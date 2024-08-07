Menü Artikel
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

00:18 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Second highest silver production drives record revenues, positive free cash flow, and deleveraging

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL, "Company") today announced second quarter 2024 financial and operating results.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Operational

  • Production of 4.5 million silver ounces, second highest in Company history.
  • Lucky Friday's silver production of 1.3 million ounces was the highest since 2000. Record mill throughput of 1,181 tons per day ("tpd").
  • Keno Hill All-Injury Frequency Rate ("AIFR") improved by 12% to 1.98, while producing a record 0.9 million ounces of silver, a 39% increase over the first quarter of 2024.
  • 2024 silver production and consolidated cost guidance reiterated, gold production guidance increased.

Financial

  • Revenues of $245.7 million, highest in Company history, 46% from silver and 34% from gold.
  • Net income applicable to common stockholders of $27.7 million or $0.04 per share, adjusted net income applicable to common stockholders of $12.3 million or $0.02 per share.1
  • Trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA of $242.8 million, net leverage ratio* improved to 2.3.5
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $78.7 million, free cash flow of $28.3 million.2
  • Free cash flow generated at all operations, particularly strong at Greens Creek and Lucky Friday.
    • Greens Creek generated $43.3 million in cash flow from operations and $33.6 million in free cash flow.2
    • Lucky Friday generated $44.5 million in cash flow from operations and $33.7 million in free cash flow (including $17.8 million in insurance receipts).2
  • Consolidated silver total cost of sales of $123.3 million and cash cost and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per silver ounce (each after by-product credits) of $2.08 and $12.54, respectively.3,4
  • Received $17.8 million in Lucky Friday insurance claim proceeds, $35.2 million received to date.
  • Realized silver price of $29.77 per ounce, $0.01375 cash dividend per common share, includes silver-linked component of $0.01 per share.

Exploration

  • Drilling at Keno Hill intersected significant widths of high-grade silver mineralization at both the Bermingham and Flame & Moth deposits, confirmed and expanded mineralization in both areas. Highlights include:
    • Bermingham Bear Vein: 35.4 oz/ton silver, 2.2% lead, and 2.0% zinc over 20.2 feet.
    • Flame & Moth Veins 0, 1, and Stockwork: 28.6 oz/ton silver, 3.3% lead, and 6.2% zinc over 22.3 feet.
  • Drilling at Greens Creek intersected strong mineralization in multiple ore zones adding confidence and expanding mineralization. Most notably, the West Zone: 72.7 oz/ton silver, 0.23 oz/ton gold, 9.6% zinc, and 5.2% lead over 26.9 feet.

* Net Leverage ratio is calculated as long-term debt and finance leases less cash to adjusted EBITDA.

"Hecla saw significant improvement in gross profit and free cash flow during the quarter - with our gross profit increasing more than 1.5 times over the prior quarter, and free cash flow generation of $28.3 million, which allowed us to reduce our net debt by $25.1 million," said Cassie Boggs, interim President and CEO. "This financial performance was driven by strong results and free cash flow generated at Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, while Keno Hill's ramp-up progressed well with throughput in excess of 400 tpd. With this strong performance and favorable price environment, we will continue our focus on reducing debt while continuing to invest in our operations and exploration programs."

Boggs continued, "At Keno Hill, while the ramp-up has gone well, our focus will be to ensure Hecla's culture of safety and environmental excellence is instilled in the operational and mining practices. As a result, we expect costs and investment at the mine will remain at current levels as more work is required to deliver long-term value. We are committed to collaborating and working with the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun as they work through the clean-up work after the heap leach failure at Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold mine. We have offered our assistance and will continue to be available where we can during this time of crisis."

Boggs concluded, "Silver demand is projected to remain robust, supported by the growing solar demand as the world transitions to a cleaner, greener economy. With Hecla's silver production expected at about 17 million ounces this year, potentially increasing to 20 million ounces by 2026, Hecla remains the fastest growing established silver producer with growth in the best mining jurisdictions."

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

In the following table and throughout this release, "total cost of sales" is comprised of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, and comparisons are made to the "prior quarter" which refers to the first quarter of 2024.

In Thousands unless stated otherwise

2Q-2024

1Q-2024

4Q-2023

3Q-2023

2Q-2023

YTD-2024

YTD-2023

FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY

Sales

$

245,657

$

189,528

$

160,690

$

181,906

$

178,131

$

435,185

$

377,631

Total cost of sales

$

194,227

$

170,368

$

153,825

$

148,429

$

140,472

$

364,595

$

305,024

Gross profit

$

51,430

$

19,160

$

6,865

$

33,477

$

37,659

$

70,590

$

72,607

Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders

$

27,732

$

(5,891

)

$

(43,073

)

$

(22,553

)

$

(15,832

)

$

21,841

$

(19,143

)

Basic income (loss) per common share (in dollars)

$

0.04

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.03

)

$

0.04

$

(0.03

)

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

90,895

$

72,699

$

32,907

$

46,251

$

67,740

$

163,594

$

129,642

Total Debt

$

590,451

$

571,030

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1

2.3

2.1

Cash provided by operating activities

$

78,718

$

17,080

$

884

$

10,235

$

23,777

$

95,798

$

64,380

Capital Expenditures

$

(50,420

)

$

(47,589

)

$

(62,622

)

$

(55,354

)

$

(51,468

)

$

(98,009

)

$

(105,911

)

Free Cash Flow2

$

28,298

$

(30,509

)

$

(61,738

)

$

(45,119

)

$

(27,691

)

$

(2,211

)

$

(41,531

)

Silver ounces produced

4,458,484

4,192,098

2,935,631

3,533,704

3,832,559

8,650,582

7,873,528

Silver payable ounces sold

3,785,285

3,481,884

2,847,591

3,142,227

3,360,694

7,267,169

6,965,188

Gold ounces produced

37,324

36,592

37,168

39,269

35,251

73,916

74,822

Gold payable ounces sold

35,276

32,189

33,230

36,792

31,961

67,465

71,580

Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits

Silver cash costs per ounce 3

$

2.08

$

4.78

$

4.94

$

3.31

$

3.32

$

3.38

$

2.70

Silver AISC per ounce 4

$

12.54

$

13.10

$

17.48

$

11.39

$

11.63

$

12.81

$

10.21

Gold cash costs per ounce 3

$

1,701

$

1,669

$

1,702

$

1,475

$

1,658

$

1,685

$

1,725

Gold AISC per ounce 4

$

1,825

$

1,899

$

1,969

$

1,695

$

2,147

$

1,861

$

2,286

Realized Prices

Silver, $/ounce

$

29.77

$

24.77

$

23.47

$

23.71

$

23.67

$

27.37

$

23.12

Gold, $/ounce

$

2,338

$

2,094

$

1,998

$

1,908

$

1,969

$

2,222

$

1,928

Lead, $/pound

$

1.06

$

0.97

$

1.09

$

1.07

$

0.99

$

1.02

$

1.00

Zinc, $/pound

$

1.51

$

1.10

$

1.39

$

1.52

$

1.13

$

1.30

$

1.26

Sales in the second quarter increased by 30% from the prior quarter to $245.7 million due to higher quantities sold of all metals produced except zinc, as well as higher realized prices for all metals. The higher sales volumes were due to a full quarter of production at Lucky Friday, increased sales at Keno Hill and Casa Berardi, partially offset by lower volumes sold at Greens Creek.

Gross profit increased by 168% to $51.4 million, reflecting higher realized prices and higher sales volumes at Lucky Friday and Casa Berardi.

Net income applicable to common stockholders for the quarter was $27.7 million, a $33.6 million improvement from the prior quarter, primarily because of:

  • Ramp-up and suspension costs decreased by $9.0 million to $5.5 million, reflecting a full quarter of Lucky Friday production following the restart in January and improved performance at Keno Hill.
  • Fair value adjustments, net increased by $6.9 million due to unrealized gains on both our derivative contracts not designated as accounting hedges, and marketable equity securities portfolio.

The above items were partly offset by:

  • Income and mining tax provision increased by $7.3 million to $9.1 million reflecting higher taxable income of our US operations.
  • General and administrative costs increased by $3.5 million due to costs incurred related to the former CEO's retirement, which were primarily non cash equity compensation costs.

Consolidated silver total cost of sales in the second quarter increased by 14% to $123.3 million, reflecting a full quarter of production at Lucky Friday and increased sales at Keno Hill. Consolidated cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $2.08 and $12.54 respectively and only include costs of Greens Creek and Lucky Friday for the full quarter (commercial production has not been declared at Keno Hill). The decrease in cash costs and AISC per silver ounce was due to higher silver production and higher by-product credits partially offset by higher production costs.3,4

Consolidated gold total cost of sales were $67.3 million, reflecting an increase in sales volumes at Casa Berardi. Cash costs and AISC per gold ounce, each after by-product credits, were $1,701 and $1,825, respectively.3,4 The increase in cash costs per ounce was attributable to higher contractor, maintenance and consumables costs partially offset by higher gold production at Casa Berardi, with AISC also impacted by lower sustaining capital.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a record $90.9 million, an increase of $18.2 million primarily due to higher gross profit for the reasons mentioned above.5 The net leverage ratio improved to 2.3 from 2.7 in the prior quarter due to higher adjusted EBITDA and a reduction in net debt of $25.1 million as the Company decreased borrowings under its revolving credit facility.5 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were $24.6 million and included $62.0 million drawn on the revolving credit facility. Borrowing on the revolving credit facility decreased by $78 million in the quarter as the Company utilized free cash flow and insurance proceeds to reduce the drawn amount. At current price levels and expected production, the Company anticipates the net leverage ratio to return to the Company's target of less than 2.0 by the end of the year 2024.5

Cash provided by operating activities was $78.7 million and increased by $61.6 million due to an increase in net income adjusted for non-cash items of $32.3 million and a favorable working capital change of $29.3 million.

Capital expenditures of $50.4 million increased by $2.8 million from the prior quarter. Capital investments at the operations were as follows (i) $11.7 million at Greens Creek related to development, equipment purchases and surface projects, (ii) $12.4 million at Casa Berardi, primarily related to tailings construction activities, (iii) $10.8 million at Lucky Friday primarily related to development, pre-production drilling, and equipment purchases, and (iv) $14.5 million at Keno Hill, related to underground development, mobile equipment purchases, and camp expansion.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $28.3 million, compared to negative $30.5 million in the prior quarter.2 The improvement in free cash flow was attributable to a full quarter of Lucky Friday production and improved performance at Keno Hill which led to higher sales volumes and realized prices.

Forward Sales Contracts for Base Metals and Foreign Currency

The Company uses financially settled forward sales contracts to manage exposure to zinc and lead price changes in forecasted concentrate shipments. On June 30, 2024, the Company had contracts covering approximately 7% and 34% of the forecasted payable zinc and lead production, respectively, through 2026, at an average zinc price of $1.37 per pound and a lead price of $0.99 per pound.

The Company also manages Canadian dollar ("CAD") exposure through forward contracts. At June 30, 2024, the Company had hedged approximately 54% of forecasted Casa Berardi and Keno Hill CAD- denominated direct production costs through 2026 at an average CAD/USD rate of 1.33. The Company has also hedged approximately 21% of Casa Berardi and Keno Hill's projected CAD-denominated total capital expenditures through 2026 at 1.35.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton

2Q-2024

1Q-2024

4Q-2023

3Q-2023

2Q-2023

YTD-2024

YTD-2023

GREENS CREEK

Tons of ore processed

225,746

232,188

220,186

228,978

232,465

457,934

465,632

Total production cost per ton

$

218.09

$

212.92

$

223.98

$

200.30

$

194.94

$

215.46

$

196.77

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

12.6

13.3

12.9

13.1

12.8

13.0

13.6

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton)

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.10

0.09

0.09

Ore grade milled - Lead (%)

2.5

2.6

2.8

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.6

Ore grade milled - Zinc (%)

6.2

6.3

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.2

6.2

Silver produced (oz.)

2,243,551

2,478,594

2,260,027

2,343,192

2,355,674

4,722,145

5,128,533

Gold produced (oz.)

14,137

14,588

14,651

15,010

16,351

28,725

31,235

Lead produced (tons)

4,513

4,834

4,910

4,740

4,726

9,347

9,928

Zinc produced (tons)

12,400

13,062

12,535

13,224

13,255

25,462

25,737

Sales

95,659

$

97,310

$

93,543

$

96,459

$

95,891

$

192,969

$

194,502

Total cost of sales

$

(56,786

)

$

(69,857

)

$

(70,231

)

$

(60,322

)

$

(63,054

)

$

(126,643

)

$

(129,342

)

Gross profit

$

38,873

$

27,453

$

23,312

$

36,137

$

32,837

$

66,326

$

65,160

Cash flow from operations

$

43,276

$

28,706

$

34,576

$

36,101

$

43,302

$

71,982

$

86,648

Exploration

$

2,011

$

551

$

1,324

$

4,283

$

1,760

$

2,562

$

2,208

Capital additions

$

(11,704

)

$

(8,827

)

$

(15,996

)

$

(12,060

)

$

(8,828

)

$

(20,531

)

$

(15,486

)

Free cash flow 2

$

33,583

$

20,430

$

19,904

$

28,324

$

36,234

$

54,013

$

73,370

Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3

$

0.19

$

3.45

$

4.94

$

3.04

$

1.33

$

1.90

$

1.23

AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4

$

5.40

$

7.16

$

12.00

$

8.18

$

5.34

$

6.33

$

4.51

Greens Creek produced 2.2 million ounces of silver during the quarter, a decrease of 9% compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to lower mined grades which reverted to plan. Throughput for the quarter averaged 2,481 tpd, a decline of 3% as multiple mill maintenance projects including installation of a new primary screen, relining of the grinding circuit, and concentrate thickener rake replacement, were completed during the quarter. By-product metal production was lower primarily due to lower grades.

