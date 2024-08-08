Nutrien Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Second quarter results supported by increased crop input margins, strong global potash demand, higher fertilizer operating rates and lower operating costs.

Mark Thompson appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 26, 2024.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its second quarter 2024 results, with net earnings of $392 million ($0.78 diluted net earnings per share). Second quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA1 was $2.2 billion and adjusted net earnings per share1 was $2.34.

"Nutrien benefited from improved Retail margins, higher fertilizer sales volumes and lower operating costs in the first-half of 2024. Crop input demand remains strong, and we raised our full-year outlook for global potash demand due to healthy engagement in all key markets," commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and CEO.

"Our upstream production assets and downstream Retail businesses in North America and Australia have performed well in 2024. In Brazil, we continue to see challenges and are accelerating a margin improvement plan that is focused on further reducing operating costs and rationalizing our footprint to optimize cash flow," added Mr. Seitz.

Highlights2:

Generated net earnings of $557 million and adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 billion in the first half of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was down from the same period in 2023 primarily due to lower fertilizer net selling prices. This was partially offset by increased Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail") earnings, higher Potash sales volumes, and lower natural gas costs.

Retail adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.2 billion in the first half of 2024 supported by strong grower demand and a normalization of product margins in North America. Full-year 2024 Retail adjusted EBITDA guidance lowered due primarily to ongoing market instability in Brazil as well as the impact of delayed planting in North America in the second quarter.

Potash adjusted EBITDA declined to $1.0 billion in the first half of 2024 due to lower net selling prices, which more than offset higher sales volumes and lower operating costs. Full-year 2024 Potash sales volume guidance raised due to record first half sales volumes and the expectation for strong global demand in the second half of 2024.

Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA decreased to $1.1 billion in the first half of 2024 due to lower net selling prices, which more than offset lower natural gas costs. Ammonia production increased in the first half, driven by improved reliability and less turnaround activity.

Accelerating a margin improvement plan in Brazil, including the curtailment of 3 fertilizer blenders and closure of 21 selling locations in the second quarter of 2024. Recognized a $335 million non-cash impairment of our Retail - Brazil assets due to ongoing market instability and more moderate margin expectations. Incurred a loss on foreign currency derivatives of approximately $220 million in Brazil.3

Previously announced that we are no longer pursuing our Geismar Clean Ammonia project and recognized a $195 million non-cash impairment of assets related to this project.

Chief Financial Officer Transition:

Nutrien also announces the appointment of Mark Thompson as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 26, 2024. In alignment with Nutrien's succession plan, Mr. Thompson succeeds Pedro Farah, who will remain with Nutrien in an advisory capacity until his departure on December 31, 2024.

"Mark's impressive track record of execution, along with his proven financial and strategic acumen provides the unique ability to succeed in this position on day one. He brings in-depth knowledge of our business that will support the advancement of our strategic actions to enhance quality of earnings and cash flow," said Mr. Seitz. "On behalf of the Nutrien team, I would also like to thank Pedro for his service and commitment to Nutrien over the last five years."

"I've had the privilege to serve in leadership roles across the company and firmly believe in the opportunities afforded by Nutrien's strong competitive advantages and world-class asset base to deliver long-term shareholder value," said Mr. Thompson. "I look forward to continuing to partner with Ken and our executive leadership team on the disciplined execution of our strategy and drive a focused approach to capital allocation.

Mr. Thompson has been with the Company since 2011, currently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to his current position he held numerous executive and senior leadership roles across the company, including Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, Chief Corporate Development & Strategy Officer, and Vice President of Business Development for Nutrien's Retail business. He earned his Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Saskatchewan and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.





Management's Discussion and Analysis

Market Outlook and Guidance

Agriculture and Retail Markets

Favorable growing conditions have created an expectation for record US corn and soybean yields and pressured crop prices. Despite lower crop prices, demand for crop inputs in North America is expected to remain strong in the third quarter of 2024 as growers aim to maintain optimal plant health and yield potential. We anticipate that good affordability for potash and nitrogen will support fall application rates in 2024.

Brazilian crop prices and prospective grower margins have improved from levels earlier this year supported by a weaker currency. Brazilian soybean area is expected to increase by one to three percent in the upcoming planting season and fertilizer demand is projected to be approximately 46 million tonnes in 2024, in line with historical record levels.

Australian moisture conditions vary regionally but remain supportive of crop input demand as trend yields are expected.

Crop Nutrient Markets

Global potash demand in the first half of 2024 was supported by favorable consumption trends in most markets and low channel inventories in North America and Southeast Asia. The settlement of contracts with China and India in July is expected to support demand in standard grade markets in the second half of 2024, while uptake on our summer fill program in North America has been strong. As a result, we have raised our 2024 full-year global potash shipment forecast to 69 to 72 million tonnes and expect a relatively balanced market in the second half of 2024.

Global nitrogen markets are being supported by steady demand and continued supply challenges in key producing regions. Chinese urea export restrictions have been extended into the second half of 2024 and natural gas-related supply reductions could continue to impact nitrogen operating rates in Egypt and Trinidad. US nitrogen inventories were estimated to be below average levels entering the second half of 2024, contributing to strong engagement on our summer fill programs.

Phosphate fertilizer prices are being supported by tight global supply due to Chinese export restrictions, low channel inventories in North America and seasonal demand in Brazil and India. We anticipate some impact on demand for phosphate fertilizer in the second half of 2024 as affordability levels have declined compared to potash and nitrogen.

Financial and Operational Guidance

Retail adjusted EBITDA guidance was lowered to $1.5 to $1.7 billion due primarily to ongoing market instability in Brazil as well as the impact of delayed planting in North America in the second quarter.





Potash sales volume guidance was increased to 13.2 to 13.8 million tonnes due to expectations for higher global demand in 2024. The range reflects the potential for a relatively short duration Canadian rail strike in the second half.





Nitrogen sales volume guidance was narrowed to 10.7 to 11.1 million tonnes as we continue to expect higher operating rates at our North American and Trinidad plants and growth in sales of upgraded products such as urea and nitrogen solutions.





Phosphate sales volume guidance was lowered to 2.5 to 2.6 million tonnes reflecting extended turnaround activity and delayed mine equipment moves.





Finance costs guidance was lowered to $0.7 to $0.8 million due to a lower expected average short-term debt balance.

All guidance numbers, including those noted above are outlined in the table below. Refer to page 65 of Nutrien's 2023 Annual Report for related assumptions and sensitivities.

2024 Guidance Ranges 1 as of August 7, 2024 May 8, 2024 (billions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Low High Low High Retail adjusted EBITDA 1.5 1.7 1.65 1.85 Potash sales volumes (million tonnes) 2 13.2 13.8 13.0 13.8 Nitrogen sales volumes (million tonnes) 2 10.7 11.1 10.6 11.2 Phosphate sales volumes (million tonnes) 2 2.5 2.6 2.6 2.8 Depreciation and amortization 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.3 Finance costs 0.7 0.8 0.75 0.85 Effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings (%) 3 23.0 25.0 23.0 25.0 Capital expenditures 4 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.3 1 See the "Forward-Looking Statements" section. 2 Manufactured product only. 3 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. 4 Comprised of sustaining capital expenditures, investing capital expenditures and mine development and pre-stripping capital expenditures, which are supplementary financial measures. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Sales 10,156 11,654 (13) 15,545 17,761 (12) Gross margin 2,912 3,166 (8) 4,449 5,079 (12) Expenses 2,068 2,038 1 3,186 3,012 6 Net earnings 392 448 (13) 557 1,024 (46) Adjusted EBITDA 1 2,235 2,478 (10) 3,290 3,899 (16) Diluted net earnings per share 0.78 0.89 (12) 1.10 2.03 (46) Adjusted net earnings per share 1 2.34 2.53 (8) 2.81 3.63 (23) 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Net earnings decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023, primarily due to lower fertilizer net selling prices and a loss on foreign currency derivatives. Adjusted EBITDA decreased over the same periods primarily due to lower fertilizer net selling prices, partially offset by increased Retail earnings, higher offshore Potash sales volumes, and lower natural gas costs.

