Est. True

Width (feet) Silver

(oz/ton) Gold

(oz/ton) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Depth From Mine

Portal (feet) Underground 9a GC6236 242.8/6.1 57.2 79.0 21.4 17.9 0.03 10.9 5.0 -81.9 9a GC6236 242.8/6.1 92.8 110.3 9.0 17.5 0.02 17.0 9.3 -78.6 9a GC6236 242.8/6.1 208.0 212.0 3.7 12.0 0.01 3.1 1.6 -67.5 9a GC6248 223.9/16.4 370.3 372.6 1.7 4.8 0.02 24.4 5.8 14.3 9a GC6248 223.9/16.4 404.0 423.3 10.9 10.3 0.03 23.1 6.4 28.4 9a GC6285 222.6/23.7 372.8 379.0 6.1 3.8 0.02 10.3 3.1 62.0 9a GC6292 223/7.7 363.3 401.0 26.5 16.4 0.09 14.6 6.7 -34.2 9a GC6298 230.9/6.2 144.5 167.0 6.2 23.1 0.04 8.6 6.0 -77.0 9a GC6298 230.9/6.2 420.0 434.7 14.0 11.4 0.18 21.1 8.2 -46.0 9a GC6299 230/22 3.0 7.0 3.9 21.1 0.02 8.6 4.4 -84 9a GC6299 230/22 42.0 47.5 5.5 25.8 0.13 6.9 3.2 -74 9a GC6299 230.3/22 127.0 129.8 2.2 21.0 0.07 20.8 13.6 -42.8 9a GC6302 230.4/13.3 386.0 418.0 31.7 8.8 0.02 12.6 2.6 17.9 9a GC6309 217/14.6 151.7 170.4 18.7 3.3 0.09 16.4 1.6 -46.0 9a GC6309 217/14.6 221.0 223.0 2.0 11.7 0.05 8.9 5.2 -31.0 9a GC6312 243.4/24.1 160.0 162.9 1.1 5.4 0.21 5.6 2.0 -31.0 9a GC6314 243.4/65.2 67.0 79.6 9.4 23.3 0.10 10.0 5.4 -11.0 9a GC6315 243.4/50.1 40.0 69.0 28.9 49.5 0.68 8.5 4.3 -36.0 9a GC6315 243.4/50.1 171.3 172.3 0.9 1.5 0.04 19.2 1.1 53.0 9a GC6318 225.4/22.7 182.0 196.0 13.9 5.3 0.08 9.7 2.7 -14.0 9a GC6328 55.8/39.9 417.5 440.0 13.9 11.6 0.05 17.0 5.4 -62.4 9a GC6331 63.5/44.9 417.5 477.0 51.5 18.0 0.02 26.0 13.5 2.2 9a GC6333 45.6/-36 331.0 343.5 11.9 12.6 0.03 8.0 5.1 -225.6 9a GC6333 45.6/-36 358.5 364.0 5.0 15.7 0.06 13.7 7.0 -243.6 9a GC6335 66/-33 366.0 372.0 5.4 23.6 0.25 1.6 0.9 -232.0 9a GC6337 61.1/-19 171.0 173.0 1.7 15.6 0.01 11.1 4.9 -91.0 9a GC6337 61.1/-19 271.0 302.3 27.8 21.8 0.02 8.5 3.0 -125.0 9a GC6337 61.1/-19 320.0 324.5 4.0 5.1 0.03 5.4 3.2 -129.0 9a GC6338 76.4/-37.6 340.2 345.0 4.6 15.2 0.26 20.8 8.6 -241.4 9a GC6338 76.4/-37.6 357.4 371.1 13.1 20.8 0.25 14.5 6.9 -253.5 9a GC6340 83.7/-35.5 413.4 417.0 3.6 15.2 0.03 7.0 3.6 -272.0 9a GC6349 161/73 0.0 5.0 5.0 29.5 0.04 9.7 5.3 -54 9a GC6361 243/26 70.5 79.0 6.4 10.1 0.06 23.1 11.2 -53 9a GC6372 243/78 4.7 24.1 16.8 9.0 0.03 8.1 3.4 -79 9a GC6397 3/-45 3.0 18.3 12.8 6.3 0.09 11.6 2.4 -400 9a GC6403 268/8 42.0 51.0 8.7 5.4 0.12 14.3 2.1 -359 9a GC6404 286/25 36.7 39.8 3.0 12.6 0.14 4.7 0.7 -349 200 South GC6244 243.4/-42.9 125.0 134.9 6.0 10.5 0.05 3.6 1.4 -1385.0 200 South GC6244 243.4/-42.9 170.0 172.8 1.6 6.4 0.07 3.2 1.6 -1413.0 200 South GC6249 243.4/-63.8 100.0 105.0 4.4 0.9 0.01 9.7 4.8 -1389.0 200 South GC6255 35.6/-45.6 86.0 89.6 3.5 13.7 0.01 4.2 1.7 -1357.5 200 South GC6255 