Sales in the quarter were $95.7 million, a 2% decrease due to lower quantities of all metals sold, partially offset by higher realized prices. Lower sales volumes were also attributable to an increase in silver and zinc concentrate inventory due to the timing of shipments at quarter end. Total cost of sales decreased to $56.8 million, reflecting lower sales volumes. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $0.19 and $5.40, respectively, and decreased over the prior quarter due to lower treatment charges and higher by-product credits (higher realized prices for by-products offset lower production volumes).3,4

Cash flow from operations was $43.3 million, an increase of $14.6 million, primarily due to higher realized prices. Free cash flow for the quarter was $33.6 million, an increase of $13.2 million, as higher cash flow from operations was partially offset by planned higher capital investment during the quarter.

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton

2Q-2024

1Q-2024

4Q-2023

3Q-2023

2Q-2023

YTD-2024

YTD-2023

LUCKY FRIDAY

Tons of ore processed

107,441

86,234

5,164

36,619

94,043

193,675

189,346

Total production cost per ton

$

233.99

$

233.10

$

201.42

$

191.81

$

248.65

$

233.59

$

229.56

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

12.9

12.9

12.7

13.6

14.3

12.9

14.1

Ore grade milled - Lead (%)

8.1

8.2

8.0

8.6

9.1

8.2

9.0

Ore grade milled - Zinc (%)

3.6

3.9

3.5

3.5

4.2

3.7

4.2

Silver produced (oz.)

1,308,155

1,061,065

61,575

475,414

1,286,666

2,369,220

2,549,130

Lead produced (tons)

8,229

6,689

372

2,957

8,180

14,918

16,214

Zinc produced (tons)

3,320

2,851

134

1,159

3,338

6,171

6,651

Sales

$

59,071

$

35,340

$

3,117

$

21,409

$

42,648

$

94,411

$

91,758

Total cost of sales

$

(37,523

)

$

(27,519

)

$

(3,117

)

$

(14,344

)

$

(32,190

)

$

(65,042

)

$

(66,724

)

Gross profit

$

21,548

$

7,821

$

-

$

7,065

$

10,458

$

29,369

$

25,034

Cash flow from operations

$

44,546

$

27,112

$

(7,982

)

$

515

$

18,893

$

71,658

$

65,025

Capital additions

$

(10,818

)

$

(14,988

)

$

(18,819

)

$

(15,494

)

$

(16,317

)

$

(25,806

)

$

(31,024

)

Free cash flow 2

$

33,728

$

12,124

$

(26,801

)

$

(14,979

)

$

2,576

$

45,852

$

34,001

Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3

$

5.32

$

8.85

N/A

$

4.74

$

6.96

$

6.67

$

5.64

AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4

$

12.74

$

17.36

N/A

$

10.63

$

14.24

$

14.50

$

12.48

Lucky Friday produced 1.3 million ounces of silver, the highest quarterly production since 2000 and an increase of 23% over the prior quarter, reflecting a full quarter of production. Mill throughput of 1,181 tpd also set a record in the mine's 80-year history.

Sales in the second quarter were $59.1 million, and total cost of sales were $37.5 million, compared to $35.3 million and $27.5 million, respectively in the prior quarter, reflecting higher sales volumes and realized prices. Cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, were $5.32 and $12.74 respectively, and were lower due to higher production, but higher than guidance due to higher labor and contractor costs, and higher profit sharing (under the collective bargaining agreement) reflecting the strong performance and higher realized prices.

Cash flow from operations was $44.5 million and includes $17.8 million in insurance proceeds received during the quarter, as well as positive working capital adjustments due to ramp-up being achieved in the prior quarter.

Capital expenditures for the quarter were $10.8 million, and included capital development, mobile equipment purchases, and completion of the rehabilitation work related to the secondary egress (#2 shaft). Free cash flow for the quarter was $33.7 million, an increase of $21.6 million reflecting a full quarter of operations and the collection of $17.8 million of insurance proceeds.2 The Company's underground insurance sublimit coverage is $50 million, of which $35.2 million has been received to date and the Company expects to receive the remaining $14.8 million in insurance proceeds before the end of the year.

Keno Hill - Yukon Territory

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton

2Q-2024

1Q-2024

4Q-2023

3Q-2023

2Q-2023

YTD-2024

YTD-2023

KENO HILL

Tons of ore processed

36,977

25,165

19,651

24,616

12,064

62,142

12,064

Total production cost per ton

$

116.48

$

132.42

$

145.36

$

88.97

$

202.66

$

123.60

$

109.42

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

25.1

26.3

31.7

33.0

20.2

25.6

20.2

Ore grade milled - Lead (%)

2.4

2.4

2.6

2.4

2.5

2.4

2.5

Ore grade milled - Zinc (%)

1.4

1.3

1.6

2.5

4.1

1.4

4.1

Silver produced (oz.)

900,440

646,312

608,301

710,012

184,264

1,546,752

184,264

Lead produced (tons)

845

576

481

327

417

1,421

417

Zinc produced (tons)

471

298

396

252

691

769

691

Sales

$

28,950

$

10,847

$

17,936

$

16,001

$

1,581

$

39,797

$

1,581

Total cost of sales

$

(28,950

)

$

(10,847

)

$

(17,936

)

$

(16,001

)

$

(1,581

)

$

(39,797

)

$

(1,581

)

Gross profit

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Cash flow from operations

$

14,585

$

(13,334

)

$

1,181

$

(6,200

)

$

(12,900

)

$

1,251

$

(19,224

)

Exploration

$

2,019

$

498

$

1,548

$

1,653

$

1,039

$

2,517

$

1,476

Capital additions

$

(14,533

)

$

(10,346

)

$

(12,549

)

$

(11,498

)

$

(3,505

)

$

(24,879

)

$

(20,625

)

Free cash flow 2

$

2,071

$

(23,182

)

$

(9,820

)

$

(16,045

)

$

(15,366

)

$

(21,111

)

$

(38,373

)

At Keno Hill, ramp-up continued and the mine produced 900,440 ounces of silver in the second quarter, a record for the operation, and an increase of 39% over the prior quarter. Throughput in the quarter averaged 406 tpd, an increase of 47%, partially offset by lower silver grades, which were 25.1 ounces per ton. Production commenced from the Flame & Moth deposit at the beginning of July and is expected to supplement ore production from the Bermingham deposit.

Sales during the quarter were $29.0 million, an increase of $18.1 million over the prior quarter due to a combination of higher realized prices and volumes. Ramp-up costs during the quarter were $1.8 million and are included in ramp-up and suspension costs on the consolidated statement of operations. Expenditures on production costs, including ramp-up costs (excluding depreciation), totaled $27.4 million for the quarter, higher than the guidance of $15-$17 million per quarter due to increased production volumes and throughput. Capital investments during the quarter were $14.5 million for underground and surface infrastructure projects including camp expansion, mine development, and mobile equipment purchases.

The Company continues to make progress on the cemented tails batch plant, a critical infrastructure project, which will facilitate a change in the mining method at the Bermingham deposit to underhand mining, which should improve safety and productivity. Construction of the project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter with full conversion to underhand mining expected by the end of 2025. Other key capital projects in progress are expansion of camp facilities, water treatment plant upgrades, and key equipment purchases.

Keno Hill's AIFR, one of several improving measures, improved 12% to 1.98. As the Keno Hill operation moves towards full production, the Company expects sustained investment in long-term infrastructure to support sustainable and safe mining operations throughout the current reserve mine plan of eleven years. Continued focus on safety, environmental, permitting, and mining practices, and relations with First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun are key to maintaining and increasing production levels and delivering long-term value at this operation.

Casa Berardi - Quebec

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton

2Q-2024

1Q-2024

4Q-2023

3Q-2023

2Q-2023

YTD-2024

YTD-2023

CASA BERARDI

Tons of ore processed - underground

118,485

123,123

104,002

112,544

94,124

241,608

204,369

Tons of ore processed - surface pit

248,494

258,503

251,009

231,075

224,580

506,997

543,489

Tons of ore processed - total

366,979

381,626

355,011

343,619

318,704

748,605

747,858

Surface tons mined - ore and waste

4,064,091

3,639,297

4,639,770

3,574,391

2,461,196

7,703,388

4,598,189

Total production cost per ton

$

107.84

$

96.53

$

108.20

$

103.75

$

97.69

$

102.07

$

103.58

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground

0.14

0.14

0.12

0.13

0.14

0.14

0.13

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit

0.04

0.04

0.06

0.06

0.05

0.04

0.05

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.06

0.07

0.07

Gold produced (oz.) - underground

13,719

13,707

11,206

12,416

10,226

27,426

22,014

Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit

9,468

8,297

11,311

11,843

8,675

17,765

21,573

Gold produced (oz.) - total

23,187

22,004

22,517

24,259

18,901

45,191

43,587

Silver produced (oz.) - total

6,338

6,127

5,730

5,084

5,956

12,465

11,601

Sales

$

58,623

$

41,584

$

42,822

$

46,912

$

36,946

$

100,207

$

87,944

Total cost of sales

$

(67,340

)

$

(58,260

)

$

(58,945

)

$

(56,822

)

$

(42,576

)

$

(125,600

)

$

(105,574

)

Gross loss

$

(8,717

)

$

(16,676

)

$

(16,123

)

$

(9,910

)

$

(5,630

)

$

(25,393

)

$

(17,630

)

Cash flow from operations

$

17,816

$

3,186

$

3,136

$

7,877

$

(8,148

)

$

21,002

$

(8,832

)

Exploration

$

315

$

685

$

635

$

1,482

$

1,107

$

1,000

$

2,161

Capital additions

$

(12,376

)

$

(13,316

)

$

(15,929

)

$

(16,225

)

$

(20,816

)

$

(25,692

)

$

(37,902

)

Free cash flow 2

$

5,755

$

(9,445

)

$

(12,158

)

$

(6,866

)

$

(27,857

)

$

(3,690

)

$

(44,573

)

Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits 3

$

1,701

$

1,669

$

1,702

$

1,475

$

1,658

$

1,685

$

1,725

AISC per ounce, after by-product credits 4

$

1,825

$

1,899

$

1,969

$

1,695

$

2,147

$

1,861

$

2,286

Casa Berardi produced 23,187 ounces of gold in the quarter, an increase of 5% over the prior quarter as a 7% increase in throughput and recoveries were offset by lower grades from the 160 pit. The mill operated at an average of 4,194 tpd during the quarter.

Sales were $58.6 million, a 41% increase due to a combination of higher sales volumes and realized prices. Total cost of sales were $67.3 million, a 16% increase compared to the prior quarter, attributable to higher sales volumes and higher costs. Cash costs and AISC per gold ounce, each after by-product credits increased to $1,701 and $1,825, respectively, primarily due to higher production costs attributable to higher contractor costs and consumables (higher volumes). AISC was favorably impacted by planned lower sustaining capital spend. 3,4

Cash flow from operations was $17.8 million, an increase of $14.6 million over the prior quarter. Capital investments for the quarter totaled $12.4 million ($2.7 million in sustaining and $9.7 million in growth) and were primarily related to construction costs for tailings facilities. Free cash flow for the quarter was $5.8 million and improved by $15.2 million from the prior quarter due to higher cash flow from operations and lower capital spending.2

With the increase in gold prices, the Company has completed a stope-by-stope analysis of the west mine underground operations and is extending the underground operations for the remainder of 2024. Please refer to the guidance section of the release for updated production guidance for the mine.

EXPLORATION AND PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Exploration and pre-development expenses totaled $6.7 million for the quarter. Exploration activities during the quarter primarily focused on underground definition and exploration drilling at Greens Creek, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi.

Keno Hill

At Keno Hill, underground drilling during the first half of 2024 continued to intersect high-grade silver mineralization over significant widths and highlights the potential for high-grade silver mineralization in the district. Underground definition drilling is focused on extending mineralization and resource conversion in the high-grade Bermingham Bear Zone veins (Bear, Footwall, and Main Vein zones) and in the Flame & Moth veins. During the quarter, two underground drills completed over 13,000 feet of definition drilling. Three surface drills were also active on the property testing multiple targets including the Bermingham Deep, Bermingham Townsite, Elsa17-Dixie, and Silver Spoon target areas that have potential for the discovery of additional large high-grade silver deposits. Over 25,000 feet of surface exploration drilling has been completed in 13 drillholes.