Segment Results

Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 to the results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail")

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Sales 8,074 9,128 (12) 11,382 12,550 (9) Cost of goods sold 6,045 7,197 (16) 8,606 10,004 (14) Gross margin 2,029 1,931 5 2,776 2,546 9 Adjusted EBITDA 1 1,128 1,067 6 1,205 1,033 17 1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Retail adjusted EBITDA increased in the second quarter and first half of 2024, supported by strong grower demand and a normalization of product margins in North America. We recognized a $335 million non-cash impairment of our Retail - Brazil assets in the second quarter of 2024 due to ongoing market instability and more moderate margin expectations. During the same period in 2023, we recognized a $465 million non-cash impairment primarily to goodwill relating to our Retail - South America assets.

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Sales Gross Margin Sales Gross Margin (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Crop nutrients 3,281 3,986 686 629 4,590 5,321 940 770 Crop protection products 2,733 3,070 677 673 3,847 4,224 911 881 Seed 1,434 1,428 296 265 1,919 1,935 355 337 Services and other 292 308 239 254 448 456 364 372 Merchandise 245 273 42 47 445 519 73 91 Nutrien Financial 133 122 133 122 199 179 199 179 Nutrien Financial elimination 1 (44) (59) (44) (59) (66) (84) (66) (84) Total 8,074 9,128 2,029 1,931 11,382 12,550 2,776 2,546 1 Represents elimination of the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches.

Crop nutrients sales decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2024 due to lower selling prices. Gross margin increased over both periods due to higher per-tonne margins, including proprietary crop nutritional and biostimulant product lines. Lower second quarter sales volumes were the result of wet weather that delayed planting and impacted fertilizer applications in North America.

Crop protection products sales were lower in the second quarter and first half of 2024 primarily due to lower selling prices across all geographies and delayed applications in North America. Gross margin for the second quarter and first half of 2024 increased from the comparable periods in 2023, which was impacted by the sell through of higher cost inventory.

Seed sales for the second quarter and first half of 2024 were consistent with the comparable periods in the prior year while gross margin increased driven by an increase in proprietary products gross margins and the timing of supplier programs.

Nutrien Financial sales and gross margin increased in the second quarter and first half of 2024 due to higher financing offering rates and expanded program participation from growers in the US and Australia.

Supplemental Data Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Gross Margin % of Product Line 1 Gross Margin % of Product Line 1 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Proprietary products Crop nutrients 220 214 32 34 290 268 31 35 Crop protection products 227 253 34 38 310 327 34 37 Seed 127 113 44 42 144 143 41 42 Merchandise 4 3 9 7 7 6 9 7 Total 578 583 29 30 751 744 27 29 1 Represents percentage of proprietary product margins over total product line gross margin.

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Sales Volumes (tonnes - thousands) Gross Margin / Tonne (US dollars) Sales Volumes (tonnes - thousands) Gross Margin / Tonne (US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Crop nutrients North America 4,298 4,599 146 131 5,762 5,794 144 123 International 1,125 1,132 53 26 2,043 1,977 54 29 Total 5,423 5,731 127 110 7,805 7,771 120 99

(percentages) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Financial performance measures 1, 2 Cash operating coverage ratio 65 68 Adjusted average working capital to sales 19 19 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial - 1 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin 5.3 5.2 1 Rolling four quarters. 2 These are non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Potash

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net sales 756 1,009 (25) 1,569 2,011 (22) Cost of goods sold 359 353 2 717 658 9 Gross margin 397 656 (39) 852 1,353 (37) Adjusted EBITDA 1 472 654 (28) 1,002 1,330 (25) 1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Potash adjusted EBITDA declined in the second quarter and first half of 2024 due to lower net selling prices, which more than offset increased sales volumes. Higher potash production and the continuation of mine automation advancements helped lower our controllable cash cost of product manufactured in the first half of 2024.

Manufactured product Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) North America 914 1,226 2,221 2,080 Offshore 2,649 2,156 4,755 3,938 Total sales volumes 3,563 3,382 6,976 6,018 Net selling price North America 301 383 306 391 Offshore 182 250 187 304 Average net selling price 212 298 225 334 Cost of goods sold 101 104 103 109 Gross margin 111 194 122 225 Depreciation and amortization 42 34 43 35 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1 153 228 165 260 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Sales volumes increased in the second quarter of 2024 due to higher offshore demand, partially offset by lower sales volumes in North America resulting from more normal seasonal purchasing compared to the same period in 2023. Strong demand in major offshore markets and low channel inventories in North America at the beginning of 2024 supported record first half sales volumes.

Net selling price per tonne decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2024 due to a decline in benchmark prices compared to the same periods last year.

Cost of goods sold per tonne decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2024 mainly due to higher production volumes and lower royalties.

Supplemental Data Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Production volumes (tonnes - thousands) 3,575 3,237 7,140 6,325 Potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured per tonne 1 50 60 53 61 Canpotex sales by market (percentage of sales volumes) Latin America 44 55 38 46 Other Asian markets 2 27 19 30 28 China 7 6 13 8 India 8 10 6 6 Other markets 14 10 13 12 Total 100 100 100 100 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. 2 All Asian markets except China and India.

Nitrogen

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net sales 1,028 1,216 (15) 1,939 2,528 (23) Cost of goods sold 650 817 (20) 1,254 1,588 (21) Gross margin 378 399 (5) 685 940 (27) Adjusted EBITDA 1 594 569 4 1,058 1,245 (15) 1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA increased in the second quarter of 2024 due to lower natural gas costs and insurance recoveries included in other income and expense items, which more than offset lower net selling prices and sales volumes. First half adjusted EBITDA decreased as lower net selling prices more than offset lower natural gas costs. We announced we are no longer pursuing our Geismar Clean Ammonia project and recognized a $195 million non-cash impairment of assets during the second quarter. Our ammonia operating rate increased in the second quarter and first half of 2024 primarily due to improved reliability and less turnaround activity.

Manufactured product Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) Ammonia 698 681 1,215 1,215 Urea and ESN® 864 952 1,639 1,699 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 1,256 1,312 2,471 2,388 Total sales volumes 2,818 2,945 5,325 5,302 Net selling price Ammonia 405 488 404 591 Urea and ESN® 445 472 438 536 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 238 254 232 279 Average net selling price 343 379 335 433 Cost of goods sold 211 237 209 254 Gross margin 132 142 126 179 Depreciation and amortization 54 55 54 56 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1 186 197 180 235 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Sales volumes were lower in the second quarter of 2024 as wet weather in North America impacted the timing of nitrogen applications. First half sales volumes were flat compared to the same period in 2023.

Net selling price per tonne was lower in the second quarter and first half of 2024 for all major nitrogen products primarily due to weaker benchmark prices in key nitrogen producing regions.

Cost of goods sold per tonne decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2024 mainly due to lower natural gas costs.

Supplemental Data Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) Fertilizer 1,716 1,866 3,139 3,114 Industrial and feed 1,102 1,079 2,186 2,188 Production volumes (tonnes - thousands) Ammonia production - total 1 1,383 1,249 2,835 2,680 Ammonia production - adjusted 1, 2 999 931 2,017 1,968 Ammonia operating rate (%) 2 89 85 91 90 Natural gas costs (US dollars per MMBtu) Overall natural gas cost excluding realized derivative impact 2.65 2.76 2.91 3.85 Realized derivative impact 3 0.10 (0.02) 0.07 (0.01) Overall natural gas cost 2.75 2.74 2.98 3.84 1 All figures are provided on a gross production basis in thousands of product tonnes. 2 Excludes Trinidad and Joffre. 3 Includes realized derivative impacts recorded as part of cost of goods sold or other income and expenses. Refer to Note 4 to the interim financial statements.

Phosphate

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net sales 394 502 (22) 831 1,016 (18) Cost of goods sold 361 453 (20) 733 880 (17) Gross margin 33 49 (33) 98 136 (28) Adjusted EBITDA 1 88 113 (22) 209 250 (16) 1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Phosphate adjusted EBITDA decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2024 primarily due to lower net selling prices, partially offset by lower input costs. During last year's second quarter, we recognized a $233 million non-cash impairment of our White Springs property, plant and equipment.

