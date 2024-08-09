Renegade Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Vancouver, August 8, 2024 - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FSE: 070) ("Renegade" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, to settle $576,348.29 worth of debt to an arm's length party by the issuance of 1,921,161 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.30 per share. All common shares issued under the debt settlement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The 89,600 hectares prospective and diversified exploration portfolio has significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake mining district today.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