Assay highlights include (reported widths are estimates of true width):

  • Bear Vein: 35.4 oz/ton silver, 2.2% lead, and 2.0% zinc over 20.2 feet
    • Includes: 150.8 oz/ton silver, 9.9% lead, and 4.8% zinc over 3.0 feet
  • Main Vein: 29.8 oz/ton silver, 1.6% lead, and 0.2% zinc over 10.3 feet
    • Includes: 86.0 oz/ton silver, and 8.0% lead over 0.8 feet.
    • Includes: 203.9 oz/ton silver, 8.4% lead, and 0.1% zinc over 0.9 feet
  • Flame & Moth Veins 0, 1, Stockwork: 28.6 oz/ton silver, 3.3% lead, and 6.2% zinc over 22.3 feet
    • Includes: 129.8 oz/ton silver, 5.7% lead, and 6.6% zinc over 1.7 feet
    • Includes: 35.1 oz/ton silver, 6.6% lead, and 10.6% zinc over 7.4 feet

Greens Creek

At Greens Creek, three underground drills completed over 44,000 feet of drilling focused on resource conversion and exploration to extend mineralization of known resources. Drilling was focused in the 9a, 200 South, 5250, NWW, West, Gallagher, and Southwest Bench areas. In addition, two helicopter-supported surface exploration drills completed over 8,000 feet of drilling (assays pending) focused on expanding the Upper Plate Zone to the west of current resources and drill testing the Mammoth target.

Assay highlights include (reported widths are estimates of true width):

  • NWW Zone: 32.0 oz/ton silver, 0.18 oz/ton gold, 14.2% zinc, and 5.0% lead over 19.3 feet
  • 200 South Zone: 15.7 oz/ton silver, 0.02 oz/ton gold, 2.0% zinc, and 1.0% lead over 26.9 feet
  • West Zone: 72.7 oz/ton silver, 0.23 oz/ton gold, 9.6% zinc, and 5.2% lead over 26.9 feet

At Casa Berardi, underground drilling is continuing to evaluate the remaining underground stopes and mineral zone extensions.

Detailed complete drill assay highlights can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

DIVIDENDS

Common Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01375 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.00375 per share for the minimum dividend component and $0.01 per share for the silver-linked component. The common stock dividend is payable on or about September 5, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 26, 2024. The quarter realized silver price was $29.77, satisfying the criterion for the Company's common stock silver-linked dividend policy component.

Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock, payable on or about October 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2024.

2024 GUIDANCE 6

The Company has updated its annual gold production, cost and capital guidance as below. There is no change to silver production guidance.

2024 Production Outlook

Gold production guidance for Casa Berardi is increased to reflect the extension of underground operations until the end of the year 2024.

Silver
Production
(Moz)

Gold Production (Koz)

Silver Equivalent (Moz)

Gold Equivalent (Koz)

Current

Previous

Current

Previous

Current

Previous

Current

2024 Greens Creek *

8.8 - 9.2

46 - 51

46 - 51

21.0 - 21.5

21.0 - 21.5

235 - 245

235 - 245

2024 Lucky Friday *

5.0 - 5.3

N/A

N/A

9.5 - 10.0

9.5 - 10.0

110 - 115

110 - 115

2024 Casa Berardi

N/A

75 - 82

80 - 87

6.5 - 7.2

6.9 - 7.5

75 - 82

80 - 87

2024 Keno Hill*

2.7 - 3.0

N/A

N/A

3.0 - 3.5

3.0 - 3.5

36 - 40

36 - 40

2024 Total

16.5 - 17.5

121 - 133

126 - 138

40.0 - 42.2

40.4 - 42.5

455 - 482

461 - 487

*Equivalent ounces include lead and zinc production

2024 Cost Outlook

At Greens Creek, guidance for cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, has decreased to reflect higher by-product credits (due to strong realized prices), and strong silver production. AISC per silver ounce, after by-product credits, is also favorably impacted by lower expected capital investment during the remaining year.

At Lucky Friday, guidance for cash costs and AISC per silver ounce, each after by-product credits, has increased to reflect higher labor and contractor costs incurred through the first half of 2024, and expected higher profit sharing costs (under the collective bargaining agreement) during the remaining year attributable to higher prices.

At Keno Hill, expenditures on production costs, excluding depreciation, are expected to be $25-$27 million per quarter for the remaining year to reflect current levels of expenditures associated with the increase in production volumes.

For Casa Berardi, cost of sales guidance is increased to include expected underground production costs for the rest of 2024. Cash costs and AISC, per gold ounce, each after by-product credits is unchanged as the increased costs are offset by higher expected production.

Costs of Sales (million)

Cash cost, after by-product
credits, per silver/gold ounce3

AISC, after by-product credits,
per produced silver/gold ounce4

Previous

Current

Previous

Current

Previous

Current

Greens Creek

252

252

$3.50 - $4.00

$2.25 - $3.00

$9.50 - $10.25

$8.25 - $9.00

Lucky Friday

130

135

$2.00 - $3.25

$4.25 - $5.25

$10.50 - $12.25

$12.75 - $14.00

Total Silver

382

387

$3.00 - $3.75

$3.00 - $3.75

$13.00 - $14.50

$13.00 - $14.50

Casa Berardi

200

215

$1,500 - $1,700

$1,500 - $1,700

$1,750 - $1,975

$1,750 - $1,975

2024 Capital and Exploration Guidance

The Company is increasing capital guidance for the year to reflect higher expected capital investment at Keno Hill, partially offset by lower capital investment at Greens Creek. At Greens Creek, capital investment guidance is reduced to reflect lower capital investment through the first half of the year and timing of equipment purchases and capital projects.

At Keno Hill, increase in capital investment guidance is primarily attributable to increased underground development, water treatment plant upgrades, camp expansion, equipment purchases, and cemented tails batch plant.

Exploration and pre-development guidance is unchanged.

(millions)

Previous

Current

Current - Sustaining

Current - Growth

2024 Total Capital expenditures

$190 - $210

$196 - $218

$113 - $124

$83 - $94

Greens Creek

$59 - $63

$50 - $55

$47 - $50

$3 - $5

Lucky Friday

$45 - $50

$45 - $50

$42 - $45

$3 - $5

Keno Hill

$30 - $34

$45 - $50

$10 - $12

$35 - $38

Casa Berardi

$56 - $63

$56 - $63

$14 - $17

$42 - $46

2024 Exploration

$25

$25

2024 Pre-Development

$6.5

$6.5

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

A conference call and webcast will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The Company recommends that the participants dial in at least 10 minutes before the call commencement. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-888-330-2391 or for international callers dial 1-240-789-2702. The Conference ID is 4812168 and must be provided when dialing in. Hecla's live and archived webcast can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/202789141 or www.hecla.com under Investors.

VIRTUAL INVESTOR EVENT

Hecla will be holding a Virtual Investor Event on Wednesday, August 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Hecla invites shareholders, investors, and other interested parties to schedule a personal, 30-minute virtual meeting (video or telephone) with a member of senior management to discuss Financial, Exploration, Operations, ESG or general matters. Click on the link below to schedule a call (or copy and paste the link into your web browser). You can select a topic once you have entered the meeting calendar. If you are unable to book a time, either due to high demand or for other reasons, please reach out to Anvita M. Patil, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at hmc-info@hecla.com or 208-769-4100.

One-on-One meeting URL: https://calendly.com/2024-aug-vie

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures cited in this release and listed below are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders as defined by GAAP. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Cash provided by operating activities for the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi operating segments excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance. Capital expenditures refers to Additions to properties, plants and equipment from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, net of finance leases.

(3) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of total cost of sales, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(4) All-in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to total cost of sales, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes total cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation at the mine sites and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. Prior year presentation has been adjusted to conform with current year presentation.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net loss, or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to debt and net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measurements, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as total debt outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA.

(6) Expectations for 2024 include silver, gold, lead, and zinc production from Greens creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi converted using gold $1,950/oz, silver $22.50/oz, zinc $1.20/lb, and lead $0.95/lb. Numbers are rounded.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as total cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that AISC is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help (i) in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and (ii) in the transparency by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including 2024 Outlook

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "expects", "intends", "projects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "anticipates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: (i) the Company will continue to focus on reducing debt while continuing to invest in operations and exploration programs; (ii) silver demand is projected to remain robust, supported by the growing solar demand as the world transitions to a cleaner, greener economy; (iii) the Company expects to produce 17 million ounces of silver in 2024 and increase production potentially up to 20 million ounces by 2026; (iv) at current price levels and expected production, the Company anticipates the net leverage ratio (net debt to Adjusted EBITDA) will return to less than 2 by 2024 year-end; (v) the Company expects to receive an additional $14.8 million in insurance proceeds in 2024; (vi) Casa Berardi may continue underground production throughout 2024; (vii) construction of cemented tails batch plant project is expected to 1) be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, 2) improve safety and productivity at the Bermingham deposit, and 3) facilitate the change of mining method to underhand mining by the end of 2025; (viii) projected total cost of sales, as well as cash cost and AISC per ounce (in each case after by-product credits) for Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi individually and for silver overall for 2024; (ix) Company-wide and mine-specific estimated spending on capital, exploration and predevelopment for 2024 and (x) Company-wide and mine-specific silver, gold, silver-equivalent and gold-equivalent ounces of production for 2024. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company's projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) there being no significant changes to the availability of employees, vendors and equipment; (ix) the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (x) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (xi) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xii) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xiii) relations with interested parties, including First Nations and Native Americans, remain productive; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances; and (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto.

In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; and (vi) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company's 2023 Form 10-K filed on February 15, 2024 and Form 10-Q expected to be filed on August 7, 2024, for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.

Qualified Person (QP)

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, VP - Exploration of Hecla Mining Company and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Person under S-K 1300 and NI 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla's mineral projects in this news release. Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi and Keno Hill properties are filed as exhibits 96.1 - 96.4 respectively, to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and are available at www.sec.gov. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for (i) the Greens Creek Mine are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in a NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine" effective date December 31, 2018, (ii) the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its technical report titled "Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA" effective date April 2, 2014, (iii) Casa Berardi are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2023 and (iv) Keno Hill are contained in its Technical Report Summary and in its NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Keno Hill Mine, Yukon, Canada" effective date December 31, 2023. Also included in each technical report is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors. Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

HECLA MINING COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2023

Sales

$

245,657

$

189,528

$

435,185

$

377,631

Cost of sales and other direct production costs

140,464

121,461

261,925

233,304

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

53,763

48,907

102,670

71,720

Total cost of sales

194,227

170,368

364,595

305,024

Gross profit

51,430

19,160

70,590

72,607

Other operating expenses:

General and administrative

14,740

11,216

25,956

22,853

Exploration and pre-development

6,682

4,342

11,024

11,860

Ramp-up and suspension costs

5,538

14,523

20,061

27,659

Provision for closed operations and environmental matters

1,153

986

2,139

4,155

Other operating income

(17,283

)

(16,971

)

(34,254

)

(4,284

)

10,830

14,096

24,926

62,243

Income from operations

40,600

5,064

45,664

10,364

Other (expense) income:

Interest expense

(12,505

)

(12,644

)

(25,149

)

(20,476

)

Fair value adjustments, net

5,002

(1,852

)

3,150

623

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

2,673

3,982

6,655

(3,742

)

Other income

1,180

1,512

2,692

2,768

(3,650

)

(9,002

)

(12,652

)

(20,827

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

36,950

(3,938

)

33,012

(10,463

)

Income and mining tax provision

(9,080

)

(1,815

)

(10,895

)

(8,404

)

Net income (loss)

27,870

(5,753

)

22,117

(18,867

)

Preferred stock dividends

(138

)

(138

)

(276

)

(276

)

Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders

$

27,732

$

(5,891

)

$

21,841

$

(19,143

)

Basic income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends (in cents)

$

0.04

$

(0.01

)

0.04

$

(0.03

)

Diluted income (loss) per common share after preferred dividends (in cents)

$

0.04

$

(0.01

)

$

0.04

$

(0.03

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding basic

617,106

616,199

616,649

602,077

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding diluted

622,206

616,199

621,936

602,077

HECLA MINING COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands - unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

June 30,
2024

June 30,
2023

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income (loss)

$

27,870

$

(5,753

)

$

22,117

$

(18,867

)

Non-cash elements included in net income (loss):

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

53,921

51,226

105,147

74,610

Inventory adjustments

2,225

7,671

9,896

7,518

Fair value adjustments, net

(5,002

)

1,852

(3,150

)

(623

)

Provision for reclamation and closure costs

1,760

1,846

3,606

5,328

Stock compensation

2,982

1,164

4,146

2,688

Deferred income taxes

6,104

(416

)

5,688

4,585

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(2,673

)

(3,982

)

(6,655

)

3,807

Other non-cash items, net

(715

)

519

(196

)

1,574

Change in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

750

(17,864

)

(17,114

)

28,564

Inventories

(12,127

)

(18,746

)

(30,873

)

(18,121

)

Other current and non-current assets

3,104

5,238

8,342

(15,063

)

Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities

6,518

(8,819

)

(2,301

)

143

Accrued payroll and related benefits

(1,678

)

5,498

3,820

(9,543

)