Manufactured product Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($ / tonne, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) Fertilizer 415 426 862 814 Industrial and feed 169 160 342 320 Total sales volumes 584 586 1,204 1,134 Net selling price Fertilizer 601 595 614 636 Industrial and feed 830 1,100 839 1,118 Average net selling price 667 732 678 772 Cost of goods sold 602 643 590 647 Gross margin 65 89 88 125 Depreciation and amortization 116 121 115 122 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 1 181 210 203 247 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Sales volumes were flat in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year as lower fertilizer volumes were offset by higher feed volumes. First half sales volumes were higher than the first half of 2023 due to strong fertilizer, industrial and feed demand.

Net selling price per tonne decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2024 due primarily to lower industrial and feed net selling prices which reflect the typical lag in price realizations relative to benchmark prices.

Cost of goods sold per tonne decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2024 mainly due to lower ammonia and sulfur input costs.

Supplemental Data Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Production volumes (P 2 O 5 tonnes - thousands) 326 331 678 672 P 2 O 5 operating rate (%) 77 78 80 80

Corporate and Others and Eliminations

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Corporate and Others Selling expenses (recovery) (3) (2) 50 (5) (4) 25 General and administrative expenses 98 88 11 187 172 9 Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 10 (64) n/m 16 (49) n/m Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 285 52 448 328 18 n/m Other expenses 26 99 (74) 80 52 54 Adjusted EBITDA 1 (121) (60) 102 (222) (73) 204 Eliminations Gross margin 75 131 (43) 38 104 (63) Adjusted EBITDA 1 74 135 (45) 38 114 (67) 1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Share-based compensation was an expense in the second quarter and first half of 2024 and a recovery in the comparable prior periods in 2023 due to an increase in fair value of our share-based awards in 2024. The fair value takes into consideration several factors such as our share price movement, our performance relative to our peer group and return on our invested capital.

Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives was higher mainly due to a loss on foreign currency derivatives in Brazil of approximately $220 million in the second quarter of 2024. This was primarily the result of the execution of certain derivative contracts with financial institutions in Brazil in June 2024, which were made by an individual outside applicable internal policy and authority limits. At the end of July 2024, foreign currency derivative contracts related to this event were settled. For further detail regarding the impact of the loss and our remediation efforts, see the Controls and Procedures section of this MD&A and Note 6 to the interim financial statements.

Other expenses were lower in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 mainly due to lower losses related to financial instruments in Argentina. Other expenses were higher in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, as we recognized an $80 million gain in 2023 from our post-retirement benefit plan amendments, resulting in lower expense in the first half of 2023.

Eliminations

Eliminations are not part of the Corporate and Others segment. The recovery of gross margin between operating segments decreased for the second quarter and first half of 2024 due to lower margins on sales between our operating segments compared to the comparable periods in 2023.

Finance Costs, Income Taxes and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Finance costs 162 204 (21) 341 374 (9) Income tax expense 290 476 (39) 365 669 (45) Actual effective tax rate including discrete items (%) 43 51 (16) 40 40 ? Other comprehensive income (loss) 44 68 (35) (58) 70 n/m

Finance costs were lower in the second quarter and first half of 2024 primarily due to lower short term debt average balances partially offset by higher interest rates.

Income tax expense was lower in the second quarter and first half of 2024 primarily as a result of lower earnings compared to the same periods in 2023. In addition, discrete tax adjustments primarily related to the change in recognition of deferred tax assets in our Retail - South America region and results of tax authority examinations increased our 2023 income tax expense.

Other comprehensive income (loss) was primarily driven by lower income in the second quarter and first half of 2024 compared to the comparable periods in 2023 mainly due to depreciation of Brazilian and Canadian currencies relative to the US dollar.





Liquidity and Capital Resources

Sources and Uses of Liquidity

We continued to manage our capital in accordance with our capital allocation strategy. We believe that our internally generated cash flow, supplemented by available borrowings under new or existing financing sources, if necessary, will be sufficient to meet our anticipated capital expenditures, planned growth and development activities, and other cash requirements for the foreseeable future. Refer to the "Capital Structure and Management" section for details on our existing long-term debt and credit facilities.

Sources and Uses of Cash

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Cash provided by operating activities 1,807 2,243 (19) 1,320 1,385 (5) Cash used in investing activities (614) (858) (28) (1,108) (1,552) (29) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (684) (2,124) (68) (136) 5 n/m Cash used for dividends and share repurchases 1 (266) (413) (36) (527) (1,556) (66) 1 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.

Cash provided by operating activities Cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter and first half of 2024 was lower compared to the same periods in 2023 primarily due to lower realized selling prices across all segments. Cash used in investing activities Cash used in investing activities was lower in the second quarter and first half of 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023 due to lower capital expenditures and fewer business acquisitions. Cash (used in) provided by financing activities Cash used in financing activities in the second quarter of 2024 was lower compared to the same period in 2023 due to the issuance of $1,000 million of senior notes in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash used in financing activities for the first half of 2024 was for payments of dividends, debt and lease liabilities, which more than offset the amount received from the debt issuance. For the same period in 2023, cash received from the debt issuance mostly offset the total amount paid for dividends, share repurchases, debt and lease liabilities. Cash used for dividends and share repurchases Cash used for dividends and share repurchases was lower in the second quarter and first half of 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023 as we did not repurchase any shares in the second quarter and first half of 2024, compared to $150 million and $1,047 million of share repurchases in the same periods in 2023.

Financial Condition Review

The following is a comparison of balance sheet categories that are considered material:

As at (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,004 941 63 7 Receivables 8,123 5,398 2,725 50 Inventories 5,298 6,336 (1,038) (16) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 663 1,495 (832) (56) Property, plant and equipment 22,198 22,461 (263) (1) Intangible assets 1,912 2,217 (305) (14) Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt 1,571 1,815 (244) (13) Current portion of long-term debt 1,012 512 500 98 Payables and accrued charges 9,024 9,467 (443) (5) Long-term debt 9,399 8,913 486 5 Retained earnings 11,542 11,531 11 ?

Explanations for changes in Cash and cash equivalents are in the "Sources and Uses of Cash" section.

Receivables increased primarily due to the seasonality of Retail sales.

Inventories decreased due to seasonal Retail sales as inventory drawdowns occur. Generally, we build up our inventory levels in North America at year end in preparation for the following year's planting and application seasons.

Prepaid expenses and other current assets decreased due to the seasonal drawdown of prepaid inventories during the spring planting and application seasons in North America.

Property, plant and equipment decreased due to the impairments related to our Retail - Brazil assets and Geismar Clean Ammonia project.

Intangible assets decreased due to an impairment of our Retail - Brazil assets.

Short-term debt decreased due to repayments on our credit facilities based on our working capital requirements driven by the seasonality of our business.

Payables and accrued charges decreased from lower customer prepayments in North America as Retail customers took delivery of prepaid sales.

Long-term debt including current portion increased due to the issuance of $1,000 million of notes in the second quarter of 2024.

Retained earnings increased as net earnings in the first half of 2024 exceeded dividends declared and share repurchases.





Capital Structure and Management

Principal Debt Instruments

As part of the normal course of business, we closely monitor our liquidity position. We use a combination of cash generated from operations and short-term and long-term debt to finance our operations. We continually evaluate various financing arrangements and may seek to engage in transactions from time to time when market and other conditions are favorable. We were in compliance with our debt covenants and did not have any changes to our credit ratings for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Capital Structure (Debt and Equity)

(millions of US dollars) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Short-term debt 1,571 1,815 Current portion of long-term debt 1,012 512 Current portion of lease liabilities 364 327 Long-term debt 9,399 8,913 Lease liabilities 1,024 999 Shareholders' equity 25,159 25,201

Commercial Paper, Credit Facilities and Other Debt

We have a total facility limit of approximately $8,900 million comprised of several credit facilities available in the jurisdictions where we operate. In North America, we have a commercial paper program, which is limited to the undrawn amount under our $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility and excess cash invested in highly liquid securities.

As at June 30, 2024, we have utilized $1,529 million of our total facility limit, which includes $1,096 million of commercial paper outstanding.