35.6/-45.6 99.0 100.2 1.2 18.0 0.02 3.8 2.8 -1366.8 200 South GC6267 243.4/-65.8 80.2 81.4 1.1 11.7 0.01 18.1 12.4 -1376.3 200 South GC6293 63.4/-38.1 85.7 88.1 2.4 10.1 0.01 3.3 2.5 -1352.0 200 South GC6294 63.4/-60.7 90.6 95.5 4.3 11.7 0.01 4.2 2.4 -1382.6 200 South GC6295 63.4/-85.3 63.0 64.9 1.7 7.4 0.01 17.3 7.4 -1365.0 200 South GC6297 143.2/-80.4 626.0 644.0 9.2 19.0 0.15 7.6 4.1 -1939.0 200 South GC6303 147.8/-84.6 634.0 688.8 26.1 23.1 0.19 4.7 2.1 -1944.2 200 South GC6304 243.4/-23 93.0 101.1 4.4 24.7 0.02 16.7 7.9 -1317.0 200 South GC6307 243.5/-78.4 565.7 569.5 3.6 13.7 0.05 5.7 2.7 -1866.7 200 South GC6310 251.7/-14.1 127.5 192.0 18.8 23.4 0.08 5.4 2.8 -1313.0 200 South GC6319 225.2/-11.5 128.3 160.6 14.1 10.3 0.01 5.4 2.8 -1307.0 200 South GC6319 225.2/-11.5 224.2 227.1 2.6 24.4 0.09 0.6 0.3 -1329.9 200 South GC6319 225.2/-11.5 276.6 279.5 2.5 30.8 0.03 0.7 0.3 -1342.0 200 South GC6323 225.2/-24.3 85.0 90.2 2.5 15.4 0.01 8.2 3.6 -1319.1 200 South GC6354 63/-43 128.7 141.0 12.3 6.2 0.03 7.3 4.2 -1400.0 200 South GC6355 63/-10 165.5 167.6 1.8 6.0 0.06 6.0 3.9 -1332.7 200 South GC6359 63/-69 108.0 122.8 14.8 8.2 0.01 11.1 5.3 -1424.2 200 South GC6375 243/-3 185.7 194.7 6.0 8.8 0.03 6.4 3.8 -1313.8 200 South GC6384 63/41 94.0 102.0 3.5 9.7 0.09 3.1 2.6 -1216.2 200 South GC6384 63/41 106.0 110.0 1.8 8.6 0.13 1.0 0.6 -1210.9 200 South GC6386 63.4/20 54.0 57.0 2.2 10.1 0.02 3.7 2.8 -1266.6 200 South GC6388 63/-2 29.9 32.0 1.7 15.3 0.01 7.5 3.1 -1293.0 200 South GC6388 63/-2 36.2 39.7 2.9 11.1 0.01 10.2 5.3 -1293.0 200 South GC6390 63/-29 22.7 29.0 6.3 8.2 0.01 8.9 4.3 -1309.0 200 South GC6390 63/-29 48.7 61.4 12.7 9.3 0.03 7.0 3.8 -1323.0 200 South GC6396 243/-56 19.0 22.2 2.4 15.7 0.02 2.3 1.2 -1315.0 200 South GC6396 243/-56 90.4 105.0 14.0 11.4 0.01 4.7 2.7 -1374.9 200 South GC6396 243/-56 117.0 148.2 26.9 15.7 0.02 2.0 1.0 -1396.6 200 South GC6422 243/-30 52.7 55.1 2.4 29.0 0.05 5.2 2.4 -1289.0 5250 GC6344 201/70 31.0 54.0 22.7 11.1 0.01 3.4 1.9 -34 East GC6263 353.7/63.5 167.0 168.0 1.0 27.4 0.06 8.0 4.0 66.5 East GC6263 353.7/63.5 189.4 195.5 5.6 9.0 0.12 1.4 0.7 90.3 East GC6271 53.4/64.7 145.2 162.7 17.4 13.5 0.01 2.9 1.7 50.4 East GC6272 229.3/-11.8 174.7 176.8 1.9 7.0 0.01 15.3 6.9 209.0 East GC6273 48/33.7 211.5 245.2 28.4 18.4 0.21 3.8 1.8 32.3 East GC6279 246.4/0.4 215.9 235.9 15.8 9.5 0.10 6.2 1.9 259.0 East GC6324 55.6/28.1 497.0 533.0 34.4 13.5 0.05 11.7 1.9 -80.7 NWW GC6376 245/-83 6.2 18.0 11.8 16.0 0.10 14.0 3.6 -309 NWW GC6376 245/-83 48.0 77.4 28.4 5.9 0.28 10.3 1.5 -364 NWW GC6383 83/-59 37.0 100.0 44.6 4.1 0.14 10.0 0.9 -333 NWW GC6383 83/-59 47.0 52.0 4.6 