Accrued taxes

(3,101

)

2,085

(1,016

)

(85

)

Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities

(1,220

)

(4,439

)

(5,659

)

(2,135

)

Cash provided by operating activities

78,718

17,080

95,798

64,380

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to property, plant and mine development, net

(50,420

)

(47,589

)

(98,009

)

(105,911

)

Proceeds from disposition of assets

1,227

47

1,274

80

Purchases of investments

(73

)

-

(73

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(49,266

)

(47,542

)

(96,808

)

(105,831

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of stock, net of related costs

-

1,103

1,103

25,888

Acquisition of treasury shares

-

(1,197

)

(1,197

)

(2,036

)

Borrowing of debt

40,000

27,000

67,000

56,000

Repayment of debt

(118,000

)

(15,000

)

(133,000

)

(25,000

)

Dividends paid to common and preferred stockholders

(4,000

)

(3,994

)

(7,994

)

(7,808

)

Repayments of finance leases

(2,472

)

(3,033

)

(5,505

)

(4,765

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(84,472

)

4,879

(79,593

)

42,279

Effect of exchange rates on cash

(556

)

(624

)

(1,180

)

1,217

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(55,576

)

(26,207

)

(81,783

)

2,045

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

81,332

107,539

107,539

105,907

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

25,756

$

81,332

$

25,756

$

107,952

HECLA MINING COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

24,585

$

106,374

Accounts receivable

49,293

33,116

Inventories

109,744

93,647

Other current assets

16,608

27,125

Total current assets

200,230

260,262

Investments

38,135

33,724

Restricted cash

1,171

1,165

Property, plant and mine development, net

2,657,995

2,666,250

Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,302

8,349

Other non-current assets

33,931

41,354

Total assets

$

2,939,764

$

3,011,104

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and other current accrued liabilities

$

123,234

$

123,643

Finance leases

7,874

9,752

Accrued reclamation and closure costs

10,049

9,660

Accrued interest

14,368

14,405

Total current liabilities

155,525

157,460

Accrued reclamation and closure costs

109,777

110,797

Long-term debt including finance leases

582,577

653,063

Deferred tax liability

100,732

104,835

Other non-current liabilities

11,088

16,845

Total liabilities

959,699

1,043,000

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock

39

39

Common stock

156,745

156,076

Capital surplus

2,354,004

2,343,747

Accumulated deficit

(489,738

)

(503,861

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net

(6,054

)

5,837

Treasury stock

(34,931

)

(33,734

)

Total stockholders' equity

1,980,065

1,968,104

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,939,764

$

3,011,104

Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total Cost of Sales to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of total cost of sales to the non-GAAP measures of (i) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, (ii) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, (iii) AISC, Before By-product Credits and (iv) AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations and for the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce are measures developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute and the World Gold Council) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. We use AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for reclamation and sustaining capital. This is similar to the Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce non-GAAP measure we report, but also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines to compare our performance with that of other silver mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital costs. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies.

In addition to the uses described above, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective.

The Casa Berardi information below reports Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, their primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi unit is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other two units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the gold metrics for Casa Berardi.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno
Hill (4)

Corporate
and
other(3)

Total
Silver

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno
Hill (4)

Corporate
and
other(3)

Total
Silver

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday(2)

Keno
Hill (4)

Corporate
and
other(3)

Total
Silver

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday(2)

Keno
Hill (4)

Corporate
and
other(3)

Total
Silver

Total cost of sales

$

56,786

$

37,523

$

28,950

$

-

$

123,259

$

69,857

$

27,519

$

10,847

$

-

$

108,223

$

126,643

$

65,042

$

39,797

$

-

$

231,482

$

129,342

$

66,724

$

1,581

$

-

$

197,647

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(11,316

)

(10,708

)

(4,729

)

-

(26,753

)

(14,443

)

(7,911

)

(3,602

)

-

(25,956

)

(25,759

)

(18,619

)

(8,331

)

-

(52,709

)

(27,542

)

(19,435

)

(261

)

-

(47,238

)

Treatment costs

6,069

2,746

-

-

8,815

9,724

3,223

-

-

12,947

15,793

5,969

-

-

21,762

20,745

9,464

113

-

30,322

Change in product inventory

7,296

(115

)

-

-

7,181

(2,196

)

611

-

-

(1,585

)

5,100

496

-

-

5,596

(2,856

)

(863

)

-

-

(3,719

)

Reclamation and other costs

(882

)

(311

)

-

-

(1,193

)

(655

)

(102

)

-

-

(757

)

(1,537

)

(413

)

-

-

(1,950

)

134

(658

)

-

-

(524

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,634

)

-

-

(3,634

)

-

(3,634

)

-

-

(3,634

)

-

-

-

-

-

Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4)

-

-

(24,221

)

-

(24,221

)

-

-

(7,245

)

-

(7,245

)

-

-

(31,466

)

-

(31,466

)

-

-

(1,433

)

-

(1,433

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

57,953

29,135

-

-

87,088

62,287

19,706

-

-

81,993

120,240

48,841

-

-

169,081

119,823

55,232

-

-

175,055

Reclamation and other costs

785

183

-

-

968

785

222

-

-

1,007

1,570

405

-

-

1,975

1,444

570

-

-

2,014

Sustaining capital

10,911

9,517

-

1,035

21,463

8,416

12,051

-

66

20,533

19,327

21,568

-

1,101

41,996

15,355

16,865

-

594

32,814

Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,396

)

-

-

(5,396

)

-

(5,396

)

-

-

(5,396

)

-

-

-

-

-

General and administrative

-

-

-

14,740

14,740

-

-

-

11,216

11,216

-

-

-

25,956

25,956

-

-

-

22,853

22,853

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

69,649

38,835

-

15,775

124,259

71,488

26,583

-

11,282

109,353

141,137

65,418

-

27,057

233,612

136,622

72,667

-

23,447

232,736

By-product credits:

Zinc

(21,873

)

(6,706

)

-

-

(28,579

)

(20,206

)

(4,785

)

-

-

(24,991

)

(42,079

)

(11,491

)

-

-

(53,570

)

(44,928

)

(12,264

)

-

-

(57,192

)

Gold

(28,844

)

-

-

-

(28,844

)

(26,551

)

-

-

-

(26,551

)

(55,395

)

-

-

-

(55,395

)

(53,744

)

-

-

-

(53,744

)

Lead

(6,818

)

(15,466

)

-

-

(22,284

)

(6,980

)

(11,720

)

-

-

(18,700

)

(13,799

)

(27,187

)

-

-

(40,986

)

(14,802

)

(28,586

)

-

-

(43,388

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday byproduct credits (5)

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,943

-

-

3,943

-

3,943

-

-

3,943

-

-

-

-

-

Total By-product credits

(57,535

)

(22,172

)

-

-

(79,707

)

(53,737

)

(12,562

)

-

-

(66,299

)

(111,273

)

(34,735

)

-

-

(146,008

)

(113,474

)

(40,850

)

-

-

(154,324

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

418

$

6,963

$

-

$

-

$

7,381

$

8,550

$

7,144

$

-

$

-

$

15,694

$

8,967

$

14,106

$

-

$

-

$

23,073

$

6,349

$

14,382

$

-

$

-

$

20,731

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

12,114

$

16,663

$

-

$

15,775

$

44,552

$

17,751

$

14,021

$

-

$

11,282

$

43,054

$

29,864

$

30,683

$

-

$

27,057

$

87,604

$

23,148

$

31,817

$

-

$

23,447

$

78,412

Ounces produced

2,244

1,308

3,552

2,479

1,061

3,540

4,722

2,369

7,091

5,129

2,549

7,678

Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5)

-

0

-

-

(253

)

(253

)

-

(253

)

(253

)

-

-

-

Divided by ounces produced

2,244

1,308

3,552

2,479

808

3,287

4,722

2,116

6,838

5,129

2,549

7,678

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

25.83

$

22.27

$

24.52

$

25.13

$

24.41

$

24.95

$

25.46

$

23.08

$

24.73

$

23.36

$

21.67

$

22.80

By-product credits per ounce

(25.64

)

(16.95

)

(22.44

)

(21.68

)

(15.56

)

(20.17

)

(23.56

)

(16.41

)

(21.35

)

(22.13

)

(16.03

)

(20.10

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

0.19

$

5.32

$

2.08

$

3.45

$

8.85

$

4.78

$

1.90

$

6.67

$

3.38

$

1.23

$

5.64

$

2.70

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

31.04

$

29.69

$

34.98

$

28.84

$

32.92

$

33.27

$

29.89

$

30.91

$

34.16

$

26.64

$

28.51

$

30.31

By-product credits per ounce

(25.64

)

(16.95

)

(22.44

)

(21.68

)

(15.56

)

(20.17

)

(23.56

)

(16.41

)

(21.35

)

(22.13

)

(16.03

)

(20.10

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

5.40

$

12.74

$

12.54

$

7.16

$

17.36

$

13.10

$

6.33

$

14.50

$

12.81

$

4.51

$

12.48

$

10.21

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023

Casa
Berardi

Other (3)

Total Gold
and Other

Casa
Berardi

Other (3)

Total Gold
and Other

Casa
Berardi

Other (3)

Total Gold
and Other

Casa
Berardi

Other (3)

Total Gold
and Other

Total cost of sales

$

67,340

$

3,628

$

70,968

$

58,260

$

3,885

$

62,145

$

125,600

$

7,513

$

133,113

$

105,574

$

1,803

$

107,377

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(27,010

)

-

(27,010

)

(22,951

)

-

(22,951

)

(49,961

)

-

(49,961

)

(24,308

)

(174

)

(24,482

)

Treatment costs

52

-

52

24

-

24

76

-

76

818

-

818

Change in product inventory

(550

)

-

(550

)

1,739

-

1,739

1,189

-

1,189

(3,368

)

-

(3,368

)

Reclamation and other costs

(206

)

-

(206

)

(209

)

-

(209

)

(415

)

-

(415

)

(436

)

-

(436

)

Exclusion of Other Costs

-

(3,628

)

(3,628

)

-

(3,885

)

(3,885

)

-

(7,513

)

(7,513

)

(2,851

)

(1,629

)

(4,480

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

39,626

-

39,626

36,863

-

36,863

76,489

-

76,489

75,429

-

75,429

Reclamation and other costs

206

206

209

209

415

415

436

436

Sustaining capital

2,667

-

2,667

4,861

-

4,861

7,528

-

7,528

24,041

-

24,041

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

42,499

-

42,499

41,933

-

41,933

84,432

-

84,432

99,906

-

99,906

By-product credits:

Silver

(183

)

-

(183

)

(143

)

-

(143

)

(326

)

-

(326

)

(271

)

-

(271

)

Total By-product credits

(183

)

-

(183

)

(143

)

-

(143

)

(326

)

-

(326

)

(271

)

-

(271

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

39,443

$

-

$

39,443

$

36,720

$

-

$

36,720

$

76,163

$

-

$

76,163

$

75,158

$

-

$

75,158

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

42,316

$

-

$

42,316

$

41,790

$

-

$

41,790

$

84,106

$

-

$

84,106

$

99,635

$

-

$

99,635

Divided by gold ounces produced

23

-

23

22

-

22

45

-

45

44

44

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,709

$

-

$

1,709

$

1,675

$

-

$

1,675

$

1,692

$

-

$

1,692

$

1,731

$

-

$

1,731

By-product credits per ounce

(8

)

-

(8

)

(6

)

-

(6

)

(7

)

-

(7

)

(6

)

-

(6

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,701

$

-

$

1,701

$

1,669

$

-

$

1,669

$

1,685

$

-

$

1,685

$

1,725

$

-

$

1,725

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,833

$

-

$

1,833

$

1,905

$

-

$

1,905

$

1,868

$

-

$

1,868

$

2,292

$

-

$

2,292

By-product credits per ounce

(8

)

-

(8

)

(6

)

-

(6

)

(7

)

-

(7

)

(6

)

-

(6

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,825

$

-

$

1,825

$

1,899

$

-

$

1,899

$

1,861

$

-

$

1,861

$

2,286

$

-

$

2,286

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Total
Silver

Total
Gold and
Other

Total

Total
Silver

Total
Gold and
Other

Total

Total
Silver

Total
Gold and
Other

Total

Total
Silver

Total
Gold and
Other

Total

Total cost of sales

$

123,259

$

70,968

$

194,227

$

108,223

$

62,145

$

170,368

$

231,482

$

133,113

$

364,595

$

197,647

$

107,377

$

305,024

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(26,753

)

(27,010

)

(53,763

)

(25,956

)

(22,951

)

(48,907

)

(52,709

)

(49,961

)

(102,670

)

(47,238

)

(24,482

)

(71,720

)

Treatment costs

8,815

52

8,867

12,947

24

12,971

21,762

76

21,838

30,322

818

31,140

Change in product inventory

7,181

(550

)

6,631

(1,585

)

1,739

154

5,596

1,189

6,785

(3,719

)

(3,368

)

(7,087

)

Reclamation and other costs

(1,193

)

(206

)

(1,399

)

(757

)

(209

)

(966

)

(1,950

)

(415

)

(2,365

)

(524

)