As at June 30, 2024, $242 million in letters of credit were outstanding and committed, with $187 million of remaining credit available under our letter of credit facilities.

Our long-term debt consists primarily of notes and debentures. See the "Capital Structure and Management" section of our 2023 Annual Report for information on balances, rates and maturities for our notes and debentures. On June 21, 2024, we issued $400 million of 5.2 percent senior notes due June 21, 2027 and $600 million of 5.4 percent senior notes due June 21, 2034.

See Notes 7 and 8 to the interim financial statements for additional information.

In March 2024, we filed a base shelf prospectus in Canada and the US qualifying the issuance of common shares, debt securities, and other securities during a period of 25 months from March 22, 2024.

Outstanding Share Data

As at August 2, 2024 Common shares 494,757,156 Options to purchase common shares 3,478,893

For more information on our capital structure and management, see Note 24 to the annual financial statements in our 2023 Annual Report.

Quarterly Results

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Sales 10,156 5,389 5,664 5,631 11,654 6,107 7,533 8,188 Net earnings 392 165 176 82 448 576 1,118 1,583 Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 385 158 172 75 440 571 1,112 1,577 Net earnings per share attributable to equity holders of Nutrien Basic 0.78 0.32 0.35 0.15 0.89 1.14 2.15 2.95 Diluted 0.78 0.32 0.35 0.15 0.89 1.14 2.15 2.94

Our quarterly earnings are significantly affected by the seasonality of our business, fertilizer benchmark prices, which have been volatile over the last two years and are affected by demand-supply conditions, grower affordability and weather. See Note 9 to the interim financial statements.

The following table describes certain items that impacted our quarterly earnings:

Quarter Transaction or Event Q2 2024 $530 million non-cash impairment of assets comprised of a $335 million non-cash impairment of the Retail - Brazil intangible assets and property plant and equipment due to the ongoing market instability and more moderate margin expectations, and a $195 million non-cash impairment of our Geismar Clean Ammonia project property, plant and equipment as we are no longer pursuing the project. We also recorded a foreign exchange loss of $220 million on foreign currency derivatives in Brazil for the second quarter of 2024. Q2 2023 $698 million non-cash impairment of assets comprised of a $233 million non-cash impairment of our Phosphate White Springs property, plant and equipment due to a decrease in our forecasted phosphate margins and a $465 million non-cash impairment of our Retail - South America assets primarily related to goodwill mainly due to the impact of crop input price volatility, more moderate long-term growth assumptions and higher interest rates, which lowered our forecasted earnings. Q3 2022 $330 million reversal of non-cash impairment of our Phosphate White Springs property, plant and equipment related to higher forecasted global prices and a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins.

Critical Accounting Estimates

Our significant accounting policies are disclosed in our 2023 Annual Report. We have discussed the development, selection and application of our key accounting policies, and the critical accounting estimates and assumptions they involve, with the Audit Committee of the Board. Our critical accounting estimates are discussed on pages 72 to 74 of our 2023 Annual Report. There were no material changes to our critical accounting estimates for the three or six months ended June 30, 2024.

Controls and Procedures

We are required to maintain disclosure controls and procedures as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and National Instrument 52-109 - "Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings" ("NI 52-109") designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by Nutrien in its annual filings, interim filings (as these terms are defined in NI 52-109), and other reports filed or submitted by us under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the required time periods. As at June 30, 2024, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer have concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective due to the material weakness described below.

Internal control over financial reporting

Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR"), as defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Exchange Act, as amended, and NI 52-109. ICFR is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. Any system of ICFR, no matter how well designed, has inherent limitations. Therefore, even those systems determined to be effective can provide only reasonable assurance with respect to financial statement preparation and presentation.

Under the supervision and with the participation of our management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, we have designed ICFR based on the framework issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013). A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in ICFR, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the annual financial statements, or interim financial statements, will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. As at June 30, 2024, we have a material weakness related to our controls over derivative contract authorization in Brazil, which resulted in unauthorized execution of derivative contracts. This material weakness did not result in any errors or a material misstatement in our interim or annual financial statements.

In the second quarter of 2024, changes were introduced to our derivative contract authorization and execution process in Brazil. As a result of these changes, our controls were not designed effectively to ensure that segregation of duties was maintained and checks of authorization were performed in a timely manner and that derivative contracts entered into were recorded in our treasury reporting systems on a timely basis.

Notwithstanding this identified material weakness, we believe that our interim financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, our business, financial condition and results of operations for the periods presented.

Remediation Plan

The control deficiency described above was identified by our management in late June 2024, prior to the preparation and filing of our interim financial statements as at June 30, 2024 and for the three and six months then ended. We have prioritized the remediation of the material weakness described above and are working to complete certain remediation activities under the oversight of the Audit Committee to resolve the issue.

Specific actions that are being taken to remediate this material weakness include the following:

redesigning certain processes and controls relating to derivative contract authorization and execution in Brazil, including with respect to segregation of duties, compliance and confirmation, accounting and reconciliation activities, authority limits, and systems controls; and,

enhancing the supervision and review activities related to trading in derivative contracts in Brazil.

As the determination regarding the material weakness in ICFR was reached in July 2024, we have not had adequate time to implement, evaluate and test the controls and procedures described above and will not be able to do so until a sufficient period of time has passed to allow us to evaluate the design and test the operational effectiveness of the new and re-designed controls and conclude, through such testing, that these controls are designed and operating effectively. We will continue to address the material weakness with the intention of such being remediated by the end of 2024.

Other than the material weakness described above, there has been no change in our ICFR during the six months ended June 30, 2024 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our ICFR.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use both IFRS measures and certain non-GAAP financial measures to assess performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures disclosed by the Company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of the Company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the Company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the Company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-GAAP ratios are financial measures disclosed by the Company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the Company.

These non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following section outlines our non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios, their compositions, and why management uses each measure. It also includes reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Except as otherwise described herein, our non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, as applicable. As additional non-recurring or unusual items arise in the future, we generally exclude these items in our calculations.

Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss).

Definition: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives). We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, asset retirement obligations ("ARO") and accrued environmental costs ("ERL") related to our non-operating sites, and loss related to financial instruments in Argentina.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: It is not impacted by long-term investment and financing decisions, but rather focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations. It provides a measure of our ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations and as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings 392 448 557 1,024 Finance costs 162 204 341 374 Income tax expense 290 476 365 669 Depreciation and amortization 586 556 1,151 1,052 EBITDA 1 1,430 1,684 2,414 3,119 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 10 (64) 16 (49) Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 285 52 328 18 ARO/ERL related (income) expenses for non-operating sites (35) 6 (32) 6 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina 15 92 34 92 Integration and restructuring related costs ? 10 ? 15 Impairment of assets 530 698 530 698 Adjusted EBITDA 2,235 2,478 3,290 3,899 1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss) and diluted net earnings (loss) per share.

Definition: Adjusted net earnings and related per share information are calculated as net earnings (loss) before share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), net of tax. We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses (net of tax) that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: certain integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt or on settlement of derivatives due to discontinuance of hedge accounting, asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs related to our non-operating sites, loss related to financial instruments in Argentina, change in recognition of tax losses and deductible temporary differences related to impairments and certain changes to tax declarations (e.g., "Swiss Tax Reform adjustment"). We generally apply the annual forecasted effective tax rate to specific adjustments during the year, and at year-end, we apply the actual effective tax rate.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations and is used as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Per Per Increases Diluted Increases Diluted (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 385 0.78 543 1.10 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 10 8 0.02 16 12 0.02 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 285 283 0.57 328 333 0.67 Impairment of assets 530 491 1.00 530 491 1.00 ARO/ERL related (income) for non-operating sites (35) (25) (0.06) (32) (23) (0.05) Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina 15 15 0.03 34 34 0.07 Adjusted net earnings 1,157 2.34 1,390 2.81

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Per Per Increases Diluted Increases Diluted (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 440 0.89 1,011 2.03 Adjustments: Share-based compensation recovery (64) (49) (0.11) (49) (37) (0.08) Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 52 40 0.08 18 14 0.02 Integration and restructuring related costs 10 8 0.02 15 11 0.02 Impairment of assets 698 653 1.32 698 653 1.32 ARO/ERL related expenses for non-operating sites 6 5 0.01 6 5 0.01 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina 92 92 0.19 92 92 0.18 Change in recognition of deferred tax assets 66 66 0.13 66 66 0.13 Adjusted net earnings 1,255 2.53 1,815 3.63

Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Net Earnings Guidance

Effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings guidance is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure as it includes adjusted net earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is provided to assist readers in understanding our expected financial results. Effective tax rate on adjusted net earnings guidance excludes certain items that management is aware of that permit management to focus on the performance of our operations (see the Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share section for items generally adjusted). We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS because a meaningful or accurate calculation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort due to unknown variables, including the timing and amount of certain reconciling items, and the uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value that may be inherently difficult to determine without unreasonable efforts. The probable significance of such unavailable information, which could be material to future results, cannot be addressed.

