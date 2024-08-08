Auxico Announces Warrant Extension

MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) ("Auxico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 1,650,000 outstanding warrants (the "2021 Warrants"). The 2021 Warrants were issued as a result of the conversion of convertible debentures issued by the Company on October 23, 2020, and announced on October 26, 2020.

The initial exercise price of the 2021 Warrants is USD $0.25. The 2021 Warrants have an original expiration date of August 9, 2024. The Company proposes to extend the expiration date of the 2021 Warrants by an additional 12 months, so that the 2021 Warrants will expire on August 9, 2025. All other terms and conditions of the 2021 Warrants will remain unchanged.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has approved the extension of the 2021 Warrants.

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal, trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under symbol AUAG. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia and Bolivia.

Additional information on Auxico can be found on the Company's website (www.auxicoresources.com) or on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under "Auxico Resources Canada Inc."