(436

)

(960

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5)

-

-

-

(3,634

)

-

(3,634

)

(3,634

)

-

(3,634

)

(1,433

)

-

(1,433

)

Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4)

(24,221

)

-

(24,221

)

(7,245

)

-

(7,245

)

(31,466

)

-

(31,466

)

-

-

-

Exclusion of Other costs

-

(3,628

)

(3,628

)

-

(3,885

)

(3,885

)

-

(7,513

)

(7,513

)

-

(4,480

)

(4,480

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

87,088

39,626

126,714

81,993

36,863

118,856

169,081

76,489

245,570

175,055

75,429

250,484

Reclamation and other costs

968

206

1,174

1,007

209

1,216

1,975

415

2,390

2,014

436

2,450

Sustaining capital

21,463

2,667

24,130

20,533

4,861

25,394

41,996

7,528

49,524

32,814

24,041

56,855

Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5)

-

-

-

(5,396

)

-

(5,396

)

(5,396

)

-

(5,396

)

-

-

-

General and administrative

14,740

-

14,740

11,216

-

11,216

25,956

-

25,956

22,853

-

22,853

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

124,259

42,499

166,758

109,353

41,933

151,286

233,612

84,432

318,044

232,736

99,906

332,642

By-product credits:

Zinc

(28,579

)

-

(28,579

)

(24,991

)

-

(24,991

)

(53,570

)

-

(53,570

)

(57,192

)

-

(57,192

)

Gold

(28,844

)

-

(28,844

)

(26,551

)

-

(26,551

)

(55,395

)

-

(55,395

)

(53,744

)

-

(53,744

)

Lead

(22,284

)

-

(22,284

)

(18,700

)

-

(18,700

)

(40,986

)

-

(40,986

)

(43,388

)

-

(43,388

)

Silver

-

(183

)

(183

)

-

(143

)

(143

)

-

(326

)

(326

)

-

(271

)

(271

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday by-product credits (5)

-

-

-

3,943

-

3,943

3,943

-

3,943

-

-

-

Total By-product credits

(79,707

)

(183

)

(79,890

)

(66,299

)

(143

)

(66,442

)

(146,008

)

(326

)

(146,334

)

(154,324

)

(271

)

(154,595

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

7,381

$

39,443

$

46,824

$

15,694

$

36,720

$

52,414

$

23,073

$

76,163

$

99,236

$

20,731

$

75,158

$

95,889

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

44,552

$

42,316

$

86,868

$

43,054

$

41,790

$

84,844

$

87,604

$

84,106

$

171,710

$

78,412

$

99,635

$

178,047

Ounces produced

3,552

23

3,540

22

7,091

45

7,678

44

Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5)

-

-

(253

)

-

(253

)

-

-

-

Divided by ounces produced

3,552

23

3,287

22

6,838

45

7,678

44

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

24.52

$

1,709

$

24.95

$

1,675

$

24.73

$

1,692

$

22.80

$

1,731

By-product credits per ounce

(22.44

)

(8

)

(20.17

)

(6

)

(21.35

)

(7

)

(20.10

)

(6

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

2.08

$

1,701

$

4.78

$

1,669

$

3.38

$

1,685

$

2.70

$

1,725

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

34.98

$

1,833

$

33.27

$

1,905

$

34.16

$

1,868

$

30.31

$

2,292

By-product credits per ounce

(22.44

)

(8

)

(20.17

)

(6

)

(21.35

)

(7

)

(20.10

)

(6

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

12.54

1,825

$

13.10

1,899

$

12.81

1,861

$

10.21

2,286

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno
Hill (4)

Corporate (2)

Total
Silver

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno
Hill (4)

Corporate (2)

Total
Silver

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Keno
Hill

Corporate (2)

Total
Silver

Total cost of sales

$

70,231

$

3,117

$

17,936

$

-

$

91,284

$

60,322

$

14,344

$

16,001

$

-

$

90,667

$

63,054

$

32,190

$

1,581

$

-

$

96,825

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(15,438

)

(584

)

(2,068

)

-

(18,090

)

(11,015

)

(4,306

)

(1,948

)

-

(17,269

)

(13,078

)

(8,979

)

(261

)

-

(22,318

)

Treatment costs

9,873

149

(76

)

-

9,946

10,369

1,368

1,033

-

12,770

10,376

4,187

113

-

14,676

Change in product inventory

(1,787

)

(1,851

)

-

-

(3,638

)

377

(2,450

)

-

-

(2,073

)

(1,242

)

1,546

-

-

304

Reclamation and other costs

(534

)

-

-

-

(534

)

(348

)

(168

)

-

-

(516

)

263

(250

)

-

-

13

Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5)

-

(831

)

-

-

(831

)

-

(20

)

-

-

(20

)

-

-

-

-

-

Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4)

-

-

(15,792

)

-

(15,792

)

-

-

(15,086

)

-

(15,086

)

-

-

(1,433

)

-

(1,433

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

62,345

-

-

-

62,345

59,705

8,768

-

-

68,473

59,373

28,694

-

-

88,067

Reclamation and other costs

723

-

-

-

723

722

101

-

-

823

722

285

-

-

1,007

Sustaining capital

15,249

14,768

-

97

30,114

11,330

7,386

-

237

18,953

8,714

9,081

-

688

18,483

Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs (5)

-

(14,768

)

-

(14,768

)

-

(4,934

)

(4,934

)

-

-

-

-

-

General and administrative

-

-

-

12,273

12,273

-

-

-

7,596

7,596

-

-

-

10,783

10,783

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

78,317

-

-

12,370

90,687

71,757

11,321

-

7,833

90,911

68,809

38,060

-

11,471

118,340

By-product credits:

Zinc

(18,499

)

(223

)

-

-

(18,722

)

(20,027

)

(2,019

)

-

-

(22,046

)

(20,923

)

(5,448

)

-

-

(26,371

)

Gold

(25,418

)

-

-

-

(25,418

)

(25,344

)

-

-

-

(25,344

)

(28,458

)

-

-

-

(28,458

)

Lead

(7,282

)

(667

)

-

-

(7,949

)

(7,201

)

(5,368

)

-

-

(12,569

)

(6,860

)

(14,287

)

-

-

(21,147

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday byproduct credits (5)

-

890

890

-

676

676

-

-

-

-

-

Total By-product credits

(51,199

)

-

-

-

(51,199

)

(52,572

)

(6,711

)

-

-

(59,283

)

(56,241

)

(19,735

)

-

-

(75,976

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

11,146

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

11,146

$

7,133

$

2,057

$

-

$

-

$

9,190

$

3,132

$

8,959

$

-

$

-

$

12,091

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

27,118

$

-

$

-

$

12,370

$

39,488

$

19,185

$

4,610

$

-

$

7,833

$

31,628

$

12,568

$

18,325

$

-

$

11,471

$

42,364

Ounces produced

2,260

62

2,322

2,343

475

2,818

2,356

1,287

3,643

Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5)

-

(62

)

(62

)

-

(41

)

(41

)

-

-

-

Divided by ounces produced

2,260

-

2,260

2,343

434

2,777

2,356

1,287

3,643

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

27.59

N/A

$

27.59

$

25.48

$

20.20

$

24.66

$

25.20

$

22.30

$

24.18

By-product credits per ounce

(22.65

)

N/A

(22.65

)

(22.44

)

(15.46

)

(21.35

)

(23.87

)

(15.34

)

(20.86

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

4.94

N/A

$

4.94

$

3.04

$

4.74

$

3.31

$

1.33

$

6.96

$

3.33

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

34.65

N/A

$

40.13

$

30.62

$

26.09

$

32.74

$

29.21

$

29.58

$

32.49

By-product credits per ounce

(22.65

)

N/A

(22.65

)

(22.44

)

(15.46

)

(21.35

)

(23.87

)

(15.34

)

(20.86

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

12.00

N/A

$

17.48

$

8.18

$

10.63

$

11.39

$

5.34

$

14.24

$

11.63

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Casa
Berardi

Other (3)

Total Gold
and Other

Casa
Berardi

Other (3)

Total Gold
and Other

Casa
Berardi

Other (3)

Total Gold
and Other

Total cost of sales

$

58,945

$

3,596

$

62,541

$

56,822

$

940

$

57,762

$

42,576

$

1,071

$

43,647

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(22,749

)

2

(22,747

)

(18,980

)

32

(18,948

)

(10,272

)

(127

)

(10,399

)

Treatment costs

37

-

37

254

-

254

351

-

351

Change in product inventory

2,432

-

2,432

(1,977

)

-

(1,977

)

(951

)

-

(951

)

Reclamation and other costs

(216

)

-

(216

)

(219

)

-

(219

)

(219

)

-

(219

)

Exclusion of Other costs

-

(3,598

)

(3,598

)

-

(972

)

(972

)

-

(944

)

(944

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

38,449

-

38,449

35,900

-

35,900

31,485

-

31,485

Reclamation and other costs

216

-

216

219

-

219

219

-

219

Sustaining capital

5,796

-

5,796

5,133

-

5,133

9,025

-

9,025

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

44,461

-

44,461

41,252

-

41,252

40,729

-

40,729

By-product credits:

Silver

(132

)

-

(132

)

(119

)

-

(119

)

(144

)

-

(144

)

Total By-product credits

(132

)

-

(132

)

(119

)

-

(119

)

(144

)

-

(144

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

38,317

$

-

$

38,317

$

35,781

$

-

$

35,781

$

31,341

$

-

$

31,341

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

44,329

$

-

$

44,329

$

41,133

$

-

$

41,133

$

40,585

$

-

$

40,585

Divided by gold ounces produced

23

-

23

24

-

24

19

-

19

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,708

$

-

$

1,708

$

1,480

$

-

$

1,480

$

1,666

$

-

$

1,666

By-product credits per ounce

(6

)

-

(6

)

(5

)

-

(5

)

(8

)

-

(8

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,702

$

-

$

1,702

$

1,475

$

-

$

1,475

$

1,658

$

-

$

1,658

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,975

$

-

$

1,975

$

1,700

$

-

$

1,700

$

2,155

$

-

$

2,155

By-product credits per ounce

(6

)

-

(6

)

(5

)

-

(5

)

(8

)

-

(8

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,969

$

-

$

1,969

$

1,695

$

-

$

1,695

$

2,147

$

-

$

2,147

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Total Silver

Total Gold
and Other

Total

Total Silver

Total Gold
and Other

Total

Total Silver

Total Gold
and Other

Total

Total cost of sales

$

91,284

$

62,541

$

153,825

$

90,667

$

57,762

$

148,429

$

96,825

$

43,647

$

140,472

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(18,090

)

(22,747

)

(40,837

)

(17,269

)

(18,948

)

(36,217

)

(22,318

)

(10,399

)

(32,717

)

Treatment costs

9,946

37

9,983

12,770

254

13,024

14,676

351

15,027

Change in product inventory

(3,638

)

2,432

(1,206

)

(2,073

)

(1,977

)

(4,050

)

304

(951

)

(647

)

Reclamation and other costs

(534

)

(216

)

(750

)

(516

)

(219

)

(735

)

13

(219

)

(206

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs (5)

(831

)

-

(831

)

(20

)

-

(20

)

-

-

-

Exclusion of Keno Hill cash costs (4)

(15,792

)

-

(15,792

)

(15,086

)

-

(15,086

)

(1,433

)

-

(1,433

)

Exclusion of Other costs

-

(3,598

)

(3,598

)

-

(972

)

(972

)

-

(944

)

(944

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

62,345

38,449

100,794

68,473

35,900

104,373

88,067

31,485

119,552

Reclamation and other costs

723

216

939

823

219

1,042

1,007

219

1,226

Sustaining capital

30,114

5,796

35,910

18,953

5,133

24,086

18,483

9,025

27,508

Exclusion of Lucky Friday sustaining costs

(14,768

)

-

(14,768

)

(4,934

)

-

(4,934

)

-

-

-

General and administrative

12,273

-

12,273

7,596

-

7,596

10,783

-

10,783

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

90,687

44,461

135,148

90,911

41,252

132,163

118,340

40,729

159,069

By-product credits:

Zinc

(18,722

)

-

(18,722

)

(22,046

)

-

(22,046

)

(26,371

)

-

(26,371

)

Gold

(25,418

)

-

(25,418

)

(25,344

)

-

(25,344

)

(28,458

)

-

(28,458

)

Lead

(7,949

)

-

(7,949

)

(12,569

)

-

(12,569

)

(21,147

)

-

(21,147

)

Silver

-

(132

)

(132

)

0

(119

)

(119

)

-

(144

)

(144

)

Exclusion of Lucky Friday byproduct credits (5)

890

-

890

676

-

676

0

-

-

Total By-product credits

(51,199

)

(132

)

(51,331

)

(59,283

)

(119

)

(59,402

)

(75,976

)

(144

)

(76,120

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

11,146

$

38,317

$

49,463

$

9,190

$

35,781

$

44,971

$

12,091

$

31,341

$

43,432

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

39,488

$

44,329

$

83,817

$

31,628

$

41,133

$

72,761

$

42,364

$

40,585

$

82,949

Ounces produced

2,322

23

2,818

24

3,643

19

Exclusion of Lucky Friday ounces produced (5)

(62

)

-

(41

)

-

-

-

Divided by ounces produced

2,260

23

2,777

24

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

27.59

$

1,708

$

24.66

1,480

$

24.18

$

1,666

By-product credits per ounce

(22.65

)

(6

)

(21.35

)

(5

)

(20.86

)

(8

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

4.94

$

1,702

$

3.31

$

1,475

$

3.32

$

1,658

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

40.13

$

1,975

$

32.74

$

1,700

$

32.49

$

2,155

By-product credits per ounce

(22.65

)

(6

)

(21.35

)

(5

)

(20.86

)

(8

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

17.48

$

1,969

$

11.39

$

1,695

$

11.63

$

2,147

(1)

Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs and royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes reclamation and sustaining capital costs.

