Calibre Delivers First Ore From the Volcan Open Pit Located 5 Km From the Libertad Mill, Leading to a Stronger H2, 2024

VANCOUVER, Aug. 08, 2024 - Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce first ore delivery to the Libertad Mill ("the mill") from its 100% owned Volcan Deposit ("Volcan") located 5 km south of the mill. Volcan is anticipated to be a meaningful contributor to the Company's production profile during the second half of 2024.



Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "I am pleased with the rapid progress at the Volcan open pit considering first ore delivery to the mill during July within a month of receiving environmental permits. Volcan will contribute to higher production in H2 given the initial open pit resource averages 2.0 g/t gold, and consequently we remain confident in delivering into our annual production guidance of 275,000 - 300,000 ounces. The addition of Volcan demonstrates the effectiveness of our hub and spoke operating strategy, with surplus capacity at the Libertad mill there remains strong potential for low cost, high return on investment growth."

"Additionally, with engineering of the fully funded Valentine Gold Mine at 98%, and construction at 77% we are confident in delivering first gold during Q2 2025 establishing Calibre as a quality mid-tier gold producer."

About Calibre

Calibre (TSX:CXB) is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

