Green Bridge Metals Announces Filing of Updated Technical Report



Vancouver - Green Bridge Metals Corp. (CNSX: GRBM, OTCQB: GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated August 2, 2024, it has filed an updated technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect of its Chrome Puddy project in Ontario, Canada (the "Updated Technical Report"). echnical Report for the Chrome Puddy Property, Ontario, Canada". The Updated Technical Report was prepared for the Company by APEX Geoscience Ltd., with Mr. Rob L'Heureux M.Sc., P.Geol. and Mr. Philo Schoeman, M.Sc., P. Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. as authors. Each of Mr. L'Heureux and Mr. Schoeman are Qualified Persons, as that term is defined in NI 43-101, and independent of the Company. A copy of the report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedar.com.

Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P. Geol, P. Geo, is an independent qualified person as defined under NI 43-101 who supervised the preparation of and approves the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation (formerly Mich Resources Ltd.) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'battery metal' rich mineral assets and the development of the South Contact Zone (the "Property") along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota.

