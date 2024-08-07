Black Mammoth Metals Announces Mercury Vapor Survey Results

No.24-13 BMM: TSX-V

VANCOUVER, Aug. 7, 2024 - Black Mammoth Metals Corp. (TSXV: BMM) (OTC: LQRCF) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Quicksilver Systems of Bend, Oregon has completed and interpreted a mercury vapor survey (the "Hg Survey") on behalf of the Company at its Happy Cat gold property (the "Property") in Nevada. Mercury detectors were placed at 335 stations along 6 east - west lines, 30m apart, with lines ranging 122m to 293m between lines. The Hg Survey was located over the Property's approximate 4 square kilometer area that is identified as being hydrothermally altered (the "Alteration") typical to that of alteration zones present at other Carlin-type deposits in northern Nevada. The Alteration encompasses an area where northerly trending high-angle faults intersect indicated NW-trending re-activated faults that are known to be of age and orientation as ore-controlling faults occurring at other Carlin-type deposits.

Mercury values ranged from 0 to 108 nanograms with a mean of 11 nanograms. Oxidation of mercury bearing mineralization is assumed to have produced these anomalous mercury vapor values through a cover of alluvium and volcanic units. To estimate the sampling variability, 29 replicate pairs were included. The variance was comparable to other Hg Surveys at 37%.

The high mercury values occur over structures. These are thought to be leakage anomalies, where locally higher permeability and the resultant oxidation of mercury containing minerals releases mercury to the surface. The perimeter of the moderate to high mercury values of the Hg survey coincides with the Alteration and the highest mercury values trend north-easterly through the center of the Alteration.

The Company has now combined the Hg Survey data with the Property data, which includes fault locations and their intersections within the Alteration, to prioritize drill targets. Drill permitting at Happy Cat is thought to be favorable and includes the submittal of a Bureau of Land Management - Notice of Intent.

The Company also continues to acquire non-core exploration interests in the western US, by purchase and by staking.

Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and director of Black Mammoth, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release. Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as Mr. Abrams, the Company's Qualified Person, has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:

In 2024, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired a 100% interest in the America Mine gold property, San Bernardino, CA, the Quito gold property, Lander County, NV and the Callaghan gold property also in Lander County, NV.

At the Company's 100% owned, 1,213 hectare (2,997 acre) Happy Cat gold property, Lander County, NV, an approximate 4 square kilometer area is identified as being hydrothermally altered. Structural modelling suggests the density of the alteration and its' density contrast relative to the host rock is typical to that of alteration zones present at other Carlin-type deposits in northern Nevada. The alteration encompasses an area where northerly trending high-angle faults intersect indicated NW-trending re-activated faults that are known to be of age and orientation as ore-controlling faults occurring at other Carlin-type deposits. The Company intends to prioritize drill targets within the alteration area.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone. Exploration by two previous operators identified a geological target for the Blanco Creek property in the order of 1.70 to 2.48 million tons, grading 0.20 to 0.33 oz/ton Au (1.54 to 2.24 million tonnes, grading 6.85 to 11.31 g/tonne Au); see the Company's press release dated February 14, 2017.

Black Mammoth cautions investors to note the potential quantity and grade of the geological target are conceptual in nature. A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the geological target as mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101, and it is uncertain if future exploration will result in the target being delineated as mineral resources.