6.0 0.10 10.0 2.5 -330 NWW GC6383 83/-59 85.5 100.0 13.3 3.2 0.15 14.4 0.6 -376 NWW GC6383 83/-59 274.0 282.5 8.0 12.1 0.14 4.7 1.3 -409 NWW GC6383 83/-59 276.0 282.5 6.4 13.3 0.16 4.7 1.5 -535 NWW GC6387 63/-46 60.0 75.0 12.3 2.1 0.21 10.9 0.1 -349 NWW GC6387 63/-46 90.0 100.0 8.2 8.0 0.14 9.8 0.1 -359 NWW GC6387 63/-46 125.0 130.0 4.1 18.2 0.09 1.1 0.0 -379 NWW GC6387 63/-46 288.0 292.6 4.3 28.5 0.21 7.3 2.0 -509 NWW GC6394 53/-33 33.0 38.0 3.8 8.1 0.20 8.4 2.7 -316 NWW GC6394 53/-33 58.0 61.0 2.7 3.5 0.17 14.1 1.1 -331 NWW GC6394 53/-33 129.0 134.0 5.0 2.6 0.56 1.0 0.0 -366 NWW GC6402 50/-51 39.2 42.5 3.2 26.0 0.11 4.0 0.2 -334 NWW GC6402 50/-51 251.7 271.3 19.3 32.0 0.18 14.2 5.0 -484 NWW GC6428 77/-47 6.7 10.0 3.3 4.9 0.02 18.6 8.7 -239 NWW GC6428 77/-47 420.0 422.0 2.0 13.8 0.06 1.3 0.4 -539 NWW GC6429 70/-58 5.8 14.8 9.0 7.5 0.04 18.2 7.1 -239 NWW GC6429 70/-58 438.7 441.8 3.1 11.0 0.06 3.9 1.4 -619 NWW GC6429 70/-58 475.6 476.6 1.0 4.4 0.04 23.3 4.7 -649 NWW GC6430 59/-49 0.0 12.0 12.0 10.6 0.06 12.5 4.9 -249 NWW GC6430 59/-49 450.6 461.8 11.2 4.3 0.10 24.3 4.2 -584 NWW GC6437 38/-50 0.0 9.5 9.5 7.0 0.04 15.8 6.3 -239 NWW GC6437 38/-50 428.4 443.9 15.3 5.0 0.06 22.8 5.4 -574 Southwest Bench GC6409 243/12 197.1 199.5 0.4 16.5 0.01 5.2 2.6 31 Southwest Bench GC6409 243/12 315.8 326.5 10.1 16.9 0.07 13.2 7.0 51 Southwest Bench GC6431 30/30 196.7 201.4 4.0 15.8 0.09 1.2 0.6 -581 Upper Plate GC6213 41.5/78.4 181.0 183.0 1.9 10.3 0.00 4.5 2.0 262.9 Upper Plate GC6213 41.5/78.4 197.0 211.3 13.6 26.4 0.02 16.0 8.3 281.2 West GC6235 63.4/-50.6 54.5 67.3 12.2 33.1 0.15 17.2 7.4 -268.5 West GC6235 63.4/-50.6 95.9 110.4 14.5 72.7 0.23 9.6 5.2 -143.0 West GC6235 63.4/-50.6 218.0 234.0 15.0 7.7 0.03 12.3 5.5 -175.8 West GC6278 46.1/-7.3 127.4 141.0 5.0 7.0 0.00 8.2 4.1 -114.5 West GC6278 46.1/-7.3 168.4 192.6 10.2 9.8 0.00 15.0 7.8 -120.5 West GC6377 31/-5 104.1 117.5 13.2 10.8 0.13 6.8 2.4 -374 West GC6377 31/-5 151.8 165.0 13.1 9.2 0.11 16.6 6.2 -378 Gallagher Fault Block Exploration GC6246 63.4/-26.1 1163.0 1170.8 7.8 9.5 0.08 7.5 4.2 -1226.0 Gallagher Fault Block Exploration GC6258 63.4/-15.8 1108.8 1111.5 2.7 8.9 0.13 5.6 2.0 -1088.0 Upper Plate Exploration GC6364 243.4/45.1 366.2 370.0 2.7 1.2 0.01 10.6 5.9 364.0 Upper Plate Exploration GC6373 255/34 529.0 532.0 1.9 7.6 0.01 10.0 9.5 411

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240806499704/en/

Contact

Anvita M. Patil

Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer

Cheryl Turner

Communications Coordinator

800-HECLA91 (800-432-5291)

Investor Relations

Email: hmc-info@hecla.com

Website: http://www.hecla.com