Gross Margin Excluding Depreciation and Amortization Per Tonne - Manufactured Product

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Gross margin.

Definition: Gross margin per tonne less depreciation and amortization per tonne for manufactured products. Reconciliations are provided in the "Segment Results" section.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations, which excludes the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions.

Potash Controllable Cash Cost of Product Manufactured ("COPM") Per Tonne

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cost of goods sold ("COGS") for the Potash segment.

Definition: Total Potash COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COPM, royalties, natural gas costs and carbon taxes, change in inventory, and other adjustments, divided by potash production tonnes.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Potash controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods and the impacts of our long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations. Potash controllable cash COPM also excludes royalties and natural gas costs and carbon taxes, which management does not consider controllable, as they are primarily driven by regulatory and market conditions.

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total COGS - Potash 359 353 717 658 Change in inventory (7) (14) 21 26 Other adjustments 1 (6) (9) (9) (17) COPM 346 330 729 667 Depreciation and amortization in COPM (141) (101) (294) (201) Royalties in COPM (20) (26) (39) (57) Natural gas costs and carbon taxes in COPM (8) (9) (20) (25) Controllable cash COPM 177 194 376 384 Production tonnes (tonnes - thousands) 3,575 3,237 7,140 6,325 Potash controllable cash COPM per tonne 50 60 53 61 1 Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances.

Nutrien Financial Adjusted Net Interest Margin

Definition: Nutrien Financial revenue less deemed interest expense divided by average Nutrien Financial net receivables outstanding for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Used by credit rating agencies and others to evaluate the financial performance of Nutrien Financial.

Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2024 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Total/Average Nutrien Financial revenue 73 70 66 133 Deemed interest expense 1 (41) (36) (27) (50) Net interest 32 34 39 83 188 Average Nutrien Financial net receivables 4,353 2,893 2,489 4,560 3,574 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 5.3 Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2023 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Total/Average Nutrien Financial revenue 57 122 73 70 Deemed interest expense 1 (20) (39) (41) (36) Net interest 37 83 32 34 186 Average Nutrien Financial net receivables 2,283 4,716 4,353 2,893 3,561 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 5.2 1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial.

Retail Cash Operating Coverage Ratio

Definition: Retail selling, general and administrative, and other expenses (income), excluding depreciation and amortization expense, divided by Retail gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense in cost of goods sold, for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To understand the costs and underlying economics of our Retail operations and to assess our Retail operating performance and ability to generate free cash flow.

Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2024 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Total Selling expenses 798 841 790 1,005 3,434 General and administrative expenses 57 55 52 51 215 Other expenses 37 77 22 41 177 Operating expenses 892 973 864 1,097 3,826 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (186) (199) (190) (193) (768) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 706 774 674 904 3,058 Gross margin 895 989 747 2,029 4,660 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 3 2 4 3 12 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 898 991 751 2,032 4,672 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 65 Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2023 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Total Selling expenses 765 971 798 841 3,375 General and administrative expenses 50 55 57 55 217 Other expenses 15 29 37 77 158 Operating expenses 830 1,055 892 973 3,750 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (179) (185) (186) (199) (749) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 651 870 706 774 3,001 Gross margin 615 1,931 895 989 4,430 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 2 3 3 2 10 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 617 1,934 898 991 4,440 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 68

Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales and Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales Excluding Nutrien Financial

Definition: Retail adjusted average working capital divided by Retail adjusted sales for the last four rolling quarters. We exclude in our calculations the sales and working capital of certain acquisitions during the first year following the acquisition. We also look at this metric excluding Nutrien Financial revenue and working capital.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate operational efficiency. A lower or higher percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively. The metric excluding Nutrien Financial shows the impact that the working capital of Nutrien Financial has on the ratio.

Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2024 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Average/Total Current assets 10,398 10,498 11,821 11,181 Current liabilities (5,228) (8,210) (8,401) (8,002) Working capital 5,170 2,288 3,420 3,179 3,514 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted working capital 5,170 2,288 3,420 3,179 3,514 Nutrien Financial working capital (4,353) (2,893) (2,489) (4,560) Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial 817 (605) 931 (1,381) (60) Sales 3,490 3,502 3,308 8,074 Sales from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted sales 3,490 3,502 3,308 8,074 18,374 Nutrien Financial revenue (73) (70) (66) (133) Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial 3,417 3,432 3,242 7,941 18,032 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 19 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) - Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2023 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Average/Total Current assets 13,000 11,983 10,398 10,498 Current liabilities (8,980) (8,246) (5,228) (8,210) Working capital 4,020 3,737 5,170 2,288 3,804 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted working capital 4,020 3,737 5,170 2,288 3,804 Nutrien Financial working capital (2,283) (4,716) (4,353) (2,893) Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial 1,737 (979) 817 (605) 243 Sales 3,422 9,128 3,490 3,502 Sales from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted sales 3,422 9,128 3,490 3,502 19,542 Nutrien Financial revenue (57) (122) (73) (70) Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial 3,365 9,006 3,417 3,432 19,220 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 19 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) 1

Other Financial Measures

Selected Additional Financial Data

Nutrien Financial As at June 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 (millions of US dollars) Current <31 Days Past Due 31-90 Days Past Due >90 Days Past Due Gross Receivables Allowance 1 Net Receivables Net Receivables North America 3,395 182 67 198 3,842 (53) 3,789 2,206 International 628 50 18 85 781 (10) 771 687 Nutrien Financial receivables 4,023 232 85 283 4,623 (63) 4,560 2,893 1 Bad debt expense on the above receivables for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were $25 million and $30 million, respectively, in the Retail segment.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by the Company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of the Company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the Company, (c) are not non-GAAP financial measures, and (d) are not non-GAAP ratios.

The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those supplementary financial measures, if not previously provided.

Sustaining capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures that are required to sustain operations at existing levels and include major repairs and maintenance and plant turnarounds.

Investing capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures related to significant expansions of current operations or to create cost savings (synergies). Investing capital expenditures excludes capital outlays for business acquisitions and equity-accounted investees.

Mine development and pre-stripping capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures that are required for activities to open new areas underground and/or develop a mine or ore body to allow for future production mining and activities required to prepare and/or access the ore, i.e., removal of an overburden that allows access to the ore.