(2)

AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense and sustaining capital.

(3)

Other includes $3.6 million, $3.9 million, $3.6 million, $0.9 million, and $0.4 million of total cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023 respectively, and $7.5 million and $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, related to the Company's environmental remediation services business and Nevada operations.

(4)

Keno Hill is in the ramp-up phase of production and is excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits.

(5)

Lucky Friday operations were suspended in August 2023 following the underground fire in the #2 shaft secondary egress. The portion of cash costs, sustaining costs, by-product credits, and silver production incurred since the suspension are excluded from the calculation of total cost of sales, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits.

(6)

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company completed the necessary studies to conclude usage of the F-160 pit as a tailings storage facility after mining is complete. As a result, a portion of the mining costs have been excluded from Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits.

2024 Guidance, Previous and Current Estimates: Reconciliation of Cost of Sales to Non-GAAP Measures

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Previous estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Corporate(3)

Total Silver

Casa Berardi

Total Gold

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

252,000

$

129,400

$

381,400

$

205,000

$

205,000

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(53,000

)

(36,400

)

(89,400

)

(79,800

)

(79,800

)

Treatment costs

38,000

15,700

53,700

200

200

Change in product inventory

2,500

-

2,500

(900

)

(900

)

Reclamation and other costs

400

-

400

-

-

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

239,900

108,700

348,600

124,500

124,500

Reclamation and other costs

1,500

1,100

2,600

900

900

Sustaining capital

56,000

43,400

99,400

13,500

13,500

General and administrative

-

-

48,600

48,600

-

-

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

297,400

153,200

48,600

499,200

138,900

138,900

By-product credits:

Zinc

(90,000

)

(27,300

)

(117,300

)

-

-

Gold

(86,000

)

-

(86,000

)

-

-

Lead

(32,000

)

(67,400

)

(99,400

)

-

-

Silver

0

0

-

(400

)

(400

)

Total By-product credits

(208,000

)

(94,700

)

-

(302,700

)

(400

)

(400

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

31,900

$

14,000

$

-

$

45,900

$

124,100

$

124,100

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

89,400

$

58,500

$

48,600

$

196,500

$

138,500

$

138,500

Divided by silver ounces produced

9,000

5,100

14,100

78.5

78.5

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

26.66

$

21.31

$

24.72

$

1,586

$

1,586

By-product credits per silver ounce

(23.11

)

(18.57

)

(21.47

)

(5

)

(5

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

3.54

$

2.75

$

3.26

$

1,581

$

1,581

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

33.04

$

30.04

$

35.40

$

1,769

$

1,769

By-product credits per silver ounce

(23.11

)

(18.57

)

(21.47

)

(5

)

(5

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

9.93

$

11.47

$

13.94

$

1,764

$

1,764

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Current estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Greens
Creek

Lucky
Friday

Corporate(3)

Total
Silver

Casa
Berardi

Total
Gold

Total cost of sales

$

252,000

$

134,000

$

386,000

$

214,000

$

214,000

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(44,000

)

(38,000

)

(82,000

)

(67,000

)

(67,000

)

Treatment costs

28,000

11,000

39,000

0

0

Change in product inventory

-

(2,000

)

(2,000

)

-

-

Reclamation and other costs

0

-

-

-

-

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

236,000

105,000

341,000

147,000

147,000

Reclamation and other costs

3,000

1,000

4,000

1,000

1,000

Sustaining capital

51,000

44,000

1,101

96,101

16,000

16,000

General and administrative

-

-

50,463

50,463

-

-

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

290,000

150,000

51,564

491,564

164,000

164,000

By-product credits:

Zinc

(89,000

)

(26,000

)

(115,000

)

-

-

Gold

(98,000

)

-

(98,000

)

-

-

Lead

(28,000

)

(56,000

)

(84,000

)

-

-

Silver

0

0

-

(600

)

(600

)

Total By-product credits

(215,000

)

(82,000

)

-

(297,000

)

(600

)

(600

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

21,000

$

23,000

$

-

$

44,000

$

146,400

$

146,400

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

75,000

$

68,000

$

51,564

$

194,564

$

163,400

$

163,400

Divided by silver ounces produced

9,000

5,150

14,150

83.5

83.5

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

26.22

$

20.39

$

24.10

$

1,760

$

1,760

By-product credits per silver ounce

(23.89

)

(15.92

)

(20.99

)

(7

)

(7

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

2.33

$

4.47

$

3.11

$

1,753

$

1,753

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

32.22

$

29.13

$

34.74

$

1,964

$

1,964

By-product credits per silver ounce

(23.89

)

(15.92

)

(20.99

)

(7

)

(7

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

8.33

$

13.21

$

13.75

$

1,957

$

1,957

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Debt (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months (or "LTM adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our ability to service our debt. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before the following items: interest expense, income and mining taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, ramp-up and suspension costs, gains and losses on disposition of assets, foreign exchange gains and losses, fair value adjustments, net, interest and other income, provisions for environmental matters, stock-based compensation, provisional price gains and losses, monetization of zinc and lead hedges and inventory adjustments. Net debt is calculated as total debt, which consists of the liability balances for our Senior Notes, capital leases, and other notes payable, less the total of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles net income (loss) and debt to adjusted EBITDA and net debt:

Dollars are in thousands

2Q-2024

1Q-2024

4Q-2023

3Q-2023

2Q-2023

LTM
June 30,
2024

FY 2023

Net income (loss)

$

27,870

$

(5,753

)

$

(42,935

)

$

(22,415

)

$

(15,694

)

$

(43,233

)

$

(84,217

)

Interest expense

12,505

12,644

12,133

10,710

10,311

$

47,992

$

43,319

Income and mining tax expense (benefit)

9,080

1,815

(5,682

)

(1,500

)

5,162

$

3,713

$

1,222

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

53,921

51,226

51,967

37,095

34,718

194,209

$

163,672

Ramp-up and suspension costs

4,272

12,028

23,814

21,025

16,323

61,139

$

72,498

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets

(1,196

)

69

1,043

(119

)

(75

)

(203

)

$

849

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(2,673

)

(3,982

)

4,244

(4,176

)

3,850

(6,587

)

$

3,810

Fair value adjustments, net

(5,002

)

1,852

(8,699

)

6,397

2,558

(5,452

)

$

(2,925

)

Provisional price (gains) losses

(10,937

)

(3,533

)

(5,930

)

(8,064

)

(2,143

)

(28,464

)

$

(18,230

)

Provision for closed operations and environmental matters

1,153

986

1,164

2,256

3,111

5,559

$

7,575

Stock-based compensation

2,982

1,164

1,476

2,434

1,498

8,056

$

6,598

Inventory adjustments

2,225

7,671

4,487

8,814

2,997

23,197

$

20,819

Monetization of zinc hedges

(2,125

)

(1,977

)

(3,753

)

(5,582

)

5,467

(13,437

)

$

(4,447

)

Other

(1,180

)

(1,511

)

(422

)

(624

)

(343

)

(3,737

)

$

(1,744

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

90,895

$

72,699

$

32,907

$

46,251

$

67,740

$

242,752

$

208,799

Total debt

$

590,451

$

662,815

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

24,585

106,374

Net debt

$

565,866

$

556,441

Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

2.3

2.7

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Stockholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shareholders (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share, which are indicators of our performance. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands

2Q-2024

1Q-2024

4Q-2023

3Q-2023

2Q-2023

YTD-
2024

YTD-
2023

Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders

$

27,732

$

(5,891

)

$

(43,073

)

$

(22,553

)

$

(15,832

)

$

21,841

$

(19,143

)

Adjusted for items below:

Fair value adjustments, net

(5,002

)

1,852

(8,699

)

6,397

2,558

(3,150

)

(624

)

Provisional pricing (gains) losses

(10,937

)

(3,533

)

(5,930

)

(8,064

)

(2,143

)

(14,470

)

(4,236

)

Environmental accruals

-

-

200

763

1,989

0

1,989

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(2,673

)

(3,982

)

4,244

(4,176

)

3,850

(6,655

)

3,742

Ramp-up and suspension costs

4,272

12,028

23,814

21,025

16,323

16,300

27,659

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets

(1,196

)

69

1,043

(119

)

(75

)

(1,127

)

(75

)

Inventory adjustments

2,225

7,671

4,487

8,814

2,997

9,896

7,518

Monetization of zinc hedges

(2,125

)

(1,977

)

(3,753

)

(5,582

)

5,467

(4,102

)

4,888

Adjusted income (loss) applicable to common stockholders

$

12,296

$

6,237

$

(27,667

)

$

(3,495

)

$

15,134

$

18,533

$

21,720

Weighted average shares - basic

617,106

616,199

610,547

607,896

604,088

616,649

602,077

Weighted average shares - diluted

622,206

616,199

610,547

607,896

604,088

621,936

602,077

Basic adjusted net income (loss) per common stock (in cents)

0.02

0.01

(0.04

)

(0.01

)

0.03

0.03

0.04

Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per common stock (in cents)

0.02

0.01

(0.04

)

(0.01

)

0.03

0.03

0.04

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow, calculated as cash provided by operating activities, less additions to property, plant and mine development. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Dollars are in thousands

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Cash provided by operating activities

$

78,718

$

17,080

$

95,798

$

64,380

Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development

$

(50,420

)

$

(47,589

)

$

(98,009

)

$

(105,911

)

Free cash flow

$

28,298

$

(30,509

)

$

(2,211

)

$

(41,531

)

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less additions to property, plant and mine development. Cash provided by operating activities for our silver operations, the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday operating segments, excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands

Total
Silver
Operations

Six
Months
Ended
June 30,

Years Ended
December 31,

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

Cash provided by operating activities

$

994,371

$

143,640

$

214,883

$

188,434

$

271,309

$

176,105

Exploration

$

20,888

$

2,562

$

7,815

$

5,920

$

4,591

$

-

Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development

$

(342,335

)

$

(46,337

)

$

(108,879

)

$

(87,890

)

$

(53,768

)

$

(45,461

)

Free cash flow

$

672,924

$

99,865

$

113,819

$

106,464

$

222,132

$

130,644

Table A

Assay Results - Q2 2024

Keno Hill (Yukon)

Zone

Drillhole
Number

Drillhole
Azm/Dip

Sample From
(feet)

Sample To
(feet)

True Width
(feet)

Silver
(oz/ton)

Gold
(oz/ton)

Lead
(%)

Zinc
(%)

Depth From
Surface (feet)

