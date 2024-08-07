Zonte Metals Announces It Has Extended The Big K Target and Updates Drilling On Its Cross Hills Copper Project.

August 7, 2024 - Halifax, NS, Canada - Zonte Metals Inc. (TSXV: ZON) ("Zonte" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration program at the Cross Hills Iron Oxide Copper Gold Project.

Additional soil sampling conducted adjacent to and south of the previously discovered Big K target, has extended the copper-in-soil anomaly to over 3km. The Big K target was previously identified from coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies, with bedrock copper mineralization and a copper-in-soil anomaly, sitting is a structural corridor. The additional soil sampling to the south of the Big K target has identified an extension of the original copper-in-soil anomaly, now measuring 3,300m in length and up to 650m in width. This extended length also coincides with a magnetic anomaly, which is defined as a string of magnetic highs through the target. Further exploration, including a gravity survey, prospecting and mapping, will be required for this new extension.

Previously, the Company identified copper mineralization in several locations on the northern half of the Big K target. In one grab sample, chalcocite veining in a granite capping unit returned 2.82% Cu, 10.0 g/t Ag and 0.17% U3O8 (see April 3, 2018 press release). The nature of the mineralization may suggest fluid remobilization from depth and into the overlying granite. A map of the Big K target and a picture of the chalcocite vein can be viewed below and on the Cross Hills webpage at http://www.zontemetals.com/projects/cross-hill-project

The Company is also pleased to announce the completion of the recently announced drill program at the K6 target. Five drill holes tested additional extensions of the previously drill discovered copper mineralization. Drill hole logging is near completion after which the samples will be delivered to the lab.

Click Image To View Full Size

Map 1; Big K soil anomaly (black dashed outline) on ground and airborne magnetic data.



Click Image To View Full Size

Picture 1. Previously identified chalcocite vein at the Big K target.