Cash used for dividends and share repurchases (shareholder returns): Calculated as dividends paid to Nutrien's shareholders plus repurchase of common shares as reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. This measure is useful as it represents return of capital to shareholders.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Note 2024 2023 2024 2023 SALES 2, 10 10,156 11,654 15,545 17,761 Freight, transportation and distribution 240 252 478 451 Cost of goods sold 7,004 8,236 10,618 12,231 GROSS MARGIN 2,912 3,166 4,449 5,079 Selling expenses 1,008 979 1,802 1,749 General and administrative expenses 158 157 312 302 Provincial mining taxes 68 104 136 223 Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 10 (64) 16 (49) Impairment of assets 3 530 698 530 698 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 6 285 52 328 18 Other expenses 4 9 112 62 71 EARNINGS BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAXES 844 1,128 1,263 2,067 Finance costs 162 204 341 374 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 682 924 922 1,693 Income tax expense 5 290 476 365 669 NET EARNINGS 392 448 557 1,024 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien 385 440 543 1,011 Non-controlling interest 7 8 14 13 NET EARNINGS 392 448 557 1,024 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF NUTRIEN ("EPS") Basic 0.78 0.89 1.10 2.03 Diluted 0.78 0.89 1.10 2.03 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS 494,646,000 495,379,000 494,608,000 498,261,000 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted EPS 494,915,000 495,932,000 494,851,000 499,059,000

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET EARNINGS 392 448 557 1,024 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings: Net actuarial loss on defined benefit plans ? ? ? (3) Net fair value gain on investments 36 6 18 11 Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings: Gain (loss) on currency translation of foreign operations 9 49 (57) 50 Other (1) 13 (19) 12 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 44 68 (58) 70 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 436 516 499 1,094 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien 429 508 486 1,081 Non-controlling interest 7 8 13 13 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 436 516 499 1,094 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (millions of US dollars) Note 2024 2023 2024 2023 Note 1 Note 1 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings 392 448 557 1,024 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 586 556 1,151 1,052 Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 10 (64) 16 (49) Impairment of assets 3 530 698 530 698 Provision for deferred income tax 23 100 51 121 Net distributed (undistributed) earnings of equity-accounted investees 88 (23) 38 140 Fair value adjustment to derivatives 6 187 38 186 32 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina 4 15 92 34 92 Long-term income tax receivables and payables (35) (18) 8 (90) Other long-term assets, liabilities and miscellaneous 5 53 70 (14) Cash from operations before working capital changes 1,801 1,880 2,641 3,006 Changes in non-cash operating working capital: Receivables (2,555) (2,653) (2,812) (2,118) Inventories and prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,222 4,065 1,892 2,572 Payables and accrued charges (661) (1,049) (401) (2,075) CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 1,807 2,243 1,320 1,385 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures 1 (547) (791) (920) (1,256) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4) (5) (4) (116) Net proceeds from (purchase of) investments 3 (93) (15) (98) Purchase of investments (107) ? (111) ? Net changes in non-cash working capital 5 (4) (85) (104) Other 36 35 27 22 CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (614) (858) (1,108) (1,552) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (Net repayment of) proceeds from debt (1,215) (1,105) (289) 768 Proceeds from debt 998 ? 998 1,500 Repayment of debt (75) (500) (89) (517) Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities (106) (100) (202) (187) Dividends paid to Nutrien's shareholders (266) (263) (527) (509) Repurchase of common shares ? (150) ? (1,047) Issuance of common shares 8 3 9 31 Other (28) (9) (36) (34) CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (684) (2,124) (136) 5 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1) 3 (13) (2) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 508 (736) 63 (164) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 496 1,473 941 901 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD 1,004 737 1,004 737 Cash and cash equivalents is composed of: Cash 953 724 953 724 Short-term investments 51 13 51 13 1,004 737 1,004 737 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Interest paid 216 227 348 325 Income taxes paid 83 270 133 1,589 Total cash outflow for leases 153 129 284 248 1 Includes additions to property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets for the three months ended June 30, 2024 of $506 million and $41 million (2023 - $732 million and $59 million), respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of $844 million and $76 million (2023 - $1,154 million and $102 million), respectively. (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income ("AOCI") (Loss) Gain on Currency Equity Number of Translation Holders Non- Common Share Contributed of Foreign Total Retained of Controlling Total (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Shares Capital Surplus Operations Other AOCI Earnings Nutrien Interest Equity BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2022 507,246,105 14,172 109 (374) (17) (391) 11,928 25,818 45 25,863 Net earnings ? ? ? ? ? ? 1,011 1,011 13 1,024 Other comprehensive income ? ? ? 50 20 70 ? 70 ? 70 Shares repurchased (13,378,189) (374) (26) ? ? ? (600) (1,000) ? (1,000) Dividends declared - $1.06/share ? ? ? ? ? ? (527) (527) ? (527) Non-controlling interest transactions ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? (13) (13) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 628,402 37 (3) ? ? ? ? 34 ? 34 Transfer of net gain on sale of investment ? ? ? ? (14) (14) 14 ? ? ? Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges ? ? ? ? 9 9 ? 9 ? 9 Transfer of net actuarial loss on defined benefit plans ? ? ? ? 3 3 (3) ? ? ? Other ? ? ? (2) ? (2) ? (2) ? (2) BALANCE - JUNE 30, 2023 494,496,318 13,835 80 (326) 1 (325) 11,823 25,413 45 25,458 BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2023 494,551,730 13,838 83 (286) (10) (296) 11,531 25,156 45 25,201 Net earnings ? ? ? ? ? ? 543 543 14 557 Other comprehensive loss ? ? ? (56) (1) (57) ? (57) (1) (58) Dividends declared - $1.08/share ? ? ? ? ? ? (532) (532) ? (532) Non-controlling interest transactions ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? (26) (26) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 153,808 8 3 ? ? ? ? 11 ? 11 Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges ? ? ? ? 8 8 ? 8 ? 8 Other ? ? ? (2) ? (2) ? (2) ? (2) BALANCE - JUNE 30, 2024 494,705,538 13,846 86 (344) (3) (347) 11,542 25,127 32 25,159 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30 December 31 As at (millions of US dollars) Note 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,004 737 941 Receivables 6, 7, 10 8,123 8,595 5,398 Inventories 5,298 6,062 6,336 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 663 602 1,495 15,088 15,996 14,170 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 22,198 21,920 22,461 Goodwill 12,094 12,077 12,114 Intangible assets 1,912 2,252 2,217 Investments 703 708 736 Other assets 996 973 1,051 TOTAL ASSETS 52,991 53,926 52,749 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term debt 7 1,571 2,922 1,815 Current portion of long-term debt 1,012 44 512 Current portion of lease liabilities 364 301 327 Payables and accrued charges 6 9,024 9,470 9,467 11,971 12,737 12,121 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 9,399 9,498 8,913 Lease liabilities 1,024 861 999 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,615 3,584 3,574 Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities 245 245 252 Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs 1,406 1,379 1,489 Other non-current liabilities 172 164 200 TOTAL LIABILITIES 27,832 28,468 27,548 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 13,846 13,835 13,838 Contributed surplus 86 80 83 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (347) (325) (296) Retained earnings 11,542 11,823 11,531 Equity holders of Nutrien 25,127 25,413 25,156 Non-controlling interest 32 45 45 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 25,159 25,458 25,201 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 52,991 53,926 52,749 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

As at and for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Note 1 Basis of presentation

Nutrien Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, "Nutrien", "we", "us", "our" or "the Company") is a leading provider of crop inputs and services. Nutrien plays a critical role in helping growers around the globe increase food production in a sustainable manner.

These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these interim financial statements are materially consistent with those used in the preparation of our 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements, as well as any amended standards adopted in 2024 that we previously disclosed. These interim financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual audited consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements. Certain immaterial 2023 figures have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated statements of earnings, condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and Note 4 Other expenses (income).

In management's opinion, the interim financial statements include all adjustments necessary to fairly present such information in all material respects. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for any other interim period or the fiscal year. These interim financial statements were authorized by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors for issue on August 7, 2024.

