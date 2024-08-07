ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

London, 7 August 2024 - Endeavour Mining Plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) ("the Company") announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.

Aggregated information

Dates of purchase: 06 August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each purchased: 44,939 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1,557.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1,623.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1,587.08

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have no ordinary shares in treasury and 244,757,658 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 244,757,658. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

These share purchases form part of the Company's buy-back programme announced on 20 March 2023.

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Endeavour Mining plc (ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42)

Dates of purchases: 06 August 2024

Investment firm: Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Individual transactions

Transaction date and time Volume Price (GBp) Trading Venue 6 Aug 2024, 08:13 AM 1,000 1,623.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM 89 1,617.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM 300 1,617.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM 611 1,617.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM 300 1,617.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM 300 1,617.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM 400 1,617.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 08:25 AM 800 1,615.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 08:53 AM 300 1,612.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 08:53 AM 300 1,612.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 08:53 AM 400 1,612.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 08:53 AM 50 1,609.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM 950 1,609.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 09:37 AM 59 1,606.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 09:37 AM 941 1,606.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 09:58 AM 284 1,603.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 09:58 AM 300 1,603.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 09:58 AM 284 1,603.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 09:58 AM 132 1,603.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 10:27 AM 1,000 1,596.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM 288 1,598.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM 712 1,598.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 01:16 PM 1,000 1,591.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:23 PM 1,000 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:25 PM 1,000 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:25 PM 66 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:25 PM 207 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:25 PM 727 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:25 PM 40 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:25 PM 207 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:25 PM 42 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:25 PM 711 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:25 PM 367 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:26 PM 800 1,590.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:28 PM 138 1,590.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:28 PM 300 1,590.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:28 PM 324 1,590.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:28 PM 238 1,590.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:31 PM 100 1,593.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:31 PM 100 1,593.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:31 PM 100 1,593.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:31 PM 700 1,593.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 100 1,589.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 100 1,589.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 100 1,589.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 100 1,589.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 100 1,589.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 288 1,589.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 212 1,589.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 134 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 59 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 35 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 167 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 41 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 40 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 92 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 100 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 100 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 100 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:32 PM 765 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM 1 1,584.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM 1 1,584.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM 1 1,584.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM 21 1,584.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM 300 1,584.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM 5 1,584.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM 300 1,584.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM 871 1,584.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:34 PM 100 1,581.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:34 PM 9 1,581.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:34 PM 891 1,581.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:35 PM 154 1,580.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:35 PM 235 1,580.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:35 PM 300 1,580.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:35 PM 311 1,580.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:38 PM 67 1,583.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:38 PM 933 1,583.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:48 PM 207 1,598.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:48 PM 140 1,598.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:48 PM 377 1,598.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:48 PM 100 1,598.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:48 PM 100 1,598.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:48 PM 76 1,598.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:49 PM 100 1,595.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:49 PM 61 1,595.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:49 PM 140 1,595.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:49 PM 154 1,595.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:49 PM 100 1,595.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:49 PM 219 1,595.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:49 PM 223 1,595.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:49 PM 3 1,595.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:50 PM 48 1,593.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:50 PM 207 1,593.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:50 PM 745 1,593.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:54 PM 360 1,590.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:54 PM 100 1,590.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:54 PM 300 1,590.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:54 PM 26 1,590.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:54 PM 2 1,590.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:54 PM 212 1,590.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:54 PM 1,000 1,587.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:55 PM 64 1,583.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:55 PM 936 1,583.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:57 PM 65 1,581.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:57 PM 317 1,581.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:59 PM 63 1,581.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:59 PM 38 1,581.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:59 PM 116 1,581.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:59 PM 35 1,581.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:59 PM 100 1,581.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 02:59 PM 266 1,581.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:02 PM 480 1,580.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:02 PM 102 1,580.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM 169 1,580.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM 156 1,580.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM 93 1,580.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM 212 1,577.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM 140 1,577.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM 207 1,577.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM 43 1,577.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM 398 1,577.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:16 PM 207 1,579.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:16 PM 170 1,579.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:16 PM 232 1,579.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:16 PM 207 1,578.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:16 PM 184 1,578.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:23 PM 81 1,578.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:23 PM 300 1,578.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:23 PM 619 1,578.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:23 PM 334 1,578.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:23 PM 144 1,578.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:23 PM 411 1,578.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:23 PM 6 1,578.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:23 PM 105 1,578.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:39 PM 300 1,568.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:39 PM 700 1,568.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:39 PM 11 1,567.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:39 PM 1 1,567.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:55 PM 1,000 1,570.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:58 PM 19 1,571.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:58 PM 808 1,571.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:59 PM 71 1,569.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:59 PM 48 1,569.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 03:59 PM 881 1,569.00 LSE 6 Aug 2024, 04:11 PM 4,000 1,557.00 LSE

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