Underground

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG23-099

140/14

344.5

354.3

6.8

36.4

0.02

1.7

0.7

802

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

352.7

353.3

0.4

562.7

0.05

24.6

6.3

801

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG23-100

120/-21

269.0

274.0

2.7

0.1

0.00

0.0

0.0

929

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG23-101

122/-7

360.0

362.5

2.2

0.4

0.00

0.1

0.2

929

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG23-102

120/-26

297.2

300.2

1.8

1.3

0.00

0.0

2.7

964

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG23-103

135/-05

394.9

403.5

6.5

6.7

0.00

1.2

0.2

920

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

402.4

403.5

0.8

51.5

0.01

9.0

1.2

921

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG23-104

110/-15

244.4

251.6

4.1

0.3

0.00

0.0

0.2

891

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-109

131/03

188.2

196.4

6.6

10.2

0.00

0.5

0.2

809

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

188.2

190.3

1.7

28.7

0.00

0.7

0.5

809

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

193.2

193.7

0.4

39.4

0.00

5.0

0.1

809

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-110

201.8

218.0

14.1

10.3

0.00

1.8

1.8

820

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

207.5

208.4

0.8

92.2

0.01

15.2

24.2

820

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-112

134/-20

265.3

276.9

8.6

25.4

0.00

3.5

0.7

935

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

265.7

267.1

1.0

190.6

0.02

22.4

3.0

935

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-113

145/-1

388.9

420.8

28.2

36.4

0.01

3.5

2.2

901

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

388.9

392.1

2.8

128.2

0.01

23.2

1.8

901

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

402.2

414.7

11.0

51.2

0.00

2.1

2.3

903

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-114

150/-5

406.5

415.6

7.5

22.3

0.00

3.3

7.2

930

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

410.6

413.1

2.1

41.9

0.00

5.6

13.6

931

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-114

150/-5

435.7

442.9

6.0

34.5

0.01

0.5

1.7

934

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

436.4

438.8

2.0

84.9

0.01

1.1

4.2

935

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-114

150/-5

450.0

452.6

2.1

22.7

0.00

9.9

0.0

937

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

452.1

452.6

0.4

133.6

0.01

59.9

0.1

937

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-115

135/-10

416.3

430.0

12.4

32.0

0.01

4.8

1.7

949

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

416.3

426.1

8.8

37.9

0.01

6.1

2.1

949

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-116

130/-10

407.5

412.1

3.9

21.7

0.00

2.0

2.5

961

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

409.0

410.1

1.0

46.1

0.01

1.1

7.5

961

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-117

145/-8

397.4

421.6

20.2

35.4

0.00

2.2

2.0

944

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

397.4

401.0

3.0

150.8

0.01

9.9

4.8

944

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

410.1

411.2

0.9

86.3

0.01

3.9

0.5

947

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

418.3

418.8

0.4

139.4

0.01

16.9

37.5

948

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-119

150/-10

431.3

468.8

28.7

38.3

0.01

5.0

1.6

970

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

436.4

437.0

0.5

246.7

0.04

9.2

2.4

971

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

439.1

440.0

0.7

323.2

0.03

25.9

12.7

972

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

453.8

454.4

0.5

288.5

0.05

22.8

1.5

975

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-123

122/-15

381.3

388.4

5.1

26.9

0.00

0.2

0.7

988

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-124

135/-15

445.1

450.1

4.6

64.2

0.01

9.7

2.2

1004

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

446.2

447.4

1.1

261.0

0.02

40.0

8.8

1004

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-125

155/-15

487.5

488.8

0.8

9.1

0.00

0.3

0.3

1033

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-126

140/-15

429.7

436.0

4.7

96.9

0.01

7.9

0.7

1010

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-127

120/-19

442.4

443.4

0.6

1.0

0.00

0.5

0.9

1050

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-128

145/-15

436.0

447.2

9.2

24.3

0.01

3.9

0.6

1018

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

436.0

437.2

1.0

113.2

0.01

17.0

5.1

1017

Bermingham, Bear Vein

Including

444.8

445.2

0.3

291.7

0.03

39.3

0.5

1017

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-130

180/-1

132.9

136.2

2.2

0.0

0.00

0.0

0.0

958

Bermingham, Bear Vein

BMUG24-131

170/-23

228.0

229.7

0.5

5.0

0.00

0.7

0.2

1053

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

BMUG23-100

120/-21

507.7

528.7

17.7

4.5

0.00

0.6

0.3

1034

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

Including

507.7

508.7

0.8

17.8

0.00

9.9

0.1

1034

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

Including

524.1

525.1

0.8

48.6

0.01

0.1

3.0

1041

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

BMUG24-112

134/-20

558.6

560.8

1.5

26.6

0.01

1.7

0.0

1040

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

Including

558.6

560.1

1.0

37.5

0.01

2.4

0.1

1040

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

BMUG24-115

135/-10

549.5

593.2

40.7

55.4

0.01

5.5

3.2

970

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

Including

551.7

590.4

36.1

62.0

0.01

6.1

3.6

970

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

BMUG24-116

130/-10

548.7

592.5

39.7

51.2

0.01

7.3

3.6

993

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

Including

551.5

557.4

5.4

184.1

0.02

31.9

2.1

994

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

Including

565.6

576.8

10.1

92.1

0.01

9.9

9.2

996

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

BMUG24-117

145/-8

554.1

558.1

3.8

1.4

0.00

0.2

0.4

969

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

BMUG24-124

135/-15

563.9

594.1

26.2

7.8

0.00

0.1

1.1

1037

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

Including

592.0

592.8

0.8

183.5

0.03

0.1

1.7

1037

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

BMUG24-128

597.7

603.7

5.0

4.7

0.00

0.1

0.4

1020

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

BMUG24-132

155/-14

370.1

393.7

20.5

9.9

0.00

1.8

4.6

1079

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

Including

391.4

393.7

2.0

28.3

0.01

6.1

16.7

1079

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

BMUG24-133

148/-8

339.9

351.1

10.3

9.4

0.00

1.2

1.3

1030

Bermingham, Footwall Vein

Including

344.5

345.3

0.7

73.2

0.01

1.7

13.2

1030

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG23-097

145/06

413.9

425.9

7.7

10.0

0.01

0.5

2.0

844

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG23-098A

120/-15

508.9

510.8

1.5

1.9

0.00

0.1

0.4

971

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG23-099

140/14

378.1

387.2

5.4

8.3

0.00

0.2

1.1

796

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG24-109

131/03

428.8

445.4

10.3

29.8

0.01

1.6

0.2

811

Bermingham, Main Vein

Including

436.7

438.0

0.8

86.0

0.01

8.0

0.0

811

Bermingham, Main Vein

Including

440.3

441.8

0.9

203.9

0.05

8.4

0.1

810

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG24-110

477.8

479.7

1.5

1.8

0.00

0.2

0.1

823

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG24-112

134/-20

570.1

579.7

6.4

8.9

0.00

0.6

1.9

1045

Bermingham, Main Vein

Including

579.1

579.7

0.4

72.9

0.01

7.5

7.1

1048

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG24-118

161/1

341.3

344.5

2.5

15.0

0.00

1.7

0.1

879

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG24-118

161/1

361.5

363.8

1.8

14.4

0.00

3.2

3.7

879

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG24-121

155/-9

403.5

413.4

6.1

9.2

0.00

1.5

0.2

950

Bermingham, Main Vein

Including

403.5

404.7

0.7

45.1

0.00

2.1

1.8

950

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG24-122

155/-2

369.9

375.7

4.1

27.7

0.01

2.8

0.6

904

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG24-124

135/-15

730.0

733.9

3.3

4.9

0.01

0.2

1.0

1070

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG24-129

161/-12

422.0

442.6

16.9

21.5

0.02

0.8

0.6

1001

Bermingham, Main Vein

Including

435.0

440.9

4.8

67.7

0.01

2.1

1.1

1001

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG24-132

155/-14

470.8

511.8

26.4

10.6

0.00

2.9

0.7

1096

Bermingham, Main Vein

Including

489.2

491.0

1.2

151.1

0.02

40.0

5.9

1096

Bermingham, Main Vein

BMUG24-133

148/-8

407.2

409.8

1.6

1.4

0.00

0.0

3.4

1047

Flame & Moth, Vein 0

FMUG24-040

325/-12

216.0

222.2

5.6

23.0

0.02

1.5

6.3

427

Flame & Moth, Vein 0

Including

218.8

222.2

3.1

38.6

0.03

2.2

8.9

427

Flame & Moth, Vein 0

FMUG24-046

260/-25

205.2

205.7

0.3

8.9

0.00

0.5

19.4

472

Flame & Moth, Vein 0

FMUG24-050

295/-43

183.9

185.2

1.2

11.8

0.02

0.6

0.3

522

Flame & Moth, Vein 1

FMUG24-043

250/-5

247.9

250.0

1.5

79.5

0.01

12.8

5.8

397

Flame & Moth, Vein 1

FMUG24-046

260/-25

181.9

184.1

1.6

17.0

0.01

2.4

1.8

472

Flame & Moth, Vein 1

FMUG24-047

238/-28

226.4

233.0

4.4

65.4

0.03

8.6

11.1

505

Flame & Moth, Vein 1

FMUG24-048

334/-40

199.3

200.5

0.9

8.5

0.03

0.6

3.7

518

Flame & Moth, Vein 1

FMUG24-049

272/-40

171.0

177.0

5.7

24.3

0.01

4.5

16.3

502

Flame & Moth, Vein 1

Including

171.0

173.0

2.0

50.7

0.01

8.6

20.2

502

Flame & Moth, Vein 1

FMUG24-050

295/-43

165.4

176.9

10.8

13.2

0.01

1.9

9.0

522

Flame & Moth, Vein 1

Including

167.7

168.7

0.9

34.6

0.02

2.6

6.0

522

Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork

FMUG24-042

268/-10

186.8

203.5

16.5

13.2

0.00

1.2

4.5

421

Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork

Including

186.8

190.6

3.8

32.2

0.01

1.1

1.1

421

Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork

FMUG24-043

250/-5

259.6

267.3

5.5

28.4

0.01

1.9

3.3

397

Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork

Including

262.6

264.7

1.5

59.5

0.01

1.7

4.8

397

Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork

FMUG24-045

295/-27

156.0

187.8

31.4

14.0

0.01

2.9

10.0

472

Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork

Including

163.0

165.1

2.1

36.2

0.03

4.7

3.5

472

Flame & Moth, Vein 0 & Stockwork

Including

178.0

179.1

1.1

64.7

0.04

17.9

16.1

472

Flame & Moth, Vein 0, 1, Stockwork

FMUG24-041

299/-11

171.6

194.7

22.3

28.6

0.01

3.3

6.2

420

Flame & Moth, Vein 0, 1, Stockwork

Including

171.6

173.4

1.7

129.8

0.02

5.7

6.6

420

Flame & Moth, Vein 0, 1, Stockwork

Including

187.0

194.7

7.4

35.1

0.01

6.6

10.6

420

Flame & Moth, Vein 1 & Stockwork

FMUG24-042

268/-10

175.2

177.2

1.3

10.2

0.00

0.7

1.8

421

Flame & Moth, Vein 1 & Stockwork

FMUG24-044

315/-33

164.7

178.8

14.0

7.4

0.01

1.3

3.1

486

Flame & Moth, Stockwork

FMUG24-049

272/-40

185.5

189.6

3.9

21.2

0.01

1.6

3.3

502

Flame & Moth, Stockwork

including

185.5

187.0

1.4

42.1

0.01

2.6

4.8

502

Surface

Bermingham Deep, Main Vein

K-24-0875

297/-61

2336.5

2339.9

3.4

1.6

0.00

0.2

0.3

1995

Bermingham Deep, Main Vein

K-24-0876

266/-59

2515.7

2530.7

14.1

0.1

0.00

0.0

0.0

2182

Bermingham Deep, Footwall Vein

K-24-0875

297/-61

2758.6

2773.8

12.0

0.6

0.00

0.1

0.7

2264

Bermingham Deep, Footwall Vein

K-24-0876

266/-59

2844.2

2864.6

13.1

0.6

0.00

0.3

0.1

2477

Bermingham Deep, Footwall Vein

Including

2844.2

2845.0

0.5

10.7

0.00

6.7

0.1

2477

Bermingham Deep, Townsite Vein

K-24-0875

297/-61

3002.0

3017.0

14.5

2.3

0.00

0.1

3.4

2461

Bermingham Deep, Townsite Vein

Including

3011.8

3012.3

0.5

41.6

0.01

0.0

26.0

2461

Bermingham Deep, Aho Vein

K-24-0875

297/-61

99.0

147.6

30.6

0.0

0.02

0.0

0.0

89

Bermingham Deep, Aho Vein

Including

124.6

128.0

2.1

0.0

0.14

0.0

0.0

112

Bermingham Deep, Aho Vein

K-24-0876

266/-59

2530.7

2550.4

9.5

0.3

0.01

0.0

0.0

2198

Bermingham Deep, Chance Vein

K-24-0875

297/-61

778.6

786.3

6.9

4.8

0.00

0.2

0.6

686

Bermingham, Townsite Vein 1

K-24-0879

329/-73

1175.5

1178.5

1.9

4.3

0.00

0.1

0.4

1030

Bermingham, Townsite Vein 1

K-24-0882

339/-65

1023.6

1034.3

8.3

0.8

0.00

0.1

0.4

837

Bermingham, Townsite Vein 2

K-24-0879

329/-73

1281.2

1296.9

14.0

10.9

0.00

1.7

0.0

1119

Bermingham, Townsite Vein 2

Including

1292.9

1296.9

3.6

36.3

0.01

3.6

0.1

1119

Bermingham, Townsite Vein 2

K-24-0882

339/-65

1205.3

1206.2

0.7

0.3

0.00

0.0

0.1

961

Greens Creek (Alaska)

Zone

Drill Hole
Number

Drill Hole
Azm/Dip

Sample
From (feet)

Sample
To (feet)

Est. True
Width (feet)

Silver
(oz/ton)

Gold
(oz/ton)

Zinc
(%)

Lead
(%)

Depth From Mine
Portal (feet)

