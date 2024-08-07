Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RSLV

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Reyna Silver Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: RSLV All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada. SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) - Halts/Resumptions

ContactFor further information about CIRO's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure at www.iiroc.ca under the Markets tab. Please note that CIRO staff cannot provide any information about a specific halt beyond what is contained in this halt notice. For general information about CIRO, contact CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team by submitting a Secure Form located on our contact page at www.iiroc.ca or dialing 1-877-442-4322 (Option 1). For company-related enquiries, please contact the company directly.