Note 2 Segment information

We have four reportable operating segments: Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail"), Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise. Retail provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America and Australia. The Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate segments are differentiated by the chemical nutrient contained in the products that each produces. Potash freight, transportation and distribution costs only apply to our North American potash sales volumes. EBITDA presented in the succeeding tables is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Corporate (millions of US dollars) Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Assets - as at June 30, 2024 23,223 13,667 11,571 2,452 2,955 (877) 52,991 Assets - as at December 31, 2023 23,056 13,571 11,466 2,438 2,818 (600) 52,749

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Corporate (millions of US dollars) Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 8,074 750 948 384 ? ? 10,156 - intersegment ? 86 239 67 ? (392) ? Sales - total 8,074 836 1,187 451 ? (392) 10,156 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 80 159 57 ? (56) 240 Net sales 8,074 756 1,028 394 ? (336) 9,916 Cost of goods sold 6,045 359 650 361 ? (411) 7,004 Gross margin 2,029 397 378 33 ? 75 2,912 Selling expenses (recovery) 1,005 3 8 2 (3) (7) 1,008 General and administrative expenses 51 1 5 3 98 ? 158 Provincial mining taxes ? 68 ? ? ? ? 68 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 10 ? 10 Impairment of assets 335 ? 195 ? ? ? 530 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 285 ? 285 Other expenses (income) 41 4 (78) 8 26 8 9 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 597 321 248 20 (416) 74 844 Depreciation and amortization 196 151 151 68 20 ? 586 EBITDA 793 472 399 88 (396) 74 1,430 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 10 ? 10 Impairment of assets 335 ? 195 ? ? ? 530 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina ? ? ? ? 15 ? 15 ARO/ERL related income for non-operating sites ? ? ? ? (35) ? (35) Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 285 ? 285 Adjusted EBITDA 1,128 472 594 88 (121) 74 2,235

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Corporate (millions of US dollars) Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 9,127 976 1,065 486 ? ? 11,654 - intersegment 1 140 306 74 ? (521) ? Sales - total 9,128 1,116 1,371 560 ? (521) 11,654 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 107 155 58 ? (68) 252 Net sales 9,128 1,009 1,216 502 ? (453) 11,402 Cost of goods sold 7,197 353 817 453 ? (584) 8,236 Gross margin 1,931 656 399 49 ? 131 3,166 Selling expenses (recovery) 971 3 7 2 (2) (2) 979 General and administrative expenses 55 5 5 4 88 ? 157 Provincial mining taxes ? 104 ? ? ? ? 104 Share-based compensation recovery ? ? ? ? (64) ? (64) Impairment of assets 465 ? ? 233 ? ? 698 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 52 ? 52 Other expenses (income) 29 5 (20) 1 99 (2) 112 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 411 539 407 (191) (173) 135 1,128 Depreciation and amortization 188 115 162 71 20 ? 556 EBITDA 599 654 569 (120) (153) 135 1,684 Integration and restructuring related costs 3 ? ? ? 7 ? 10 Share-based compensation recovery ? ? ? ? (64) ? (64) Impairment of assets 465 ? ? 233 ? ? 698 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina ? ? ? ? 92 ? 92 ARO/ERL related expense for non-operating sites ? ? ? ? 6 ? 6 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 52 ? 52 Adjusted EBITDA 1,067 654 569 113 (60) 135 2,478

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Corporate (millions of US dollars) Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 11,382 1,571 1,794 798 ? ? 15,545 - intersegment ? 192 421 152 ? (765) ? Sales - total 11,382 1,763 2,215 950 ? (765) 15,545 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 194 276 119 ? (111) 478 Net sales 11,382 1,569 1,939 831 ? (654) 15,067 Cost of goods sold 8,606 717 1,254 733 ? (692) 10,618 Gross margin 2,776 852 685 98 ? 38 4,449 Selling expenses (recovery) 1,795 6 15 4 (5) (13) 1,802 General and administrative expenses 103 5 10 7 187 ? 312 Provincial mining taxes ? 136 ? ? ? ? 136 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 16 ? 16 Impairment of assets 335 ? 195 ? ? ? 530 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 328 ? 328 Other expenses (income) 63 1 (111) 16 80 13 62 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 480 704 576 71 (606) 38 1,263 Depreciation and amortization 390 298 287 138 38 ? 1,151 EBITDA 870 1,002 863 209 (568) 38 2,414 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 16 ? 16 Impairment of assets 335 ? 195 ? ? ? 530 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina ? ? ? ? 34 ? 34 ARO/ERL related income for non-operating sites ? ? ? ? (32) ? (32) Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 328 ? 328 Adjusted EBITDA 1,205 1,002 1,058 209 (222) 38 3,290

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Corporate (millions of US dollars) Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 12,549 1,999 2,219 994 ? ? 17,761 - intersegment 1 194 570 138 ? (903) ? Sales - total 12,550 2,193 2,789 1,132 ? (903) 17,761 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 182 261 116 ? (108) 451 Net sales 12,550 2,011 2,528 1,016 ? (795) 17,310 Cost of goods sold 10,004 658 1,588 880 ? (899) 12,231 Gross margin 2,546 1,353 940 136 ? 104 5,079 Selling expenses 1,736 6 15 4 (4) (8) 1,749 General and administrative expenses 105 8 10 7 172 ? 302 Provincial mining taxes ? 223 ? ? ? ? 223 Share-based compensation recovery ? ? ? ? (49) ? (49) Impairment of assets 465 ? ? 233 ? ? 698 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 18 ? 18 Other expenses (income) 44 (2) (34) 13 52 (2) 71 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 196 1,118 949 (121) (189) 114 2,067 Depreciation and amortization 369 212 296 138 37 ? 1,052 EBITDA 565 1,330 1,245 17 (152) 114 3,119 Integration and restructuring related costs 3 ? ? ? 12 ? 15 Share-based compensation recovery ? ? ? ? (49) ? (49) Impairment of assets 465 ? ? 233 ? ? 698 Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina ? ? ? ? 92 ? 92 ARO/ERL related expense for non-operating sites ? ? ? ? 6 ? 6 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 18 ? 18 Adjusted EBITDA 1,033 1,330 1,245 250 (73) 114 3,899

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Retail sales by product line Crop nutrients 3,281 3,986 4,590 5,321 Crop protection products 2,733 3,070 3,847 4,224 Seed 1,434 1,428 1,919 1,935 Services and other 292 308 448 456 Merchandise 245 273 445 519 Nutrien Financial 133 122 199 179 Nutrien Financial elimination 1 (44) (59) (66) (84) 8,074 9,128 11,382 12,550 Potash sales by geography Manufactured product North America 353 577 873 994 Offshore 2 482 539 889 1,199 Other potash and purchased products 1 ? 1 ? 836 1,116 1,763 2,193 Nitrogen sales by product line Manufactured product Ammonia 351 389 595 805 Urea and ESN® 426 490 792 981 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 343 381 662 752 Other nitrogen and purchased products 67 111 166 251 1,187 1,371 2,215 2,789 Phosphate sales by product line Manufactured product Fertilizer 291 289 612 591 Industrial and feed 155 189 322 384 Other phosphate and purchased products 5 82 16 157 451 560 950 1,132 1 Represents elimination of the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches. 2 Relates to Canpotex Limited ("Canpotex") (Note 10) and includes provisional pricing adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 of $(1) million (2023 - $(173) million) and the six months ended June 30, 2024 of $11 million (2023 - $(320) million).

Note 3 Impairment of assets

We recorded the following non-cash impairment of assets in the condensed consolidated statements of earnings:

Three and Six Months Ended June 30 Segment Category (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 Retail Intangible assets 200 43 Property, plant and equipment 120 ? Other 15 ? Goodwill ? 422 Nitrogen Property, plant and equipment 195 ? Phosphate Property, plant and equipment ? 233 Impairment of assets 530 698

Retail - Brazil

At June 30, 2024, due to the ongoing market instability and more moderate margin expectations, we have lowered our forecasted EBITDA for the Retail - Brazil cash generating unit ("CGU"). This triggered an impairment analysis. Prior to June 30, 2023, the Retail - Brazil CGU was part of the Retail - South America group of CGUs at which time the goodwill of the group was deemed to be fully impaired.

We used the fair value less cost to dispose ("FVLCD") methodology (level 3) based on a market approach to assess the recoverable value of the Retail - Brazil CGU at June 30, 2024. This is a change from our 2023 analysis, as the market approach resulted in a more representative fair value of the CGU as restructuring initiatives in Brazil are currently being developed. In 2023, we used the FVLCD methodology based on after-tax discounted cash flows (10-year projections plus a terminal value) and an after-tax discount rate (14.4 percent). We incorporated assumptions that an independent market participant would apply.

The key assumptions with the greatest influence on the calculation of the impairment are the estimated recoverable value of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. Any change to these estimates could directly impact the impairment amount.

Retail - Brazil (millions of US dollars) June 30, 2024 Recoverable amount comprised of: Working capital and other 324 Property, plant and equipment 92 Intangible assets ?