Underground

9a

GC6236

242.8/6.1

57.2

79.0

21.4

17.9

0.03

10.9

5.0

-81.9

9a

GC6236

242.8/6.1

92.8

110.3

9.0

17.5

0.02

17.0

9.3

-78.6

9a

GC6236

242.8/6.1

208.0

212.0

3.7

12.0

0.01

3.1

1.6

-67.5

9a

GC6248

223.9/16.4

370.3

372.6

1.7

4.8

0.02

24.4

5.8

14.3

9a

GC6248

223.9/16.4

404.0

423.3

10.9

10.3

0.03

23.1

6.4

28.4

9a

GC6285

222.6/23.7

372.8

379.0

6.1

3.8

0.02

10.3

3.1

62.0

9a

GC6292

223/7.7

363.3

401.0

26.5

16.4

0.09

14.6

6.7

-34.2

9a

GC6298

230.9/6.2

144.5

167.0

6.2

23.1

0.04

8.6

6.0

-77.0

9a

GC6298

230.9/6.2

420.0

434.7

14.0

11.4

0.18

21.1

8.2

-46.0

9a

GC6299

230/22

3.0

7.0

3.9

21.1

0.02

8.6

4.4

-84

9a

GC6299

230/22

42.0

47.5

5.5

25.8

0.13

6.9

3.2

-74

9a

GC6299

230.3/22

127.0

129.8

2.2

21.0

0.07

20.8

13.6

-42.8

9a

GC6302

230.4/13.3

386.0

418.0

31.7

8.8

0.02

12.6

2.6

17.9

9a

GC6309

217/14.6

151.7

170.4

18.7

3.3

0.09

16.4

1.6

-46.0

9a

GC6309

217/14.6

221.0

223.0

2.0

11.7

0.05

8.9

5.2

-31.0

9a

GC6312

243.4/24.1

160.0

162.9

1.1

5.4

0.21

5.6

2.0

-31.0

9a

GC6314

243.4/65.2

67.0

79.6

9.4

23.3

0.10

10.0

5.4

-11.0

9a

GC6315

243.4/50.1

40.0

69.0

28.9

49.5

0.68

8.5

4.3

-36.0

9a

GC6315

243.4/50.1

171.3

172.3

0.9

1.5

0.04

19.2

1.1

53.0

9a

GC6318

225.4/22.7

182.0

196.0

13.9

5.3

0.08

9.7

2.7

-14.0

9a

GC6328

55.8/39.9

417.5

440.0

13.9

11.6

0.05

17.0

5.4

-62.4

9a

GC6331

63.5/44.9

417.5

477.0

51.5

18.0

0.02

26.0

13.5

2.2

9a

GC6333

45.6/-36

331.0

343.5

11.9

12.6

0.03

8.0

5.1

-225.6

9a

GC6333

45.6/-36

358.5

364.0

5.0

15.7

0.06

13.7

7.0

-243.6

9a

GC6335

66/-33

366.0

372.0

5.4

23.6

0.25

1.6

0.9

-232.0

9a

GC6337

61.1/-19

171.0

173.0

1.7

15.6

0.01

11.1

4.9

-91.0

9a

GC6337

61.1/-19

271.0

302.3

27.8

21.8

0.02

8.5

3.0

-125.0

9a

GC6337

61.1/-19

320.0

324.5

4.0

5.1

0.03

5.4

3.2

-129.0

9a

GC6338

76.4/-37.6

340.2

345.0

4.6

15.2

0.26

20.8

8.6

-241.4

9a

GC6338

76.4/-37.6

357.4

371.1

13.1

20.8

0.25

14.5

6.9

-253.5

9a

GC6340

83.7/-35.5

413.4

417.0

3.6

15.2

0.03

7.0

3.6

-272.0

9a

GC6349

161/73

0.0

5.0

5.0

29.5

0.04

9.7

5.3

-54

9a

GC6361

243/26

70.5

79.0

6.4

10.1

0.06

23.1

11.2

-53

9a

GC6372

243/78

4.7

24.1

16.8

9.0

0.03

8.1

3.4

-79

9a

GC6397

3/-45

3.0

18.3

12.8

6.3

0.09

11.6

2.4

-400

9a

GC6403

268/8

42.0

51.0

8.7

5.4

0.12

14.3

2.1

-359

9a

GC6404

286/25

36.7

39.8

3.0

12.6

0.14

4.7

0.7

-349

200 South

GC6244

243.4/-42.9

125.0

134.9

6.0

10.5

0.05

3.6

1.4

-1385.0

200 South

GC6244

243.4/-42.9

170.0

172.8

1.6

6.4

0.07

3.2

1.6

-1413.0

200 South

GC6249

243.4/-63.8

100.0

105.0

4.4

0.9

0.01

9.7

4.8

-1389.0

200 South

GC6255

35.6/-45.6

86.0

89.6

3.5

13.7

0.01

4.2

1.7

-1357.5

200 South

GC6255

35.6/-45.6

99.0

100.2

1.2

18.0

0.02

3.8

2.8

-1366.8

200 South

GC6267

243.4/-65.8

80.2

81.4

1.1

11.7

0.01

18.1

12.4

-1376.3

200 South

GC6293

63.4/-38.1

85.7

88.1

2.4

10.1

0.01

3.3

2.5

-1352.0

200 South

GC6294

63.4/-60.7

90.6

95.5

4.3

11.7

0.01

4.2

2.4

-1382.6

200 South

GC6295

63.4/-85.3

63.0

64.9

1.7

7.4

0.01

17.3

7.4

-1365.0

200 South

GC6297

143.2/-80.4

626.0

644.0

9.2

19.0

0.15

7.6

4.1

-1939.0

200 South

GC6303

147.8/-84.6

634.0

688.8

26.1

23.1

0.19

4.7

2.1

-1944.2

200 South

GC6304

243.4/-23

93.0

101.1

4.4

24.7

0.02

16.7

7.9

-1317.0

200 South

GC6307

243.5/-78.4

565.7

569.5

3.6

13.7

0.05

5.7

2.7

-1866.7

200 South

GC6310

251.7/-14.1

127.5

192.0

18.8

23.4

0.08

5.4

2.8

-1313.0

200 South

GC6319

225.2/-11.5

128.3

160.6

14.1

10.3

0.01

5.4

2.8

-1307.0

200 South

GC6319

225.2/-11.5

224.2

227.1

2.6

24.4

0.09

0.6

0.3

-1329.9

200 South

GC6319

225.2/-11.5

276.6

279.5

2.5

30.8

0.03

0.7

0.3

-1342.0

200 South

GC6323

225.2/-24.3

85.0

90.2

2.5

15.4

0.01

8.2

3.6

-1319.1

200 South

GC6354

63/-43

128.7

141.0

12.3

6.2

0.03

7.3

4.2

-1400.0

200 South

GC6355

63/-10

165.5

167.6

1.8

6.0

0.06

6.0

3.9

-1332.7

200 South

GC6359

63/-69

108.0

122.8

14.8

8.2

0.01

11.1

5.3

-1424.2

200 South

GC6375

243/-3

185.7

194.7

6.0

8.8

0.03

6.4

3.8

-1313.8

200 South

GC6384

63/41

94.0

102.0

3.5

9.7

0.09

3.1

2.6

-1216.2

200 South

GC6384

63/41

106.0

110.0

1.8

8.6

0.13

1.0

0.6

-1210.9

200 South

GC6386

63.4/20

54.0

57.0

2.2

10.1

0.02

3.7

2.8

-1266.6

200 South

GC6388

63/-2

29.9

32.0

1.7

15.3

0.01

7.5

3.1

-1293.0

200 South

GC6388

63/-2

36.2

39.7

2.9

11.1

0.01

10.2

5.3

-1293.0

200 South

GC6390

63/-29

22.7

29.0

6.3

8.2

0.01

8.9

4.3

-1309.0

200 South

GC6390

63/-29

48.7

61.4

12.7

9.3

0.03

7.0

3.8

-1323.0

200 South

GC6396

243/-56

19.0

22.2

2.4

15.7

0.02

2.3

1.2

-1315.0

200 South

GC6396

243/-56

90.4

105.0

14.0

11.4

0.01

4.7

2.7

-1374.9

200 South

GC6396

243/-56

117.0

148.2

26.9

15.7

0.02

2.0

1.0

-1396.6

200 South

GC6422

243/-30

52.7

55.1

2.4

29.0

0.05

5.2

2.4

-1289.0

5250

GC6344

201/70

31.0

54.0

22.7

11.1

0.01

3.4

1.9

-34

East

GC6263

353.7/63.5

167.0

168.0

1.0

27.4

0.06

8.0

4.0

66.5

East

GC6263

353.7/63.5

189.4

195.5

5.6

9.0

0.12

1.4

0.7

90.3

East

GC6271

53.4/64.7

145.2

162.7

17.4

13.5

0.01

2.9

1.7

50.4

East

GC6272

229.3/-11.8

174.7

176.8

1.9

7.0

0.01

15.3

6.9

209.0

East

GC6273

48/33.7

211.5

245.2

28.4

18.4

0.21

3.8

1.8

32.3

East

GC6279

246.4/0.4

215.9

235.9

15.8

9.5

0.10

6.2

1.9

259.0

East

GC6324

55.6/28.1

497.0

533.0

34.4

13.5

0.05

11.7

1.9

-80.7

NWW

GC6376

245/-83

6.2

18.0

11.8

16.0

0.10

14.0

3.6

-309

NWW

GC6376

245/-83

48.0

77.4

28.4

5.9

0.28

10.3

1.5

-364

NWW

GC6383

83/-59

37.0

100.0

44.6

4.1

0.14

10.0

0.9

-333

NWW

GC6383

83/-59

47.0

52.0

4.6

6.0

0.10

10.0

2.5

-330

NWW

GC6383

83/-59

85.5

100.0

13.3

3.2

0.15

14.4

0.6

-376

NWW

GC6383

83/-59

274.0

282.5

8.0

12.1

0.14

4.7

1.3

-409

NWW

GC6383

83/-59

276.0

282.5

6.4

13.3

0.16

4.7

1.5

-535

NWW

GC6387

63/-46

60.0

75.0

12.3

2.1

0.21

10.9

0.1

-349

NWW

GC6387

63/-46

90.0

100.0

8.2

8.0

0.14

9.8

0.1

-359

NWW

GC6387

63/-46

125.0

130.0

4.1

18.2

0.09

1.1

0.0

-379

NWW

GC6387

63/-46

288.0

292.6

4.3

28.5

0.21

7.3

2.0

-509

NWW

GC6394

53/-33

33.0

38.0

3.8

8.1

0.20

8.4

2.7

-316

NWW

GC6394

53/-33

58.0

61.0

2.7

3.5

0.17

14.1

1.1

-331

NWW

GC6394

53/-33

129.0

134.0

5.0

2.6

0.56

1.0

0.0

-366

NWW

GC6402

50/-51

39.2

42.5

3.2

26.0

0.11

4.0

0.2

-334

NWW

GC6402

50/-51

251.7

271.3

19.3

32.0

0.18

14.2

5.0

-484

NWW

GC6428

77/-47

6.7

10.0

3.3

4.9

0.02

18.6

8.7

-239

NWW

GC6428

77/-47

420.0

422.0

2.0

13.8

0.06

1.3

0.4

-539

NWW

GC6429

70/-58

5.8

14.8

9.0

7.5

0.04

18.2

7.1

-239

NWW

GC6429

70/-58

438.7

441.8

3.1

11.0

0.06

3.9

1.4

-619

NWW

GC6429

70/-58

475.6

476.6

1.0

4.4

0.04

23.3

4.7

-649

NWW

GC6430

59/-49

0.0

12.0

12.0

10.6

0.06

12.5

4.9

-249

NWW

GC6430

59/-49

450.6

461.8

11.2

4.3

0.10

24.3

4.2

-584

NWW

GC6437

38/-50

0.0

9.5

9.5

7.0

0.04

15.8

6.3

-239

NWW

GC6437

38/-50

428.4

443.9

15.3

5.0

0.06

22.8

5.4

-574

Southwest Bench

GC6409

243/12

197.1

199.5

0.4

16.5

0.01

5.2

2.6

31

Southwest Bench

GC6409

243/12

315.8

326.5

10.1

16.9

0.07

13.2

7.0

51

Southwest Bench

GC6431

30/30

196.7

201.4

4.0

15.8

0.09

1.2

0.6

-581

Upper Plate

GC6213

41.5/78.4

181.0

183.0

1.9

10.3

0.00

4.5

2.0

262.9

Upper Plate

GC6213

41.5/78.4

197.0

211.3

13.6

26.4

0.02

16.0

8.3

281.2

West

GC6235

63.4/-50.6

54.5

67.3

12.2

33.1

0.15

17.2

7.4

-268.5

West

GC6235

63.4/-50.6

95.9

110.4

14.5

72.7

0.23

9.6

5.2

-143.0

West

GC6235

63.4/-50.6

218.0

234.0

15.0

7.7

0.03

12.3

5.5

-175.8

West

GC6278

46.1/-7.3

127.4

141.0

5.0

7.0

0.00

8.2

4.1

-114.5

West

GC6278

46.1/-7.3

168.4

192.6

10.2

9.8

0.00

15.0

7.8

-120.5

West

GC6377

31/-5

104.1

117.5

13.2

10.8

0.13

6.8

2.4

-374

West

GC6377

31/-5

151.8

165.0

13.1

9.2

0.11

16.6

6.2

-378

Gallagher Fault Block Exploration

GC6246

63.4/-26.1

1163.0

1170.8

7.8

9.5

0.08

7.5

4.2

-1226.0

Gallagher Fault Block Exploration

GC6258

63.4/-15.8

1108.8

1111.5

2.7

8.9

0.13

5.6

2.0

-1088.0

Upper Plate Exploration

GC6364

243.4/45.1

366.2

370.0

2.7

1.2

0.01

10.6

5.9

364.0

Upper Plate Exploration

GC6373

255/34

529.0

532.0

1.9

7.6

0.01

10.0

9.5

411