Nitrogen

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, we decided that we are no longer pursuing our Geismar Clean Ammonia project. As a result, we recorded an impairment loss of $195 million to fully write-off the amount of property, plant and equipment related to this project. As the project was cancelled before it generated revenue, the recoverable amount, which was based on its value in use, is $nil.

At June 30, 2023, we recorded an impairment of $465 million on our Retail - South America groups of CGUs and $233 million on our Phosphate - White Springs CGU. Refer to Note 13 of our 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements for further details.

Note 4 Other expenses (income)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Integration and restructuring related costs ? 10 ? 15 Earnings of equity-accounted investees (30) (35) (81) (72) Bad debt expense 50 30 63 39 Project feasibility costs 28 21 43 34 Customer prepayment costs 15 12 31 26 Insurance recoveries (67) ? (67) ? (Gain) loss on natural gas derivatives not designated as hedge ¹ (1) ? 2 ? Loss related to financial instruments in Argentina 15 92 34 92 ARO/ERL related (income) expenses for non-operating sites ² (35) 6 (32) 6 Gain on amendments to other post-retirement pension plans ? ? ? (80) Other expenses (income) 34 (24) 69 11 9 112 62 71 1 Includes realized loss of $2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (2023 - $nil) and unrealized gain of $3 million and $nil for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively (2023 - $nil). 2 ARO/ERL refers to asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs.

Argentina has certain currency controls in place that limit our ability to settle our foreign currency-denominated obligations or remit cash out of Argentina. We utilize various financial instruments such as Blue Chip Swaps or Bonds for the Reconstruction of a Free Argentina ("BOPREAL") that effectively allow companies to transact in US dollars. We incurred losses on these transactions due to the significant divergence between the market exchange rate used for these financial instruments and the official Central Bank of Argentina rate. These losses are recorded as part of loss related to financial instruments in Argentina.

Note 5 Income taxes

A separate estimated average annual effective income tax rate was determined and applied individually to the interim period pre-tax earnings for each taxing jurisdiction.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Actual effective tax rate on earnings (%) 46 39 42 32 Actual effective tax rate including discrete items (%) 43 51 40 40 Discrete tax adjustments that impacted the tax rate (23) 114 (20) 132

Note 6 Financial instruments

Foreign Currency Derivatives

The following table presents the significant foreign currency derivatives outstanding at the periods presented.

As at June 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 Average Average Contract Contract (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Maturities Rate Fair Maturities Rate Fair Notional (year) (1:1) Value 1 Notional (year) (1:1) Value 1 Derivatives not designated as hedges Forwards (Sell/buy) USD/Brazilian real ("BRL") 2,065 July 2024 5.2208 (138) ? ? ? ? USD/Canadian dollars ("CAD") 801 2024 1.3686 ? 435 2024 1.3207 ? Australian dollars/USD 46 2024 1.5096 ? 86 2024 1.5269 (5) BRL/USD ? ? ? ? 94 2024 4.8688 ? Options USD/BRL - sell USD calls 600 July 2024 5.1772 (45) ? ? ? ? USD/BRL - buy USD puts 600 July 2024 5.1772 ? ? ? ? ? Derivatives designated as hedges Forwards (Sell/buy) USD/CAD 681 2025 1.3605 (2) 601 2024 1.3565 16 Presented as: Receivables ? 16 Payables and accrued charges (185) (5) 1 Fair value of foreign currency derivatives are based on exchange-quoted prices which are classified as Level 2.

Subsequent to the June 30, 2024 reporting period, we entered into $3 billion notional value of BRL/USD (sell/buy) forward contracts, not designated as hedges. These contracts have maturity dates between July and September 2024 at an average contract rate of 5.62. An additional loss of approximately $12 million on foreign currency derivatives at fair value through profit or loss was recorded in July 2024. As of the issuance date of this report, all derivative contracts related to Brazil were settled except for $220 million notional value BRL/USD (sell/buy) of forward contracts as part of our ongoing risk management strategy.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 40 (4) 30 (20) Hyperinflationary loss 20 19 65 32 Loss on foreign currency derivatives at fair value through profit or loss 225 37 233 6 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 285 52 328 18

Natural Gas Derivatives

In 2024, we increased our use of natural gas derivatives to lock-in commodity prices. Our risk management strategies and accounting policies for derivatives that are designated and qualify as cash flow hedges are consistent with those disclosed in Note 10 and Note 30 of our annual consolidated financial statements, respectively. For derivatives that do not qualify as cash flow hedges, any gains or losses are recorded in net earnings in the current period.

We assess whether our derivative hedging transactions are expected to be or were highly effective, both at the hedge's inception and on an ongoing basis, in offsetting changes in fair values of hedged items.

Hedging Transaction Measurement of Ineffectiveness Potential Sources of Ineffectiveness New York Mercantile Exchange ("NYMEX") natural gas hedges Assessed on a prospective and retrospective basis using regression analyses Changes in: timing of forecast transactions

volume delivered

our credit risk or the credit risk of a counterparty

The table below presents information about our natural gas derivatives which are used to manage the risk related to significant price changes in natural gas.

As at June 30, 2024 Maturities Average Fair Value of (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Notional 1 (year) Contract Price 2 Assets (Liabilities) 3 Derivatives not designated as hedges NYMEX call options 29 2024 2.89 6 Derivatives designated as hedges NYMEX swaps 25 2024 2.84 1 1 In millions of Metric Million British Thermal Units ("MMBtu"). 2 US dollars per MMBtu. 3 Fair value of natural gas derivatives are based on a discounted cash flow model which are classified as Level 2.

Our financial instruments carrying amount are a reasonable approximation of their fair values, except for our long-term debt that has a carrying value of $10,411 million and fair value of $9,774 million as of June 30, 2024. There were no transfers between levels for financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis.

Note 7 Short-term debt

On March 7, 2024, we entered into an uncommitted $500 million accounts receivable repurchase facility (the "repurchase facility"), where we may sell certain receivables from customers to a financial institution and agree to repurchase those receivables at a future date. When we draw under this repurchase facility, the receivables from customers remain on our condensed consolidated balance sheet as we control and retain substantially all of the risks and rewards associated with the receivables. As at June 30, 2024, there were no borrowings made under this facility.

Note 8 Long-term debt

Issuances in the second quarter of 2024 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Rate of interest (%) Maturity Amount Senior notes issued 2024 5.2 June 21, 2027 400 Senior notes issued 2024 5.4 June 21, 2034 600 1,000

The notes issued in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, are unsecured, rank equally with our existing unsecured debt, and have no sinking fund requirements prior to maturity. Each series is redeemable and has various provisions for redemption prior to maturity, at our option, at specified prices.

In March 2024, we filed a base shelf prospectus in Canada and the US qualifying the issuance of common shares, debt securities and other securities during a period of 25 months from March 22, 2024.

Note 9 Seasonality

Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in the spring and fall application seasons. Crop input inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. The results of this seasonality have a corresponding effect on receivables from customers and rebates receivables, inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets, and trade payables. Our short-term debt also fluctuates during the year to meet working capital requirements. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are typically concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our suppliers are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year.

Note 10 Related party transactions

We sell potash outside Canada and the United States exclusively through Canpotex. Canpotex sells potash to buyers, including Nutrien, in export markets pursuant to term and spot contracts at agreed upon prices. Our total revenue is recognized at the amount received from Canpotex representing proceeds from their sale of potash, less net costs of Canpotex.

As at (millions of US dollars) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Receivables from Canpotex 206 162

Note 11 Accounting policies, estimates and judgments

IFRS 18, "Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements" ("IFRS 18"), which was issued on April 9, 2024, would supersede IAS 1, "Presentation of Financial Statements" and increase the comparability of financial statements by enhancing principles on aggregation and disaggregation. IFRS 18 will be effective January 1, 2027, and will also apply to comparative information. We are reviewing the standard to determine the potential impact.

Amendments for IFRS 9 and IFRS 7, "Amendments to the Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments", which was issued on May 30, 2024, will address diversity in practice by making the requirements more understandable and consistently applied. These amendments will be effective January 1, 2026, and will not apply to comparative information. We are reviewing the standard to determine the potential impact.

